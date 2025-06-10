The planning probably went on for years, but developments went “hot” and furious in January 2020.

Yesterday, I posted excerpts from Michael Bryant’s “Timeline to Covid Tyranny - Part 2” which identified key events from the year 2019.

Today, I run excerpts from Part 3, which reveal the number of significant events accelerating dramatically. This dispatch covers only the month of January 2020. Future installment are to come from Mr. Bryant.

Note: Unless otherwise noted, boldfaced text was added by myself, Bill Rice, Jr. The complete version can by read at the Health Freedom Defense Fund website here. Also, Bill Rice added the sub-headlines and two photos.

Introduction from Mr. Bryant:

Our aim is to tell the full story of how the global population was manipulated, deceived, terrorized, and subjected to a psychological blitzkrieg around the clock, from January 1, 2020, through December 31, 2020—and beyond. The great pandemic machine, now up and running, would hold the world hostage for the benefit of a small group of megalomaniacs and their political toadies.

And so it begins …

January 1, 2020 — The World Health Organization (WHO) requests information from Chinese authorities on a reported cluster of atypical pneumonia cases in Wuhan.

WHO activates its Incident Management Support Team (IMST) as part of its emergency response framework.

January 3, 2020 — The WHO reports that 44 patients with pneumonia of unknown etiology have been reported to the WHO by national authorities in China.

January 3, 2020 — US CDC Director Robert Redfield is notified by a China counterpart that a “mysterious respiratory illness was spreading in Wuhan.”

… Redfield emails and speaks to the director-general of the Chinese CDC, Dr. George F. Gao, who has been a board member of the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB) along with Dr. Anthony Fauci since its formation and who played a part in the coronavirus simulation, Event 201, in October 2019.

January 4, 2020 — The US flu season is now on pace to surpass 2017–2018, which was said to be the worst in decades.

“As indicated by the map above, this year’s flu season is running rampant across the United States. All but five states are reporting ‘widespread’ flu activity, which is the highest category for flu activity, according to the CDC.

January 6, 2020 — Anthony Fauci predicts the 2020 flu season will be one of the worst in decades.

“This flu season is shaping up to be one of the worst in decades, according to the United States’ top infectious disease doctor.

“Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said while it’s impossible to predict how the flu will play out, the season so far is on track to be as severe as the 2017–2018 flu season, which was the deadliest in more than four decades, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“‘The initial indicators indicate this is not going to be a good season — this is going to be a bad season,” Fauci said.

(Bill Rice, Jr. comment: As I’ve documented in several long stories, ILI was actually “severe” and “widespread” in numerous states, especially in the Deep South, by November 2019, which I think could be evidence of “early spread.”)

January 8, 2020 — “Specter of possible new virus emerging from central China raises alarms across Asia,” reports The Washington Post.

“Since mid-December, 59 people have been diagnosed with viral pneumonia of ‘unknown cause’ — including seven who are critically ill, according to Wuhan’s health commission. The officials said an additional 163 people who have come into close contact with the infected have been placed under close observation. No deaths have been reported.”

Michael Bryant NOTE: The Washington Post story itself doesn’t appear to substantiate the ominous headline written by one of its editors.

First reported death is January 9, 2020

January 9, 2020 — The first reported death from the alleged coronavirus occurs in a 61-year-old man who had several significant medical conditions, including chronic liver disease, and died from heart failure and pneumonia the man had other underlying health conditions including abdominal tumors.

… His hospital treatment included ventilator-assisted breathing and other treatments. The cause of his death is attributed to 2019-nCoV.

January 10, 2020 — The sequence of the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) is posted to a public web server.

“The Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center & School of Public Health, in collaboration with the Central Hospital of Wuhan, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institute for Communicable Disease Control and Prevention, Chinese Center for Disease Control, and the University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia is releasing a coronavirus genome from a case of a respiratory disease from the Wuhan outbreak. The sequence has also been deposited on GenBank (accession MN908947 35.4k) and will be released as soon as possible.”

