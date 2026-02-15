According to the author, Sen. Ron Johnson might be the only federal politician who understands the full scale of the Covid Catastrophe.

On Friday, Carl Eric Scott published Part 1 of a 3-part essay that has the ring of undeniable truth - albeit incredibly harsh and surreal doses of truth.

According to the author of the Substack newsletter “Dissident Conservative,” truth-seekers like those who read my newsletter should now all acknowledge that nobody who matters is ever going to make an issue of Covid Crimes Against Humanity.

One hundred percent of important Democratic “leaders” and nearly 100 percent of Republican leaders - and all “watchdog (alleged) journalists” at corporate news organizations - have all conspired to say that Covid - and the response to Covid - “was no disaster.” Or: While the suppressed facts may be undeniable to millions of citizens with critical- thinking ability, these facts have yet to produce any semblance of a “reckoning.”

(I like Mr. Scott’s definition of this word: “Reckoning simply means that the full story is discussed, and that the editorial and political responses to the story are proportionate to its immensity.”)

According to Mr. Scott, regarding the true fallout of Covid, “they (everyone who is an important “leader”) all act like they don’t know” what really happened.

Which prompts his bottom-line conclusion: “quite likely, we are to live the rest of our lives in a surreal civilization of denial.”

Elsewhere he writes: “It is very hard for genuine conservatives to admit what follows from all this: near-all our leaders, even the ones we have most admired and learned the most from, are scoundrels, total cynics, or cowards.”

(Note: In other sections of his essay, Mr. Scott says he has no doubt many Republican leaders know large swaths of the official Covid narrative are false, meaning these “leaders” are too afraid to state the truth.)

***

To be clear, Mr. Scott stresses that clear-thinking citizens shouldn’t give up. He notes that the truth often prevails at some point (and, with Covid, probably will emerge at some point in the future), but the main point he makes in this bold essay is that, for now, we should all at least acknowledge that “our side” should simply deal with this current reality.

“It is what it is” …

In recent decades, the expression “It is what it is” has become a cliche, a cliche that definitely applies to a world some writers have described as our New Abnormal.

As Mr. Scott points out, tens of millions of global citizens either died or suffered life-altering medical conditions due to a contrived pandemic, massive number of iatrogenic hospital and nursing home deaths and a non-vaccine that was neither safe nor effective.

As this graphic, whose figures are likely very conservative, shows (in just a couple of years), the death toll from “Covid” exceeds the U.S. casualty figure from all previous U.S. wars and conflicts.

The death and casualty figures grow every day.

Citizens also voluntarily surrendered civil liberties, endorsed rampant censorship and have meekly tolerated massive spikes in real inflation.

Still, as of mid-February 2026, not one person has been prosecuted or even investigated for unleashing such health, civil liberty and economic carnage on the world.

Today, a level of misery unprecedented in Modern Times remains a taboo topic, and information and evidence quantifying this epic scandal has been completely suppressed, at least in official circles.

As a “Dissident Conservative,” Mr. Scott heaps scorn - and names names - of political conservatives and Republicans who have all agreed to ignore the devastating consequences of the Covid response.

As awful as Republican political “leaders” have shown themselves to be in the last six years, Scott does mention that, by orders of magnitude, political leaders in the Democratic Party have been far worse and are far more deserving of future humiliation/scorn.

Scott’s thesis (“It-is-what-it-is”) essentially re-states in a different way my oft-cited maxim that every important truth-seeking organization is completely captured.

The top leadership positions of all the world’s important truth-seeking organizations have long been dominated by individuals who are major donors and ideological followers of Democratic, liberal or progressive political parties.

It’s not just elected politicians or bureaucrats, it is also colleges, think tanks, media organizations, Fortune 500 companies, Non-Governmental Organizations, plaintiffs’ law firms and prestigious medical associations who fully embrace the views of the Democratic Party’s leadership.

While one can search, no citizen researcher is going to find any “leader” of these “Democratic” organizations who is interested in any kind of Covid “reckoning.”

Since half the country leans Democratic, that leaves, by default, the Republicans as the political party that, hypothetically, could say: “Something big and important just happened and, as a nation and society, we need to come to grips with this.”

