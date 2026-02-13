When he was CDC director, Robert Redfield said there was no evidence of early spread in America. Later, though, he’s said virus spread began in Wuhan in August or September 2019.

As Substack’s resident “Early Spread” correspondent/expert, I definitely want to share the headline from an eye-opening story that was recently published at the website of “U.S. Right to Know” by journalist Lewis Kamb.

In the 7th paragraph of the article, readers learn this piece of NEW news. (Mr. Kamb might have “buried the lede” here):

“It (‘intelligence records’) then posits that an uncharacterized virus escaped in mid-2019, sparking the outbreak, and that the WIV later published disinformation that analysts speculated helped to bolster a natural-origin narrative.”

Egads. Stop the presses!

If true, this piece of “intelligence” might very well explain all of the hundreds of “antibody-and-symptom-confirmed” early cases I’ve identified in the last five years.

Per Mr. Kamb (who is an excellent reporter and published several important “early spread” pieces at The Seattle Times in May 2020), there might have been a “lab-leak” in Wuhan - but not in November or December 2019 - but instead maybe in June 2019.

Per my logic, “virus spread” beginning this early would be early enough to explain/cause all the cases I’ve identified. I’m also very intrigued by the speculation China officials might have concocted a “natural-origin” narrative to cover-up a lab leak.

Still, unanswered in my mind is this question: If such an early outbreak did happen, why wouldn’t U.S. authorities just publicize this? (Wouldn’t this mean the “Wuhan flu” did, in fact, come from Wuhan?)

IMO, the answer that might explain why such a narrative was not advanced has two parts.

First, one assumes U.S. officials would still want to cover-up the American government’s funding and collaboration at this research facility.

Two, our “trusted” leaders definitely wouldn’t want anyone (via logical extrapolations) to figure out that many millions of people must/might have been infected world-wide if virus spread had commenced nine months before the lockdowns of mid-March 2020.

(An alternative explanation would be that the novel coronavirus escaped from a Wuhan lab in June 2019 … and nobody got sick, which, IMO, would not meet the minimum threshold of a terrifying, unprecedented virus).

While I admire his journalism, I would like to ask Mr. Kamb one question: If a super-contagious and “deadly” virus was spreading around the world in June 2019, where were all the excess, all-cause deaths this virus presumably would have caused?

That is, why was this virus non-deadly for nine months and then suddenly became ultra-lethal in late March 2020?

What we have here is a changing Covid timeline …

Today, I’d also like to document how dates of Covid’s possible “Case Zero” keep moving back further in time.

I remember when I first started investigating early spread, Anthony Fauci and his cabal of evidence-concealing conspirators assured everyone a lab leak in Wuhan was an impossibility.

If someone suggested this possibility, they were often cancelled from the Internet, lost their posting privileges and/or were de-monetized.

As my readers no doubt remember, the “science” was “settled.”

Said science also assured the trusting public that “case zero” happened in mid to late December 2019.

Later, a big exclusive story from The Wall Street Journal said three WIV scientists might have gotten sick and been hospitalized in Wuhan at some unspecified point in November 2019.

The Journal’s conjecture and Page-1 news (based on U.S. intelligence sources) was these people must have had Covid.

The names of these three scientists were never published; nor did we learn whether these three scientists ever received an antibody test that confirmed prior infection.

I’ve never had any problem with the WSJ publishing this story, which I guess was “news.”My gripe has always been: “What about the hundreds of people I have identified - often by name - who had antibody-confirmed cases of Covid - BEFORE these three scientists?”

My frown-faced take-away: Bill Rice’s “early spread” evidence apparently doesn’t matter, but the WSJ’s big scoop was Page-1 news around the world.

(This observation spawns yet another Bill Rice, Jr. Maxim: “It’s not ‘news’ unless a prestigious legacy news organization says it’s news.”)

What did the CDC say about Early Spread?

I’ve also published several stories noting that CDC officials allegedly “investigated” possible early spread in America and couldn’t find any evidence of infected Americans prior to mid-January 2020. (I always cite this story from NBC News published on May 30, 2020.)

“Information from these diverse data sources suggests that limited community transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in the United States occurred between the latter half of January and the beginning of February, following an importation of SARS-CoV-2 from China,” (CDC) authors wrote in a paper about their early-spread findings.

“The findings do show that in late February, early March, there were several importations of the virus from Europe to California and northeastern United States and possibly elsewhere,” Redfield said.

“There was no indication the virus had been introduced into the U.S. earlier, in November or December (of 2019) “We looked for evidence of early widespread transmission and could not confirm it,“ Dr. Jay Butler, deputy director for infectious diseases at the CDC, said.

IMO, the above quotes qualify as a case study in how officials use qualifiers and modifiers to cover their asses.

That is, officials looked for “evidence of early widespread” transmission and could not “confirm” it.

We also see that officials said spread began in the latter part of January but it was only “limited.”