NOTE: According to Corman-Drosten et al., four other genomes are deposited on two days later, on January 12, in the viral sequence database curated by the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID).

January 10, 2020 — BioNTech initiates the development of its COVID-19 vaccine mRNA sequence, which would become known as BNT162b2.

“The development of BNT162b2 was initiated on January 10, 2020, when the SARS-CoV-2 genetic sequence was released by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention and disseminated globally by the GISAID (Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data) initiative. This rigorous demonstration of safety and efficacy less than 11 months later provides a practical demonstration that RNA-based vaccines, which require only viral genetic sequence information to initiate development, are a major new tool to combat pandemics and other infectious disease outbreaks.”

January 11, 2020 — China reports first death from mysterious outbreak in Wuhan, according to Al Jazeera.

January 13, 2020 — The WHO publishes the protocol for RT-PCR assay to diagnose the novel coronavirus.

(Also see January 17, January 21, and January 23, 2020, entries.)

NOTE: The WHO’s newly published protocol is based on the Corman-Drosten protocols, which will be submitted on January 21 to the editors of the journal Eurosurveillance and published two days later, on January 23, after being in the peer review process for less than 48 hours. The journal’s editorial board includes Drosten. Eurosurveillance bills itself as a “journal on infectious disease surveillance, epidemiology, prevention, and control.”

NOTE 2: The PCR test protocol developed by Drosten under “severe time constraints” and in turn adopted by WHO without any clinical testing later becomes the foundation for “diagnosing” COVID-19 as well as the foundation for what should be called a “casedemic.” Importantly, Drosten also designed the diagnostic test protocol for 2003 SARS and 2009 H1N1 swine flu. The Corman-Drosten RT-PCR protocols will later be externally reviewed and will be shown to have major scientific flaws and conflicts of interest.

For weeks, the messaging was that nobody should be afraid. However, the messaging changed almost overnight with a major assist from the new PCR test, which gave the world millions of “cases.”

January 13, 2020 — The Vaccine Research Center (VRC) and Moderna’s infectious disease research team finalize the sequence for the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine — and Moderna mobilizes toward clinical manufacture, according to a Moderna press release.

“The first clinical batch was completed on February 7, 2020, and underwent analytical testing; it was shipped on February 24, 2020, from Moderna and delivered to NIH from the company’s manufacturing facility in 42 days from sequence selection.”

According to Moderna’s chief scientific officer, Melissa J. Moore, PhD, Moderna designed the mRNA vaccine sequence in one hour.

Moore recounts that as soon as the Chinese novel-CoV virus gene sequence was made public on January 10, 2020, they “got immediately to work.” She reported that it “took Moderna’s mRNA design team just one hour to design” the modified mRNA vaccine sequence. It was immediately put onto their manufacturing equipment and used in their Phase 1 trials.

“By January of 2020,” Moore notes, “we had already manufactured, quality controlled and delivered to several dozen patients personalized cancer vaccines. So we had the know-how and the capacity to manufacture vaccines quickly.”

She goes on to say, “There is a coming Tsunami of mRNA medicines.”

NOTE: To date, Moderna has never brought a product to market. As of January 13, 2020, Moderna shares were at $20.26 but would skyrocket to $484.87 by August 9, 2021.

NOTE: Manufacture of the first clinical batch of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine was funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). CEPI is funded mostly by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and by the NATO governments. It is led by Richard Hatchett, a Big Pharma lobbyist and a former US Homeland Security Council member under George W. Bush. Its scientific advisory committee includes executives from Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical, among others.

January 14, 2020 —”WHO says new China coronavirus could spread, warns hospitals worldwide,” says a Reuters headline.

“In all, 41 cases of pneumonia have been reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, which preliminary lab tests cited by state media showed could be from a new type of coronavirus, and one patient has died.”

In a tweet, the WHO says preliminary investigations by Chinese authorities have found “no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission.”

NOTE: So, what we have here is 41 “cases” of something that may or may not “spread” in a country of over a billion people.

