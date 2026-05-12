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Bill Rice, Jr.
41m

Bonus Content:

Another reason people and organizations who matter are probably not overly worried about articles like this one going viral is they must KNOW that “contrarian” authors like myself - who write about topics like this on a routine basis - are bleeding subscribers and and are reaching far fewer readers than we used to reach. I can’t help but wonder if this is “by design.”

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Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
14m

Jaws trivia ...

I've seen a really good documentary on the making of Jaws. In the documentary, I learned that in this memorable scene, this actress really slapped actor Roy Schneider (who played Chief Brody). It wasn't acting or a fake slap.

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