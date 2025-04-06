On the surface, the University of Alabama has a beautiful campus. However, beneath the surface an ugly and diabolical group known as The Machine controls everything that happens on this campus. It’s a sordid tale that only brave and fearless journalists could tell … Or that’s what these captured posers want state residents to think.

You’d probably have to have been a student at the University of Alabama in the last five decades to be familiar with THE great, never-ending scandal of Tuscaloosa campus politics.

This shocking scandal is that a group of fraternities and sororities (known as “The Machine”) conspired to control campus politics by having its members vote as a block in campus elections.

The efforts to expose this scandal might have some relevance to state residents today as many of the key student journalists who attempted to expose this scandal as staffers on the campus newspaper (The Crimson White) graduated to become influential members of the state’s most important newspapers …. And are, today, the same people charged with exposing other “real-world” shocking scandals.

Journalists who were once fearless enough to take on an organization made up of spoiled, rich, nefarious and corrupt frat boys - are now in a position to apply the same truth-seeking courage to expose, say, a litany of scams perpetrated by Big Pharma and Big Government.

However, I’ve seen little to no evidence these muck-racking, fearless cub reporters grew up to be the type journalists who would challenge or question the most powerful organizations in our state and world.

Also, I’m not familiar with one Crimson White (CW) alum who was critical of the massive and coordinated effort to censor “dissident” voices who did question certain elements of the “settled science” Covid narratives. In fact, they all enthusiastically piled on to the massive effort to cancel and vilify genuine skeptics.

All of this, I guess, is fine and is what I would expect of a captured profession where every member thinks exactly alike and members know they will suffer punishment if they break ranks from the pack or herd.

What’s always irked me is the hypocrisy of journalists who pose as brave truth-tellers - because they once “took on” The Machine - but they’d never once take on any real powerful organization that used bogus narratives to kill, harm and control millions of citizens, including children.

The Machine really isn’t that scary …

Also, the formative event of their lives - where so many journalists proved they were willing to stand up to powerful forces - was, in reality, a faux “villain” whose myriad scandals were actually pretty silly.

Here, I should disclose that for 2 1/2 years in the mid-1980s I was a student at the University of Alabama. I was also in a fraternity (Sigma Nu) that was/is, in fact, a member of said Machine.

John Archibald, who went on to win a Pulitzer Prize in Commentary, was absolutely correct when he wrote dozens of articles as a CW journalist, pointing out that representatives of Alabama’s old-line fraternities and sororities did hold “secret” meetings where delegates selected this group’s candidates for campus SGA offices.

I was never one of the Sigma Nu’s delegates to “The Machine,” but I do remember, right before campus elections, someone in the fraternity would hand fraternity members a sheet of paper, telling all of us we were supposed to vote for these candidates.

From these hand-outs, I learned that I was supposed to vote for John over at the Kappa Alpha House for president. Carl, over at the SAE house, was going to be our vice president. My fraternity brother Tom was going to get our vote to be one of our SGA senators.

The Machine later expanded its political influence and recruited sorority girls to participate in their evil scheme as well. This meant we could also vote for some Alpha Gam I didn’t know as, say, treasurer.

The block-voting scheme was even more insidious because all Machine members were supposed to vote in unison for the Homecoming Court as well.

The chief complaint of the journalistic crusaders at the CW (almost all of whom were “independents” and not members of a Greek organization) was that the Machine was “controlling” campus politics.

This was also true. Not with every election, but almost every election the Machine-backed candidates won and, thus, indeed, “controlled campus politics.”

I always thought this was strange as Greeks (or Machine members) made up only about 15 to 20 percent of the student body. That is, fraternity and sorority members were outnumbered at least 5 to 1.

If any politician wanted to “defeat the Machine,” he or she simply had to persuade the majority of the 15,000 to 25,000 students who weren’t in a Greek organization to vote for them.

Since this almost never happened (The Machine candidates kept winning), my conclusion was that the vast majority of UA students didn’t really give a hoot who their SGA representative was.

** (I don’t think any journalist in my state has ever pushed back on The Evil Machine Narrative. I’m glad I got the chance to make some history today.) ***

I figured out the motive …

While no genius undergrad, I also quickly figured out why “The Machine” wanted to control campus politics. My conclusion: Being an SGA officer in college would look good on a graduate’s resume.

Involvement in the Machine or campus politics also probably gave ambitious would-be politicos excellent early practice in networking, political organizing and smoozing.

Speaking for myself, I always viewed these people’s political ambitions as a trifle silly, but if “campus politics” was the thing that engaged some of my fellow students, who was I to criticize them?

Other students were interested in, say, the drama program or even being a part of the staff of the most-prominent campus media organization (The Crimson White). To each his own, I thought.

I also went one step further and asked another question: What did it really matter who “controlled campus politics?”

That is, how did my SGA senator or president really control or affect my life as a student?

