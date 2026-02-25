He’s thinking, “How am I going to reach enough people to matter?”

Author’s note: Today’s dispatch features three dispatches in one, although all three sections develop the same theme.

Section I - Introduction text showing elite journalists at prestigious news organizations like The Atlantic aren’t the brightest bulbs in the media closet.

Section II - I use two examples from The Atlantic’s Covid coverage to show how journalists at this august magazine never considered the implications of Early Spread.

Section III - The Big Finale …. If these journalists are so bright, why didn’t they figure out these things.

While I enjoyed writing Section II (and found the subject matter quite interesting … to myself), it won’t hurt my feelings if readers skim Sections I and II and then skip down to Section III.

Section I - Introduction Text

In yesterday’s dispatch, I speculated that The Atlantic might be a “house organ” used by the Powers that Be to spread official and important disinformation.

In researching the “essential” journalism of The Atlantic, I went back and skimmed many of the magazine’s Covid stories and quickly reached the conclusion the magazine’s accuracy batting average on Covid topics remains well below the Mendoza Line.

While I could easily fill this dispatch with 20 examples showing where staffers of The Atlantic swallowed official Covid lies as the gospel truth, today I want to focus on just a couple of pieces that I believe illustrate the “elite” journalists at The Atlantic must actually be obtuse, with none capable of performing simple deductive reasoning.

Nor is this unflattering assessment a trivial take-away. For all the talk about news organizations valuing diversity, said diversity is not robust enough to allow for the presence of any smart journalists and editors, cynical SOBs who consider it a public service to debunk harmful government BS.

Since genuine skeptics don’t exist in the news rooms of prestigious corporate journalism organizations, the public, basically (excuse my French) is screwed.

(To receive alternative and intelligent analysis and news reporting, enlightened members of the public can depend only on “citizen journalists,” content providers who will probably always be viewed as a “threat” to the Establishment).

Since my area of Covid expertise is early spread, this dispatch parses previous Atlantic articles that show how nobody at The Atlantic was able to connect any dots that would show the entire Covid narrative was wrong all along. (Or: The alleged experts’ official versions of events make absolutely no logical sense, which Atlantic journalists thought did make perfect sense).

This dispatch focusses primarily on two Covid articles produced by Atlantic journalists. One argues that America officials should have implemented wide-spread PCR testing much sooner, an epidemiological response that could have saved many thousands of American lives, per The Atlantic.

Another Atlantic article postulates that China covered up 1 to 1.5 million Covid deaths in early 2023 and, while its writers don’t explicitly write this (or perhaps don’t understand what they are writing) the best minds at The Atlantic are really admitting that China’s “vaccine” must have been a colossal failure.

IMO both theses are blown up by the correct understanding of early spread, and/or I could find no evidence where a modicum of critical thinking had been applied to conclusions outlined in the articles.

Section II - The theory that Covid killed a million-plus Chinese … in 2023

This article from February 24, 2023 posits that 1 to 1.5 million Chinese citizens perished from Covid in two and 1/2 months after Chinese leaders belatedly ended that country’s draconian lockdowns around the first days of 2023.

Excerpt:

“After the Chinese leader Xi Jinping removed his draconian restrictions to contain COVID-19 in December (2022), the virus rampaged across the nation with explosive speed.”

According to The Atlantic, “independent experts” (also cited by The New York Times) estimate “1 to 1.5 million” Chinese may have died

in two to 2 1/2 months, “suggesting that in absolute terms China may have suffered more fatalities from Covid in two months than the U.S. did in three years.”

Asked The Atlantic:

“Can a million people vanish from the planet without the world knowing? … that’s apparently what has happened in China over the past two and a half months.”

My readers are now familiar with reports that suggest that if Covid did begin in China, the virus escaped a lab either …

… by June 2019 (according to one “U.S. intelligence” theory), or maybe by August or September 2019 (former CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield’s later version) or maybe by some unspecified point in November 2019 (according to a Wall Street Journal exclusive based on more reports from U.S. intelligence) and certainly by mid-December 2019 (Anthony Fauci’s “official” origins version).

