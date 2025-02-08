Just like PGA superstar Justin Thomas, I’m a big fan of Lulu Gribbin.

Some readers might remember the two stories I wrote about Birmingham teenager Lulu Gribbin, who survived a terrifying shark attack in the panhandle of Florida last summer.

Her injuries resulted in her losing one leg and one hand and a hospital stay of more than 70 days. However, Lulu has an indomitable spirit and is back to an active lifestyle.

Lulu is also a golf lover and a fan of former University of Alabama star athletes, including PGA great Justin Thomas.

According to journalist Mark Inabinett of al.com, Justin heard of Lulu’s story and sent her a video message encouraging her to keep her spirits up.

Thomas also invited Lulu to hang out with him at a future PGA golf tournament - an invitation she accepted at this week’s PGA stop in Arizona.

In fact, Justin let Lulu try an 8-foot putt during the pre-tournament Pro-Am.

Watch the link in Mark’s uplifting story to see how she did!

