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Randian Man's avatar
Randian Man
2d

"In my new job as a high school English teacher, I’ve introduced the Latin vocabulary term “cui bono” to my students"

It's like you're in my head. I use this all of the time when I try my best to get people to use critical thinking skills.

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Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
2d

War Pigs gonna war pig.

Black Sabbath - lyrics version...Politicians hide themselves away...They only started the war... Why should they go out to fight?... They leave that role to the poor... Treating people just like pawns in Chess... Wait till their judgement day comes...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpc-xJwXmyw

I don't deign to speak for God, I have to face his judgement one day, too. And have sinned against him, I seek his forgiveness. For a lot.

But I'm pretty sure the judgement God rendered isn't to let Graham's soul rest peacefully for eternity. Yep. I'm pretty sure of that.

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