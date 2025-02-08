UPDATE: Teen survivor of shark attack is doing great
I thought my readers might appreciate this update and uplifting short video of Lulu and PGA golfer Justin Thomas.
Some readers might remember the two stories I wrote about Birmingham teenager Lulu Gribbin, who survived a terrifying shark attack in the panhandle of Florida last summer.
Her injuries resulted in her losing one leg and one hand and a hospital stay of more than 70 days. However, Lulu has an indomitable spirit and is back to an active lifestyle.
Lulu is also a golf lover and a fan of former University of Alabama star athletes, including PGA great Justin Thomas.
According to journalist Mark Inabinett of al.com, Justin heard of Lulu’s story and sent her a video message encouraging her to keep her spirits up.
Thomas also invited Lulu to hang out with him at a future PGA golf tournament - an invitation she accepted at this week’s PGA stop in Arizona.
In fact, Justin let Lulu try an 8-foot putt during the pre-tournament Pro-Am.
Watch the link in Mark’s uplifting story to see how she did!
Living here in Phoenix, maybe she can give me some putting lessons. Awesome comeback for here.
what a great story Bill Thank you Some good news on a lovely act by Justin Thomas