However, readers of The Atlantic are asked to believe that, for some bizarre reason, the virus didn’t start killing millions of Chinese citizens until late December 2022/early January 2023 after China officials “abruptly dismantled its zero-COVID policy.”

Re-stated: China’s alleged mass deaths commenced approximately three years after China imposed its draconian lockdowns in late January 2020 and 3 1/2 years after people might have really begun to be infected in Wuhan).

Also, it should be noted that according to Google AI, by July 2022, 90 percent of Chinese citizens had received a Covid “vaccine” and 56 percent of its citizens had already received at least one “booster” shot.

This factoid would seem to suggest that the Chinese “vaccines” and boosters were worse flops than the American vaccines and boosters as these shots didn’t prevent 1 to 1.5 million Chinese from dying (if one believes The Atlantic’s reporting).

(Expressed differently: Chinese vaccines were “effective” at preventing death … except for approximately 1.25 million vaccinated people).

It should also be noted that Chinese public health officials have stated that at least 80 percent of the public had already been infected by the virus by mid-December 2022 when the country’s totalitarian leaders abruptly ended the draconian lockdowns to block virus spread.

If this is true, natural immunity in 80 percent of the Chinese population didn’t prevent millions of instant Covid deaths any better than the apparently non-effective Chinese vaccines.

As a footnote and for the record, I should also report that Chinese officials said that only approximately 5,000 citizens in the entire nation of China (population 1.1 billion) had died “from” Covid by the time it ended its draconian lockdowns in mid-December 2022.

If this true - and it might be according to my contrarian analysis - China suffered approximately one million fewer Covid deaths than America, which has 1/3rd the population of China).

Very late spread in China …

Needless to say, “early spread” has never been investigated by the “essential” journalists at The Atlantic.

According to Atlantic articles, Covid “blazed” from China to America - not at any time in 2019 but in January and February 2020.

(As I have written countless times, at a May 30, 2020 press conference, CDC officials said they could find no evidence of community spread in America until “latter January” 2020 and could not identify a single case that they could “confirm” that happened in America at any point in 2019.)

In writing this “truth,” The Atlantic seems to completely accept the CDC’s official version of when virus spread commenced in America.

That is, The Atlantic trusts the “official statistics on Covid” produced by American experts.

However, as the sub-head to the Feb. 23, 2023 article tells us - The Atlantic does NOT trust any Covid statistics produced by Chinese officials:

Subhead: “Official statistics on COVID can’t be trusted, because they serve Beijing’s political interests. Making the dead disappear is only part of it.”

My take-away: Apparently, The Atlantic doesn’t think it’s possible “American official statistics” might serve Washington D.C. “political interests.”

Testing 1, 2, 3 …

Also, per The Atlantic, countless American lives could have been saved if the U.S. government had only rolled out its PCR tests a month or two earlier.

From a headline in The Atlantic on March 21, 2020:

“The death and economic damage sweeping the United States could have been avoided—if only we had started testing for the virus sooner.”

With its editors and journalists not realizing it, The Atlantic did ask the right question in an article from March 21, 2020:

“How many people are sick with the coronavirus in the United States, and when did they get sick?

Here, I actually agree with an assessment of The Atlantic’s editors:

“These are crucial questions to answer, but they have never been answered well …”

“Archived data from the Centers for Disease Control and prevention … reveal that the government dramatically misunderstood what was happening in America as the outbreak began.”

(My editorial comment/Bill Rice, Jr. speculation: Oh, they probably “understood what was happening in America.” Per my dot-connecting, key officials understood the “outbreak” had already begun; they simply didn’t want the public to know this. They also clearly knew no important journalists at prestigious magazines like The Atlantic would ever call BS on their origins’ narratives.)

Back to The Atlantic article: “… On the last day of February, the CDC reported that 15 Americans (emphasis in the original) had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus ..”

Per the above sentence, The Atlantic seems to be acknowledging that the U.S. government’s statistics that only 15 Americans had contracted the coronavirus by the last day of February … was almost certainly preposterous.

That is, a virus lethal enough to kill 1 to 1.5 million people in approximately 67 days in China had already “blazed” to American shores by some point in January 2020.

However, by March 1, 2020 - at least 40 days after people carrying the virus must have infected Americans on both coasts of the country - only a handful of Americans had died from the virus.

Also, the best journalistic minds at The Atlantic never explained to its readers - if the virus was racing through China in mid-December 2019 (or maybe by November 2019 or maybe by September or maybe by June) - why hadn’t millions of Chinese already died by January 23rd, 2020 when China imposed its draconian lockdowns in the Wuhan province? (For some unknown reason, China waited at least a month to impose lockdowns in Wuhan).

If I’m following The Atlantic’s “logic” correctly, its journalists were saying (and still believe) that vastly larger numbers of Americans than have been reported had been infected by January and February 2020, that testing should have begun much earlier (which would have “confirmed” many more “cases” and saved countless lives)

… but the virus didn’t really become ultra lethal in America until the final days of March 2020 and, really, only in two Northeast states, New York and New Jersey. (That is, apparently nobody from China spread the virus to California, Washington or Oregon - or if Americans in those West Coast states did contract the virus, it wasn’t the deadly version that rampaged through New York City).

More logical head-scratchers …

Also, in the first six or so weeks of its existence, the virus didn’t kill hardly any Chinese in the virus’s birth nation, but killed at least 30,000 in New York City and New Jersey in the first six weeks the same virus circulated in America.

If America’s “leaders” and virus experts had authorized wide-spread earlier PCR testing, said tests (as dubious as they are) would have no doubt produced huge numbers of “positives,” which, presumably would have moved up the start-date of lockdowns to, say, Feb. 15, 2020.

Which, IMO, would have still been more than four months after real “spread” began in America and eight months after we now know, according to U.S. intelligence sources, that it probably began in China.

If history’s most famous curve was going to be flattened, the pinnacle point of the curve would have been much higher in the middle of January 2020 … or the middle of December 2019.

What I really think was happening is that, by mid-March 2020, the virus curve was almost certainly flattening … on its own.

Unanswered or unaddressed by The Atlantic …

Since, per its reporting and conjecture, China immediately experienced millions of Covid deaths once it ended its lockdowns in December 2022, one can’t help but wonder if the same tsunami of postponed Covid deaths would have happened in America if our nation had mimicked China’s ultra-draconian lockdowns for two years.

In fact, per the official American narrative, America did experience a massive spike in deaths a year after virus spread began as far more Americans allegedly died from Covid between November 2020 and March 2021 (the infamous second wave) than had died in the same months in Covid’s maiden year.

Another head-scratcher …

Per my Early Spread Math, no (official or “confirmed”) Covid deaths occurred when the virus was almost certainly “blazing” across America and the world beginning in the fall of 2019, but millions of people died in the second year of Covid (after many people had been vaccinated).

As of today’s date, no authorized expert seems to know why the virus’s alleged second variation/mutation was vastly more deadly than Covid 1.0. (Per Pre-Covid Epidemiology 101, viruses do mutate over time, but the subsequent variations are less deadly than the original version).

According to The Atlantic’s virus analysis, the novel coronavirus was essentially a Nothing Burger in its early days and weeks in Wuhan, but three years later it became the Bubonic Plague.

FWIW, for at least four years, the world’s non-experts and contrarian citizen journalists have been proffering a common-sense (if nightmarish) explanation for the surge of alleged Covid deaths.

Let the record show that some of us have been screaming, “It’s the iatrogenic protocols!” Alas, The Atlantic’s essential journalists haven’t gone there yet and, one strongly suspects, never will.

When it comes to governmental pandemic responses, The Atlantic is clearly not a fan of government secrecy, writing:

“The Chinese government’s secrecy has managed to obscure what really happened during the country’s latest and worst COVID wave.”

Where’s Sherlock Holmes when we need him?

Of course, regarding early spread in America, I would opine that the U.S. government’s secrecy obscured what didn’t happen in our nation between November 2019 and March 15, 2020,

That is, America not only didn’t experience one million Covid deaths in 60 to 75 days (like China allegedly did). In fact, our nation didn’t even experience 10 “confirmed” Covid deaths in the first 60 to 120 days of virus spread.

The almost-certain fact nobody was dying from early cases of Covid is “the dog that didn’t bark” evidence of the world’s greatest faux pandemic.

One charge made by Atlantic journalists is that China’s government covered up at least one million Covid deaths. My speculation is that America’s government was bound and determined to cover up … no Covid deaths.

If The Atlantic really wants to know why wide-spread PCR testing didn’t start in America in February 2020, there’s our best answer.

IMO, the same reason explains why wide-spread antibody testing wasn’t available until May 2020.

If any journalist at The Atlantic had read Bill Rice, Jr.’s Substack newsletter, they would be aware of my second New Abnormal Maxim:

Officials will never test - or investigate - that which they’d rather not “confirm.”

Wide-spread PCR testing with no spike in deaths would have been a disaster to the intended Covid narrative. Certainly, the intended end-game of Covid - mass vaccination - would not have been sellable to the public if everyone knew this virus had been circulating for two years and hadn’t been any more deadly than a normal flu.

Or, if the goal was to prove how “deadly” this virus was, the CDC “guidance” that produced the iatrogenic hospital and nursing home deaths (aka democide) and societal panic would have needed to commence at least a month earlier.

Section III - In Conclusion - these are NOT elite thinkers …

I keep reading that the journalists at prestigious magazines like The Atlantic are elite thinkers and the best and brightest minds in journalism.

However, none of them figured out …

That a virus that had almost certainly been infecting millions of people would not wait until April 2020 to suddenly become lethal in America (and then only in a couple of locations) …

Or that the same virus, for some reason, would wait until January 2023 to start over-flowing morgues in China.

Elite thinkers would wonder why, if the virus originated in China, millions of Chinese had not begun dying in the weeks and months before the country imposed its draconian lockdowns in late January 2020.

They would know that a super-contagious virus that first started infecting people between June and November 2019 would have definitely “spread” or blazed from China across oceans to America by the latter months of 2019.

It’s also curious to me that by March 2020, nobody in “watchdog” journalism had yet to figure out that American public officials might also lie and rig statistics (and had done so many times in the past).

Apparently, journalists at The Atlantic and other blue-blood news organizations had not figured out the simplest reason officials might have delayed administering PCR tests and antibody tests to large swaths of the population.

One possible answer, which occurred to me almost immediately, is that any “early” testing would have shown massive numbers of early cases, far too many for anyone to think that virus spread began in America in late February 2020 and could be stopped with lockdowns and masks in mid-March 2020.

It also has never occurred to tens of thousands of America’s best journalists that hundreds of thousands of poor, elderly and scared people with multiple pre-existing medical conditions could be killed … if 10 key changes in medical protocols were all enacted at once.

Nor has it occurred to America’s elite journalists that experts and authorities who panicked and upended the lives of the entire population of the world for no reason might want to, later, cover their buttocks and “stick to their story” even if elements of their story made absolutely no sense.

Lastly, no journalist or editor figured out that powerful entities might indeed use willing or not-so-bright journalists to produce false stories that advanced their agendas, agendas that might be extremely sinister.

P.S. One of my maxims is that smart people who can think for themselves should never trust the experts.

The same citizens should also not trust trust “journalists” whose default instinct is to always trust our nation’s “experts” and authorities.

