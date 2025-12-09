This cityscape print of historic Montgomery landmarks was a Bill Rice idea, but I didn’t know when I started selling this art work how this project would transform my life.

I don’t know why, but The Beatles’ song “In My Life” has been playing in my head today .…

***

In my life, my father always told me I should marry a nice school teacher.

In my life, I dreamed that one day I might meet a nice school teacher and we’d have two children - a girl and a boy.

If my bride’s head happened to bounce to the same tunes as myself, I’d be Tom Petty’s boy in short pants.

In my life, the first song I remember hearing on the radio was “I’ve been through the desert on a horse with no name.” At the time I lived in Fort Myers, Florida where a short rain shower happened almost every afternoon. While it felt good to get out of the rain, I also have happy memories of playing in the rain and splashing around in the front-yard irrigation ditch that filled up with water almost every day.

In my life, before we moved to Fort Myers, our family lived in Clearwater, Florida - the same year Credence Clearwater Revival was the No. 1 band in the world.

In my life, I was not a senator’s son.

My parents, busy raising a family, didn’t listen to much music, but I remember they owned two 8-track tapes - Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge over Troubled Water” and a compilation album from The Beatles that featured “Hey Jude.” Only a first-grade rock connoisseur, I memorized every song on both tapes.

In my life, the soundtrack of my life has not been the sound of silence.

Put me in coach, I’m ready to play today …

In my life, I once hit 14 consecutive free throws at the CHHS gymnasium. (Charles Bradshaw and Scott Rainey witnessed this.) This is a random memory apropos of nothing, except this medley of string music symbolizes how much I loved playing sports growing up.

In my life, I’ve played hundreds of rounds of golf but have never hit a hole-in-one. Once, however, I was playing in a threesome with Charles and my older brother and Rush hit a perfect 7 iron.

Rush hit his beautiful tee shot straight into the sun and, sadly, never saw the ball roll into the hole. I did see the ball hit the green and saw that it was rolling straight toward the pen. I then lost the ball in the same sun. As Rush drove the cart to the green, I didn’t see the ball anywhere on the putting surface and deduced it must be in the hole. I still remember jumping out of the rolling cart, running to the flag stick, looking into the hole and asking Rush, “What are you playing?”

In my life, that’s my only hole-in-one story.

However, I know one man from Ozark - who used to be on the Vanderbilt golf team - who’s hit approximately 20 (!) hole-in-ones in his life. In addition to being an excellent golfer, this man, a lawyer, is a card. In my life, I’ve known many colorful characters.

(Cue Paul Simon’s “Kodachrome”): On some days this makes me think all the world’s a sunny day … oh yeah!

But I also remember a song that was sent out to all the lonely people. At times, I felt that song was sent out to me for a purpose … or that Billy Joel was singing to me when he said I should hang on till that old second wind comes along.

***

My colorful golfer friend has gone to the Master’s about 50 years in a row. About six years ago, he went to Augusta and bought me a Master’s golf hat.

When he was 49, my best friend, the aforementioned Charles Bradshaw, was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Charles didn’t tell any of his friends how serious the cancer really was. In the final months of his life, Charles took his mother and young son Austin to the Master’s. On this “Bucket List” outing, Charles also bought me a Master’s hat. In all the fairways in all the world, very few people have two Master’s hats.

In my life, my favorite TV theme song might be “Thank You for Being a Friend” from the “Golden Girls,” which was my late mother’s favorite sitcom and is also my wife’s all-time favorite TV show.

My Wonder Years …

In my life, my Wonder Years were spent in Opelika, Alabama when Evil Knievel was, perhaps, the world’s most famous person.

I once successfully ramped six trash cans on a bicycle in the side yard of Jackie Crawford’s house on Gwen Mill Drive. For protection, I was wearing a plastic football helmet when I pulled off this daredevil feat, which was witnessed by all the neighborhood kids, including Opelika’s version of Winnie Cooper.

In my life, the outcomes of Alabama football games have produced many of my fondest memories as well as many of my lowest moments.

In late 1973, for good luck, our family kept the Christmas tree up until New Year’s Eve as Alabama was playing Notre Dame for the national championship in the Sugar Bowl.

A couple of weeks before the game, my late father (who used to play football for Alabama and never really quit playing during Bama games) wrote a “Dear Santa” letter that was published in the Opelika-Auburn News.

Wrote Dad: “Dear Santa, I’ve been a good boy this year. All I want for Christmas is for Alabama to beat Notre Dame.”

In the game’s final minutes, Notre Dame’s quarterback Tom Clements completed a 35-yard pass from Notre Dame’s 3-yard line to preserve Notre Dames’s 24-23 victory.

This is the play I’ll never forget.

I was only 8, but I watched in rapt fascination as my Dad silently got off the couch, walked to the living room, picked up the fully-decorated tree, walked to the front door and threw the tree out the door.

Since our front yard had a steep hill, the tree rolled all the way down to the curb. In one of our family scrapbooks is a photo a neighbor took the next morning of the fully-decorated tree laying at the bottom of the front yard.

In my life, I’ve inherited many Christmas tree ornaments, a few that were once used by my great grandparents. Some of those ornaments are on my Christmas tree right now. From this anecdote, I can deduce that, at some point on January 1, 1974, Dad must have gone out and retrieved the tree and its ornaments.