New York Times’ journalist David Gelles does a write-up of the news, which 3 Quarks Daily later summarizes in an article titled The Husband-And-Wife Team Behind The Leading COVID-19 Vaccine.

“After BioNTech had identified several promising vaccine candidates, Dr. Sahin concluded that the company would need help to rapidly test them, win approval from regulators and bring the best candidate to market. BioNTech and Pfizer had been working together on a flu vaccine since 2018, and in March, they agreed to collaborate on a coronavirus vaccine.”

Significance of Neil Ferguson’s models …

January 18, 2020 — “China’s coronavirus cases likely grossly underestimated, study says,” according to a CNN article.

“Authorities in China’s Wuhan city have confirmed 45 cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus, which is in the same family as the deadly severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), but so far appears to be less lethal. Two people have died, Wuhan authorities say.

“But the study, by Imperial College London, suggests that an estimated 1,723 people were likely to have been infected by January 12.”

NOTE: CNN fails to report that this news was not a study but was the modeling done by Imperial College London statistician Neil Ferguson and was “based on several assumptions.” Also, there is no mention of Imperial College’s close ties to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

January 19, 2020 — “Wuhan nCoV outbreak quadruples, spreads within China,” CIDRAP reports.

“A surge of newly confirmed novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) cases since Friday in Wuhan has pushed the outbreak total to 198 cases, some of them with no apparent links to the outbreak market, and health officials today announced a case in Shenzhen, China’s first outside of Wuhan.”

NOTE: CIDRAP, which has ties to The Rockefeller Foundation and to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, would later be asked to develop “a new roadmap to broadly protective coronavirus vaccines.” The roadmap is also referred to as a “vaccine Manhattan Project.”

January 20, 2020 — The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the US is diagnosed in Snohomish County, Washington.

“On January 19, 2020, a 35-year-old man presented [himself] to an urgent care clinic in Snohomish County, Washington, with a four-day history of cough and subjective fever ….The CDC confirmed that the patient’s nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs tested positive for 2019-nCoV by real-time reverse-transcriptase–polymerase-chain-reaction (rRT-PCR) assay.

“On admission, the patient reported persistent dry cough and a two-day history of nausea and vomiting; he reported that he had no shortness of breath or chest pain. Vital signs were within normal ranges. On physical examination, the patient was found to have dry mucous membranes. The remainder of the examination was generally unremarkable.”

Diamond Princess mortality numbers …

January 20, 2020 — The Diamond Princess cruise ship departs Yokohama, Japan, for a 14-day cruise to China, Vietnam, and Taiwan, then back to Japan … A total of 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew are on board.

NOTE: If you look at the Diamond Princess figures, the apparent case fatality rate was around 1.7% (12/712), while the apparent crude mortality rate was considerably less at 0.3% (12/3,711). This would normally be expressed as 30 deaths per hundred thousand population. It is well above the rates for seasonal flu.

“… the average age of the Diamond Princess population was considerably older than the general population .. There were 2,666 passengers with an average age of 69, of whom 567 became “infected” (21.3%). The apparent case fatality rate for the passengers was around 2.1% (12/567); their apparent crude mortality rate was 0.5% (12/2,666).

There were 1,045 crew, with an average age of 36, of whom 145 became “infected” (13.9%). The apparent case fatality rate for the crew was around 0.0% (0/145); their apparent crude mortality rate was 0.0% (0/1,045).

(Bill Rice, Jr. comment: Author Michael Bryant does not mention that the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier left port in San Diego on January 17 and, reportedly suffered an even larger “Covid outbreak.” Later antibody tests revealed at least 60 percent of crew members had been previously infected. Only 1 crew member (age 41) on a ship of 4,800 sailors died, reportedly from Covid although no specific details about his illness have ever been released. The IFR of Roosevelt sailors was approximately 1-in-2,600. (The flu IFR is said to be 1-in-1,000).

January 20, 2020 — Epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding tweets “a frenzied SOS from his home in Arlington,” Virginia, which Arlington Magazine writes about in a piece titled “The Tweet Heard Round the World.”

