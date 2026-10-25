While alive, Lindsey Graham (right) didn’t seem to be too concerned his prurient and illegal private life would cause any great political scandal.

Author’s note: This morning I visited a local convenience store where the manager asked me what I was going to write about today. I told him the Lindsey Graham revelations and explained what the thesis of this column would be.

My headline is a direct quote from this man, who, I think, agrees with my thesis/conclusion.

***

This past week a story about late South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham generated a fair amount of media attention in the alternative press and even the corporate press. The story, based on a 32-minute documentary produced by an organization called The Young Turks, claimed that Graham paid at least three male sex workers for sexual favors while the conservative Republican attorney served in the U.S. Senate.

Long-time readers of my Substack newsletter are no doubt aware of my belief that many “authorized narratives” are either bogus or of dubious veracity. With this story, the accepted narrative that quickly spread far and wide can be described thusly: “Duh, of course, Graham was homosexual; everybody with a brain had figured this out on their own.”

That is, this particular revelation shouldn’t even qualify as a story or a scandal. Citizens can move on and ponder issues that do matter, etc.

However, as is often the case IMO, the operative narrative was clearly concocted to conceal the more important and more scandalous take-away - namely, that everyone (who matters) in Washington and the nation must have known that Graham was, yes, homosexual, but had also, almost certainly, been paying male prostitutes for decades and, just as likely, was almost certainly being subjected to blackmail or the threat of same.

Re-stated, per the accepted narrative, nobody should get worked up by the apparent fact a powerful U.S. political figure was a closeted homosexual - so what? duh …

Missing from the authorized narrative, however, is the common-sense extrapolation that such a leader - a lawyer and someone who took an oath to uphold the laws of the United States - was a brazen and serial law-breaker and very possibly controlled by forces who threatened to expose a lifestyle that, if exposed, could humiliate him and result in voters voting him out of office. (Also, if an important politician is being blackmailed, such politicians might be exposed to legitimate charges of treason).

A cess pool alumnus spills the beans …

While most pundits and citizens on social media dutifully echoed the conventional wisdom - i.e. this story is a Giant Nothing Burger - at least one former politician, Marjorie Taylor Greene, cut to the more provocative bottom-line in an X post.

According to Greene’s post, the real scandal is that everyone in Washington D.C. (probably) knew this man was “completely captured” and ignored this near-certainty for the vast majority of Graham’s 34-year political career.

Paraphrasing from Greene’s remarks - of course, Graham was being blackmailed. This, she opined, is the way Washington D.C. works or that politicians are “kept in line.”

Or to insert my own opinion, by now, hasn’t anyone else figured out how Jeffrey Epstein made all his money and why he was left alone for decades?

(Allegedly, an unknown high-ranking elected official told then federal prosecutor Alex Acosta to “leave Epstein alone; he’s intelligence.” Speaking for myself, I certainly think it’s possible a similar “memo” was issued to anyone who might have exposed Lindsey Graham’s illegal activities.)

Of course, Greene has been vilified, at least in MAGA circles, for being a turncoat to this political movement. One criticism directed at Greene is that if she held these views while she was a member of Congress, why didn’t she speak up when she possessed a bully pulpit as a member of Congress?

My answer to this rejoinder is that, more so than almost all of her colleagues, she did make such charges - or strongly imply this was the way Washington operated - while she was in Congress. My takeaway on Greene’s political career is that she quickly rose to prominence by stating that Washington D.C. is a cess pool of hypocrites and immoral vipers - an observation that prompted millions of Americans to reply in agreement … well, duh.

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For the Record …

Another criticism of Greene is that she wimped out and resigned from Congress instead of staying and fighting the clone-like reptiles that inhabit this giant, toxic swamp.

If I recollect correctly, Greene and Congressman Thomas Massie were among two Republicans who were fighting for the release of all documents related to the “Epstein files,” which - truth be told - only matter because they strongly suggest that “someone” was using sexual blackmail to control a cross-section of the world’s most important decision makers.

For the record Part 2, Greene resigned from Congress primarily because President Trump (and the Israel lobby) had pledged to defeat her if she ran for re-election. Believing this threat was real (and would no doubt succeed), Greene went ahead and quit, although she kept making her claims - even louder - as a private citizen.

For the Record Part 3, Massie stayed and fought the proverbial Good Fight (others say Bad Fight), only to convincingly lose a primary re-election bid to an obscure farmer, a man who somehow quickly raised up to $30 million in campaign donations.

Although neither Republican “sell out” could say it at the time (without more concrete evidence), one imagines the two Republican members of Congress who took the road less traveled must have believed that Lindsey Graham was completely captured. Nor, one imagines, do they think he is the only important “statesmen” in government who had been compromised due to their sexual proclivities.

