She’s Alive! (And hanging out in a corn field)

Many consumers of alternative media probably remember the strange case of Tiffany Dover, the Chattanooga (former) nurse who fainted 10 seconds after she got her Covid vaccine in December 2020.

In some circles, the video of this event went viral not because this nurse happened to pass out after getting her shot but because most people never saw this nurse alive again for 27 months.

A popular conspiracy theory then (and even now) is that Ms. Dozer might have died after getting her life-saving shot. However, a freelance podcaster who produced several stories that were eventually aired on NBC’s “Dateline” podcast in April 2023 seems to have proven she was alive all along.

Truth be told, I’d forgotten about this weird story and recently re-discovered it. (The former nurse lives in north Alabama in my own state).

Even though Ms. Dozer seems to be alive, a careful parsing of the final Dateline story produces several points I find interesting, that jumped out at me or that no other journalist has picked up on.

How to NOT deal with a false conspiracy theory …

My first question: if Ms. Dover was alive all along and countless people all over the world thought she was dead (and were flooding the hospital’s PR department with inquiries and fueling false conspiracy theories), why didn’t the hospital just let her do an interview and show she was alive?

As we learn, the correspondent, Brandy Zadrozny, who finally secured “proof of life” had the exact same questions. In fact, for more than a year, this journalist kept trying to find proof of life and failed in this endeavor.

Writes Ms. Zadrozny, the NBC journalist:

“The unsettling thing about it — to me and the more well-meaning conspiracy theorists who took up an interest in Tiffany’s case — was that she seemed to just disappear.

“I called and sent emails, but Tiffany never got back to me. Her employer declined media interviews on her behalf, and she stopped posting on her own social media accounts. I made several visits to her Alabama home and to CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga. But I never spoke to her.

“Everyone wanted to know what happened to Tiffany.”

***

To make a long story short, eventually - at least 27 months months after she passed out on camera - Ms. Dover finally answered the journalist’s queries and decided to do an on-camera interview from her home in Alabama.

According to the subsequent story;

“Tiffany Dover is alive, but she’s never addressed the rumors. She never put out a statement or made a video about what she went through, and she regrets it. She thinks she should have continued to post on social media and act as if everything was normal — because it was.

“That would’ve been a perfect moment for us to speak out,” (Ms. Dover) says. “Yes, I did pass out. This could be a side effect (Me: I’ll come back to this quote.) You can pass out from receiving a vaccine, but that’s OK because it can also save your life. So it’s worth it.”

“The silence is what flamed this.”

***

According to Dover, the hospital’s PR department ordered her to not do any interviews and to quit making social media posts proving she was alive.

For the record, the hospital denies telling Ms. Dover this (which means somebody is not telling the truth.)

It should be noted the hospital’s administration and PR executives tried to come up with an answer that would shut up those who believed Tiffany was either dead or had suffered a debilitating vaccine injury.

As Ms. Zadrozny writes in her April 2023 story:

“On Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, four days after her faint, CHI Memorial posted a short video to its Facebook page. Tiffany stands at the foot of a staircase. She’s surrounded by co-workers who are all wearing masks and holding signs with the date and messages like “Nursing Leadership Supports Tiffany!”

In the video, which includes no audio and has been described as “creepy,” the nursing crew “just shifts awkwardly for 21 seconds.”

Tiffany Dover is pictured third from right. Speaking for myself, I noted all of the signs from fellow nurses encouraging everyone to get vaccinated - but, for some reason, they are all still wearing masks.

Even Dover admits the Facebook video backfired and succeeded in fueling even greater conspiracy theories (including the theory another nurse was being used as Tiffany’s double).

At least for myself, the strange saga of Tiffany Dover confirms that the brilliant people who become doctors or run major hospitals aren’t as brilliant as we think they are.

Here we have one of the great false conspiracy theories of early Covid, which could have been debunked with one 10-minute interview and the hospital chose to not do this (and, indeed, if Ms. Dover is telling the truth, explicitly told her, and presumably all hospital employees, to NOT do this).

***

What really happened is that Ms. Dover, after a busy shift of treating Covid patients who were dying at a stunning rate, came down to where staff were getting their vaccines and got her own shot. The event had been organized by the hospital PR department and included multiple TV crews and other journalists.

As staffers were getting their shots, they were invited to talk about why they were doing this.

Approximately 10 seconds into her answer, Ms. Dover became dizzy and clearly disoriented, apologized to the gathered media, briefly stood up and then started to fall to the ground, where, fortunately a doctor caught her and broke her fall.

As we learned two-plus years later, Ms. Dover often faints when she “feels pain.”

Or, actually, this information was known at the time, because readers learned that after getting over her dizziness, the nurse apparently did another interview with a local TV reporter. Per the Dateline segment,

“She told the reporter that she was prone to fainting, usually when she felt pain, but that she was fine. Then she went back to work.”

As she said herself, for many people (herself included) fainting and pain can be “side effects’ of all shots.

In her own words: “I wanted so badly to tell what this vaccine meant to me. I thought that I could just push through because it was important to me and I thought my body might respect that, but it didn’t care. It did what it does.”

IMO, this would be information - captured on video - that vaccine boosters (no pun intended) probably don’t want to highlight to the public.

The probability that Ms. Dover, 30-years-old at the time, might have contracted and then died from Covid is probably greater than 1 in one million.

