The Genie we let out of the bottle after 9-11 was the Department of Homeland Defense and the TSA. In 1979, the Genie gave us the Department of Education, which everyone knows instantly produced better-educated students.

My term paper on the “myth of the exploited athlete” generated a little commentary among a handful of people I “reached” with my latest installment of contrarian speech.

One (pretty significant) caveat I’d like to add is that once the social science is “settled” - and the Narrative takes hold and produces the requisite outrage, one demanding a “solution” - the Genie has now escaped that bottle …

…. Which, as I’ll try to show in this piece, is where, when, why and how all the carnage ensues.

… and not just in the Sports World, but the “Real World,” societal carnage or unintended consequences one can catalogue from an analysis of the fall-out that commenced following other unnecessary solutions.

If you skimmed that long story, you perhaps saw “Bill’s solution” to an alleged injustice - which was “do nothing.”

Since the predicate of the reform - “the athletes are being exploited” - was bogus, no change or reform was actually needed. No athlete was being “harmed” … in fact, they were being helped.

Anyone with a lick of sense should have known “the solution” was going to create a Chinese fire drill … as usual, the devil was going to show his face implementing all the details.

The exact same bureaucratic process commences whenever any politician or reformer creates a necessary “solution” to “protect” some class of endangered or maligned citizens.

For example …

After 9-11, the Big Solution was the creation of the Department of Homeland Defense, an entire new branch of government that spawned countless sub-agencies - each with their own, ever-evolving rules and regulations, ever-expanding workforces and ever-increasing budgets.

One of the biggest sub-agencies was the Transportation and Security Administration (TSA) - which was a giant quasi-police force designed to keep terrorists from hijacking commercial airplanes and flying them into skyscrapers.

At the time, only one politician, Ron Paul, screamed out, “Danger, Will Robinson!”

Every other “leader” agreed, “Yes, we have to do this.”

Ever the contrarian, I was one of the citizens who said, “Ron Paul is right” - the “solution” isn’t even necessary and is going to create turmoil and mass hassle for the sheeple who’ll have to comply with an army of TSA agents the rest of our lives.

What if we’d just done these 2 things?

A few common-sense reforms, which would have cost less than one F-16, would have prevented a repeat of 9-11.

All we really needed to do was reinforce cockpit doors (making it almost impossible for terrorists to commandeer a commercial jet airliner) and let pilots, co-pilots and navigators carry hand-guns.

That’s it. This would be enough of a deterrence to stop any would-be terrorists from trying to produce “9-11, The Sequel.”

Also, if the government wanted to risk being politically incorrect, it could have let pre-boarding screeners (who we already had) take a longer look at people who fit the profile of “terrorists.” (Believe it or not, such a profile exists).

Another layer of safety would have been provided by the planes’ passengers who, once terrorists tried to take-over an airplane, presumably would not remain safely seated in their seats … and let them do this.

Pre-9-11, passengers were told to do nothing when some group hijacked an airplane. The thought was these people wanted money, which they would try to get once the plane landed.

This changed after 9-11 when all passengers fully realized they were probably all going to die unless they stopped these three to five people.

As passengers will always outnumber terrorists - and include enough former high school linebackers and bad-ass Marines - the passengers would overwhelm the terrorists, something the terrorists have probably figured out on their own, explaining (by itself) why we’ve not had a repeat of 9-11 in 24 years.

I’ve got to mention Covid again …

I could fill a book with examples of unnecessary and maddening responses that flowed from unelected bureaucrats coming up with 300 “solutions” created to stop or mitigate a pandemic.

My readers don’t need my edification to agree with me that none of these “safety solutions” was actually necessary. (And when I say “none,” I mean all 300 “safety” reforms.)

The stickers on the grocery store floors that kept everyone six feet apart from one another … weren’t needed.

Nor were the plastic partitions erected at tens of thousands of convenience stores.

The yellow police tape draped over the monkey bars at our neighborhood playgrounds should have been used for murder scenes.

All the billions of masks and bandanas that were sold … didn’t need to be sold.

