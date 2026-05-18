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Bill Rice, Jr.
1h

Per my research, I also learned that Massie even endorsed and voted for President Trump in 2024. He's said that he voted for Trump's programs 90 percent of the time. So, whatever caused the two politicians to get sidways with one another happened in the last 18 months of so.

For his part, Massie says he didn't change; Trump changed.

I must say, I'm also surprised that Massie's opponent has "surged" in recent weeks - after the war on Iran and after the huge increases in gas and diesel prices (and overall inflation).

Also, I'd be lying if I didn't say that I've wondered if the ballot boxes are secure and trust-worthy. Can the "Israel lobby" manipulating the voting machines? Would they? I really don't know. It seems to me everything could be rigged these days.

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Bill Rice, Jr.
1h

Massie has also accused his opponent of employing the Joe Biden 2019-2020 strategy of campaigning in "his basement," noting that the former Navy Seal turned down eight opportunities to debate Massie. Normally, first-time candidates jump at the chance to debate a better-known incumbent, said Massie.

It seems that Massie's opponent is going to let his TV commercials speak for him. I'm in Alabama, but apparently every TV commercial in Kentucky (and neighboring states of Ohio an Indiana) have been paid for by both campaigns or their Super Pacs.

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