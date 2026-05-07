For today’s homework, I ask readers to look closely at this map of the United States. Note that America is a large country and many states are thousands of miles from other states.

In a CDC press conference on May 30, 2020, the agency’s virus origins detectives and experts concluded that “cryptic circulation of the virus” began in America “by early February.” As I always write, don’t trust the experts.

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Before I publish Part 2 of my “Reasons for Covid” essay, I want to accentuate and develop a point I made in Part 1. At the end of this summary of data points, I’m going to ask my readers two questions and see if anyone else agrees with me or picks up on the same take-aways I did.

In Part 1, I included this sentence:

“It was vitally important to this plan that no early cases be ‘confirmed’ as ‘Covid.’ “

(Remember that word - “confirmed.”)

In the same essay, I (again) developed my central point that the novel coronavirus was, in fact, very contagious; it just wasn’t particularly or overly “deadly.”

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With this prologue info provided, I’d now ask my readers to indulge me for 1,500 or so words as I briefly summarize several human case studies that I believe support my early spread hypothesis. (After I do this, I’ll ask my questions.)

Per my research, Mayor Michael Melham of Belleville, NJ is the first known (and named) likely or probable early Covid case … in the entire world.

Mayor Melham, who later received two positive antibody tests, became sick with Covid symptoms between Nov. 19-21, 2019 while attending a conference in Atlantic City.

However, Mayor Melham couldn’t have been the first Covid case in America as he was infected by some unknown person. Also, presumably, another unknown person must have infected this unknown person, etc.

Significantly to myself, Mayor Melham has stated in several interviews that “many” or “numerous” other people at this convention became sick at the same time he did. (Per the mayor, these people contact him and told him this).

If a novel coronavirus made any of these people sick, this (IMO) meets the definition of a “contagious” virus. That is, one infected person apparently made at least one more person sick.

***

By now, all my regular readers are familiar with the likely early cases of Tim and Brandie McCain of Sylacauga, Alabama. This married couple in their late 30s both experienced Covid symptoms in December 2019 (and both later got positive antibody tests - Brandie has received positive results from at least three different antibody tests).

Just like Mayor Melham, some unknown person in Alabama must have infected one of the McCains (and then one spouse likely infected the other.)

According to the McCains, five people were living in the same house when they got sick and all five got sick at roughly the same time.

Brandie also told me that it “seemed like half of Sylacauga was sick” at the time the people in this household all got sick.

***

In a recent article I again highlighted what seems to have been an outbreak of early Covid in the south Florida cities of Delray Beach and Boca Raton.

According to a Palm Beach Post article from May 2020, 11 people (all from the same Delray Beach subdivision) became ill with Covid symptoms in November and December 2019 and all 11 later tested positive for antibodies.

Per the story, several spouses were sick at the same time as was at least one child of one of the infected couples.

The same story said that 200 people (out of 500 tested) who got early antibody tests from a Boca Raton clinic tested positive for antibodies.

***

Another highly-regarded newspaper, The Seattle Times, ran another “early spread” story in May 2020. This story said that at least two people had definite Covid symptoms in December 2019 and later got positive results on a “gold-standard” antibody test from the University of Washington.

Only one person was named in this story (and only by her middle name, Jean). Jean was described as a retired nurse who lived in a rural area outside of Seattle in Snohomish County.

However, Jean was not the first person infected by any novel virus in Washington as some unknown person infected her and somebody probably infected this unknown virus carrier.

***

I’m sure anyone who has read any of my “early spread” stories must know about the famous Red Cross Antibody Study.

Per this study - whose results weren’t published until Nov. 30, 2020 - more than 100 American in nine U.S. states already had Covid antibodies when they gave blood between Dec. 13, 2019 and early January 2020. (Per my speculation, most of these positive donors must have been exposed to the virus by November 2019.)

If these antibody results were/are accurate, everyone should know that every person who tested positive for antibodies was infected by someone else. (That is, the virus probably didn’t zip down out of the sky and infect only these people.)

***

In a recent story, I highlighted the fact that six residents of Ohio said they had Covid symptoms in January 2020 and all six later tested positive for antibodies (the first early case was a lady who became sick on January 7th).

In yet another recent story, I reported that 36 percent of healthcare workers at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City tested positive for antibodies between March 24 and April 4, 2020. Per my conjecture, at least some of these 102 positive employees must have had Covid by January 2020 (if not even earlier) - before the first “confirmed” case in America.

To me, the fact that 36 percent of one sample all had Covid antibodies connotes a virus that was being transmitted one person to another person - like contagious viruses supposedly do.

Now for my questions!

Did anyone else pick up on two significant details from these micro case studies or anecdotes?

I did! What I picked up on (years ago, in fact) is that …

One, several clusters of people in households or work places or in certain communities seemed to become sick all at the same time.

Two, those familiar with American geography will note that vast distances separate the different U.S. states mentioned above.

Just from the above text, I’ve identified antibody-positive Americans who lived in at least 14 different U.S. states.

All of these every-day American citizens (as far as we know, none of whom had travelled to China) were all either sick or tested positive for antibodies with presumed cases that range from November 2019 to early January 2020.

There’s a reason I dubbed my hypothesis “Early Spread”

I gave this hypothesis this name for a specific reason. All of the people I’ve identified seemed to have had Covid “earlier” than the experts said was possible. (Again, the first “confirmed” case in America is still recorded as January 20, 2020 - a man who had recently returned from China. (For many weeks, the CDC only used the few PCR tests it had to test Americans who had recently returned from China).

