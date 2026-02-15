Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Bill Rice, Jr.
2h

Mr. Scott, the author of this essay, has a section of the different level of truth tellers and truth-suppressors. He just mentions a couple of political truth-tellers. I would have definitely added The Brownstone Institute to this list. Mr. Scott mentions many "conservative" leaders and political organizations that took a pass on chronicling the Covid carnage. In contrast, the Brownstone Institute, which didn't even exist that long before Covid, went all-in attacking the narrative almost from Day 1 of the Official Pandemic.

Jeffrey Tucker has written probably hundreds of outstanding Covid articles, but also recruited and found scores of other writers who now publish important essays and journalism at this organization's website. (I was "discovered" by Jeffrey and Brownstone).

Of course, Substack flew onto the media radar almost entirely because of its huge roster of "Covid Contrarian" writers. Alas, that's changing as those who say "let's move on from Covid" now comprise the largest, most-successful, profitable and rapidly-growing cohort of newsletter authors on Substack.

Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
2h

If the premise is correct that this is a DOD driven bio warfare exercise called Covid. Then it has to be stated that all the leadership knows the truth and will not admit the truth because they will be ostracized like those in the medical profession who saw the harm of RNA And knew that Covid could be treated with repurposed drugs. Fear reigns supreme! The whole episode was not epizootic, but preplanned and developed to be 100% effective for control of the masses.

