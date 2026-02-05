IMO A science or public health agency shouldn’t be afraid of a journalist who is asking valid and important questions … Unless they are covering up explosive facts.

I’ve put in an interview request with the CDC to ask questions of one or more Covid experts, an extensive list of never-asked questions that explore the possibility/hypothesis a novel coronavirus may have been infecting MILLIONS of people well before the CDC says the virus was spreading in America.

Three weeks after my request, I’ve yet to hear back from anyone at CDC media affairs. If I do get to interview one or more public health officials, what follows are some of the questions I will ask.

Personally, I think such an interview should make Page-1 world news as I don’t think any official can come up with credible answers to most of my questions.

Also, in the unfortunate event I die suddenly or my Substack newsletter suddenly disappears from the Internet, I at least want to get these questions out there to someone in the world who - who knows? - might one day ask a few of these questions to officials “who matter.”

(Any reader(s) who might print out hard copies of these questions for safety has my great thanks.)

Refresher: “Early Spread = “Non-Deadly Virus” and non-deadly virus destroys the entire Covid Narrative.

A note about the length of this List of Questions …

I’ve come up with at least 200 questions which I believe deserve credible answers. At least to myself, the fact I could come up with so many questions speaks to the copious evidence of (unacknowledged) early spread. I recognize this is a very long article, but I decided to not cut it for length because I think all of these questions are important or potentially significant.

For readers who might prefer to skim the article, I added sub-headlines and bold-faced certain questions

In today’s Reader Comments Section, I will add links of source material that supports my early-spread hypothesis, articles which include findings that prompted me to come up with the questions that follow.

Here we go …

Main question: Have CDC employees concealed evidence of early spread of a novel coronavirus from the American public?

Before approximately March 1, 2020, why did CDC testing protocols stipulate that only Americans who had recently returned from China receive a PCR test?

Did the CDC think it was impossible an American who hadn’t been to China could have contracted Covid? Why did the CDC think this?

Did anyone from the CDC ever interview one American who had Covid symptoms before January 1, 2020 and later tested positive for Covid antibodies? If not, why not?

Were obvious Covid symptoms and a later positive antibody result(s) NOT considered a strong indication of early Covid? If this combination is considered scientifically insignificant, why have experts reached this conclusion?

School Closing Questions:

Given that nearly 3,000 schools closed due to illness in the months before “official Covid” (as confirmed in a CDC paper published in The Lancet), could some of these hundreds of thousands, or millions, of sick students and teachers have possibly had early Covid?

If 20 to 40 percent of students and teachers were out sick at one time, wouldn’t this mean a similar percentage of people in these towns and cities might have been sick as well?

Seventeen times more schools closed due to illness in the flu season of 2019-2020 compared to the average of five prior flu seasons starting with 2011-2012. Is such an eye-opening increase from a 5-year-norm “statistically significant?”

School closing numbers in the 2019-2020 flu season were more than 40 percent higher than the flu season of 2017-2018 (often referred to as the “worst flu season in 40 years.”)

Based on school closings, why was the flu season just before Covid significantly worse than the “worst flu season in 40 years?”

Does the CDC believe its possible some of the huge increase in sick students and teachers could be explained not just by flu or ILI, but by cases of early Covid?

I noted that The Lancet CDC paper doesn’t mention Covid early spread as a possible explanation for school closings that occurred between November 2019 and early February 2020. Why isn’t this, to me, obvious possibility mentioned in this paper?

Also, the paper doesn’t mention how many different states experienced school closings. Can you provide this number? Would school closings in numerous states be a possible indicator of a respiratory virus that had spread across the entire country?

***

Per my extensive research, numerous contemporaneous media reports described the flu season of 2019-2020 as shaping up to be one of the worst in decades or many years. (Anthony Fauci also said this in January 2020).

However, the CDC - after the Covid lockdowns - later revised its flu estimates and now describes this flu season as nothing out of the ordinary. Why did the CDC quickly revise its flu-season metrics and estimates for the 2019-2020 flu season?

Why were far more flu tests administered in the flu season of 2019-2020 compared to previous flu seasons?

Or: Did the CDC perform an analysis of “flu tests given” by different years? (If not, why not?) If significantly more people received a flu test in 2019-2020 flu season, wouldn’t such data suggest possible evidence of early spread of a novel respiratory virus?

Red Cross Antibody Study Questions …

The CDC tested approximately 7,000 vials of archived Red Cross blood for Covid antibodies of which 2.04 percent of blood donors from CA, OR and WA tested positive. Donors from these three states donated blood between Dec. 13-16, 2019 … When was this blood actually tested for antibodies? When were these results first known?

