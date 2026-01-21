Don’t shoot me … The term I now use is “New Abnormal.”

Author’s note: In this dispatch, I included more links than normal to show examples of my own citizen journalism. Some of these links to my earlier articles also confirm that this newsletter once generated far more “likes,” Page Views and Reader Comments that my recent dispatches - which is a change.

(For those who might have just gotten paid or won your recent NFL bets, Citizen Journalist Support Button.)

***

What I do for a living is not that complex. As a “citizen researcher,” all I do is identify events and trends that are not “normal” - and then I share the changes I’ve observed with my readers. Expressed differently, I am itemizing trends that define what I now call our New Abnormal.

For example, I just returned from taking the kids to school and noticed, once again, that “chemtrails” are criss-crossing the skies above Troy, Alabama this morning. This, IMO, is not normal in that I didn’t see so many strange, long, criss-crossing streaks in the skies decades ago.

A photo of possible chemtrails taken this morning. The streak that starts just above the dumpster and goes back to the left above the metal building went on and on and on - and was being produced by a jet as I took the photo. At least according to my eyes, these “chemtrails” seem to get thicker and wider and become “clouds” - like the big vertical one in the picture. I counted at least four jets making “chemtrails” this morning - which, to me, seems like a lot of jet traffic in one quadrant of skies in southeast Alabama far from any major airports.

I’ve written many stories about “curious metrics on Substack.” My subscriber, Page View, “likes” and Reader Comments metrics are dramatically different than they were the first two-plus years of my Substack. Something - undeniable - changed; statistics that, not that long ago, were normal now no longer are. This, IMO, is not normal. It’s a New Abnormal.

(So is the fact that liberal or statist writers now dominate Substack’s leaderboards.)

Several years ago, I picked up on the fact that several embalmers were now reporting the presence of grotesque-looking white, fibrous “clots” in the veins and arteries of the corpses they embalmed.

For decades, embalmers never saw these clots and now, via Tom Haviland’s surveys, hundreds of embalmers report that they find these things in bodies on a routine basis. This change, obviously, is a New Normal or, better stated, a New Abnormal.

I’ve also written many stories about the Epstein scandal or the “Epstein files.” It, perhaps, would not be normal for one of the most powerful and richest men in the world to run an elaborate, decades-long sex-trafficking and blackmail operation that, likely, included “Johns” and clients who were also some of the most powerful men in the world.

What is even more abnormal is that virtually no member of the “watchdog” Fourth Estate would be interested in investigating and breaking this scandal, a scandal that if proven would make any journalist or news organization instantly rich and famous - just like Watergate did for Woodward and Bernstein.

Indeed, no enterprising corporate investigative journalists are interested in breaking any of the potentially “Thermo-Nuclear Truth Bombs” I reference in today’s dispatch. This, to myself, is also very strange and does not seem “normal.”

Forty months ago, I wrote my first of many stories, showing that “President” Joe Biden was suffering from ever-worsening dementia. An 80-year-old man suffering from cognitive issues would be normal. However, what was abnormal is that virtually no member of the “watchdog” press filed stories pointing this out - something I did over and over. IMO an obvious conspiracy to conceal important news from the pubic should not be considered “normal.”

Our New Abnormal is actually exceedingly eery. It’s as if the citizens of the world are all living through an episode of “The Twilight Zone.”

Thanks for reading Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Early Spread Abnormalities …

On Substack, I created an early niche for myself by investigating what I’ve labeled evidence of “early spread” of a novel coronavirus. In this research and investigations, I again simply reported events that struck me as odd or NOT “normal.”

For example, I’m probably the only Substack “dissident” journalist who has pointed out the huge spike in the number of schools that closed due to illness in the months before official Covid was supposed to have arrived in America.

As my original research revealed (later confirmed by authors of the CDC who published a paper on the topic in The Lancet), 17 times more schools closed in America due to illness in the Flu Season of 2019-2020 compared to the average of five flu seasons from 2010-11 to 2015-16. Here’s the numbers:

School closings due to illness by “flu-season” year:

2011-12: 103

2012-2013: 383

2013-14: 11

2014-15: 308

2015-2016: 40

Sub-total: 845 (average of 169 school closings per year).

2019-2020: 2,886

One of these numbers (the last one) is not like the other. As any person can see, the number of schools that closed in four months in 2019-2020 was NOT normal.

My hypothesis is that some unknown (but not insignificant) percentage of sick/absent students and teachers probably had “early” Covid. To myself, it is not normal that this possibility would never occur to legions of pubic health officials and watchdog journalists.

***

During official Covid, the new test used to identify “cases” and (later “Covid deaths” and “hospitalizations”) was the PCR test. Before this test was instantly-approved by the FDA and WHO, it was not normal for people who experienced no medical symptoms to be identified as a “medical case.” The test that formed the entire basis for creating the narrative that a super-contagious and “deadly” virus was spreading across the world … was NOT normal.

The symptoms that students and teachers experienced that caused hundreds of superintendents to cancel school did not matter. Nobody considered the possibility that millions of people, who were already sick with the identical symptoms of Covid, might have been battling Covid between November 2019 and early February 2020. Such levels of incompetence, professional ignorance or lack of curiosity, was (and still isn’t) normal.

