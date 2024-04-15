By now, many citizens are ratting out neighbors who aren’t living their lives in fear or aren’t complying with the dictates of authorities. Freedom defenders should rally around proposals that might give the truth a greater chance to go viral.

I’ve come to believe Stanford University’s “Virality Project” best symbolizes the world’s New Normal - which should really be called our “New Abnormal.”

The tax-payer funded employees of Stanford’s Virality Project are actually engaged in a non-stop, coordinated effort to prevent important stories from “going viral.”

Conversely, citizen journalists who might be labeled “Covid contrarians” or “freedom writers” are doing everything they can to ensure truly important stories and trends at least have a chance to “go viral.”

If a story does go viral, this means it has reached enough people to maybe change the thinking (conventional wisdom) regarding false or dubious, but widely-accepted, “authorized” narratives.

“Taboo” stories, investigations or research that “went viral” would dramatically increase the chance that captured or corrupt leaders at legions of important organizations could be “held accountable,” or “exposed” and, most importantly, result in those who hold these influential positions being purged from these positions … a result that would make the world a better (and safer) place to live in the future.

For most of my four years as a “Covid contrarian” writer, I’ve opined that the “most important thing” to the world’s real rulers was rolling out the new mRNA “vaccines.” However, I now believe the real most important thing to the Deep State is its project to throttle dissent.

The existence of an ever-more robust Censorship Industrial Complex makes it much more likely the world’s most powerful organizations will be able to finish the rest of their planned programs.

Examples of these goals might include the implementation of central bank digital currency and “One Health” Climate Change mandates (and faster approval of even more mRNA vaccines).

These and other “world government” initiatives seem to have a communistic ideological goal and seem designed to dismantle long-established cultural norms now deemed toxic.

In short, the goal seems to be to destroy all traditions that were positive for society, while ensuring even greater control for those organizations who will benefit from the coming new “reforms.”

(A few of my subscribers argue that what what’s transpiring in the world today could qualify as “democide,” an international effort to harm and even kill large swaths of the world population, a population many elites believe is too large and should be reduced).

Another reason the expansion of Censorship Industrial Complex must continue is this would protect the millions of “leaders” who either implemented or strongly-supported the catastrophic mandates and policies of the last four years.

An even-larger and more aggressive Censorship/Surveillance State perpetuates the exalted and privileged status of the world’s true rulers.

Defining ‘captured’ …

In my opinion, every alarming trend and reality of recent decades could not have happened unless all the important organizations had first been captured.

To me, a simple definition of “captured” is an organization where key leaders and employees recognize what the authorized narrative is and 1) agree this narrative is correct and appropriate and 2) should be universally supported with no dissent tolerated.

More simply, this means adherents to the “current thing” agree that every person should comply or obey with myriad mandates outlined by authority figures.

Even more simply, those who are effectively “captured” intuitively know all the things they must do and accept as gospel, and agree with all the activities they should not engage in, promote or consider.

Why was the capture of important truth-seeking organizations so important?

My answer is that a capture rate of virtually 100 percent makes possible the implementation of the elite’s draconian plans and ensures those in this group will continue to remain in the top triangles of society’s leadership pyramids.

…. But this objective would probably not be possible if real and persuasive dissent might “go viral.”

Again, the anti-vitality project is the most important project for today’s rulers.

A few specific examples of stories that did NOT go viral …

As I reflect on this theme, it occurs to me that practically every story I’ve written since I became a Substack author would be a story the elites or narrative-controllers do not want to go viral (and thus, potentially, be considered by large numbers of citizens.)

The same could be said for every “contrarian” Substack or alternative-media citizen journalist.

I’ll start with a story I did not write, but cross-posted.

* In this story (highlighted at Celia Farber’s Substack), readers learned the heart-wrenching details of a 17-year-old Canadian boy who died 34 days after receiving his Pfizer vaccine. From the story, we learn this young man got his Covid jab so he could continue playing hockey, which was his great passion.

