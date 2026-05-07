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Bill Rice, Jr.
1h

Bonus Content - An oddity of my Early Spread Research …

Those who read today’s story should have noted that at least two residents of Snohomish County, Washington experienced Covid symptoms in December 2019 and, by late April, got positive antibody tests.

One of these individuals requested anonymity and was not named in the story. The other person, a retired nurse, requested that she be identified only by her middle name of Jean.

This, to me, is odd as I can’t help but wonder why anyone interviewed for a story on this topic would be afraid to be identified by their full name.

I wouldn’t mention this trivia except that I’ve shared emails with several other people who told me they also tested positive for antibodies and had Covid symptoms in January 2020 or earlier (prime “early spread” candidates).

These people also requested that I not mention their names or details that might identify them to readers.

When this happens, I can’t help but think, “What is the great worry here? Are these people afraid they will fall into the same group of citizens who divulge nuclear secrets?”

Still, for some reason, it seems obvious that at least several people with early cases of Covid seem to intuitively understand that their possible cases go against the authorized narrative and thus they are unwilling to be identified.

That is, people seem to understand that “early spread” anecdotes - even if the truth - might be “thermo-nuclear” or upset powerful people.

Just sharing basic facts - to, say, advance the interests of scientific knowledge - must be viewed as risky to certain people ... Which is odd to me.

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Roger Kimber, MD's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD
39m

The early spread evidence points away from Wuhan and therefore points to another source(s): either 1) a US based point source (lab leak— likely Ralph Barak’s lab or colleague) OR 2) multiple sources in the US, which suggests the nefarious possibility of deliberate release in different parts of the US (& even wider).

Obviously, accepting either possibility would be intolerable for TPTB, as it would implicate them in a bioweapon attack on the US population for financial (Pfizer, Moderna, Fauci, etc.) &/or political (discredit DJT) gain.

Or global population decline. All

of a sudden conspiracy theories start looking more like conspiracy probabilities.

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