How long does it take to test a couple thousand units of blood for antibodies?

Was President Trump and members of the White House Covid Task Force told about the Red Cross antibody study?

If the results of this study had been known by middle March 2020 and the public knew that, perhaps, at least 2 percent of the population had already been exposed to this virus by November 2019, do you think the public would have supported lockdowns to “slow or stop” virus spread” …. four to five months after this cohort of the population had already been exposed to the same virus?

Why were the results of the Red Cross antibody study not published until November 30, 2020 (almost a year after these citizens had donated blood)?

Did the CDC interview any of the more than 100 donors who tested positive for antibodies, asking positive donors if they may have had ILI symptoms in the weeks and months before they donated blood?

If these interviews did not take place, why didn’t they?

Especially given the results of this study, why didn’t the CDC test more tranches of archived blood for antibodies?

Why didn’t the CDC test any archive blood from six Deep South states where ILI rates were far above the expected baseline by early November 2019?

Did the CDC ever consider testing its own employees for Covid antibodies before recommending lockdowns in mid-March 2020? If not, why not? (In the last week of December 2019, 13 percent of doctor visits in Georgia, home of the CDC, included patients with ILI symptoms - approximately four times the expected baseline figure).

Do CDC officials believe ALL positive antibody results among Red Cross blood donors were “false positives?”

If just one Covid case was “confirmed” in America before the Wuhan outbreak, would this convince officials investigating the origins question that “case zero” did not happen in Wuhan in December or November 2019?

(Note: By logic, this one hypothetical confirmed-case would have been somebody infected earlier by an unknown person and this unknown person would have, presumably, been infected by another unknown person, meaning one “confirmed” case pushes back the start date of virus spread by days or weeks.)

Alleged “junk” antibody tests

Were all the antibody tests given in March, April and early May 2020 “junk” tests that would always produce “false positives?”

(Note: In my research, I found many authorities who seem to have gone out of their way to make this point - i.e. “don’t trust the antibody results.”)

When did the antibody tests suddenly start producing true or genuine “positives?”

If antibody tests can produce false positives, can’t they also produce “false negatives?”

Is it possible some early antibody studies might be an undercount of people previously infected?

I’ve read scientific papers from China that reference Chinese scientists and doctors who were administering antibody tests in January 2020. Is this accurate? Were antibody tests being given to people as early as January 2020?

When was the first Covid antibody test in America administered?

If China had created a credible Covid antibody test by January 2020, couldn’t American scientists (or the CDC) have done the same thing?

The large testing labs didn’t provide antibody tests to the pubic until the last few days of April 2020. Why weren’t widespread antibody tests available much earlier?

Were widely-administered antibody tests delayed to conceal evidence of early spread in America?

If Covid PCR tests were available and widely administered in, say, December 2019, do you think these tests would have produced large numbers of positives?

At least some smaller, private labs were administering antibody tests by March 2020. Many of these earlier tests have been referred to as “junk tests.” Do you think every positive antibody test that has been reported in the press was from a “junk” test and should be dismissed as unreliable?

Wouldn’t any company that produced bogus or fraudulent antibody tests be subjected to lawsuits?

(Note: One lab/clinic in DelRay Beach, Florida began to give antibody tests in March 2020. By early May, the lab had administered tests to approximately 500 residents of which 40 percent - 200 people - tested positive for antibodies, according to a Page-1 article in The Palm Beach Post (source: the manager of the testing clinic).

In the opinion of CDC experts, were all 200 “positive” results “false positives” and a product of “junk science?”

If CDC officials think many early antibody tests - or tests of archived blood bank blood - are not convincing or almost-certainly produced “false positives,” why did the CDC go to all the trouble to perform its Red Cross Antibody Study?

When did the antibody tests suddenly start producing true or genuine “positives?”

Is it possible to adjust or manipulate the “cut-off values” of different antibody tests to produce different results?

Did smaller or independent labs produce more positive antibody results than big labs like Quest or Abbot (which routinely do major business with the government)?

Today, should Americans trust any antibody test for any virus or disease?

***

Is a timeline dating when the novel virus began to infect Americans important information to public health officials seeking to better pinpoint the origins of Covid? If not, why not?

Is it important to know where, how, why and when Covid actually started?

Is it possible the first person infected with the virus that causes Covid was not a Chinese citizen? If this is not possible, why is this considered impossible?

