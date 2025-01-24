Substack and Brownstone author Debbie Lerman recently wrote two widely-shared articles that hypothesize that Casey Means (left) and her brother Calley Means (far right) emerged “out of no where” as part of an operation to capture, control or change narratives with the potential to threaten the Powers that Be. “Vaccines are NOT safe and are very dangerous” is the narrative that must be stopped.

One of my favorite stories was one the The American Conservative published about the maverick/contrarian strategies James Holzhauer utilized to set prize-winning records that will probably never be broken on “Jeopardy!’

The thesis I tried to develop: Large swaths of people had very possibly been doing things the WRONG WAY for decades or centuries.

An important sub-point was my observation that “the system” is constructed to defend approaches unlikely to produce optimal results, strategies which almost guarantee revolutionary advances will NOT occur.

For example, I opined that a cure for cancer is unlikely to occur as long as the Establishment’s publicly-funded “scientists” and researchers never even consider solutions that might produce positive, world-changing results.

My main take-away: The world needs to support and pay greater attention to more maverick contrarians like James Holzhauer, people who’ve shown what’s possible when bold and intelligent innovators depart from the clone thinking of the herd.

(Aside: See my post-script for several examples of other contrarians who “revolutionized” their sports by thinking outside the box).

The reason I bring up this article is I’ve been reading a growing number of stories by authors who are concerned President Trump might be cozying up to the “usual suspects” who are still pushing (mRNA) “vaccines” as the “wonder cure” for every disease, including cancer.

As I view things, the entire Science/Medical Establishment is committed to supporting Status-Quo approaches that have often made “public health” worse, initiatives that probably have no chance of producing society-transforming benefits.

My concerns are not new or original …

For example, in arguably the most famous Presidential Farewell Address, President Eisenhower warned against the dangers of the ever-growing Military Industrial Complex (MIC).

In the same address, Ike also warned about the dangers of publicly-funded science and made the sage point that the scientist who toils alone in his garage or lab was in danger of becoming extinct.

That is, only scientists who who were backed by the federal government and organizations who profit from the Status Quo system would receive major grants that allow complex and expensive science to go forward.

While Eisenhower authored, arguably, America’s most famous Farewell Address, it should be noted his warnings were clearly ignored as, today, the MIC and Science/Medicine Industrial Complex are bigger and more powerful than ever.

Still, the worries catalogued by a revered president and general (who was definitely not considered a fringe “kook”) have proven to be prescient.

To me, this proves that powerful forces have a vested interest in protecting dubious non-scientific dogma (as the exploitation of the Status-Quo System provides tremendous opportunities to enhance one’s power, wealth and acquire even more control.)

One suspects these same powerful entities will never support “contrarians” who could potentially derail their lucrative gravy train.

These thoughts align with the growing suspicion devious entities are very possibly implementing a game plan intended to neutralize or capture even a “maverick” politician like Donald Trump.

Many contrarians believe sophisticated “3-D” psy-ops exist, programs which effectively capture and control movements that would be perceived as a severe threat to the defenders of the Status Quo.

Indeed, writers like Debbie Lerman are developing the thesis that deadly and dangerous mRNA vaccines are being scrubbed from public conversations and future debates.

More specifically, the concern of writers like Ms. Lerman (and Jenna McCarthy) is that crimes against humanity will be ignored while Team Trump focusses instead on its Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda - an agenda that does not identify mRNA vaccines as the world’s largest loaded machine gun.

If this narrative-manipulation project succeeds, Big Pharma and Big Medicine will have neutralized the greatest threat to their continued existence.

Nobody wants patients to get better …

As many cynics have noted, the real aim of the public health complex seems to be protecting a system that ensures a never-ending flow of sick or disabled patients who will always need one more pill (and/or vaccine) and one more trip to the doctor’s office or yet another hospital stay - all billed to Blue Cross, Medicare, Medicaid or your employer’s health insurance company.

Regarding the “war on cancer,” one simply has to note that this battle has been a priority of scientific institutions (largely colleges), philanthropy organizations and “medicine” for many decades … and cases of cancer are more prevalent than ever and the number of cancer deaths are as large or larger than they’ve ever been.

As I think about the above, I come back to what I consider to be the real emphasis of decades of “science” - the priority that any and every potentially influential dissident be ignored, silenced, denigrated and/or de-funded.

Dissident scientists, physicians (and writers) who threaten the lucrative Status Quo should be marginalized and censored and, if that doesn’t completely neutralize these threats, the Deep State will seek to capture or control the opposition by re-framing the key narratives.

That is, it’s okay to give lip service to MAHA, but it’s not permissible to question the safety and efficacy of the “vaccines” promoted by the Public Health/Vaccine Industrial Complex.

If only one narrative must be protected, it’s the narrative that vaccines are wonder cures, which far more citizens should receive … and the people of the world will benefit from receiving many more (mRNA) vaccines in the future.

Re-stated: The Establishment ruling classes should ignore and vilify dissidents who “think outside the box,” independent thinkers who might cause the masses to question numerous life-long narratives they considered sacrosanct or infallible (aka “settled science.”)

If a psy-op/narrative-changing operation is currently being perpetrated to defend and expand the Vaccine Industrial Complex, this would, indeed, qualify as an ominous development for those determined to challenge and debunk legions of dubious or false authorized narratives, many of which cause misery and harm on a massive scale.

