“You knew.” The Mayor who pressured Chief Brody into not closing the beaches told his police chief this grieving mother was wrong. Chief Brody replied, “No, she’s not.”

A memorable scene from Jaws ..

Ms. Kinter (grieving mother of a young boy who had just been killed in a shark attack): Chief Brody?

Chief Brody: Yes?

(Ms. Kinter slaps Chief Brody … hard.)

Ms. Kinter: “I just found out that a girl got killed here last week, and you knew it. You knew there was a shark out there. You knew it was dangerous. But you let people go swimming anyway? You knew all those things … But still my boy is dead now.”

Aftermath: Following the slap, Mayor Vaughn attempts to console Brody, saying “She’s wrong, Martin,” to which a guilt-ridden Brody replies, “No, she’s not.”

***

“Officials will never investigate scandalous events they would prefer to not ‘confirm.’ ” - “Maxim” often cited in articles of Bill Rice, Jr.

***

By now, Tom Haviland, the retired Air Force Major who created the embalmers’ clots surveys, must have given at least 100 interviews on alternative media podcasts.

Yesterday I watched a 20-minute interview Tom did with Polly Hommey of CHD.TV. In this interview, I zeroed in on Tom’s comments regarding all the embalmers associations that refused to distribute his surveys to their members.

Which begs an obvious question: Why wouldn’t these groups want to distribute a simple and very important survey to their members?

My (obvious) answer: They knew/know what the answers to Tom’s survey questions would reveal. They would reveal that the embalmers’ clots are/were being found by embalmers all around the world … and these organizations do not want the public to know this.

***

Tom and his partner, my friend and Substack colleague Laura Kasner, hit pay dirt with their very first embalmer survey (done in 2022).

As Tom says in his latest interview, the citizen researchers sent their questions to every state embalmers’/funeral home association in America, plus several other similar organizations outside the U.S.

For a while, the partners received no answers to their survey. However, out of the blue, Tom and Laura received 152 responses - all from embalmers in Pennsylvania.

As Tom reveals in his latest interview, apparently a secretary for the Pennsylvania embalmers’ organization did send out the questionnaire to all of this state’s members.

The key finding from this first survey, as well three subsequent surveys, was that approximately 70 percent of embalmers who responded to the survey did report they had found the “white fibrous clots.”

According to Tom, on average, about 225 to 300 people have responded to his four surveys, which is not a big sample.

However, since by now at least 1,000 embalmers have participated in these surveys, this sample size is large enough to make some obvious conclusions.

For example, if 70 percent of 152 Pennsylvania embalmers said they were finding these “clots” in bodies in 2022, it’s extremely doubtful this was the only state where these never-before-seen substances were being found in decedents.

Tom also, again, explained why he took on this project.

He noted that he watched the documentary “Died Suddenly” (that was viewed by more than one million people) and noted that half of the movie focussed on claims made by six embalmers, all of whom reported that they were routinely finding these “clots” in bodies.

While his interest was clearly piqued, even Tom thought this might have been mis or dis-information.

So the next morning Tom (who had been fired from his military contractor job because he wouldn’t get a Covid “vaccine”) called the embalmers’ association in his home state of Ohio and spoke to the organization’s vice president, a funeral home owner who performs his own embalming.

Per Tom, this man told him, “Yes, I’m also finding these white fibrous clots” in bodies.

Since it was obvious to Tom that nobody in the government - or nobody in the “science” or medical community - was investigating this new phenomena, he decided he’d do it himself (with Laura’s help).

However, in the 20th interview I’ve watched Tom give, the anecdote that jumped out at me is the huge number of embalmer organizations that wouldn’t help him advance the cause of science or any kind of “search for the truth.”

(According to Google AI, America has approximately 4,000 “licensed” embalmers with 18,000 people employed in the funeral mortician business - almost all 18,000 of whom, IMO, must know about the existence of these “white, fibrous clots.”)

Tom also told Polly that the numbers of people who responded to his different surveys hasn’t increased much in subsequent surveys.

In fact, he noted that organizations that had originally participated - like the Pennsylvania association of embalmers - refused to participate in subsequent surveys.

Tom said he reached out to the U.K.’s national embalmer organization, which wouldn’t send out the questions to its members.

In fact, he said one nation (I think in the UK) is trying to pass a law or regulation that forbids embalmers from saving evidence from the embalming process.

(If such legislation was passed in America, the world’s most famous “whistleblowing” embalmer, Richard Hirschman from Ozark, Alabama, would not be able to keep saving these “clots” in hundreds of vials which he is shipping to rogue scientists and displaying via photos and video clips at his social media sites as well as in the interviews Richard does).

Tom also reported that many whistleblowers who have provided evidence of the existence of these clots are now no longer doing this … or no longer participate in surveys or give public interviews.

Tom specifically cited examples of embalmers who have told him they have been instructed to not talk to him anymore or should quit exposing this evidence.

He also reported that he and Laura have tried to do a similar survey of cardiovascular surgeons and “cath lab” managers - the people who, almost certainly, are routinely extracting these white, fibrous clots from living patients in emergency surgeries.

