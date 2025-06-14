Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pawsative's avatar
Pawsative
3h

Why did you leave out that they were all Democrats - the party of identity politics continues to be the party of identity politics!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
2h

A very odd statement to make: " 'This was written by a crude fascist.' It was nutty. The man's hatred of government was insane." Fascists LOVE the power strings of government. So do Communists. That's why it is so difficult to figure out what kind of beasts have been running our gov for the last few decades.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bill Rice, Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture