The USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) arrived in Da Nang, Vietnam on March 5, 2020. US Navy Photo

The U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt is back in the news as the aircraft carrier has now joined two other carriers to support the on-going war with Iran.

As some might remember, The Roosevelt made daily world headlines for several weeks in March-April 2020 after a “Covid outbreak” spread through the ship after, allegedly, crew members were exposed to the contagious virus at a port of call in Da Nang, Vietnam on March 5-9, 2020.

IMO, the rapidly-expanding number of PCR-confirmed “cases” on the ship helped stoke the global panic that led to the lockdowns and the draconian measures to “stop the spread.”

What didn’t make much (if any) major news was a subsequent and extremely rare “antibody study” of 7.8 percent of Roosevelt crew members. Results of this study - conducted by Navy and CDC health experts - found that at least 60 percent of crew members had already contracted Covid by the time sailors voluntarily submitted to antibody tests on April 20-24, 2020.

Furthermore, logical extrapolations I made from reading findings of the study strongly suggest that at least scores of crew members must have been infected by this virus by January12-17, 2020 - before the ship left port. If true, this would mean that the first “confirmed” case in America didn’t happen on January 20, 2020 (an American who had recently returned from Wuhan) but on this ship.

The blocks on the far right represent two Roosevelt sailors who tested positive for antibodies and experienced Covid symptoms BEFORE the ship left port on Jan. 17, 2020. This would be before the first confirmed cases of Covid in America. For some reason, nobody (except myself) thought this finding was a Big Deal. IMO, the correct interpretation of the “Roosevelt study” is that Covid was NOT an unusually “deadly” virus. At least among sailors, the Covid IFR was far less deadly than the flu.

Indeed, as of today’s writing in late 2026, this author continues to be flabbergasted that so many oddities of the Roosevelt saga and antibody study continue to generate no curiosity among virus sleuths, with apparently no effort made to answer many obvious questions.

I continue to believe logical deductions flowing from my research strongly suggest that a coordinated effort existed - and still exists - to cover-up compelling evidence of “early spread.” (As a reminder, a key take-away flowing from my Early Spread hypothesis is that the virus was contagious; it just wasn’t alarmingly “deadly.”)

With today’s article, I would like to summarize several key points from the Roosevelt outbreak and flag the many findings or narratives that seem exceedingly odd to myself.

(Readers interested in this story are also invited to skim my original “exclusive” story from October 2023.)

What happened on this ship?

The Roosevelt left port in San Diego on January 17, 2020. After a brief stop in Guam, the ship continued on to Da Nang Vietnam, where the U.S. Navy was scheduled to make a very rare port-of-call inside the country of its long-time adversary in the Vietnam War.

While in Da Nang, a sizable delegation left the ship with many crew members getting to enjoy R&R in this port city.

Approximately 25 of these sailors spent the night at an Inn in Vietnam. On March 8, several press organizations reported that two U.K. citizens staying at the same Inn tested positive for Covid via a PCR test.

This widely-disseminated news forced Navy brass to cancel the port of call and recall all sailors to the ship.

Shortly after this news, a mysterious delegation of the U.S. government boarded the ship and, using some of the very limited PCR tests then available, began testing crew members for Covid.

Slowly at first and then at a rapidly-increasing clip, Roosevelt members started to “test positive” for Covid (although none of the quarantined sailors who stayed at the Inn tested positive).

For weeks, the number of positive tests continued to increase and the “outbreak” on the Roosevelt became global news.

An auxiliary soap opera soon developed as it was unclear what nation would allow the ship to dock in its country and take on the risk of exposing its population to so many “infected” sailors.

Eventually, U.S. territory Guam allowed the ship to dock at its U.S. Navy port and, after much political dialogue, crew members were allowed to secure lodging at quarantined hotels and other housing at the base.

Yet another drama/controversy involved the captain of the ship, who was eventually dismissed from his command after correspondence he penned about the on-going ship drama was released to a San Francisco newspaper.

The frightening story - “major outbreak on U.S. aircraft carrier” - took a deadly turn when one U.S. sailor, 41-year-old Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., reportedly died from Covid on April 4, 2020.

With all its sub-plots, the Roosevelt story essentially reinforced the developing Fear Narrative of mid-March to mid-April 2020 that a super contagious and deadly virus was spreading around the world, further justifying the necessity for draconian measures to slow or stop spread, etc.

Part 2 of the Roosevelt Saga doesn’t fit the narrative …

The Roosevelt story steered into murky waters when key public health or Navy official(s) decided it would make sense to perform antibody tests on Roosevelt crew members (actually, to myself, a common-sense “investigation” follow-up).

Oddities quickly multiply …

Originally, Navy brass reported that at least 1,000 of the ship’s crew members would be tested for antibodies. However, the antibody test was later designated to be “voluntary” and only 382 crew members (out of approximately 4,900 sailors - just 7.8 percent) took antibody tests on April 20-24, 2020.

Still, at least 60 to 62 percent of tested crew members tested positive with a gold-standard ELISA antibody test, which - if positive - purports to prove or “confirm” “prior infection.”

These eye-opening antibody results were significant for many reasons.

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First, by late April 2020, very few antibody tests either existed or had been administered to any cross-section of the public.

Second, no antibody tests administered in this time period had found anywhere close to 60 percent of the tested cohort positive. (I did recently report on a New York hospital that found 36 percent of healthcare workers tested positive around the same time period and a clinic in DelRay Beach, Florida reported 40 percent positives on their early antibody tests).

The first question that jumps out to followers of the Scientific Method is why did the antibody tests find a far higher rate of positives than the PCR tests had? (About 20 percent of crew members eventually tested positive via the PCR swab tests).

As I (almost alone) reported, the Roosevelt was not the only ship where significant numbers of antibody tests were given to crew members. French officials also tested crew members of this country’s aircraft carrier, The Charles de Gaulle and this antibody result also found at least 60 percent of crew members already had Covid antibodies in the same period of time. An antibody study of a U.S. destroyer, The U.S.S. Kidd, found 41 percent of those tested had antibodies.

Of the only three Naval vessels in the world whose crew members were tested for antibodies early in the pandemic, the percentage positive ranged from 41 to 74 percent (the percentage the French said likely already had Covid if positive PCR tests were also included in the tally).

IMO, These findings reveal/suggest that in the cramped “congregate settings” of Naval vessels, the number of people who had already been exposed to the coronavirus by late April 2020 was … large and striking.

As a contrarian citizen researcher, I always look for investigations that should have occurred but didn’t. In reflecting on the results of these three antibody studies, I can’t help but wonder why officials didn’t go ahead and test crew members of every U.S. (or global) Naval vessel for antibodies.

Also, I don’t understand why just 7.8 percent of crew members from The Roosevelt were tested for antibodies. (For some reason, the French tested 96 percent of crew members of the de Gaulle for antibodies).

The U.S. Navy operates a fleet of more than 400 ships. This means crew members of 397 of these ships did not receive antibody tests - which I find odd.

While officials who did the Roosevelt study did ask those who submitted to an antibody test to fill out questionnaires documenting any Covid or ILI symptoms they might have experienced since January 2020, none of these antibody-positive sailors were ever interviewed or questioned by officials, which also seems odd to myself. (Nor were any of the positive donors in the “Red Cross Antibody Study” ever interviewed.)

As far as I can tell from reading the CDC’s paper on the Roosevelt study, no sailors were asked any questions about whether they might have experienced ILI symptoms before the ship left port on January 17, 2020 … for example, in December or November 2019.

My own conjecture …

Personally, I’ve long wondered why the positive rate on the Roosevelt wasn’t greater than 60 percent. One possibility that might answer this question is the possibility that, over time, with some people, detectable levels of antibodies fade (as supported by several published studies).

That is, it’s possible the reason more sailors didn’t test positive is that they received their antibody tests three, four, five or six months after they had been exposed to the virus (and, thus, detectable levels of antibodies might have “faded.”)

Many critics of antibody tests point out that “false positive” results are possible, which I am sure is true. However, per my research, it’s actually more common or likely for the tests to produce “false negatives” - a scenario which would also suggests the true figure or percentage of “prior infections” could be even higher than 60 percent. (Also, per some research, a small percentage of people never develop detectable levels of antibodies even though they might have had a prior infection).

Whether a more-accurate percentage of “prior infections” was 41, 60 or 75 percent of a tested cohort, the true figure, at least to myself, is eye-opening and does not jibe with a contagious virus that began to spread widely only in late February or March 2020.

To myself, the key “take-away” from all three Naval antibody studies is that this virus - even in the worst-possible spread environment of a cramped ship where sailors were stuck for weeks and months - was NOT alarmingly “deadly.”