Not one of these medical groups have distributed one survey to any hospital-employee members, Tom said.

Tom again referenced one surgeon that, for a while, seemed like he was willing to go public with Tom and confirm that he was removing these substances from living patients.

However, this surgeon later contacted Tom and said, paraphrasing, he had been pressured into saying nothing.

In his latest interview, Tom, again, referenced the explosive claims of, perhaps, the world’s most significant whistleblower, an anonymous “cath lab manager” who told Dr. Phillip McMillan that he and his team were removing seven to 10 of these clots every week from living patients in just one hospital.

This claim was reported on a Substack podcast with approximately 11,000 subscribers.

One can’t help but wonder about the magnitude of the outcry in the country if the same man had made these claims on, say, “Sixty Minutes,” which is routinely watched by tens of millions of Americans.

One also wonders why producers and executives at “Sixty Minutes” would not be interested in publicizing such an explosive claim.

(Re: The Embalmers’ clots non-scandal, all Substack Contrarians can do to increase exposure and try to get around the “gate-keepers of the news” is use this tool).

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The Mother of All Taboo Subjects …

Clearly, the white fibrous clots that many embalmers were and still are finding in 30 to 50 percent of the bodies they embalm is a taboo or off-limits topic to “journalists” in corporate “watchdog” “news” organizations.

However, this is not a taboo topic in the alternative media, which means that tens of millions of people world-wide are aware of these clots.

It, thus, seems impossible that every official in the CDC, NIH, NIAID, FDA, HHS, White House and the halls of Congress has never heard of the “embalmers’ clots.”

Also, in answer to a question from Polly, Tom noted (again) that, yes, he does send the results of all his surveys to all the national public health organizations.

Per common-sense conjecture, all of these public health officials (or almost all of them) must know these substances (via statistical extrapolations) are or were in the veins of probably tens of millions of Americans. (Also, more than half of deceased Americans are now cremated, meaning any clots in these decedents would not be discovered.)

Two prominent public figures who “know” …

Every one of these officials must know these things cannot be healthy (or benign); they must all know they have caused numerous emergency clots, heart attacks and strokes - and must have contributed to the deaths of hundreds of thousands (if not millions) of people … and, like Chief Brody, they have all done nothing.

I should also note that current HHS secretary RFK, Jr. also knows all about the existence of the embalmers’ clots. I know this because in an interview I did with Richard Hirschman two years ago, Richard told me that Mr. Kennedy found him and called him, and in a 30-minute phone conversation, both men discussed Richard’s findings.

(Tom Haviland has also reported that Tucker Carlson knows all about the embalmers’ clots because Tom met Tucker at one of his speaking events and gave him two vials of actual embalmers’ clots. These are two prominent public figures who have the potential to make the embalmers’ clots a “thermo-nuclear truth bomb” but, for whatever reason(s), have so far chosen not to do this.)

Other examples proving the validity of the Maxim “Never investigate what you don’t want to confirm …”

As I will point out in a future article, the same number of people “who matter” must also know that “early spread” definitely happened. As I will prove (or have already proven), these important public health officials must know this as well … and have lied about this overwhelming evidence (and/or covered it up or dismissed its significance) for more than six years.

Indeed, the maxim that officials will never investigate that which they don’t want to confirm applies to bogus narratives that don’t involve public health.

For example, officials must have known that, for decades, Jeffrey Epstein was running a sex-trafficking and kompromat operation that involved many of the most powerful leaders in the world.

Key leaders in every department and intelligence agency in government must have known this … and covered it up.

Also, every senior or mid-level official that worked in the Joe Biden White House must have known that this “president” was suffering from ever-worsening dementia … so must have every member of the White House press corps … and (almost) every one of them covered this up (refused to report or seriously investigate this) for at least four years.

Before the second Iraq War, every important national leader must have known, or strongly suspected, that Iraq did not have “weapons of mass destruction” … but still this “truism” was cited as the main justification for invading a country in a war that caused approximately 500,000 deaths.

My main take-aways:

Regarding the embalmers’ clots, every official who matters must know all about the embalmers’ clots.

An even more sinister take-away is that the same officials clearly know that no “watchdog” journalist organization, public health official, prominent scientist or doctors’ group is ever going to bring up or investigate this phenomena.

Basically, if something terrible or terrifying is never “confirmed” by “official” sources, it’s like the event never happened (or is still happening.)

The reason officials don’t worry about the embalmers’ clots (or early spread) being “confirmed” is they obviously know that every important truth-seeking organization in the world is completely captured (another Bill Rice, Jr. maxim).

At least Chief Brody felt terrible guilt for not closing the beaches, which he, belatedly, did. (He even killed the shark).

However, regarding the administration of the shots that cause the embalmers’ clots … just like the Mayor said in Jaws, “The Beaches are open …Everyone come on in!” (Everyone keep getting your life-saving shots!)

I’ll probably be long gone, but one day a contrarian director might make a movie about our New Abnormal Covid Times and will no doubt highlight the embalmers’ clots. This will be a horror story for the ages.

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