However, the probability that someone who received a shot could faint - and fall and maybe break her nose or get a concussion - is far more likely.

Which, to me, means the side effects of “fainting” is fairly significant or at least information shot recipients should be informed of in their “informed consent” briefings before their shot. (I also found no evidence Nurse Dover received an informed consent speech before another nurse gave her her shot).

Nurse was in charge of Covid ward …

As I learned in my research, Nurse Dover was in charge of what became the hospital’s Covid ward in this period of time. I was also struck by her descriptions of the atypical number of deaths this ward was experiencing in the fall and early winter of 2020/2021 which would be the second year of Covid.

Per the Dateline article:

“The work was grueling. Along with their regular nursing duties, patients needed to be proned, or flipped, multiple times a day just to breathe. Since visitors still weren’t allowed, the nurses held up iPads so families could say goodbye. The unit was always full, and their patients were always so sick.

“There were times when it felt hopeless,” Tiffany says. “Almost like we were a palliative care unit. Death after death, after death.”

My personal theory …

I have a personal theory on why this Chattanooga hospital might have ordered Ms. Dover (and all staffers) not to to do interviews during this period of time.

One, she’d probably already damaged the PR spin that Covid shots were “safe” as this safe shot caused her to faint and might have suffered serious injuries if a doctor hadn’t caught her. That is, the hospital braintrust must have decided they weren’t going to give this person a second chance to be a spokesperson for the medical establishment.

Second, albeit this is a long shot with America’s sorry captured press, any interviews at the time might have potentially included questions about what was really happening in Covid wards across America.

For example, in her interview with NBC 27 months later, Ms. Dover said when she got her Covid shot she was fatigued from constantly turning patients and keeping them in the prone position. Per my research, the prone position (moving patients “face down onto their belly”) is “most commonly used in people who are on a ventilator.”

So, here, Ms. Dover is admitting that many Covid patients were on a ventilator, a result which, according to my research, produced death in up to 90 percent of intubated Covid patients.

In her interview, Ms. Dover also admits that family members could not visit their loved ones in Covid units and had to “say goodbye” to their loves ones via IPads.

In another excerpt from the Dateline exclusive, Ms. Dover explains why she was eager to get a Covid vaccine. Her answer: Because she was tired of seeing so much death and was convinced that if every person got these shots, people would stop dying “from Covid.”

“Tiffany was elated to receive hers, more so because of what it meant: Soon everyone would have access to vaccines and the constant death would stop. “

Not mentioned in this interview - or any interview in any mainstream media newscast - is the possibility the Covid treatments - not any novel virus - could have been causing all (or the vast majority) of these deaths.

In other articles, I’ve mentioned the possibility I might have a talent for picking up on information that is not included in journalism produced by corporate journalists.

In this story, I note that neither Ms. Dover nor the Dateline journalist ever mentioned if any hospital nurses or doctors had died from Covid in the fist six to seven months of virus spread.

My guess is that no hospital employee died from Covid, which is strange since, prior to mid-December 2020, nobody had received a vaccine to provide immunity from this disease.

A real journalist might have also uncovered information showing that only the very old and people with multiple serious pre-existing conditions were disproportionally dying - perhaps primarily patients who were put on ventilators or had been administered remdesivir or other powerful sedatives and pain killers.

This might sound cruel or harsh, but while Ms. Dover is convinced she was working valiantly to save lives, she might have been (unknowingly) causing the deaths of many of her patients (including, see below, possibly her own grandmother).

Certainly (IMO), Ms. Dover, a healthy 30-year-old, didn’t need a Covid vaccine.

Ms. Dover was - and apparently still is - convinced the Covid “vaccines” prevent infection (or at least serious, life-threatening cases).

However, another anecdote revealed in the Dateline story might make her re-consider the accuracy of this view.

According to the story, “months” after she fainted getting her Covid shot, “her mother and grandmother both got very sick with Covid. Her mother improved, but Tiffany’s grandmother died in her unit.”

Since Ms. Dover is a strong believer in the efficacy of the Covid vaccines, common sense says both her mother and her grandmother had almost-certainly gotten the same shot - but both, per her own accounts, still got Covid and, sadly, her grandmother died - in the same hospital (in the unit supervised by her granddaughter).

The nurse is now apparently a former nurse

One reason the public might not have learned that Ms. Dover was still alive and working as a nurse is that - at some unspecified date in 2022 - she “quit her job at CHI.”

If Dover has since gotten another job as a nurse, the story doesn’t mention this and the story doesn’t detail why she quit. (Apparently the support she received in the “creepy” staircase video didn’t last.)

Not surprisingly, the NBC story ends with a plug for the “vaccine” that caused Tiffany Dover to experience significant pain, faint and, apparently or perhaps, didn’t prevent her vaccinated mother and deceased grandmother from getting Covid.

“People have said I’m responsible for people not getting the vaccine,” Tiffany says. “That was hard to process. If people are using my name and my story to say, ‘Don’t get the vaccine,’ how many people didn’t receive it because of me? That’s hard.”

(My editorial comment: If this viral video stopped a few people from getting the shot, this nurse accidentally performed a wonderful public service.)

“So two years and three months after she fainted, Tiffany would respond the way she had wanted to all along: She’d record a video telling the world she was fine and advocating for the vaccine she believed in.”

