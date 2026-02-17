Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Bill Rice, Jr.
10h

It will be interesting to see how many "likes" and cross-posts this essay might generate. Probably even fewer than normal as readers certainly intuitively know the topics that might be dangerous for them to endorse.

Everyone can or might agree we are living under tyranny, but seeking a divorce from our abusers is not a safe response. I get it. It's probably smart to lay off this topic. The only reason I posted this essay is my reach is soon going to be cut in half if not be eliminated, so I just went ahead and wrote this essay while I still had some readers.

Mentioning the S-word as a "possibility" might be more taboo than pushing for the embalmers' clots to be exposed. (The topics might go together, though).

Crixcyon
10h

If my state leaves the Union, I hope it joins the upcoming Greenland Federation. How far do you think government can push us before the wheels of tyranny come off? Just because the government exists, that does not mean it is a one-stop authority to never be bucked.

