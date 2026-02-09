Breezy Johnson, who just won the gold in downhill skiing, has been a member of the U.S. female ski team since 2014. According to a never-revealed theory of health officials, members of the the U.S. ski team could have brought Covid back to America from China in December 2019. However, If this happened, these skiers didn’t contract Covid in Wuhan, which doesn’t have any ski trails. If this theory is true, this would mean infections in China had spread far beyond Wuhan by the time of the Wuhan Outbreak.

Key excerpt from my recent Covid early-spread story, sent to me in an email by Mr. John Perry:

“In the end I asked her (an RN working with the NC Department of Public Health) what this was all about and was surprised when she answered me, and I paraphrase here but ... She said they were tracing-back the NC outbreak possibly to Boone, NC and she even went as far as to tell me a couple of the female U.S. ski team members had been training in China but had returned in time for Christmas (of 2019) and had gone to various places ... two of them to Boone, just a few miles away from Millers Creek …”

***

I’ve been either blessed, or perhaps cursed, with the talent of picking up on significant details other journalists miss. That is, I can read one possible fact and then perform deductive reasoning that provides me with information (or conclusions) that I believe would flow logically from this piece of information.

For example, in my last article I shared with readers a testimonial that was emailed to me from John Perry, a man from South Carolina, who thinks he had Covid in “early January” 2020.

As I’ve documented in numerous stories, many Americans think they were sick with Covid in January 2020 as well as November and December 2019. What made Mr. Perry’s email noteworthy to me were four “facts” he provided:

He definitely had Covid symptoms (symptoms his doctor, wife and probably other co-workers and friends, can clearly “confirm”); 2) He tested positive for Covid antibodies approximately two months later in March 2020; and 3) - the big piece of news - Mr. Perry says two nurses from the Departments of Public Health in SC and NC called him and asked him many questions about his likely/possible early case.

… And, No. 4) … as developed below, no member of the U.S. ski team could have contracted Covid while training in Wuhan, China.

The headline news from my last article might be summarized with the headline: “Man says public health officials knew/suspected novel coronavirus was circulating in America in December 2019.”

As I pointed out in my last story, a significant detail can be identified by what didn’t happen in his phone conversation with public health officials investigating possible early cases in America - namely, per Mr. Perry’s account, neither nurse questioned whether he actually had “early Covid.” Apparently, they accept - apparently as fact - that he did have Covid symptoms in “early January” 2020 and do believe his later positive antibody test must have been a true positive (not a “false positive.”)

(Also, if Mr. Perry was sick with Covid in early January 2020, the chain of infections that led to his symptoms must trace back to at least December 2019 - which would mean Americans were coming down with Covid at the same time, or earlier, than residents of Wuhan, China. (The first reports of a new virus that caused “pneumonia-like” symptoms was reported to the WHO by Chinese officials on Dec. 31, 2019.)

Reminders of the official, “settled-science” Origins Narrative …

Furthermore, the first-ever reported “outbreak” of Covid is widely accepted to have occurred among a cluster of Wuhan residents who attended a “live” or “wet market” in Wuhan that was held around December 19, 2019.

Indeed, Anthony Fauci and several other influential scientists embarked on a concerted (and clandestine) PR campaign, ostensibly, to dispel the “disinformation” that the novel coronavirus might have escaped from a lab in Wuhan, a lab which received funding from the NIH and where Chinese scientists apparently, or perhaps, collaborated on “gain-of-function” experiments with American scientists.

As is widely accepted today, “Proximal Origins” papers and letters later published in The Lancet and the magazine Nature (on March 17, 2020) were intended to discredit the “lab-leak theory” (and support the “natural origins” theory).

(The headline from The Lancet paper: “Science, not speculation, is essential to determine how SARS-CoV-2 reached humans.” My editorial comment: These articles were not real science and the speculation that follows probably debunks this non-settled science.)

However - significantly to myself - the Fauci-disseminated “origins” narrative also established the likely first cases of Covid as occurring in late December 2019 …. In Wuhan, China.