By now, stories of children and healthy young adults who died suddenly after receiving their Covid “vaccines” are omnipresent in the alternative media. But these stories are impossible to find in the mainstream press. They are simply taboo. They are not allowed to “go viral.”

(I recently read that one vaccine of the late 1970s was pulled from the market after just 25 vaccinated people died. This is a testament to our New Abnormal as even the most ardent vaccine supporters would probably admit the Covid shots have killed far more than 25 people already.)

* I recently published a story on a mini-documentary that shows the leadership role of Dr. Deborah Birx in establishing the catastrophic lockdown guidance. Significantly, this documentary had been seen by only 46,000 people on YouTube 40 days after it was published. One strongly suspects this is yet another example of important journalism that was intentionally kept from “going viral.”

* My stories (here, here and here) showing the real Infection Fatality Rate of Covid could have been cited in this documentary as every one of these stories rebut Dr. Birx’s central point that “every” citizen faced a significant mortality risk from this virus.

* I also wrote one feature story on a family that lost a loved one after he felt compelled to get a Pfizer vaccine from his employer. This story was picked up by Citizen Free Press and produced 73,000 reads, proving there’s great interest in such stories. However, stories like this need to be seen by tens of millions of adults. This story also didn’t “go viral.”

* Early on in my Covid writing I knew that certain stories were “taboo” to the “gatekeepers of the news.” My first important Covid story was an in-depth feature story on Tim and Brandie McCain, a couple from Sylacauga, Alabama who had all the symptoms and “clinical markers” of Covid - in December 2019.

Both Tim, who nearly died and was hospitalized in ICU for 24 days, and his wife tested positive for Covid antibodies just four months after they experienced obvious Covid symptoms. Brandie McCain kept getting different tests and has now tested positive for antibodies at least three times.

I thought this was a very important story that should have been Page-1 news in every newspaper in the world. As it turns out, no “news” organization would even publish the story (until uncoverDC.com finally published it six weeks after I began to email it to news organizations that accept freelance articles).

Today, the cases of two people from a small, rural Alabama town who (almost certainly) had Covid at the same time as the Wuhan outbreak has still never been mentioned by one mainstream media news organization in the world.

It’s safe to say my “important” story on Tim and Brandie McCain did NOT “go viral.”

* Recently, I’ve published two stories that should have also gone viral in the mainstream news. These deal with the strange (I’d say terrifying) “white fibrous” clots embalmers are routinely finding in corpses.

And, according to a new hospital whistleblower interviewed by Dr. Philip McMillan, these same worm-like, life-threatening clots are being found “three to 10 times” every week in living patients at one hospital in America (which makes one believe such clots are being removed from patients in probably most hospitals in the world).

While the findings of 73 percent (!) of embalmers are now known to millions of alternative media viewers, no mainstream news organization has followed up on the claims made by the Cath-lab whistleblower. Certainly, this startling claim has NOT “gone viral” in the mainstream news.

If every vaccinated person in the world knew such clots might already be in their veins and arteries - or the veins and arteries of people they love - I seriously doubt they would simply say, “That’s fine. That must mean the vaccines are working.”

Of course, in reality, we don’t know what the Man on the Street might think of these revelations …. because these stories never went viral in the mainstream press.

Substack has helped our cause, but

it’s probably not the ultimate answer

I’ve often thought of what the world would look like if Substack had never been created and at least allowed thousands of skeptical and independent citizen journalists to post important stories that challenge authorized narratives.

That is, thanks to Substack, every citizen’s not clueless.

But, still, these narrative-debunking stories have not really “gone viral.”

As important as Substack’s contrarian writers are, they/we haven’t achieved our most important goal. Important stories are still NOT reaching nearly enough people.

This is because the world’s real rulers have somehow succeeded in keeping these stories from going viral.

God bless Substack and the relatively few independent writers practicing “truth-seeking” journalism.

But the world also needs a Plan B for Substack. Any journalism innovation or platform that could increase the probability important stories might go viral is crucially needed.

(Stay tuned for details of one ambitious idea that might help).

