Do civics students and American citizens realize that our Nation’s Founders seceded from the nation of England? Why did they do this and why are we today told told that history cannot or must not repeat?

(Author’s note: This essay might qualify as a litmus test of “free speech.)

***

As a few of my readers might have picked up on by now, in a few of my posts, I’ve snuck in references to the S-word, Secession. In these posts, I don’t say I’m advocating for X number of U.S. states to voluntarily leave the union of 50 states. I just say this “solution” could and probably would be seriously considered if certain shocking revelations were widely accepted as fact by large numbers of citizens.

Right here at the top of this essay, I should make clear that I don’t think a serious secession movement will ever happen in America.

For probably 98 percent of Americans, the idea that some states would try to leave the United States of America is beyond the pale of accepted dialogue.

Any person who did advocate for secession would no doubt be vilified to the nth degree - certainly far more than any “anti-vaxxer” has been vilified. Any would-be secessionist leader would be labeled as a “traitor” and probably charged with the crimes of treason, and perhaps be imprisoned for life if not executed by the State.

This almost-certain response is explained by the fact that, since birth, every citizen of the USA is conditioned (indoctrinated) to believe that being a citizen of the USA is, after the love they feel for their family or God, the most important characteristic or feature of their lives.

As Lee Greenwood sings, we are all “proud to be an American … where at least (we) know we’re free.”

On a more practical level, by now, few Americans would seriously entertain secession as this would almost certainly result in the forfeiture of their social security benefits and/or pensions, not to mention 30 percent of the jobs and incomes that are directly or indirectly tied to employment with myriad departments and agencies of government.

Also, most Americans receive their “healthcare” (or “sickcare”) from government programs like Medicaid, Medicare and Obama Care.

Furthermore, the vast majority of American citizens no doubt believe that America’s “national security” is perpetually at grave risk from numerous nefarious nations and apocalyptic events like pandemics and Global Warming.

In the minds of most Americans, the only entity protecting citizens from invasions, Bubonic Plagues, melting polar ice caps and the scourge of “disinformation super-spreaders” are our protectors in the government.

Per conventional wisdom, the only thing separating citizens from global and personal calamity - and personal economic ruin - is our strong and united national union.

So, again, the prospect of five or 25 states filing for an amicable divorce from such a treasured and beloved institution is … virtually nil.

Given the immense power patriotism holds on our psyches, this point of view doesn’t surprise me at all. However, on another level, this reflective/default position strikes me as very curious and even unsettling.

Is there ANYTHING that would make citizens consider secession?

Recently I’ve been wondering what event - if any - would actually cause large swaths of U.S. citizens to at least entertain the thought of starting over with new leaders and a new template of governance.

That is, can anyone envision any scenario that would cause large numbers of citizens to opt out of the U.S. federal government/national union?

To proffer two extreme examples, if the government was rounding up citizens and putting them in concentration camps, where many died or were murdered, would this motivate at least a few citizens to lobby for secession?

If many people in certain states reached the conclusion that the government was killing and injuring millions of fellow citizens (including themselves or family members), would this cause a “Great Re-Set” in thinking about the wisdom of being ruled by such “leaders?”

Regarding my first example, I’d argue such an event did happen in 1930s/early 1940s Germany … and, as history tells us, no major secession movement took hold in Germany. (Here, one postulates the reason this didn’t happen is that most German citizens realized if they did advocate for secession or tried to over-throw the Nazis leaders of their nation, they would no doubt end up in the same concentration camps, and probably be killed).

Regarding Example Two, millions of American citizens are already convinced our own government probably killed more citizens than the Holocaust via Covid (which was probably produced by our government) and the government’s Response to Covid … and no “secession movement” has ensued.

The Epstein Saga, hypothetically, could be a thermo-nuclear truth bomb …

As I write, two of the big stories of the moment are the release of (some) of the Epstein files and the headline that America might be preparing for a war with Iran.

A widely-held take-away from the Epstein story is that a shocking cross-section of important leaders in the country and world were likely clients of Jeffrey Epstein’s “sex-trafficking” and blackmail operation and, virtually every American citizen is 100-percent convinced no justice or prosecutions will happen to these people, who get to commit crimes the rest of us can’t.

At a minimum, the lesson from the Epstein saga is that multiple departments of the U.S. government covered up crimes where hundreds or thousands of young victims were abused for decades (and maybe some were even killed or even eaten, perhaps as some kind of Satanic ritual).

Another take-away from the Epstein saga would be that either the government of Israel (via Mossad), and/or billionaire “supporters of Israel” were bank-rolling an operation where Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were simply managers of the day-to-day operation.

If half of the Epstein details are true, it seems that America is not being “led” by leaders who want to “Make America Great” … Instead, our nation (and world) is very possibly being led by people who want to protect and advance the interests of the little nation of Israel.

At this writing, nobody knows if - via executive orders - President Trump will authorize more military force to change the regime in Iran, which apparently most American citizens now accept is a nation that poses a great risk to the “security” of Americans living in Peoria and Topeka.

America - with the cheerleading of leaders of Israel, through wars that caused countless deaths and injuries - has already changed the regimes in Iraq, Afghanistan (although the former leaders are now back in control), Libya, Syria and, recently, Venezuela. Greenland and Cuba might be on deck, a prospect that wouldn’t bother most Americans, since these nations are also now viewed as grave “national security threats” to our nation.

(A possible new maxim to add to my list: “We’re all Neo-cons now.”)

Regime-change military operations (aka wars or aka mass killing) “are what they are” and most American citizens apparently agree this is a good and proper use of federal government power.