That is, the Fauci origins narrative sought to definitively answer (as “settled science”) two key questions regarding virus origins - specifically:

“When did the first cases occur?” Answer: Late December 2019.

“Where did these cases happen?” Answer: Wuhan, China.

Based on conclusions flowing from my extensive citizen journalist research, both answers are spurious and are not supported by the copious evidence I’ve reported.

I still think it’s possible “Case Zero” could have occurred in Wuhan, China - but not in mid-to-late December 2019. It’s also very possible the first cases, did not occur in Wuhan, China.

Enter the skier anecdote …

Indeed, I belatedly used “logic” flowing from one detail in Mr. Perry’s anecdotes to reach the possible conclusion that people in other cities and geographic locations in China might have had Covid at the same time or earlier than the “Wuhan outbreak.”

Why I think, if true, this would be important …

Per Mr. Perry’s email to me, Mr. Perry was told by an employees of the NC Department of Public Health that this agency was investigating the possibility that at least two members of the American female ski team might have contracted Covid “while training” in China and then travelled back to America and, perhaps, caused an outbreak of Covid in and around Boone, NC. (Presumably this could be the virus nexus that would explain how Mr. Perry, and the unknown person who gave him Covid, contracted Covid.)

According to what must-have-been the theory of public health officials in at least two states, anyone who got sick in little Millers Creek, NC or nearby Boone NC must have been infected by a virus-spreading chain that started with American skiers who had been training in China.

Notably, since Mr. Perry reports he was told the skiers returned to America for Christmas, any people who produced an early outbreak in North Carolina must have been infected at an unknown “ski training location” in China before Christmas.

Aside: More Bill Speculation …

To engage in more speculation, I wonder if public health officials were, perhaps, preparing for revelations that might emerge in the press that a novel coronavirus had, indeed, infected Americans in the latter months of 2019.

To continue or support the narrative this virus originated in China, it would perhaps be helpful to have information these early cases were brought back to America - by Americans who had recently been to China, like, for example, ski team members. That is, the first cases in America had nothing to do with any organic outbreaks (or possible “lab leaks” or seeding projects) in our country.

However, such a hypothetical “Plan B” spin-control project wouldn’t need to be enacted if no stories emerged in the American press that presented evidence like I’ve presented ad nauseam. (It also helps that nobody “who matters” seems to read my citizen journalism).

Thanks for reading Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

I hadn’t thought about this until yesterday …

Yesterday I experienced one of my “eureka!” moments that birthed a “logic”/deductive reasoning inference that I believe is germane to the origins question. This thought is very simple:

There is no ski training facility in Wuhan, China.

As I quickly discovered from Google AI, Wuhan does not have any outdoor alpine ski trails. In fact, the highest elevation in this city is only 1,900 feet and the city is known for its warm, muggy (and “oven”-like) climate.

(The city does have one short indoor ski trail, but I doubt any U.S. skiers seeking to train in December would go all the way to Wuhan to practice their sport on short, bunny indoor trails. Also, China is replete with mountainous areas that do have outdoor alpine alpine ski trails that would probably have snow in mid-December).

As noted in speculation in my last article and above, it would not surprise me if public health officials were seeking to trace early cases of Covid in America to people who had recently returned from China. Indeed, almost all “early cases” in America (the first confirmed case was January 20) were among Americans who had recently returned from Wuhan, China. (This is explained by the fact the CDC’s testing protocols tested only American who had recently returned from China).

That is, if pubic health officials were investigating the theory that early cases of Covid came from a couple of female ski-team members, these U.S. skiers didn’t contract this virus in Wuhan. My “logic:” They got it from somewhere else in China - probably (if they really had Covid) far away from Wuhan.

If this conjecture is true, any novel virus that might cause the respiratory disease known as “Covid” had spread far outside of Wuhan by, say, mid-December 2019. Which, if true, would mean that the proximal source of “case zero” could not have been a “live market” that was held in Wuhan between mid-December and the end of December 2019.

This, per logic, would mean the Anthony Fauci narrative was not true - aka “a lie.” (In this piece, I won’t recount the scores of articles I’ve written about Americans who had Covid symptoms weeks and months before Mr. Perry, people who also later tested positive for Covid antibodies.)