We’ll soon be able to better test the psy-op hypothesis …

As a final point, the public might receive a better sense if such an operation is on-going via the upcoming confirmation hearings of Robert Kennedy, Jr. (the proposed director of HHS) and Jay Bhattacharya (President Trump’s selection to lead the NIH).

It will be interesting to see how many questions senators ask about the safety and efficacy of the Covid “vaccines” and all vaccines. It will also be interesting to note the answers of these speakers.

It already seems clear that Mr. Kennedy, previously the world’s greatest skeptic of vaccines, is now emphasizing that he is not an “anti-vaxxer.”

Personally, I’ll be interested to see if Kennedy or Bhattacharya field one question about the existence of the ubiquitous “embalmers’ clots.”

My bet: No such questions will be forthcoming, further supporting my maxim that it’s the questions that are not asked (and the investigations that will never be commissioned) that tell us far more than the questions that are asked.

In conclusion, it looks like the legions of organizations that profit from the ever-expanding Vaccine Industrial Complex might have figured out a way to ensure this program continues to wreak its havoc on society.

*** (Maybe recent push-back against the possible operation to ignore vaccine injuries and deaths might cause Team Trump to call an audible on their game plan to improve public health - a strategy which would not include ignoring the elephant in the room.) ***

P.S. Other notable mavericks who revolutionized their sports …

In follow-up articles to my James Holzhauer story, I cited several examples of other “contrarians” who revolutionized the way different activities are performed. Since I’m a long-time sports fan, I focussed on the world of sports or competitions …

James Holzhauer - James, a professional gambler, utilized several game strategies that had never been employed in the prior 50 years of the popular quiz show “Jeopardy!” These techniques, coupled with Holzhauer’s amazing recall of facts, allowed Holzhauer to set prize-winning records that will probably never be broken. (See Reader Comments for additional text and specific examples).

Takeru Kobayashi - James himself cited one inspiration for his novel game strategies - a legendary competitive hot-dog-eating champion.

As Holzhauer noted, Kobayashi conceived and employed a few key changes which allowed him to more than double the record for number of hot dogs eaten in 10 minutes.

Today, Kobayashi’s records have been surpassed (from 25 weiners to more than 72) … but, significantly, every hot-dog-eating competitor is using the same techniques pioneered by this 130-pound maverick innovator.

Dick Fosbury - The inventor of the “Fosbury Flop” high-jumping technique. Fosbury won the gold medal at the 1968 Olympics using a back-first jumping technique nobody had previously used. Within approximately six years, every competitive high jumper in the world was using the “Fosbury Flop” - and routinely clearing heights previously thought impossible.

Pete Gogolak, who was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 1964, is considered the first “soccer- style” field goal kicker. Today, of course, every field goal kicker uses this style of kicking.

Notably, the percentage of field goals attempts made has increased from 50 to 60 percent pre-Gogolak to more than 80 percent in today’s NFL. Also, field goals of 50 yards or more, once a rarity, are now routinely made by the best kickers. For more than five decades, every kicker was using the wrong technique.

A contrarian no one wanted to emulate …

One would think a 90-percent success rate would produce more athletes willing to emulate Rick Barry’s free-throw shooting technique.

Rick Barry - Barry’s career free throw percentage in the NBA (90 percent) is among the highest in NBA history. As older sports fans no doubt remember, Barry shot free throws under-handed or “Granny style.”

Barry’s “contrarian approach” is noteworthy because, despite his proven success, few if any basketball players utilize the same technique. (The same thing’s happened on “Jeopardy!” where no contestants are playing the game like Holzhauer did).

Another anecdote seems to prove terrible free throw shooters would benefit greatly from adapting the technique made famous by Barry.

Wilt Chamberlain, who holds the records for most points scored in a game and season, shot only 50.4 percent from the charity stripe over his professional career (meaning his scoring records would have been more mind-boggling if he was close to an average free throw shooter).

In the 1961-62 season, Chamberlain set the record for most points in a game (100) and a season (50.4 points per game).

In that season, Chamberlain utilized the “Granny Style” technique for most of the year. Indeed, when he scored 100 points, he made 28 free throws in 32 attempts - an 87.5-percent conversion percentage.

For the season, Chamberlain shot 61 percent from the charity stripe - an improvement of almost 11 percent over his career numbers.

Alas, Chamberlain abandoned the technique because he thought it made him look

“silly” and finished his career shooting 48.7 percent from the free throw line.

(Shaquille O’Neal was another terrible free throw shooter who also refused to try the underhand technique because he thought it would make him “look like a sissy.”)

Golfer Bryson DeChambeau might also deserve mention on this list as he uses at least 10 novel approaches to playing his sport and has experienced notable success in his career.

These anecdotes seem to prove athletes (and people writ large) won’t try certain new approaches … even if they are proven to work.

A corollary of this maxim would be that society continues to use dangerous and foolhardy approaches - like injecting Covid and flu “vaccines” that don’t work and are unsafe - even though all the credible data proves this.

The free throw and medicine examples reinforce the psychological and sociological power of “remaining in the herd.” Or that very few people possess the self-confidence to be a maverick or “think outside the box” and try a different approach.

However, a few examples from sports and game shows prove that when someone does employ a different approach, eye-opening improvements in performance or “results” are indeed possible.

… Just not in the arena of “science.”