A few observations that can be gleaned from this ‘scandal’ …

In perusing coverage of the Graham male prostitute non-scandal, a few details jumped out to me.

The first detail is that three male sex workers actually went on the record to make these allegations. One man said he was paid $1,500 for a Graham rendezvous at an expensive hotel, which makes me wonder how a U.S. senator with a salary of $160,000 could afford such a lifestyle.

I also imagine that these whistleblowers were not the only three men Senator Graham paid for such illegal services in his three-and-a-half-decade political career.

Thirdly, one of the men says the first encounter happened around 2002, which means Graham’s sex-trade habits date to early in his political career. Lastly, one of the men says he was 17 when he traded sex for money with Sen. Graham, which would means this male prostitute might have been a minor at the time.

In short, those who dismiss the allegations as insignificant must think that prostitution should not be a crime, nor should sex crimes involving people under the age of 18 cause any consternation.

Also, by employing critical thinking skills, one can also deduce that Sen. Graham was not overly worried that his habit of paying male prostitutes would ever be used to harm his political career back in South Carolina, whose citizens, it might be noted, are not as liberal about such matters as, say, voters in California or Washington.

Indeed, Graham kept rising up the leadership ranks in Congress and even announced his intention to run for president in 2015 before withdrawing from the race. At least to myself, such confidence suggests a politician who knew

“scandalous” aspects of his personal life were not going to be exposed.

Why was Lindsey Graham such an important politician?

In considering the political career of Lindsey Graham, it’s perhaps fair to ask what issues was this politician best known for?

With Graham, this answer is simple. Among all the “neocons” in all of Washington, none were greater “war hawks” than Lindsey Graham.

That is, in the last 35 years, I cannot think of one war or one regime-change military operation that Graham did not enthusiastically support. If it involved bombs, missiles and the commitment of U.S. armed forces, Graham was all-in and the greatest cheerleader for spreading American democracy and (I guess) Christian values.

While I’m not 100 percent sure, I’m pretty sure that no U.S. member of Congress made more trips to Israel or gave more speeches in support of protecting Israel’s “right to exist” than Sen. Graham, who was surely Benjamin Netanyahu’s favorite U.S. Senator. (Graham was also an ultra-enthusiastic supporter of the proxy war between Russia and Ukraine and, indeed, reportedly suffered a heart attack after another one of his many fact-finding field trips to a Ukraine missile/drone factory).

***

In my new job as a high school English teacher, I’ve introduced the Latin vocabulary term “cui bono” to my students. When thinking about Graham and my hypothesis that he might have been a blackmail target, I can’t help but wonder who benefitted from Lindsey Graham holding such important positions in the halls of the U.S. Congress.

I’ve also wondered if everyone knew or suspected Graham was being blackmailed or was captured by the neocons and/or “Israeli lobby,” why didn’t anyone (who matters) make this claim while he was still alive?

It seems to me, that for probably decades, certain members of the watchdog press could have broken a scandal that a Congressmen - who had voted against gay marriage and was against gays serving in the military - was himself homosexual and routinely paid for homosexual sex, including with minors. (Graham also served in the military’s jag corps - active and reserve forces - for decades, retiring at the rank of full colonel).

But, for some reason, no scandal about an “anti-gay politician” serving in the military and Congress ever made it onto the front pages of any newspaper, magazine or TV newscast.

If “someone” was protecting Lindsey Graham, who was this person/organization(s) and why (“always the best question”) were they protecting this particular Congressional leader?

The Establishment knows which scandals to leave alone …

In thinking about the Lindsey Graham scandal that never happened in his lifetime, I can’t help but think about the scandal that didn’t happen in the first three years of the Joe Biden “presidency.”

For the first three years of the Biden presidency, many Americans knew that Joe Biden was suffering from ever-worsening dementia. Considered by itself, this was not a scandal as many older people suffer from this affliction.

The real scandal, which was always clear to me, was that everyone who mattered in White House and the mainstream news media must have also known this and thousands of people who could have proven this conspired to cover-up this not-insignificant reality.

(Needless to say, every truth about the response to Covid is and was off limits as a dozen stories could be thermo-nuclear scandals … if ever investigated and exposed, which they never will be.)

Picking up on these simple deductive-thinking realities, I long ago concluded that all of Washington must be a cess pool of truth concealers.

Just like no honest person capable of critical thinking should have been surprised that Joe Biden was suffering from dementia, few people were probably surprised that Lindsey Graham was just as gay as, say, a member of the Village People.

IMO, powerful people and organizations have always known such truths, but were- and still remain - determined to conceal such truths from the public.

If someone wants to know why and how Washington D.C functions the way it does, I guess we could ask prominent members of the establishment class like Lindsey Graham … or Jeffrey Epstein. However, both men are dead … so all people like myself can do is speculate, which, of course, we’re not supposed to do.

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