My main point is that none of these government activities, and numerous examples not mentioned, have or should qualify as legitimate grounds to seek a national divorce.

On Substack, I’m a part of the cohort of writers in the “medical freedom” movement. The second word in our group’s name is “freedom,” which is the principle America was founded upon.

Not unlike our nation’s founders, leaders of this group believe passionately in “freedom” and are not afraid to criticize the government when they think this Leviathan is curtailing real freedoms and heading full-throttle towards “authoritarian control.”

However, few (if any) members of this movement would go so far as to say, like I have, that “all important truth-seeking organizations are completely captured” and, thus, are highly unlikely to be meaningfully “reformed” via the democratic process.

If one does believe in my Capture Maxim, secession might suddenly pop up on the table of debate topics when discussing “possible solutions.”

Trust me; any future secessionist will be censored …

By now, every “freedom writer” must know that their/our freedom to make dissident or contrarian points is being seriously thwarted by various “reach-suppression” operations, which all fall under the catch-phrase of “censorship.”

Per my two cents, I don’t think many “freedom writers” have fully acknowledged the main objective of censorship programs. IMO, the ultimate goal of these programs is to prevent any grassroots’ movements that might result in the world’s real rulers losing the control they already have.

Also, I think the world’s real rulers have decided, going forward, they are going to require even more control to bring to fruition their unfinished agendas. (This, IMO, is why “digital ID,” social credit monitoring and digital currency are so important to the Establishment and Deep State).

As I have written, what the world’s real rulers really fear is losing control, which might happen if the world’s first “thermo-nuclear truth bomb” actually detonated, a scenario which could expose the world’s leaders as diabolical villains, which would or could end their reign as the world’s Narrative producers and rulers.

Alas, as Carl Eric Scott just bravely wrote, none of these leaders have been exposed yet and this isn’t likely to happen any time soon (absent a black-swan event I’ve labeled a “thermo-nuclear truth bomb.”)

Paraphrasing from Scott’s essay, a world where all important truth-seeking organizations are completely captured (and hopelessly corrupt) “is what it is.”

And this Status Quo is almost certainly going to remain the Status Quo because no “leader” is likely to emerge who proposes the simplest solution - “We just need enough citizens who are brave enough to secede from a government that is obviously beyond reform.”

If the concern of many citizens is that the government is literally killing and harming huge numbers of people with non-vaccines, perhaps chemtrails and a healthcare system that wants more patients and “a pill for every ill,” (and even more military operations to protect our “freedoms”), said citizens could simply opt out of these programs … which - trust me here or IMO - are not going to be called off.

The citizens of California and New York can be ruled by the dictates and guidance of the CDC, CIA, FBI, NIH, Big Pharma, Big Banking, EPA, etc. but the people of Alabama, Texas and South Dakota could now say, “No thank you.”

That is, in the future, the agencies and entities that now rule 340 million people, might rule only, say, 170 million citizens.

In one fell swoop, the number of people controlled by these supposedly benevolent rulers would be cut in half - which would be a nightmare scenario for this class of “leaders.”

I might as well go full-contrarian …

On Substack, I think I’ve already proven myself to be in the top echelon of “contrarian” writers.

One of my most provocative contrarian beliefs is that the entire purpose of the Censorship Industrial Complex (and the “gatekeepers of the news” at corporate news organizations) is to prevent the possible emergence of political leaders like Thomas Paine and Patrick Henry or any of the American Founders who once told mighty England, “We’re no longer going to be ruled by you.”

Bill’s bottom-line is that Secession won’t happen because the “leaders” who could make such a “solution” a reality aren’t crazy enough (or courageous enough) to propose such a “radical” solution.

So, expressed differently, the main (hidden) objective of the world’s ruling class has been a spectacular success. Their worst-case scenario, Secession - which does not necessarily have to be produced via a war - is not on the table and never will be.

I’ve about decided that - based on observations of a long string of events (including plenty of recent events) - the world’s real rulers can get away with anything.

However, I hope this essay doesn’t get me banned from Substack or cause my sudden and mysterious death. As noted, I am not proposing secession, which I acknowledge will probably never sell in Peoria and has no serious proponents.

I too think America, by many measures, is and was a great nation and, for a while, was the world’s greatest beacon and advocate of real freedom.

For most of my life, I was “proud to be an American.” It was only when I started to question the validity of Mr. Greenberg’s stanza “…. where at least I know I’m free” that I started to wonder what’s more important - wearing my “I love America” T-Shirt or living in a land that actually defended real freedom?

That was then; this is now …

Upon reflection, America’s Founders were atypically brave. IMO, they were not traitors or tyrants for breaking off from rulers they viewed as tyrants.

But that was 250 years ago. We live in a different world today. Today, Secession is off the table and, perhaps, always will be … which I think was the plan for more than a century.

Once upon a time, citizens could voluntarily join a governmental union, but, even if large numbers of Americans now believe everything has started to go hopelessly sideways, no citizen can voluntarily leave. That particular “freedom,” we don’t have.

Today, the operative narrative still assures us that “democratic” reforms - produced by courageous and enlightened “leaders” in the Republican and Democratic Parties - will self correct. (Apparently, my first maxim of our New Abnormal is wrong - a couple of important organizations are not completely or hopelessly captured and these mechanisms of checks-and-balances will soon kick-in.)

When Mr. Scott and myself write, “It is what it is,” the rejoinder is - but wait, the Good Guys will prevail and the Bad Guys will be exposed and purged from power … Just give it some more time … And, whatever you do, don’t mention the S-word.

***

(And always remember, if you are a dissident or contrarian, “Post while you still can!”) ***