I selected the second word - “spread” - because I believe this was a contagious virus that was, well, spreading. That is, said virus was being transmitted one person at a time.

Per my conclusions, this virus wasn’t just spreading; it was spreading widely - as in all across the Fruited Plain.

A “common-sense” take-away from my early spread research is that this had to be a “contagious” virus - otherwise people in so many far-flung locales couldn’t have all had the same virus/symptoms in a roughly two-month period of time.

Three other questions might illustrate today’s point: If Jean in Washington state and Tom in south Florida had Covid at basically the same time, how did any virus actually spread from one place to the other? Or, if there was no “community spread” happening in America, how did so many people in such far-flung places get sick with Covid? A third question: How many other people - located between geographic points A and B - must have also gotten sick with the same virus?

Sometimes it helps to look at a map of our country …

The above summary isn’t comprehensive. I’ve also found antibody-positive cases in at least seven other states (which would be at least 21 U.S. states).

If I start plotting cases on a map of America, I might start in the upper west corner of the country (Oregon, Washington and California) and then bounce all the way across the country (3,000 miles) to New Jersey and New York.

If I continue down the Eastern Seaboard, I found one early case in North Carolina. If I keep driving down the Eastern Seaboard, I’d end up in south Florida, where I found those cases in Boca Raton and Delray Beach.

I’d then turn my SUV back north and return to my home state of Alabama, where the McCains live (in a small community in the “sticks” in rural Alabama).

I could next weave up and down back to the West Coast and pick up identified cases in Ohio, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and other states I can’t recall at the moment.

Full disclosure:

Here, I want to admit that I am not a trained epidemiologist. In fact, the last science class I completed was in 1982 (11th grade chemistry).

Still, I am very confident that the details I’ve provided above must, for the purposes of a trained and honest epidemiologist, connote a virus that was spreading - as we used to say as kids - like “all-get-out.”

In fact, given that viruses are spread person-to-person, one could state with confidence that people in the gaps - in the corn-field states to the Rust Belt states, even across the Pacific to Hawaii - must have also already been infected with this virus in the same time period.

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I’m not even mentioning outbreaks in schools (well, yes, I am) …

Also, the above “micro” case studies only include people who received positive antibody tests.

I didn’t include any of the hundreds of thousands of students and teachers who became sick with Covid-like symptoms at the 2,888 U.S. schools that closed “due to illness” between November 2019 and early February 2020.

It’s impossible to know how many of these sick students and teachers did or might have had “early Covid” (because there was no way to test them during this time period).

However, given the evidence I’ve cited (and common-sense extrapolations), it seems almost impossible that none of these students and teachers had “early” Covid.

Granted, some people say contagious viruses don’t exist …

Of course, I acknowledge that large numbers of Americans do not believe that viruses exist. This would mean they also don’t believe that “contagious viruses” exist (and make people “sick” or develop common symptoms).

With my “school closing” stories, I noted that in several schools I’ve identified, per media reports, up to 40 percent of the school’s student body were all “out sick” at the same time.

Nor do I think the principals and superintendents were lying about the huge percentages of school illnesses. These students and teachers were absent and must have been genuinely sick.

Presumably, something made them sick. According to the no-virus cohort, these sicknesses could be explained by people’s bodies doing some kind of de-tox of pathogens or are maybe explained by exposure to environmental toxins in the community.

For my part, I’ve never understood how, say, 600 students at one school (or workplace) could all begin the de-tox process at the exact same time.

Also, I’ve observed that this mass de-tox (or toxin exposure) occurs at different times in different places.

This is why, at least for now, I still believe in the “contagious virus” theory.

As shown above, lots of people in towns, houses and schools all got sick with the same symptoms at the same time.

As it turns out, in 2019-2020 - compared to the previous 10 “flu seasons” - far more people in America suddenly got sick … for whatever reason.

Many skeptics of my hypothesis might opine that it was simply a “coincidence” so many well-documented outbreaks of sick people occurred a couple of months before the “spread” of Covid really kicked in … in - go figure - March and April 2020.

For the record, I do not think this was a coincidence.

To finish where I started …

IMO, one of my most-significant New Abnormal Maxims is that officials possess an obvious aversion to investigating things they’d prefer to not “confirm.”

My final request for my readers is to think about everything I’ve written today and then ask yourself this question:

What would have changed with the Covid Narrative if public health officials did “confirm” the early cases of Mayor Melham in New Jersey and Jean in Washington and the McCains in Alabama and those 200 people in south Florida - and at least six people in Ohio and at least some of those positive healthcare workers in the Big Apple … and more than 100 people in nine state who gave blood to the Red Cross?

IMO, anyone who asks this question will, like myself, probably reach the undeniable conclusion that a contagious virus had already spread across the entire country of America by January 20, 2020.

And, while I hate to disagree with the experts at the CDC, this wasn’t “cryptic” nor “limited” spread either.

I believe anyone who thinks about the geography central to the the virus-spread origins questions will have a much better understanding of why early cases of Covid cannot be “confirmed.”

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(I feel like I’m on a roll lately with my Substack dispatches. Still, the “Unsubscribe” and “email disabled” notices continue to roll in at an accelerating pace. As such, I’m even more appreciative for any financial support readers might be able to provide to my newsletter).

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