Key Navy Anecdotes …

In the entire world, I might be the only citizen journalist who read papers about antibody tests that were administered to members of three Naval vessels in April and May 2020 and reached two obvious conclusions. (All three ships supposedly experienced major “outbreaks” of Covid, outbreaks confirmed by the aforementioned PCR tests.) My conclusions:

At least among these 7,000-plus sailors, Covid was not a deadly virus as only one sailor reportedly died from the disease this virus produces (and details on this 41-year-old man’s death are still very sketchy). It is not normal that a deadly and super-contagious virus ripping through the crews of three cramped ships would have produced only one (alleged) death.

I also established that at least two* antibody-positive crew members of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier had already experienced Covid symptoms before this ship left port from San Diego on January 17, 2020, meaning these sailors could have been the first “confirmed” Covid patients in the United States. (*The number of likely early Covid patients would have probably been at least 10 times larger if every crew member was given a “voluntary” antibody test, not just 382 of 4,850 sailors.)

It is not normal that nobody from the CDC or Navy figured out many Roosevelt crew members could have already had Covid - and acquired natural immunity - before this ship set sail on January 17, 2020. (Sixty percent of the crew had Covid antibodies as of April 13-16, 2020).

***

My readers are probably tired of reading anecdotes about Tim and Brandie McCain of Sylacauga, Alabama and Michael Melham, the mayor of Belleville, NJ.

As I’ve pointed out hundreds of times, all three tested positive for Covid antibodies in late April 2020. All three experienced definite Covid symptoms in November or December 2019.

Playing Devil’s Advocate with myself, it might be normal for people to come down with flu or pneumonia symptoms in the “cold and flu” months of November and December. (Five people in the McCain household all had the same symptoms at approximately the same time and, according to Mayor Melham, “many” people got sick with Covid symptoms at the Atlantic City conference where he first became sick.)

What’s abnormal is that once these three people tested positive for antibodies, no public health official ever investigated whether they might have had “early Covid.” (Note: Mayor Melham tested positive for antibodies two times and Brandie McCain received three positive tests in approximately one year.)

***

It’s also not normal that, all of a sudden around early 2020, every important organization in America (the “Land of the Free”) suddenly embraced draconian censorship of free and contrarian speech, resulting in mass firings, intimidation, shadow-banning (reach suppression), de-monetization and self-censorship among the cohort of citizens who might publicly dissent or debunk myriad bogus or dubious authorized narratives.

Coordinated, never-ending efforts to identify “dangerous, extremist, conspiracy theorists” was not normal in America before official Covid. In the New Normal, citizens alleged to be spreading “disinformation” and “misinformation” were labeled as an existential threat to society.

Quick summary …

Copious evidence of Early Spread, embalmers’ clots,* a new PCR test that doesn’t place any diagnostic weight on symptoms, curious metrics on Substack, the Epstein sex-trafficking and blackmail non-scandal, Joe Biden’s unreported dementia, chemtrails everywhere, plus rampant, coordinated censorship programs … none of these events are or were previously “normal” and nobody (who matters) will investigate any of these abnormalities.

(Note: The number of discovered embalmers’ clots would be at least double the extrapolated number if more than half the country’s deceased residents didn’t now get cremated after death.)

Conclusions and take-aways:

It also doesn’t seem normal to me that an obscure freelance journalist in Troy, Alabama (with a degree from Troy State University) would be far more brilliant than every other corporate journalist or 98 percent of the people on the planet.

(Yes, I have asked these two questions: Is it possible that I am that smart … or did everyone else, all at once, become mind-bogglingly obtuse?)

Mind you, this dispatch includes only a tiny sample of subjects where I, easily, picked up on events that were once not normal, but now are.

It also seems like a citizen journalist who did posses such a rare talent might come to the attention of far more citizens and his newsletter would be shooting up the Substack leaderboards … but, as all my regular readers must know by now, the opposite has happened. (Bill’s Law of Opposite Effects kicks in - the opposite of what, perhaps, should have happened actually happened.)

Instead, writers and influencers who have concluded “This is normal” or “This isn’t odd at all” are the rock stars of the new and changed Substack and, to me, seem just like the normal pundits who hold every staff position in the Trusted News Initiative.

At least to myself, it is clear that in our New Abnormal anyone possessing the discernment, common sense and the courage to holler, “This ain’t normal” is going to be cast out of polite society and labeled a “threat.”

In conclusion, I now know what our New Abnormal looks like in January 2026. What scares me is what it’s going to look like in 2027 or 2037.

For those of us who can pick up on these changes, it’s very possible the darkest changes are still to come.

*** (This week I’m wrapping up my third-ever Substack subscription drive. FWIW, my previous two subscription drives both netted me at least 25 new paid subscribers. In the last week, I’ve lost three net paid subscribers - which seems to qualify as another Substack change. Direct appeals for financial support that used to resonate with dozens of readers, for some reason, no longer do. One reason might be “real inflation” - yet another major change in the last six years and another feature of our New Abnormal. Thank you for reading!) ***

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.