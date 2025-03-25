There is a such a thing as Taboo Questions.

PROLOGUE - Our World in 2025 ….

Someone might argue I am not an “expert” on Covid subjects and, thus, my thoughts and conclusions about Covid subjects should be dismissed or ignored.

However, I am an independent freelance journalist who’s spent eight to 14 hours every day for five years researching and thinking about Covid topics.

Good journalists, like good scientists or physicians, should first and foremost ask excellent questions.

A person “seeking the truth” or seeking answers cannot find these answers if he doesn’t first pose excellent questions, including many questions that have never occurred to other people.

***

Regarding Covid subjects, practically every mainstream media journalist will not ask good questions of people they perceive as experts or authorities.

Instead, when experts and authorities state something is fact, almost all of today’s journalists accept these pronouncements as the truth, which is often labelled as “settled science.”

Corporate or legacy journalists yield to the authority of the experts. Independent or “citizen” journalists are far less inclined to do this.

Especially in the last five years, people who challenge or question the experts are often characterized as disinformation spreaders, people who can, in fact, inflict harm on society by refusing to accept the pronouncements of authorities as infallible.

In the last five years, such “disinformation super-spreaders” came to be considered as dangerous.

To protect the public from the harm of taboo questions, spreaders of disinformation were increasingly censored by the State as well as the State’s many sycophant organizations.

***

In journalism, there are Trusted News Initiatives and people and organizations whose faux initiatives should not be trusted.

The world is also now replete with “fact-checking” organizations. However, it seems many fact-checkers only question or challenge those who question the veracity of alleged experts.

According to the fact checkers and “trusted” journalism companies, organizations like the CDC, FDA, NIH, NIAID and all 50 state public health agencies should always be trusted.

Also, certain journalism organizations (like The New York Times) and certain fact-checkers can always be trusted.

Good citizens know who to trust, and who to obey … and who they should revile.

The above summary depicts the state of the world in the Year of Our Lord 2025 (not to be analogized with the Year of Big Brother, 1984).

A few questions I’ve persisted in asking …

While leading figures in society would argue I am not an expert, many questions about Covid nonetheless occurred to me, questions I’ve asked in hundreds of articles.

The main questions are Who, What, When, Where, Why and How. In this article, I’ll present a series of Covid questions with an emphasis on When the pandemic allegedly began.

However, I’ll briefly cite a few key questions using other question words.

Who …

Who really started the pandemic and, thus, should be held responsible?

The settled science decreed by the experts and authorities answer this question by saying it wasn’t a human being who started the Pandemic of the Century, but bats.

If bats are responsible for starting the Covid Pandemic, no human being should be held responsible. Indeed, human beings who identified the source and attempted to stop spread should be celebrated, supported and lionized.

However, the pandemic origins question is no longer as “settled” as it was for more than a year.

It was actually independent citizen journalists who possessed the mental faculties and courage to question the bat origin theory, a Covid lesson that would seem to suggest it’s okay and proper to question “settled science,” which may have been wrong all along.

What …

What actually happened?

Even in 2025, this question is in dispute or is not universally settled.

Almost all experts say a deadly and contagious virus was unleashed on the world, necessitating hundreds of often mandated responses designed to “protect” the public.

However, some dissidents argue the virus was not particularly alarming or “deadly” so no draconian responses were necessary.

Other dissident thinkers go further and argue viruses don’t even exist or, if they do, they don’t make people sick or kill them.

Depending on how one answers the What Question, the Covid response was either completely justified or was a massive scam flowing from egregiously false assumptions.

(In my opinion, the key “What” was not a novel virus … but the response of the State. Far more than a virus, it was the response that was deadly and turned the world upside down. In Covid times, we’ve all learned new words. One word I learned in the last few years is “democide,” a term which might explain what really happened.)

When …

When did the virus really begin to spread or infect many people?

Since this is my main area of research, I can use the Socratic Method to pose hundreds of questions that might provide better answers to this question. What follow is partial sample of such questions …

Is when the virus started to spread an important question?

Have experts and authorities really investigated this question thoroughly and professionally?

What if the virus began to spread before December 2019?

What if the experts’ timeline of the start-date of virus spread is wrong?

Do positive antibody tests show evidence of prior infection?

Do symptoms people experienced - and when they experienced these symptoms - matter?

If someone tested positive for Covid antibodies and experienced Covid symptoms before January 2020, should this person be considered as someone who, perhaps, had “early” Covid?

If not, why not?

Is there any way a pre-January 2020 case of Covid in America could be “confirmed?”

What is this way?

Why weren’t more early antibody tests commissioned?

Why weren’t the many people who had Covid symptoms and later tested positive for antibodies ever interviewed by public health officials?