“‘HOLY MOTHER OF GOD,’ his tweet began, launching him to overnight Twitter (now X) stardom as the world’s famous covid Cassandra. ‘We are now faced with the most virulent virus epidemic the world has ever seen,’ he shouted to the Twitterverse.”

“It didn’t help that the authors of the study he’d cited had already lowered the estimated R0 value for COVID-19, making some of the numbers in his missive out of date.

NOTE: Feigl-Ding is a senior fellow with the Federation of American Scientists; a recipient of an award from the Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowships For New Americans; and a World Economic Forum Global Shaper. … Paul Soros, often called “the invisible Soros,” is the older brother of George Soros.

January 20, 2020 — CNN reports that a “Vaccine for new Chinese coronavirus [is] in the works.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said

“it would take a few months until the first phase of the clinical trials [is] underway and more than a year until a vaccine might be available.

“A team of scientists in Texas, New York, and China are also at work on a vaccine, according to Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccine scientist at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

“It is ‘remarkable’ that scientists are able to start developing a vaccine for a virus that was identified less than a month ago,” he said.

PCR Paper is submitted and test will soon produce millions of ‘positive cases’

January 21, 2020 — The research paper Detection of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) by real-time RT-PCR is submitted to Eurosurveillance for peer review. (See January 13 and January 17, 2020, entries.)

NOTE: Called “the Corman-Drosten paper” after the names of two of its authors, it is published less than 48 hours later—on January 23 … Not only Christian Drosten but also co-author Chantal Reusken are members of the Eurosurveillance editorial board.

Wuhan skyline lit up in September 2019. Most of us had never heard of this city, dubbed “The Chicago of China,” until January 2020.

January 21, 2020 — WHO experts conduct a field visit to Wuhan, China.

“Data collected through detailed epidemiological investigation and through the deployment of the new test kit nationally suggests that human-to-human transmission is taking place in Wuhan.

“… The delegation discussed China’s plan to expand the 2019-nCOV “case” definition … The new case definition and the provision of test kits to all provinces are expected to lead to further increases in the number of cases identified and confirmed in Hubei Province and other provinces. Increases in confirmed cases are to be expected as testing is increased.” [Emphasis added.]

January 21–24, 2020 — The 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum takes place in Davos, Switzerland.

The WEF says the meeting “will bring together 3,000 participants from around the world, aim to give concrete meaning to ‘stakeholder capitalism,’ assist governments and international institutions in tracking progress towards the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals [SDGs], and facilitate discussions on technology and trade governance.”

Highlights of the topics to be covered include the launch of the first-ever public blockchain and the formation of the first global consortium for digital currency governance.

NOTE: There appears to be a coordinated media rollout of the “pandemic” (more correctly called a “casedemic”) over the next two days.

January 21, 2020 — The idea of the “super-spreader” is born.

NOTE: The ABC News Australia report also states: “No coronavirus super-spreaders have been reported but information is still emerging.”

NOTE: Zhong Nanshan, “China’s Dr. Anthony Fauci,” is credited with discovering the alleged SARS coronavirus in 2003. One day later, he points out: “There’s no evidence to support the idea there are already super-spreaders.” Furthermore, he admits: “It’s not as contagious and virulent as SARS.”

January 22, 2020 — The Chinese State Council Information Office holds a news conference: Government brief on coronavirus outbreak: source confirmed, no super-spreaders.

Li Bin, deputy director of China’s National Health Commission, and several other officials and experts provide updates on prevention and control of the novel coronavirus-related pneumonia. They also answer questions about the coronavirus outbreak from journalists.

Q1: Why is there a dramatic rise in the number of confirmed cases lately? Is it because of some new testing methods?

A: (from Gao Fu, director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention): “It is a fact that the number of confirmed cases is increasing, and yes, we are using new testing methods. Developing our knowledge of the new virus is also a gradual process.” [Emphasis added.]

Q2: Is the new coronavirus more contagious and virulent than SARS and MERS?

