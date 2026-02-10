Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Bill Rice, Jr.
Cutting-room floor text:

I also wonder why the Chattanooga TV station (which interviewed this nurse after she recovered from her fainting spell) also didn't issue a statement saying the vaccine didn’t kill this nurse as this TV station had footage that proved this.

(FWIW, Dateline’s journalist, who was on the conspiracy case for more than a year, apparently never uncovered this later interview segment either.)

I would also say all the conspiracy theorists who ran with this story must not have done much digging if a later interview with this nurse had been aired by a Chattanooga TV station. (Then again, maybe the TV station didn't save this footage on its website, which would be strange in itself as such footage could have gotten millions of page views).

Bill Rice, Jr.
Bonus Content:

FWIW, it’s hospitals like this one that were reporting the huge Covid “case,” hospitalization and death statistics. We’re all supposed to trust the people who work at these hospitals and provide all this data to the public. (Not me though.)