(My rejoinder to the oft-cited claim that virus spread in America was “limited” or “isolated” is to point out that I’ve identified at least 21 U.S. states, from every region of the nation, where American citizens almost-certainly had early Covid. In my contrarian, non-expert opinion, this would not be possible if virus spread was actually “limited” or “isolated.” I also think if the public ever learned of all early positive antibody tests, we would see that early cases happened in all 50 U.S. states - which is probably why this data has never been revealed.)

In my early-spread research, “confirm” is a very important word

As the CDC press conference and their non-peer-reviewed paper confirms, the only way officials could “confirm” evidence of early spread was by “syndromic surveillance of emergency department records, tests of respiratory specimens and analyses of the virus’s genetic sequences from early cases.”

Notably, early cases could NOT be “confirmed” by people who experienced definite Covid symptoms who later got a “positive” antibody test.

It also should be emphasized that any early cases couldn’t be confirmed by the infamous PCR tests - as no American could get one of these tests prior to March 2020. (The few tests given were to Americans who had recently returned from China).

All of this means the likely early cases of John Perry (see recent article here) and those of Belleville, NJ Mayor Michael Melham, Sylacauga, Alabama couple Tim and Brandie McCain, 11 people from the same neighborhood in DelRay Beach, Florida, and at least two people from Snohohmish County, Washington could not be “confirmed” as Covid. (See source material here.)

Nor could the CDC’s virus sleuths “confirm” that the 106 Americans from nine U.S. states who tested positive for antibodies after they donated blood to the Red Cross between Dec. 13, 2019 and Jan. 17, 2020 actually had Covid.

At least 12 of the 382 sailors who volunteered to participate in the USS Theodore Roosevelt antibody study perhaps had Covid before the first “confirmed” case in America. (The number might be 238 sailors, which is the number who tested positive for antibodies in mid-April 2020).

More than 100 of my readers who contacted me after one of my Early Spread stories was published by Citizen Free Press said they thought they had early Covid (before the first “confirmed” case in America). Of this number, at least seven said they later got positive antibody tests.

Back when I had disposable income, it paid off for me to be a paid subscriber to The New York Times on-line newspaper. Because of this research investment, I was able to read a story the paper published in late April 2020 about how unpleasant Covid symptoms can be.

I often skim the reader comments and hit pay dirt on this day as I found a post from a fellow paid subscriber (Shane from Marin County, CA) who said he was as sick as he’s ever been in his life in the “fall of 2019.”

This man added that he got not one but two positive antibody tests - both from different testing clinics, which he named in his post.

I’ve lost count of the times I emailed the NY Times’ “news tip” address, telling editors one of their own paid subscribers just provided anecdotal evidence of the first (known or alleged) Covid case in the world. (The Times didn’t follow up on my news tip.)

These are just some of the likely “early cases” I’ve identified in my citizen research.

My question: Are all these people lying? Did every one of these people get a “false positive” result from their antibody tests. I doubt it.

I guess all my research was wasted time

Apparently, according to the CDC, none of these cases could be “confirmed” as early Covid because none of them had anything to do with “syndromic surveillance” or the “genetic sequences” didn’t add up.

My cynical take-away is that he who controls the criteria for “confirming cases” controls how many cases will NOT be “confirmed.”

Nor did the CDC announce at its major Early Spread Press Conference that any official looked at the number of Americans who had gotten “sick” with Covid symptoms in the months before official Covid.

Apparently when trying to determine the number of people who might have been sick with Covid symptoms, a medical case of “illness” doesn’t matter either.

This means all the evidence I’ve documented of record numbers of school closings, or weekly ILI “Surveillance reports” showing elevated numbers of sick people in all 50 states, or a record number of “flu tests given” … those reports can’t be evidence of Covid either.

***

I’ll close by noting that former CDC director Robert Redfield, to his credit, later changed his tune about possible early cases in the world.

After Joe Biden became president, Redfield said in numerous interviews and even in Congressional testimony that he now thinks the first cases of Covid happened in Wuhan in “August or September” of 2019.

By April 2020, I was already writing a draft story that screamed, “Early Spread! Early Spread! Everyone is missing all the cases of Early Spread!”

As I write this, I’m not crying, but I can say that nobody (who matters) listened to me. (For example, it took me 45 days to find one alternative media Internet site that would even publish that first story.)

Skip forward almost six years and the new narrative on virus origins seems to increasingly support the evidence provided by a freelance journalist writing stories on a hand-me-down card table and 2007 Apple Computer.

Don’t get me wrong; I’m not doing a touchdown dance. Tucker Carlson still hasn’t requested that I appear on his podcast. Sen. Rand Paul is still going after Fauci, but he’s probably never read one of my Early Spread stories (or considered why so many Americans have evidence of Covid before the Wuhan Wet Market)

Still, it might be worth noting that a citizen journalist whose last science class was in 11th grade in 1982 seems to have figured out early spread before 99.7 percent of the world’s virology experts and 99.99 percent of MSM journalists.

There might be some kind of lesson here - a sad one because I shouldn’t have been the only journalist in America developing this evidence.