Why weren’t the 100+ people who gave blood to the Red Cross in mid-December 2019 and early January 2020 - and tested positive for antibodies - ever interviewed by the CDC about possible early symptoms?

Are all positive early antibody test results considered to be “false positives?”

Were all early antibody test results wrong?

When did the antibody tests become better or more credible?

If all positive results are considered to be suspect or wrong, what about all the people who tested negative for antibodies? Is it possible any negative results could have been “false negatives?”

Why didn’t the CDC and Navy interview the two sailors on the USS Roosevelt aircraft carrier who tested positive for antibodies and, in a questionnaire, said they had Covid symptoms around January 17, 2020 - before the first confirmed case in America?

Why did the CDC and Navy test only 382 sailors for antibodies when more than 4,800 sailors served on this ship?

How many more possible “early cases” would these officials have identified if they’d tested 100 percent of sailors instead of 7.9 percent?

***

In the first months of Covid, why did the CDC only use PCR tests to test people who had recently returned from China?

Some labs or medical clinics began testing for Covid antibodies in March 2020; these labs were supposed to report their findings to state health agencies. How many people in America tested positive for antibodies in March and April 2020?

Why has this information never been disclosed to the public?

Why did it take almost a year to publish the results of the “Red Cross Antibody Study?”

How long does it take to test 7,000 vials of blood for antibodies?

Would the public have been as eager to support lockdowns if they knew that 2.04 percent of blood donors in three states already had Covid antibodies in November 2019?

Why did doctors and nurses administer far more flu tests in the flu season of 2019-2020 than previous flu seasons?

In the weeks and months before the lockdowns, were more Americans than usual becoming sick and going to the doctor and getting flu tests?

Is it true that the flu season of 2019-2020 started earlier and lasted longer than any flu season of the prior 10 years?

Is it true that reported cases of Influenza Like Illness were above the expected baseline for a record number of weeks?

Why did more schools and school systems close in the months November 2019 through February 2020 than, perhaps, any year in American history?

Is it possible some percentage of these “sick” Americans had early Covid?

Why didn’t any public health official consider this possibility?

If 60 percent of crew members on the USS Roosevelt tested positive for Covid antibodies and 74.9 percent of sailors on the French aircraft carrier Charles deGaulle had antibody-confirmed or suspected cases, why weren’t crew members from every Naval vessel given antibody tests in mid-April 2020?

Why would Covid outbreaks caused by a contagious virus only affect crew members on two or three Naval vessels?

Why weren’t passengers and crew member of The Diamond Princess cruise ship given antibody tests?

Do public health officials have an aversion to investigating things they’d prefer not to confirm?

Where …

Where did “case zero” actually happen?

Have public health officials investigating possible “case zeros” looked at any city, state or province besides Wuhan, China?

If not, why not?

What if Covid didn’t start in Wuhan, China?

Is there any evidence of strange pneumonia-producing outbreaks that happened anywhere else in the world before December 2019?

Did public health officials investigate these outbreaks as possible early Covid?

If not, why not?

Was any athlete or visitor to the Wuhan World Military Games ever given a Covid antibody test?

If so, what were the results and where was this scientific paper published?

How many citizens of Wuhan died of Covid before the end of January 2020?

Why was this figure dramatically lower than New York City in April 2020? (The population of Wuhan and NY City are approximately the same).

How …

How does a contagious virus actually spread?

If several people in one household, or many people at one school, conference or ship become sick at the same time, could this constitute evidence of virus spread?

How would someone censor or suppress the reach of every person in the world who dissents from authorized narratives?

Is it possible for scientists to increase the infectivity of a virus?

Could a novel coronavirus that was very contagious and was perhaps created in a lab make more people sick and produce symptoms that are not a complete match with the flu or other ILI bugs?

How many labs in the world perform research on contagious or potentially deadly pathogens?

Is it true that America funds and operates more BSL-3 and BSL-4 labs than all other nations in the world combined?

Why does our government do this?

Did our surveillance efforts prevent Covid … or cause it?

How many universities, agencies of government or corporate news organizations have published stories or papers that question authorized Covid narratives?

How do truth-seekers interested in reaching the masses get around the “gatekeepers of the news?”

Why …

Why did Covid really happen?

Why did mass censorship suddenly become so important?

Is mass censorship or “content moderation” still important?

Going forward, will this always be considered a matter of “national security?”

Is authentic free speech somehow dangerous to democracies?

Why does Robert Reich have almost 900,000 subscribers and Dr. Meryl Nass has fewer than 50,000?

Why won’t even one public health organization investigate what’s causing the white, fibrous clots embalmers have been finding in corpses for almost four years?

Why won’t any members of the corporate press ask questions like these?

Why is a search for the truth seemingly off-limits to all “truth-seeking” organizations?

Is the truth actually dangerous? If so, why and how?