A: (from Zhong Nanshan, the expert who discovered the SARS virus during an outbreak in China in 2003): “It’s not as contagious and virulent as SARS. I think there’s a difference between the severity and the spread of the disease between the new coronavirus and SARS.” [Emphasis added.]

January 22, 2020 — A Netflix documentary “Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak” is released.

“The documentary centers on pandemics supposedly originating in animal populations and covers a range of issues such as the possibility of an influenza pandemic, research into achieving a universal vaccine, emerging viruses, anti-vaxxers, and the Ebola outbreak in Africa.”

NOTE: The documentary runs for one season and consists of six episodes.

January 22, 2020 — At the World Economic Forum’s 50th annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Prince Charles launches the Sustainable Market Initiative. The Prince announces his Five-Point Plan to Accelerate the Transition to Sustainable Markets: “Our markets are unsustainable. We need a ‘new economic model.’”

Merkel: World should prepare ‘for transformations of gigantic, historic proportions’

January 23, 2020 — In her speech at the WEF in Davos, Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel forecasts a gigantic, historical transformation.

“In her speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced ‘transformations of gigantic, historic proportions …We will abandon the entire way of doing business and living that we have become accustomed to in the next 30 years,'” Merkel said, referring to climate protection and digitalization.”

January 23, 2020 — CEPI to fund three programmes to develop vaccines against the novel coronavirus, nCoV-2019.

“CEPI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, today announced the initiation of three programmes to develop vaccines against the novel coronavirus, nCoV-2019.

“The programmes will leverage rapid response platforms already supported by CEPI as well as a new partnership. The aim is to advance nCoV-2019 vaccine candidates into clinical testing as quickly as possible.”

January 22, 2020 — Johns Hopkins Medicine launches coronavirus tracking dashboard.

“The Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Medicine launch the Coronavirus Resource Center, which rapidly becomes a premier source around the world for real-time, accurate data about the pandemic. Its dashboard, created by Whiting School of Engineering civil and systems engineering associate professor Lauren Gardner and others, [was] viewed more than a billion times [between January 22, 2020, and March 8, 2021].” [Emphasis added.]

NOTE: Why, in March 2021, does Johns Hopkins refer to the data from its Coronavirus Resource Center as “accurate”?

January 23, 2020 — China locks down Wuhan in mid-January 2020.

“The World Health Organization (WHO), although stating that it was beyond its own guidelines, commended the move, calling it ‘unprecedented in public health history.'”

“In addition, CEPI today announces a new partnership with Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) and the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.



“All of these are pioneering technologies designed to speed up the development of vaccines against emerging threats such as nCoV-2019.”

January 23, 2020 — The Corman-Drosten PCR paper is published by Eurosurveillance.

(See January 13, January 17, and January 20, 2020, entries.)

NOTE: The journal’s extremely short peer review period of two days gives one food for thought.

Was ‘death-on-street’ photo staged?

January 24, 2020 — From Revolver News: Viral video footage spreads throughout the world showing people collapsing in the streets of China. And from Swiss Policy Research: “Did China Stage the Wuhan Videos?“

From Revolver News:

“Since the early days of the pandemic, many people have been wondering if the notorious videos of ‘people collapsing in Wuhan,’ which emerged in late January 2020 (see below), had in fact been staged by the Chinese government to frighten the West into lockdowns and self-destruction. After all, it is argued, such events weren’t seen anywhere else later on during the pandemic.”

“The most famous photograph of a ‘dead man lying in the streets of Wuhan,’ used by many Western media outlets was produced and distributed not by Chinese journalists or officials, but by AFP/Getty war zone and international crisis photographer Hector Retamal, who later won awards for this photograph. French Agence France Press (AFP) is one of only three major Western news agencies and was previously involved in various war zone deceptions (e.g., in Syria).”

January 24, 2020 — The CDC provides information for labs, publishes “Real-Time RT-PCR Panel for Detection 2019-Novel Coronavirus: Instructions for Use,” and publishes initial PCR “Primers and Probes” sequences.

“The charts indicate amplification cycles up to 45, but state that ‘RP should be positive at or before 35 cycles for all clinical samples and HSC, thus indicating the presence of sufficient nucleic acid from human RNase P gene and that the specimen is of acceptable quality.'”