The school water fountains could have been left on.

Even Pfizer’s shots and boosters weren’t needed and caused more cases, deaths and misery than they prevented.

The reforms also gave the world another predator …

Also, these “absolutely necessary” safety reforms created other forms of tyranny that might be harder to identify.

What they did was weaponize bureaucrats, or give certain types of people power they would invariably abuse.

Most of our 40,000 TSA agents are probably nice enough people. However, one strongly suspects that some of these public servants get a perverse thrill out of ordering airport travelers to take off their shoes and step off to the side for a full-body search.

Circling back to athletic administrators, I’ve actually read a few of the 150-page manuals sports conferences created to tell athletic administrators all the things they must do to protect athletes (who, FWIW, faced no risks).

For example, each school had to designate a Covid Compliance Officer who made sure 50 different mitigation measures were followed.

If someone didn’t comply, the sports leagues had no compunction appointing an assistant commissioner who imposed a $30,000 fine (on, say, football coaches who didn’t wear their masks correctly in a game).

In the NFL, non-vaccinated players received similar fines if they walked from their locker to the showers without wearing their masks (this after they just practiced for two hours without a mask).

One strongly suspects these Covid czars enjoyed exerting this power and doling out these punishments … as this showed their superior compassion and how much they understood the grave threat.

Almost by necessity, “necessary reforms” give license to small-minded, sanctimonious bureaucrats who seemingly receive endorphin rushes exerting their power and control over underlings who can’t push-back.

Thank God Jimmy Carter created the Department of Education …

Above, I note the entire agency and sub-agencies of Homeland Defense were not necessary and should never have been created.

But they were created because the “narrative” said this had to happen.

The same thing happened in 1979 when Congress and the administration of Jimmy Carter created the Department of Education.

Presumably, the narrative back then was that school children and college students couldn’t get a quality education without a federal agency.

But that narrative was bunk as my late parents (and grandparents) received a far superior education, pre-Department of Education, than I received post Department of Education.

(I wonder if there’s one clear-thinking person alive today who really thinks today’s high school graduates are better-educated than high school graduates of, say, 1945 or 1958.)

This was another reform that flushed billions of dollars down the toilet and gave more power to obtuse tyrants who receive a thrill ordering others around.

Public health massively improves with creation of public health agencies (sarc) …

RFK, Jr. became the Establishment’s Public Enemy No. 1 largely because he kept making one (correct, easily-proven) point: The health of the public began to plummet after the creation of myriad “Public Health Agencies.”

The health of the public and the education of students would be much better if these agencies had never been created.

I could also write 25 columns (and have already written several) showing how the narrative that the earth is in peril from man-made Climate Change gave the people of the earth 10,000 unnecessary “solutions.”

There’s a reason so many Substack contrarians keep writing about bogus narratives …

The narratives that said we had to create X new agencies with X x 5,000 new laws, regulations and mandates were … wrong.

Doing nothing would have been the inspired and far-more-humanitarian “solution.”

But once the Reform Genie is out of the bottle, nobody’s figured out how to get him back inside or, apparently, wants to do this.

At this writing, I’ve noted that Congressman Thomas Massie and maybe even a few members of President Trump’s policy team are floating the idea of at least abolishing the Department of Education.

While I’m overjoyed this partial solution is even being mentioned, I’ll believe it when I see it (which I never will).

Even RFK, Jr. doesn’t want to abolish the CDC or FDA, he only wants to “reform” these agencies.

Today, nobody is talking about abolishing the Department of Homeland Defense, which was created to make it less likely Muslim terrorists attacked us on jet airliners, but ended up being the key agency that gave us Operation Warp Speed, which killed millions of people and will kill even more people as more mRNA “vaccines” are rolled out.

I hope I’m wrong, but history tells us our experts and authorities will continue to create more Fear Narratives and will then assure the public - if we just trust them and do what they say - they’ll protect us from the threat they just identified.

Then again, maybe the public - always a little slow on the up-take - is finally catching on.

If this is the case, the response will be, “No - please, God - don’t do anything. You’ve done enough already.”

