Tucker earns the big bucks for saying things Substack authors have said for no bucks.

Author’s note: Tucker Carlson made world headlines again for saying something I said/wrote four days ago.

From Zero Hedge today via the website of the Vigilant Fox …

Article excerpt:

Just this Friday night, Tucker Carlson named who he believes really FUNDED Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes.

HINT: It wasn’t Epstein.

What he said is guaranteed to make many in Washington furious. And there’s no taking it back now.

On Tuesday, Tucker Carlson delivered two theories on why Pam Bondi won’t release the Epstein Files.

Theory #1 was “Trump is involved.”

But Carlson thought this explanation was not very likely.

Then came Theory #2, which was that Carlson believed “intel services are at the very center of this story—US and Israeli—and they’re being protected.”

“I think that seems like the most plausible explanation,” Carlson said.

“And we have every right to ask on whose behalf was he working? How does a guy go from being a math teacher at the Dalton School in the late 70s with no college degree to having multiple airplanes, a private island, and the largest residential house in Manhattan? Where did all the money come from?” Carlson asked.

Then came the big claim.

“And no one has ever gotten to the bottom of that because no one has ever tried. And moreover, it’s extremely obvious to anyone who watches that this guy had direct connections to a foreign government. Now, no one’s allowed to say that that foreign government is ISRAEL because we have been somehow cowed into thinking that that’s naughty,” Carlson said.

“There is nothing wrong with saying that,” Carlson continued. “There is nothing hateful about saying that. There’s nothing anti-Semitic about saying. There’s nothing even anti-Israel about saying that.”

The article ends by asking readers a couple of questions:

“What’s your take on Carlson’s claim about Israeli intelligence? Is he exposing an uncomfortable truth, or is he chasing attention and controversy?”

I’ll answer that question …

He’s “exposing an uncomfortable truth” (and these days all important truths are “uncomfortable” to the leaders and officials concealing them.)

However, this was no Rocket Science punditry or even high-level intelligence gathering. Basic common sense was enough for a freelance writer in Troy, Alabama (and probably all of my readers) to connect all the dots.

As I wrote several days ago, Epstein didn’t get hundreds of millions of dollars from monthly, under-the-table blackmail payments from 10 to 200 blackmailed Johns.

I’m no Sherlock Holmes, but I don’t think that’s how an operation like this would have been funded. It would have been much easier for super wealthy “supporters of Israel” (like Les Wexner) to make payments to Epstein for “hedge fund” fees or “tax planning” or “wealth management” services rendered.

What we should all know is that Epstein received massive amounts of money from someone or somewhere.

*** (Don’t share this article with the kids) ***

How did Epstein spend a typical day? (For mature readers only) …

Before I started researching Covid lies full-time, I did a great deal of research into Epstein’s sordid and prurient life.

Apparently, hundreds (if not thousands) of teenage “massage therapists” would visit his Palm Beach home or Manhattan mansion, with multiple young girls visiting on an almost daily basis.

In Palm Beach, these girls would often show up immediately after school let out.

They were then escorted up to his room by his co-conspirators (all of whom received lifetime immunity for their crimes).

Per multiple sources, Epstein would then engage in brief conversations with these young girls, ask them to fully or partially disrobe and then pleasure himself or otherwise sexually abuse and assault them.

According to multiple sources, these events occurred multiple times almost every day. Often, Ghislaine Maxwell was watching or sometimes participated in these sick “grooming” sessions.

When Epstein was finished, he or one of his un-indicted co-conspirators would pay the girls $100 (meaning someone was always going to the bank to get cash).

Epstein would then often give the girls he’d just abused speeches encouraging them to recruit fellow young girls, promising bonus payments when they signed up a new victim.

In Florida and New York, multiple victims or witnesses report that attractive young girls were “always” around.

One of these girls was the late Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who began her grooming sessions when she was 16.

Giuffre apparently spent more time around Epstein and Maxwell than most of his stable of young receptionists and massage therapists.

From depositions and interviews the late Mrs. Giuffre gave, one detail became clear - Epstein was rarely if ever conducting any “hedge fund” or “money-management” business that anyone could detect.

For most of my life, I naively thought individuals who made hundreds of millions of dollars in the investment business were working 16-hour days to earn their exorbitant commissions and fees.

However, Epstein apparently made more money than 99 percent of Wall Street’s “masters of the universe” doing no numbers crunching, time-consuming analysis or trading.

He clearly spent the bulk of his time either being serviced by his massage therapists or calling a Who’s Who of Movers and Shakers talking about everything (“you like 15-year-old blondes, right?”) …. except hedge fund strategies.

Not only would a real investigator try to “follow the money,” he or she would also try to see how much time a person of interest spent earning these eye-opening fees. What exactly made Epstein so exceptional as a hedge fund manager?

If he wasn’t working 12 to 16 hours a day doing complex hedge fund and money-managing business for unspecified business clients, what was he doing … and where did he really get his money?

The J.P. Morgan Chase file …

Apparently his primary bank, J.P. Morgan Chase, wasn’t interested in this question either … although the bank, reportedly, spent as much as $1 billion to settle lawsuits brought by dozens of the girls who Epstein never trafficked to anyone else.

(Among the businesses perhaps telling President Trump and his director of the FBI and DOJ to close all the Epstein files would be one of the world’s most prestigious and important banks.)

One assumes that every employee of the FBI, DOJ or CIA is not obtuse. A couple of hundred key employees and directors must have known where Epstein really got his money.

As referenced in my prior article, I doubt we’ll ever see any files that tell the public, “This is where Epstein made his money.”

When one spends 15 seconds thinking about this topic, he realizes it would have been acutely stupid for trusted law enforcement and justice-seeking agencies to generate any files that provided this “follow-the-money” information.

Most movie buffs are familiar with “The First Rule of Fight Club.”

By now, every cognitively-aware world citizen should also be aware of my Maxim: “Officials will never investigate that which they don’t want to confirm.”

Which begs the question … what good are our “truth-seeking” officials and agencies?

Also, aren’t Woodward and Bernstein still alive? The Mother of All scandals wasn’t worthy of any of their attention?

In fact, approximately 40,000 journalists work in the “mainstream media,” almost all of whom said, “No story worth pursuing here.”

Potted plants or a sophomore on the high school newspaper staff could could do a better job “following the money.”

I’d actually love to see the CIA, FBI and Mossad’s files on “captured journalists.” It’s a thick one too.