January 25, 2020 — With Wuhan virus genetic code in hand, scientists begin work on a vaccine, says Reuters.

“When a newly organized vaccine research group at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) met for the first time this week, its members had expected to be able to ease into their work. But their mandate is to conduct human trials for emerging health threats — and their first assignment came at shocking speed.

“‘I told them, “You are going to have your baptism of fire, folks,”‘ Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases within NIH, said of his inaugural address to the group this week. “Three months from gene sequence to initial human testing would be the fastest the agency has ever gotten such a vaccine off the ground,” Fauci said.

January 26, 2020 — “Wuhan seafood market may not be source of novel virus spreading globally,” according to Science magazine.

“The paper, written by a large group of Chinese researchers from several institutions, offers details about the first 41 hospitalized patients who had confirmed infections with what has been dubbed 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). In the earliest case, the patient became ill on 1 December 2019 and had no reported link to the seafood market, the authors report. ‘No epidemiological link was found between the first patient and later cases,’ they state. Their data also show that, in total, 13 of the 41 cases had no link to the marketplace. ‘That’s a big number, 13, with no link,’ says Daniel Lucey, an infectious disease specialist at Georgetown University.”

January 26, 2020 — China’s health minister says coronavirus can spread before symptoms show.

“China’s Health Minister Ma Xiaowei announces that the Wuhan coronavirus “can spread it before they become symptomatic,” meaning people are allegedly contagious during the virus’ incubation period.

“CDC advisor Dr Schaffner says this ‘means the infection is much more contagious than we originally thought,’ and ‘It’s much harder to contain a virus — to track down a patient’s contacts and quarantine them immediately — if the patient was spreading the disease for days or weeks before they even realized they had it. … Without symptoms, a person may not know they have the infection but still be able to spread it.”

Face masks ‘do nothing’

January 27, 2020 — Chris Smith, virologist at Cambridge University, says face masks ‘do nothing.‘

Dr. Smith told RNZ that people should not buy face masks and instead should save their money:

“Go and spend it on something useful that you enjoy doing, like having a beer. Those face masks are absolute rubbish and they do nothing.”

“Dr David Carrington, of St George’s, University of London, told BBC News ‘routine surgical masks for the public are not an effective protection against viruses or bacteria carried in the air,’ which was how ‘most viruses’ were transmitted, because they were too loose, had no air filter and left the eyes exposed.”

January 27, 2020 — “The Coronavirus Is A Black Swan Event That May Have Serious Repercussions For The U.S. Economy And Job Market,” Forbes magazine reports.

January 27, 2020 — In Situation Report #7, the World Health Organization claims that there are 2,798 total “confirmed cases” globally to date. Of those, 2,761 are said to be in China.

In a chart titled “SURVEILLANCE,” which includes “countries, territories or areas with reported confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV” as of January 27, 2020, the WHO lists the following “cases”: China 2,761; Japan 4; Republic of Korea 4; Viet Nam 2; Singapore 4; Australia 4; Malaysia 4; Thailand 5; Nepal 1; United States of America 5; Canada 1; France 3.

(Bill Rice, Jr. Note: FWIW. thousands of U.S. schools had closed due to illness by late January 2020. See my story here).

January 28, 2020 — “Act Now to Prevent an American Epidemic — Quarantines,” observes an article in The Wall Street Journal.

The WSJ features a lengthy opinion piece co-written by Luciana Borio, director for medical and biodefense preparedness policy at the National Security Council (2017–2019) and Scott Gottlieb, board member of Pfizer and former commissioner of the FDA (2017–2019).

Borio and Gottlieb outline “four important steps” that should be taken to contain the coronavirus. Here’s a summary of those steps (paraphrased):

(1) Identify and isolate the cases to break the chain of spread. Government should focus on working with private industry to develop easy-to-use, rapid diagnostic tests that can be made available to providers.