For example, what did these “leaders” tell me I had to do or what I couldn’t do?

Unlike Real World political examples, I can’t think of one example where my life as a student was better (or worse) because of some policy enacted by the SGA Senate.

Maybe some committee had influence in what bands were selected to play concerts at UA or what prominent speakers would speak at an event.

(As an aside, these committees actually did a stellar job because someone selected the outstanding musical groups who performed at UA in my era - for example, The Police, REM and Hank Williams, Jr - musical acts popular with all students.)

I must have been a bored undergrad, because I would go listen to some of these speakers. For example, I remember going to a speech given by former President Jimmy Carter and one given by the first wife of CNN Founder Ted Turner.

If the “conservative” or Establishment Machine was picking these speakers, they didn’t pick the people I would have invited to speak at campus.

(As another aside, I remember reading that Deborah Birx, the world’s most powerful scarf lady, spoke at Alabama in her whistle-stop tour pushing lockdowns and “vaccines.” If the Machine has so much power on campus, why didn’t its Deep State members block this speaking gig? Answer: Probably because this (wimp and clueless) Machine supported her Much Bigger Machine).

I learned one thing in studying political science at UA ….

I ended up earning my college degree in political science. From this education, I learned that “block voting” was common in virtually every election in the country.

For decades in Alabama, every politician wanted the endorsement of the State’s teachers’ union (The AEA) … whose members were told who to vote for … and often voted as a block.

The same was true of our state’s two largest African-American political groups, who not only pass out sheets of paper marked with their election picks, these organizations still fill-up busses driving their voters to the polls.

“The Machine is doing the exact same thing,” I said to myself. “What’s the big deal?”

However, according to the Machine Narrative, the Machine was doing much more than passing out sheets of paper telling its members who to vote for.

As John Archibald has recounted in numerous Machine war stories, the organization was allegedly bullying, terrorizing and intimidating people who were trying to stand up to the Machine.

In one story John has shared multiple times in later years, as an undergrad on the CW staff he got a “tip” that the Machine was holding one of its secret meetings at a fraternity house. He then “staked out” the fraternity from a campus deli across the street. When the meeting broke up, he followed several of the Machine delegates in his car.

This surveillance became life-threatening (?) when the convoy of cars figured out they were being followed, turned around and, per John’s riveting story, started chasing Archibald’s car. Fortunately, the would-be posse gave up the chase and John survived to actually publish some of the names of the delegates.

Alas, per John’s telling, the Machine stole every copy of the CW that was put on newsstands the next morning.

(I don’t know why the CW didn’t just print some more papers and then guard them, but this was one oft-cited example of how diabolical the Machine was.)

If you believe the CW, through the decades, several independent candidates have been assaulted, or received threatening phone calls. One year, a few drunk fraternity members allegedly burned a few tiny crosses in front of one anti-machine member’s place of residence.

For my part, I’ve seen no convincing or compelling evidence all of these events happened as reported … or, if they did, these were random events spread out over decades.

Which is not to say certain events like this didn’t happen, but I don’t think this was the equivalent of the CIA organizing another political coup in some Third World nation.

Given enough time, some juvenile and overly-animated true believers might perform such random stunts, but a few alleged juvenile events is not evidence of a terrorist organization.

I’d also note that there’s probably far more evidence of alleged victims who make up such stories as a psy-op to tar some unpopular group.

The Machine Warriors Flunked the Real Lesson …

In my opinion, the veterans of these college newspaper journalism war stories have completely missed the key lesson of campus or global politics.

That lesson is that politicians have to “play ball” if they are going to get elected and then re-elected.

I guess at the University of Alabama, if you want to be a political player you probably need to be in a fraternity or sorority and then get the “endorsement” of The Machine.

In the Real World, politicians need to find out who the powerful business and political groups are and then go carry water for these groups.

The irony is that a real sinister version of “The Machine” actually exists in the Real World.

This real Machine is ruthless, has mastered dirty tricks, bribes people and organizations around the world and will punish anyone and everyone that is a threat to their continued control.

What these CW alums clearly don’t understand is they have all become an important part of The Machine.

Or, they’ve learned it’s safe to rail against a secret organization on one college campus that exists to elect campus SGA officers, but they grew up to understand they couldn’t perform the same type of journalism and expose politicians and organizations that actually do control (and harm) hundreds of millions of lives.

Of all the hard-hitting exposes I’ve read about the diabolical Machine, I’ve never read one that said this nefarious organization harmed any children or that this organization told any citizen they couldn’t attend church for a year, attend an Alabama football game or had to get multiple swabs stuck up their nasal passages or get at least two needle stuck into their arms.

The veterans of these skirmishes with The Machine seem to have picked their battles.

I also wonder if any of these fearless, “truth-seeking” journalists have figured out why the Real Machine lets them keep their jobs.

*** (These journalists get paid to write their narrative-defending articles, but they are also getting paid because of all the stories they’ll never write) ***

