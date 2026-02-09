Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

STORY UPDATE: AI says, "yes, US skiers wwere in China in December 2019" ....

I appreciate one of my subscribers who provided AI answers that seem to indicate a good number of American ski athletes WERE in China in early to mid-December (far away from Wuhan and at times that would have been before the Wuhan Wet Market).

Note: My subscriber got better responses than I did from my search using “Google AI”

AI question: “Were US skiers training in China in Dec 2019?  AI answer:

My subscriber added that ski areas were at least 13 hours from Wuhan.

"Yes, parts of the US Ski & Snowboard Team (the organization overseeing the US Ski Team) did have athletes in China in December 2019, specifically for training and competitions tied to World Cup events. Key details from official US Ski & Snowboard reports and related coverage:Moguls team: US moguls skiers competed in (and trained for) a double World Cup event weekend in Thaiwoo, China, around December 13-15, 2019. Reports mention athletes like Jaelin Kauf training on the Thaiwoo course on December 13, 2019, describing it as part of an over six-week travel period ending with those events.

"Freeski and Snowboard teams: US riders (including freeski and snowboard athletes) were in Beijing, China, for the FIS Snowboard Air + Style Big Air World Cup in early-to-mid December 2019 (competition around December 10-14). Training shots from the 2019 event at the venue (Shougang Park, a 2022 Olympic site) confirm they arrived and trained there. Some athletes headed to other China venues like Secret Garden for halfpipe World Cups later in December (around Dec 19-21).

"… Overall, yes—the US Ski Team (particularly freestyle/moguls/snowboard athletes) trained and competed in China during December 2019. This was part of normal pre-season/early-season World Cup travel, well before COVID-19 impacts emerged."

Carolyn Singer's avatar
Carolyn Singer
5h

My daughter’s roommate was an ICU nurse in a hospital in downtown Dallas and said they had an unusual surge of severe pneumonia cases in November and December of 2019. It is a suspicious coincidence, in my opinion.