(2) Focus on the flu. The incidence of flu and other respiratory viral infection cases is high right now in the US. It isn’t too late to boost flu vaccinations, which would reduce the burden that influenza puts on doctors and hospitals.

(3) Prepare for an influx of hospital patients who will need to be isolated.

(4) Government agencies, medical product developers, and public-private partnerships (the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, for example) should start to develop vaccines and therapies.

January 28, 2020 — US health officials fast-track coronavirus vaccine, hope to start clinical trial in three months, reports CNBC.

“That timeline is optimistic, and a phase 1 trial does not mean ‘you have a vaccine that’s ready for deployment,’ said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “It could take a year or more before a vaccine is ready for sale to the public,

he said.

“‘It will take three months to get it into the trial, three months to get safety, immunogenicity data.”

January 28, 2020 — CDC says new coronavirus ‘not spreading’ in the US, according to ABC News.

“‘We understand that many people in the Unites States are worried about this virus,’ said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

“‘At this time, in the U.S., the virus is not spreading in the community,’ she added. ‘For that reason we continue to believe that the immediate health risk from the new virus to the general public is low at this time.’”

White House Task force, led by NSC, is up and mandating …

January 29, 2020 — President Trump creates task force to lead U.S. coronavirus response, says CBS News.

“President Trump has created a new task force to lead the government’s response to the fast-spreading coronavirus, the White House announced Wednesday.

“Led by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and coordinated through the National Security Council, the task force is made up of subject matter experts from across the federal government and has been meeting daily since Monday. Members of the 12-member group include National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield, and the National Institutes of Health’s Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Author Michael Bryant’s comment: Fast spreading? Just yesterday the CDC said, “”At this time, in the U.S., the virus is not spreading in the community.”

NOTE: At this time there are 15 “cases” of an alleged coronavirus in the US.

January 29, 2020 — The WHO holds a press conference at its Geneva headquarters, during which Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s “Health Emergencies Programme,” speaks:

“[Tedros’] decision to reconvene the committee is based mainly on the evidence of increasing numbers of cases, evidence for human-to-human transmission that has occurred outside of China.

“It is clearly still centered in China with the overwhelming majority of cases still being reported from China. However, there are 71 cases reported in 15 other countries.“We know that many people are experiencing a minor form of illness, but still 20% of reported cases are reported as severe and 2% of confirmed cases are reported to have died.”

Michael Bryant’s comment: Here we have, outside of China, a total of 71 “cases” globally and the vast majority of them are experiencing only a mild illness, yet the WHO wants to meet to declare a global health emergency. Where, exactly, is the “emergency”?

January 30, 2020 — WHO Declares Coronavirus Outbreak A Global Health Emergency.

“The World Health Organization announced Thursday that the outbreak of a deadly and fast-spreading strain of coronavirus constitutes a global health emergency.

“‘Over the past few weeks, we have witnessed the emergence of a previously unknown pathogen, which has escalated into an unprecedented outbreak and which has been met by an unprecedented response,’ WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva.

“The declaration of a global health emergency can work to galvanize international funding. According to the WHO’s procedures, the three criteria for such a declaration are that it is an ‘extraordinary event,’ that it ‘constitute[s] a public health risk to other States through the international spread of disease’ and that it ‘potentially require[s] a coordinated international response.'” [Emphasis added.]

NOTE: Thus far, the “unprecedented outbreak” is said to have sickened around 9,800 people worldwide and is alleged to have killed 213, all of them in China.

January 30, 2020 — CDC confirms: “First Person-to-Person Spread of New Coronavirus in the United States.”

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today confirmed that the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has spread between two people in the United States, representing the first instance of person-to-person spread with this new virus here.

“Previously, all confirmed U.S. cases had been associated with travel to Wuhan, China … However, this latest 2019-nCoV patient has no history of travel to Wuhan but shared a household with the patient diagnosed with 2019-nCoV infection on January 21, 2020.

Said CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, M.D.: ‘We understand that this may be concerning, but based on what we know now, we still believe the immediate risk to the American public is low.’