Former CDC director Robert Redfield has said he believes the first cases of Covid happened in China in August or September 2019. If Dr. Redfield is correct, wouldn’t this mean a very contagious virus was infecting people by late summer 2019?

In the opinion of CDC virus experts, would a contagious virus have remained in the nation of China (or Wuhan) … or spread all over the world in a matter of weeks?

Is it the opinion of the CDC that early strains of this virus were not contagious or were not likely to infect other people (and produce Covid symptoms)? If so, how and why did the R-O number of the novel virus change?

Infection Fatality Rate (IFR) Questions …

In your opinion, did this novel coronavirus become far more lethal only after mid-March 2020? If so, what made the virus become so much more lethal in the spring months of 2020?

If millions - or tens of millions - of people had already been infected by the lockdown dates of middle-March 2020, in your opinion, approximately how many people would have died from Covid by the end of March?

How does this IFR percentage compare to the IFR of influenza (which is said to produce one death in every 1,000 cases).

Am I correct in believing that the number of people previously infected (virus “prevalence”), is the denominator that would determine a true Infection or Case Fatality Rate?

Assuming “Early Spread” happened, would a Covid/coronavirus IFR that was significantly higher than the Flu IFR have produced large numbers of deaths by mid-March 2020?

Would this mortality spike have been large enough for public heath officials to have noticed it by March 1, 2020?

Was a noticeable spike in all-cause mortality observed before the 2nd week in March 2020?

Do you agree with my hypothesis that large numbers of early cases (with no noticeable increase in all-cause deaths) would debunk the “deadly virus” narrative?

Flu and ILI Questions …

In your opinion, was the Flu Season of 2019-2020 more severe than all prior or recent flu seasons?

Did the fact that far more people became sick with ILI symptoms between late October 2019 and February 2020 suggest to anyone at the CDC that Covid could have been spreading earlier than public officials said?

When trying to date possible Covid cases, do symptoms even matter? If they don’t, why don’t they?

If 99.9999 percent of Americans did not receive a PCR test or antibody test prior to the end of February 2020, how could the CDC “confirm” an early case of Covid?

Is a positive result via the PCR test the only way to confirm an early case?

How many Americans (who had not recently travelled to China) had received a Covid PCR test by Feb. 1, 2020?

According to the CDC’s best experts, is there any way to “confirm” an early case of Covid?

What evidence or set of circumstances would make the CDC “confirm” an early case of Covid in America?

***

In your opinion, why did no passenger or crew member under the age of 70 die on the cruise ship Diamond Princess?

Doesn’t the fact no person under the age of 70 died strongly suggest this virus was not “deadly” to healthy people under the age of 70 … or 80?

Why did the CDC continue to push the narrative that this virus was potentially deadly to “everyone?”

At the CDC, how many employees have died from Covid in the past six years?

Why won’t the CDC release this information? In your opinion, would producing a statistical number violate HIPAA laws?

Was there an elevated number of absences due to illness at the CDC in December 2019 or January 2020?

USS Teddy Roosevelt Antibody Study …

In your opinion, why did 60 percent of crew members of the USS Theodore Roosevelt who received a Covid antibody test in late April 2020 test positive for antibodies?

Did anyone at the CDC or anyone in the Navy ever consider the possibility that many crew members of The Roosevelt might have already been exposed to Covid before the ship left port from San Diego on January 17, 2020. (This was before the first “confirmed” case in America.)

Why did the CDC test only 382 (of 4,850) crew members for antibodies?

Why was this test “voluntary?”

Am I correct that every crew member on this ship received a PCR test and many crew members received multiple PCR tests?

Were the PCR tests mandatory but the antibody tests weren’t?

The CDC asked “volunteers” who received an antibody test to fill-out a questionnaire, listing when crew members experienced ILI symptoms. Two crew members who tested positive for antibodies reported they had symptoms on or around January 17, 2020. Did the CDC ever consider that these sailors might have already had Covid by this date? If no one at the CDC or the Navy considered this possibility, why didn’t they?

A footnote in a Congressional report says there was a major norovirus outbreak on the ship for several weeks in February 2020. Did anyone at the CDC or Navy consider the possibility some of these sick sailors could have had Covid? If not, why not?

How many crew members visited the ship’s sick bay with norovirus symptoms in February 2020?

Per their questionnaires, approximately 12 sailors who later tested positive for Covid antibodies apparently had Covid or flu-like symptoms before the ship made its first port-of-call in Vietnam (March 8-10, 2020). Is it possible these sailors had Covid before a percentage of the crew members disembarked from the ship for this Vietnam port-of-call?

