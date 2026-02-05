Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
11hEdited

A man from SC sent me this email after one of my "Early Spread" stories was picked up by Citizen Free Press several years ago. It is significant because it's the only example I've found that shows state health agencies WERE investigating possible early cases.

This man said he had Covid in January 2020 (with antibody tests to support his belief).

While the below dispatch suggests some kind of investigation was being performed by health officials in South Carolina and North Carolina, I’ve seen no article that discusses the findings of this possible investigation.

***

Tests positive for antibodies, Dept. of Health investigated …   

My name is John Perry. I live in South Carolina and am now retired but ... in early January of 2020 I was working a project (I was Director of Southeast Ops for NACE Construction out of Michigan) working a project in Miller Creek, NC. (A Mavis Tire Store)

On Day 4, a Thursday, I began feeling badly, felt like something was coming-on, instinctively knew that whatever it was it was coming hard and fast.  That night in the hotel the fever began to set-in.  By Friday morning I was struggling, so I jumped in the car and headed-home ... a four-hour drive. It was a struggle, I honestly thought I wasn't going-to make it at one point.  Had never in my life been hit so hard and so fast with what I thought was probably a common flu bug ... but I had already gotten my yearly flu shot the October before.

Upon my arrival, my wife met me at the door, told me I looked like death warmed-over and shuffled-me-off to bed. She took my temperature  .... it was 102.7°.

It was two weeks before I could get out of bed, other than going to the bathroom and that wasn't always a successful effort. I lost 25 pounds.  Felt like I had been rode hard and put-up wet.  It took me a month before I was back to normal .... mid February. 

So here's the couple two or three kickers:

I was tested for antibodies in March of 2020 at the behest of my Internist just to see if their "experimental test" as he called-it, would work on me given that he was sure I had endured the Covid in January given my symptoms.  I tested positive in March even though at the time they were not sure the antibodies remained in your system more than thirty days.

That's when I got the call.

So around that time I get a call from DHEC (State Dept. of Health) here in SC asking about my experience ... asking if I had been vaccinated (I have not and will not) and asking about something they noticed in my records about January of 2020.  (Come to find out later my internist had entered that first case into some kind of Covid Data Base.)  The NP who called me asked a lot of questions about where I was when I caught that first case of Covid (of mine) and I told her, Miller Creek, NC.

The next day I got a call from someone at the DHEC equivalent in NC, another nurse doing phone interviews, and I told her the Miller Creek details ... she was very personable, very interested, very detailed (which I found sort of odd) and very thorough.  In the end I asked her what this was all about and was surprised when she answered me, and I paraphrase here but ... She said they were tracing-back the NC outbreak possibly to Boone, NC and she even went as far as to tell me a couple of the female U.S. ski team members had been training in China but had returned in time for Christmas (of 2019) and had gone to various places ... two of them to Boone, just a few miles away from Miller's Creek. 

So I asked her if there were verifiable cases in Boone of 2019 and she said, “Maybe; who knows? we'll see" and she thanked-me for my time and said a nice goodbye. 

Bingo.

Covid was here in 2019 ... there is no doubt about it.  My buddy in SE Asia was talking about it in 2019 but I failed to pay attention really, it was 1,000s of miles away.  When it hit me in a little hamlet outside of Boone, NC in January of 2020 I didn't put 2+2 together until much later.  He and I have laughed about it since. - John Perry, Gilbert SC

Reply
Share
2 replies by Bill Rice, Jr. and others
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
11hEdited

A reader who read one of my Early Spread stories published at Citizen Free Press sent me this email several years ago. I still think it's very interesting as it suggests at least some hospitals were trying to see if they could confirm "early cases" from archived tissue or blood samples.

This possible early case dates to March 2019 ...

Possible case from March 2019 …  

My friend, Blake, was living in Brooklyn in March 2019 when he developed a severe pneumonia. He was hospitalized at NYU Langone and treated with antibiotics and I believe steroids and oxygen. The physicians were puzzled by the unusual appearance of his chest X-ray. He ultimately was discharged and slowly recovered at home. In the summer of 2021 he was contacted by NYU who had kept a sample of his blood on file. NYU told him the blood tested positive for Covid.

I was intrigued by Blake’s story since I had been ill at about the same time as him. Only I had marked swelling of my ankle and knee joints, elevated liver enzymes and multiple embolic phenomena in my fingers. The illness lasted several weeks and then slowly resolved. I never got Covid when the pandemic happened and had multiple negative tests. When Blake told me about the NYU call in the summer of 2021, I decided to take the T-detect test which came back positive for Covid-activated T cells. So I had had Covid 19 sometime in the past but no antibodies in 2020 or 2021.I am convinced that Covid was in the US in early 2019. 

Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bill Rice, Jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture