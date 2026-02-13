Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

TriTorch
1h

Here's something that will really fry everyone's noodle on this parallel constructed timeline:

Congressional Testimony: Medical Records Show DoD Soldier Immunized wModerna Against COVID19 in 2014: https://old.bitchute.com/video/HMHAOs0Kl1Pc [3:11mins]

Parallel Construction: a law enforcement process of building a parallel, or separate, evidentiary basis for a criminal investigation in order to conceal the origins of an investigation.

Alexa M
1h

My husband and I were very sick in early February 2020. He worked on a military installation and on February 29, 2020 the command had a briefing about a deadly virus. Hmm