Why didn’t the CDC or Navy interview any of the crew members who tested positive for antibodies and also reported experiencing ILI symptoms before the Vietnam port-of-call?

How does the CDC and Navy think this virus got on this ship?

Crew members apparently started contracting “Covid” only after a medical team arrived on the ship and started administering more and more PCR tests. Is this, perhaps, not a coincidence?

Why did authors of the Roosevelt Antibody Study never mention possible early spread?

Antibody tests were administered to crew members of three naval vessels (The Roosevelt, the destroyer USS Kidd and the French aircraft carrier Charles deGaulle, where 60 percent of crew members also tested positive for antibodies.) Collectively, these three ships had more than 7,000 crew members.

(Note: French officials did administer antibody tests to every crew member of the Charles deGaulle.)

Of these Navy crew members, only one (1) crew member reportedly died from Covid. Extrapolations from antibody results suggest the Covid IFR was approximately 1-in-4000. As noted above, a mortality rate of 1-in-4,000 is 4X smaller than the publicized IFR for the flu (1-in-1000).

Does the CDC consider a 1-in-4,000 IFR to be a particularly “deadly” virus?

Should the Navy (or any branch of the military) really worry about a respiratory virus that, based on the above study, seems to be less lethal than the flu?

Why didn’t the CDC and Navy give antibody tests to crew members serving on every naval vessel (not just the Roosevelt and Kidd)?

Does the CDC and Navy think no crew members on any other U.S. Navy ship would have antibody evidence of Covid if all or many Navy personnel had received antibody tests by the end of April?

Re: Fading Antibody Levels …

Is it true that detectable levels of antibodies can fade in some people in a span of two to three months?

Is it possible that some members of these three ships tested negative for antibodies because too much time had elapsed from their possible exposure and the date they received antibody tests in late April and May 2020?

That is, is it possible some sailors who might have been infected months earlier tested negative for antibodies because too much time had lapsed between their infection and when they received antibody tests?

Why were the results of the Roosevelt Antibody Study published in a CDC paper in a couple of weeks but the results of the Red Cross Antibody study weren’t published for 11 months?

Extra Red Cross Antibody Study Questions …

Am I correct that if blood donors had Covid antibodies when they gave blood (Dec. 13th, 2019 through early January 2020), these individuals were probably infected weeks earlier, which would be November 2019 if not earlier?

Am I correct that it takes a few days to two weeks for detectable levels of antibodies to form?

Am I correct that blood banks tell people who have recently been sick to NOT donate blood?

Given these reasons, isn’t it possible some of the Red Cross blood donors could have been infected by early November if not October or even earlier?

Given the possibility of “false negatives” or that some people never form detectable levels of antibodies and given the possibility some people’s antibodies could have faded to undetectable levels by January 2020, and given that cut-off values could have been manipulated, isn’t it possible that that the 2.04 percent positive rate of the Red Cross Antibody Study could have been an undercount?

Is it possible the positive percentages of many antibody studies conducted in 2020 could have produce deflated numbers or, perhaps, undercount real “prevalence”?

Is my supposition that the CDC or public health officials might have a strong incentive to produce antibody studies that would show smaller numbers of likely or possible “early cases” inaccurate or unfair?

If 3 percent of Americans had already been infected by this novel virus by early December 2019, am I correct that this figure extrapolated to the American population would mean approximately 10 million Americans had already been infected before the “Wuhan Outbreak?”

Has the CDC come up with a more-definitive percentage on the rate of Americans who may have had asymptomatic cases? Is 50 percent a good or fair estimate of asymptomatic cases?

If 10 million Americans had been infected by this virus by the second week in December 2019, could this mean 5 million American had experienced ILI/Covid symptoms, but 5 million had experienced no symptoms or very mild symptoms?

Why did the Red Cross Antibody Study (and papers dealing with many antibody studies) not provide data on the number of positive donors who tested positive for the IgG antibody and negative for the IgM antibody? (Basically, this result combination strongly suggests these donors had Covid at least one month before they gave blood for their antibody test, providing more evidence of “early” infections. For discussion of the significance of the negative IgM result, see today’s Reader Comments.)

Were labs and clinics sharing antibody results with the CDC?

Did labs or medical clinics that were administering antibody tests in March and April 2020, share the number of positive results with the CDC, NIH and/or state health agencies?

(Note: The manager of a DelRay Beach testing lab, mentioned above, told the Palm Beach Post her lab did notify the Florida Department of Health of these positive results.)

If clinics and labs were sharing their positive results with the CDC or state health agencies, why haven’t these results ever been shared with the public?