Medical researcher David Crowe (now deceased), who had a website called “The Infectious Myth” and who wrote a book titled Coronavirus Panic, chimes in to the conversation about the Illinois “cases”:

“A paper in The Lancet made a big deal about the presumed first case of person-to person contact in the USA, from a woman who had visited Wuhan in December 2019, to her husband, who stayed in the United States,” writes Crowe.

“She got sick after returning, and later both her and her husband, who had not travelled to Wuhan, tested positive for COVID-19. Whether he had symptoms or not was impossible to tell because he had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, so had a cough and difficulty breathing all the time.

“What is more interesting is that authorities identified 372 contacts of this couple, and “were able to assess exposure risk and actively monitor symptoms for 347.”

(Bill Rice, Jr. comment: Officials were incredibly busy doing contact tracing in the early months of official Covid … But never did any “contact tracing” or investigations of likely “early spread” cases.)

NOTE from Mr. Bryant: Interesting indeed, Mr. Crowe. Not one of the 347 contacts shows up in an emergency room with respiratory symptoms within 14 days of their contact with the Illinois couple.

January 30, 2020 — The New England Journal of Medicine publishes “Transmission of 2019-nCoV Infection from an Asymptomatic Contact in Germany.”

NOTE: The article sets off alarms around the world and triggers mass PCR testing. Meanwhile, Christian Drosten, one of the article’s 17 “expert” co-authors, is claiming in interviews that asymptomatic transmission is a concern.

January 31, 2020 — An FDA-licensed pandemic influenza vaccine uses ‘next generation technology’ to strengthen health security.

According to an article written by BARDA’s Rick Bright for the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) Blog:

“On January 31, 2020, we achieved a major milestone in pandemic influenza preparedness: the U.S Food and Drug Administration’s licensure of AUDENZTM, the first adjuvanted, cell-based influenza vaccine designed to protect our nation from the H5N1 avian influenza virus. AUDENZTM, … will be produced at a facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina, to help ensure the vaccine will be available to the American people when they need it most.

“Modernizing influenza vaccines and domestic manufacturing capacity is a priority for the Trump administration and critical for national health security. On September 19, 2019, the President issued an executive order that set a clear direction for the next generation of pandemic influenza vaccines: the nation needs more modern, domestically manufactured vaccines that can be produced without relying solely on egg-based processes …”

January 31, 2020 — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar II declares a public health emergency for the entire United States.

“As a result of confirmed cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), on this date and after consultation with public health officials as necessary, I, Alex M. Azar II, Secretary of Health and Human Services, pursuant to the authority vested in me under section 319 of the Public Health Service Act, do hereby determine that a public health emergency exists and has existed since January 27, 2020, nationwide.”

NOTE: This Azar declaration picks up again on February 4, 2020.

January 31, 2020 — The WHO releases “Global Surveillance for human infection with novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).” Cases are defined by the WHO as follows:

Suspected case — Patient with severe acute respiratory infection (fever, cough, and requiring admission to hospital) AND with no other etiology that fully explains the clinical presentation AND with a history of travel to or residence in China during the 14 days prior to symptom onset;



Probable case — A suspect case for whom testing for 2019-nCoV is inconclusive or is tested positive using a pan-coronavirus assay and without laboratory evidence of other respiratory pathogens.



Confirmed case — A person with laboratory confirmation of 2019-nCoV infection, irrespective of clinical signs and symptoms.

January 31, 2020 — The Italian Council of Ministers declares a six-month national emergency and hands the coordination of the COVID-19 emergency responses to the Head of the Civil Protection Department following the detection of the first two COVID-19 positive people in Rome: two Chinese tourists traveling from Wuhan.

“Between then and the total lockdown introduced on 22nd March 2020 Italy was hit by an unprecedented crisis.”

NOTE: No other countries in Europe hit? Differing results in differing regions in Italy for a disease that was allegedly highly transmissible and that had supposedly “swept” rapidly through China?

Final Bryant comment for Part 3: “The stage is set. The invisible enemy is introduced to the world. Fear will soon be catapulted into virtually every household on the planet.”

***