Mr. Scott simply tells readers this reckoning hasn’t happened yet nor is it likely to happen this year, next year or probably 10 years from now either - a point a few more political observers should at least be willing to acknowledge.

Maybe the Covid truth-seekers will win by TKO in the 15th round, but for the first six rounds (years) of this fight, the side I’m pulling for has had our fannies handed to us.

Trump’s “leadership” regarding the needed Covid reckoning …

No shrinking violet Substack Contrarian, Mr. Scott doesn’t mind pointing out that the standard bearer of the Republican Party for 10 years - Donald J. Trump - deserves particular ire for his failure to make the Covid Catastrophe even a minor plank of his second go-round in the White House.

Writes Scott: “In addition to being America’s President, Trump is the leader of our coalition, and whatever we might say or debate concerning his work with and direction of (HHS Secretary) Kennedy, he could have at any time in 2025 demanded that the coalition’s leaders in media and politics “attend to this matter.”

“Covidvax dissidents could have been invited into the Oval Office, and then to hold-forth to the press. But he did nothing. Thus … in terms of his party actions and media actions, Trump is a key leader of the Suppression.”

One politician out of 700 showed actual leadership …

Of the more than 700 politicians who have probably served in the House and Senate since early 2020, Scott identifies only one elected “truth teller,” Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who has consistently tried to highlight the plight of the vax deceased, injured and whistleblowers, citizens whose efforts to blow the whistle have been - uniformly … suppressed.

(Per my calculator, 1-in-700 federal politicians = 0.142 percent of elected officials - which is NOT exactly a burgeoning groundswell of political truth-tellers).

Why no truth-tellers?

Given that millions of Americans are fully aware of the Covid Carnage, one must ask why the true carnage of this pandemic exercise will, apparently, continue to be suppressed by the world’s democratic leaders.

Why can’t or won’t a true “reckoning” ever occur (at least in the lifetimes of many people reading this essay)?

The best and simplest answer is that politicians don’t want to admit they were so spectacularly wrong about the biggest “cluster-f*ck” policy in perhaps world history.

But the more-convincing answer is that politicians - who cater to voters - know that the citizens who vote them into office also don’t want to look hard at themselves in the mirror.

As Mr. Scott writes, “Moreover, their suppression caters to reality-avoidance desires of probably 50-60% of the general citizenry.”

“The tactical evil of the Covidvax harms story … is that any open investigation of it would too strongly threaten main narrative lines which large majorities have already bought, and in the rather personal way of most of them having taken the vaccines.”

Mr. Scott also suggests that Republican leaders would rather focus on other issues - like illegal immigration - than remind constituents (or confirm to them) that they were scammed (and greatly harmed) by their own government.

Mr. Scott stresses that the danger flowing from ignoring these epic harms and endless possible felonies and torts is that the world will move ever closer to Big Brother totalitarianism … because the Deep State and its political allies have learned that even “crimes against humanity” aren’t sufficient to thwart their future agendas.

He further notes that “those who chose the way of the Lie with respect to the Covidvax harms have become wedded to it.”

However, to Mr. Scott, ignoring the obvious, “is an exercise in absurdity.”

In Conclusion …

I agree with Mr. Scott that absurdities are indeed our New Normal and political bravery happens only in movies like “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.”

I also note that if “suppressing the truth” and avoiding a “reckoning” is the key to the operation, it doesn’t help our side that honest essays like Mr. Scott’s are read by only a tiny percentage of citizens at only a few alternative media sites. (Mr. Scott’s newsletter has a grand total of 62 subscribers, a “reach metric” which probably reinforces his “suppression” point).

Also, FWIW, Mr. Scott’s thesis explains why I write so many articles lobbying for the detonation of a genuine “thermo-nuclear truth bomb.”

The one event that might change the current narrative (let’s all just ignore the Covid Carnage) is if a stunning and undeniable news story went viral and was accepted as the undeniable truth by billions of world inhabitants.

For example, if billions of people realized the Covid “vaccines” caused the embalmers’ clots, or if half the world accepted the main conclusion of my Early Spread hypothesis (Covid was never a “deadly virus” and key officials knew this all along), a reckoning the likes the world has never seen before might actually happen.

If this happened, no politician anywhere in the world could get away with saying, “Covid is over; let’s don’t talk about it.”

… But, absurdly, they’re all getting away with this right now.