Also, it seems to be obvious to me that no public health agency ever investigated the theory that Americans could have contracted this virus before the first person in China contracted this virus.

***

Of course, Mr. Perry’s testimonial would qualify as “hearsay” evidence as the information he shared with me is what he says someone else told him. (Although, today, I am going to email North Carolina and SC Departments of Health asking if they can confirm if someone from both public health agencies did call John Perry and ask him about his possible early case).

Personally and FWIW, I don’t think Mr. Perry would make up such a story, one with so many specific details.

Unanswered or unknown at this writing is whether at least some members of the U.S. ski team did “train” in China in December 2019 and at least two (according to Mr. Perry’s second-hand account) did visit Boone, NC at some point before Christmas, 2019.

UPDATE: A subscribers sent me an email after she did an AI search, which found several examples of American skiers who were training in China - far away from Wuhan and before the Wet Market Outbreak in early to mid-December 2019. (See Reader Comment I posted around 4:49 p.m. on Monday for more info and details).

If this is true, who were these skiers? Did public health officials ever interview these people? Did these ski athletes happen to get sick in China (or shortly after returning from China) with flu-like symptoms? Did anyone working for a public health agency give these skiers an antibody test? If so, what were the results?

(Note: Antibody tests were being administered before Nature magazine published the Fauci-directed paper on March 17, 2020. In fact, Mr. Perry’s antibody test, which public health agencies somehow quickly learned about, might have been given before the Nature article was published on March 17.)

Presumably, there must be a reason public health officials came up with the theory ski athletes might have brought Covid back to America. (Why else would one nurse mention to Mr. Perry the ski team members who visited Boone?)

Even if one assumes one or more ski team members did spend time in Boone, NC before Christmas 2019 and if these athletes did have Covid (or any respiratory virus), it seems to me they would have spread aerosolized virus microbes far and wide before they got to Boone. For example, more conjecture tells me these potential virus carriers would have passed through many airports and travelled on at least one densely-packed airplane.

Indeed, if at least two skiers had Covid - and contracted this virus in some unknown city in China (not Wuhan), countless people in China must have already been infected and would have spread this virus around the world in a matter of days.

To me, if this spread scenario is accurate, the “news” flowing from Mr. Perry’s eye-opening anecdotal details is that Covid in China must not have been restricted to citizens of Wuhan. However, I cannot recall any press reports stating that people in other Chinese cities were coming down with Covid at the same time, or earlier, than citizens of Wuhan.

If many people across the vast nation of China were contracting this virus, how do we know where the “first cases” actually came from? Again, it might not have been Wuhan, which might mean the public could, perhaps, rule out a “lab leak” … at least in Wuhan. (However, possible lab leaks at hundreds of other Bio-Safety Level 3 and 4 labs throughout the world, most operated by the U.S. government, couldn’t or shouldn’t be ruled out … IMO.

Bottom line:

I acknowledge this dispatch is simply speculation and, IMO, a “logical” thought exercise proffered by one citizen journalist in Troy, Alabama.

What is known is that no citizen in America ever read a story about possible early cases in America, cases perhaps stemming from U.S. ski team members who had been training somewhere in China in December 2019.

This, for now, is information that has never been revealed by America’s (allegedly) “transparent” and trusted public health agencies.

This thought exercise again begs the question of why persuasive and copious evidence of “early spread” in America, apparently, must be concealed from the public.

Still, I think based on logic (or, really, common sense) we can almost certainly rule out “Case Zero” happening in Wuhan in latter December 2019.

Which would mean the official, “settled science” narrative about Covid origins is either false or should be assessed as being highly dubious - “disinformation” spread not by alternative media conspiracy theorists, but by government authorities.

To myself, when it comes to assessing the credibility and expertise of alleged Covid experts, anecdotes like those passed along by Mr. Perry qualify as “news we can use.”

***

(I keep losing free and paid subscribers, but do greatly appreciate the generous readers who have supported my citizen research.)

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.