Indeed, of the approximately 4,400 sailors on these three ships who tested positive for antibodies, only one passed away, reportedly “from Covid.”

I also still find it odd that pertinent details surrounding the death of Chief Petty Officer Thacker are still almost non-existent.

Even if Mr. Thacker did actually die from Covid (which is possible), he was the only previously “infected” crew member who perished from complications of this new disease.

According to extrapolations from these three antibody studies, the Infection Fatality Rate (IFR) for infected Naval members was only 1-in-4,400 (0.022 percent), which is four times lower than the IFR of the common flu (0.1 percent or 1 death in every 1,000 infections).

It seems to me the headline of these barely-covered antibody studies should have been “Covid is nothing to worry about.” Instead, the “take-away” (desired narrative?) from the Roosevelt saga was the exact opposite.

Ever the cynic, I’ve also wondered if the “Roosevelt storyline” - just like the “Tom Hanks is infected” storyline - might have been planned and coordinated.

I’ve long observed and thought that “outbreaks” always seem to follow wide-spread PCR testing. On The Roosevelt, wide-spread PCR testing of crew members commenced after the “news” that two U.K. tourists tested positive.

This big news seemed to be the impetus/rationale for inserting a crew of public health (intelligence?) members on board the Roosevelt, where they started testing more and more crew members. Lo and behold, an outbreak - in the Spring no less - soon commenced.

While the ship quickly ran out of “quarantine space” due to the growing number of “positive” PCR results, I couldn’t find many, if any, stories saying that the ship’s sick bay was suddenly over-run with sick sailors.

Indeed, in one intriguing footnote from a Congressional hearing that looked into some aspects of the outbreak, I found a notation that a bad outbreak of “norovirus” happened on the ship in early February - just two weeks after the ship left port.

Was this norovirus outbreak, at least partially, early Covid? Frankly, I don’t know. Nor does it seem that anybody (who matters) considered this possibility.

The million-dollar question goes unasked …

Another take-away I find bizarre from my deeper dive into this key Covid event is that nobody who matters seems interested in asking what should be the key question - namely, how did this virus actually get onto this ship (and at least two other ships)?

The published CDC study is mute on this question as was the Congressional hearing into the dismissal of the ship’s captain. Indeed, the CDC authors highlighted key lessons from the Roosevelt saga like making more masks available to more sailors and the importance of “social distancing.”

As things stand today, officials seem to imply that the virus got onto the ship in the first week of March 2020 when many crew members got off the ship and toured the sites in Da Nang.

However, the symptom questionnaires and antibody results seem to confirm that significant numbers of crew members had already experienced Covid before the ship made any port of call. Also, the number of likely “early cases” would have been far greater if all 4,900 crew members had “volunteered” for antibody tests. (Per my research, it’s also odd that multiple PCR tests were mandatory for crew members, but crew members were not required to take antibody tests).

What I really think …

In my opinion, if the Navy or CDC had tested crew members of hundreds of U.S. Naval vessels for antibodies in late April 2020, the number of positive results would have been almost identical to the results of the three ships where crew members were tested.

These results - if quickly publicized to the world - would have proven or confirmed that tens of thousands of sailors had already been infected well before mid-January 2020 … and if so many sailors had been previously infected - given sailors frequent crowded places like bars on a regular basis - virus spread would not have been restricted just to people who work on Naval ships.

If widespread antibody testing had been done, officials could also count the number of previously-infected sailors who did NOT die after their infections. If nothing else, the public would have learned that “Covid” is nothing to worry about, at least for 18 to 52-year-olds who serve on these ships.

***

One of my primary takeaways from studying Covid topics is that officials will NOT investigate anything they don’t want to confirm.

From the Roosevelt example, it seems officials felt they had to do some kind of “investigation” (an antibody study).

However, by limiting the number of antibody tests given and, based on their knowledge the corporate press wasn’t likely to ask any smart or awkward follow-up questions, officials must have known that any curious Roosevelt findings wouldn’t raise any red flags in the public or its “watchdog” press.

I should note I did ask authors of the Roosevelt antibody study for an interview, but I’ve still received no reply to this request, which, sadly in our captured New

Abnormal, is not “odd” at all. In fact, it’s just what I expected.

(It is Thanksgiving break so I’m on holiday from my teaching job, which means I can knock out more Substack dispatches. As always, I appreciate the support of my readers).

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.