Based on antibody tests administered by the first week in May 2020 and results passed along to the CDC, how many Americans had tested positive for antibodies by this date?

If the CDC doesn’t have these results or didn’t solicit these results from local labs and clinics, why didn’t it?

Are you familiar* with the possible early cases of Michael Melham, the mayor of Belleville, NJ and the possible early cases of Tim and Brandie McCain of Sylacauga, Alabama, as well as 11 residents of Del Ray Beach, Florida and two residents of Snohomish County, Washington and “Shane” a subscriber to The New York Times from northern California who posted he received two positive antibody tests from two different labs and was very sick in the early fall of 2020?

(*Note: All of these likely/possible early cases were publicized by prominent news organizations. Not included are many more possible antibody-confirmed cases I’ve discovered in my own research.)

Did the CDC follow-up with any of these likely/possible early Covid cases? If not, why not?

World Military Games Questions …

Did the CDC administer antibody tests to any member of the U.S.’s military delegation to the World Military Games held in October 2019 in Wuhan? If not, why not?

To your knowledge, did any health agency of any government anywhere in the world later test athletes who became sick at these games for antibodies?

Should this have happened? If it didn’t, why didn’t it?

Why do satellite photos of numerous hospitals in Wuhan show over-flowing parking lots in September 2019?

Did public health officials of any health agency try to find out why these hospitals (presumably) had far more patients and visitors than is normal for late summer/early fall?

Are you aware that hospitals in New Orleans had record numbers of patients with respiratory symptoms in October 2019?

The Hollywood Reporter published an in-depth story in May of 2020 developing the point that many visitors to the Sundance Film Festival believe they contracted early Covid in January 2020. Are you aware of this story and did anyone with the CDC contact any of the people mentioned in the story to follow up with them and maybe give them antibody tests?

Did the CDC contact local hospitals to see if these hospitals saw an increase in people who visited with ILI symptoms and might have tested negative for influenza?

Did the CDC ever discover what caused the summer 2019 deadly outbreaks of ILI illnesses in two Virginia nursing homes? Could these “mysterious” outbreaks have been caused by early Covid?

Has the CDC investigated whether the mysterious “vaping” illnesses that occurred in many American states beginning in the spring and summer of 2019 could have been early Covid? Am I correct, as has been reported, that similar vaping illnesses were not reported in any other country?

Did anyone from the CDC see the posts “the 4chan whistleblower” made in September 2019? Have these posts - made by a person who calls himself an “operative” - been debunked? If you know, did anyone in the U.S. government investigate how this person knew all of the startling details included in his September 2019 Internet posts?

In my research and citizen journalism, I’ve found evidence of citizens from at least 17 states who claim to have had Covid symptoms in 2019 and say (or can prove) they later received positive antibody results. If people were infected in this many widely-dispersed states (from Washington and California to states in the heartland of the country to the Northeast to Alabama and south Florida), wouldn’t this connote a virus that had spread widely and was indeed very contagious?

Did anyone from any state health agency make an effort to investigate possible early cases? (See Reader Comments for a reader anecdote from NC and SC that suggests this did happen in at least two states).

After the lockdowns or before the lockdowns, how many hospitals in America went back and analyzed saved blood and tissue samples of previous patients to see if these archived samples tested positive for Covid? (See Reader Comments for another intriguing anecdote from a reader).

Did the CDC - in February or March 2020 - ask hospitals to do this? If not, why not?

For the record, CDC said they did investigate ‘Early Spread’ …

In a CDC press conference in late May 2020, officials with the CDC said they had investigated possible early spread in America, but could find no convincing evidence of any significant community spread prior to mid-February 2020.

However, these speakers cited only analysis of DNA “sequencing” as the basis for their conclusion that no community spread happened in America.

Why weren’t positive antibody results also used to perform this analysis? At the time of this press conference, were officials unaware of the American citizens mentioned above, people whose possible early cases had been profiled in major news organizations?

Did CDC officials closely examine weekly “ILI Surveillance” reports from the CDC and all 50 State Health Agencies, as well as school closing data and comparisons and data showing “flu tests given” to gauge if more Americans had Covid-like symptoms in the weeks and months before official Covid?

Do CDC officials still believe community spread in America didn’t begin until latter February 2020?

Before today, has any CDC official been asked similar questions by any other journalists? To your knowledge has any prominent news organization published a major story summarizing the evidence of possible early spread?

If so, can you send me a link to this article? I must have missed it.

Has anyone from the CDC been told to not answer Early Spread questions or do interviews on this topic?