In 1974, I distinctly remember hearing the song “Killer Queen” by Queen in my mom’s station wagon on the way to Little League baseball practice when I was 8 or 9. I remember thinking, “This is a cool song.”

Today, my son Jack is 9 … and his favorite band is … Queen.

***

In my life, I’ve only run for political office two times - once in 8th grade where I was elected 9th grade class president.

I wish someone had recorded the campaign speech I delivered to 140 classmates in the CHMS cafeteria. I rehearsed the speech so many times I ended up memorizing it. According to one of two memories I have of that moment, my speech was far superior to the one that propelled state senator Barack Obama to instant political stardom at the Democratic Convention decades later.

Alas, for some reason, I also remember my 8th grade science teacher, Mrs. Thompkins, putting a fist in her mouth as she tried to stifle a laugh as I was in the middle of my brilliant oratory.

It’s possible the political rhetoric I was spouting tickled Mrs. Thompkins, who perhaps viewed me as a junior high Eddie Haskell who didn’t really believe all the grand things I’d promised my classmates.

Seminal moments in my life have often produced contrasting memories.

After coasting to victory in 8th grade, I figured it would be a cakewalk to win senior class vice president in 12th grade.

I also thought being class vice president would look good on my college resume and I liked the fact the VP didn’t have to do anything. Figuring I was a lock to win, I barely campaigned.

I don’t think Dominion had been incorporated in 1982, but somehow I got beat by four votes.

Scott Rainey, another of my best friends, ran for class president and he lost by five votes, which provided a measure of solace as this vote tally seems to suggest I was at least more popular with voters than Scott Rainey (a point I’ve often reminded Scott of.)

Despite this stunning political defeat, Scott still earned an appointment to West Point and I received a full-ride ROTC scholarship to Alabama. While Scott ended up graduating from West Point, I quit going to class at UA, and one semester my sophomore year recorded a “buck shot” GPA (0.00) and lost my ROTC scholarship.

If I’d kept my scholarship, I might have participated in the first Iraq War or later wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. It’s only recently I realized it’s quite possible me not becoming an officer and gentleman might have saved American troops.

Close friends Bill Rice, Jr. Cadet Scott Rainey and Charles Bradshaw pose for a photo at a Christmas Dance in Troy in 1984. We were all three freshmen in college, but we had dates to the high school dance. (Charles didn’t normally wear shades inside. I think he was trying to be funny.)

In my life, I’ve ‘won’ no participation trophies …

In my life, I’ve won only two trophies - one for being “Most Improved Player” on the Expos when I was in second grade and one when I won the Fifth Flight in the Saugahatchee Country Club Junior Golf Tournament when I was 10 or 11. (I think this was the first time my picture was ever in a newspaper, the same paper that ran Dad’s “Dear Santa” letter.)

Wait. I won another trophy, which I recently found in a box in the garage when I was getting out the Christmas tree ornaments.

In 2009, I was asked to participate in a “Dancing with the Stars” knock-off in Montgomery. The event was a fund-raiser for the American Cancer Society. For eight weeks, I practiced my ballroom dance (to Queen’s “This Thing Called Love”) at the Fred Astaire Dance studio.

I won this trophy, not because of my smooth dance moves, but because I raised the most money.

I’ve still got the trophy that proves I once won Montgomery’s version of “Dancing with the Stars.”

In my life, I’ve survived many nerve-wracking moments (some involving public speaking, some involving 0.00 GPAs), but I don’t think I’ve ever been as nervous as I was in the hour before I had to dance in front of 400 people at the Capitol City Club in Montgomery.

After I was awarded my beautiful five-inch trophy, I overhead one man say, “that guy wasn’t the best dancer,” which was true, but I wish this man wouldn’t have made this observation so loud. (In our lives, we sometimes only remember the unflattering things people say about us.)

Senior Trip culminates ‘Glory Days’ …

In my life, I only used American Express Traveller’s checks one time - on the senior class trip to The Bahamas. Sure enough, I lost my Traveller’s Checks. Alas, I didn’t even have to redeem the checks because Mrs. Waggoner, our chaperone and the organizer of the annual senior trip, advanced me all the cash I needed to play blackjack on the ship and buy a few more tropical beverages.

Back in Troy, my parents put in a voucher for my lost checks and re-paid Ms. Waggoner, a teacher all CHHS students loved for excellent reasons.

On the cruise, as the ship pulled away from its port in Miami Beach, I remember the song playing on my walk man was Donald Fagen’s “Walk Between the Rain Drops.”

Listening to the steel drums and looking back at all of Miami’s “big hotels” referenced in this song is one of the more vivid and enduring memories in my life.

My friend Wes shares some news with me …

Another one of my best friends, Wes Gaylard, completely changed the rest of my life.

Just out of college, Wes, Charles and I were roommates in an apartment in Montgomery. I’d recently dropped out of law school and was working 4 hours a day as an intern at my older brother’s investment banking firm.

I didn’t understand investment banking and had no clue what I was going to do with my life or how I was going to monetize my political science degree.

After work one day, Wes told me The Troy Messenger had an opening for sports editor and that I should apply (since I knew a good bit about sports and had once been the co-editor of the high school newspaper.)

In my life, the best advice I’ve ever received is “you have ‘no’ in your pocket.”

I took Wes’s advice and dang if the paper’s new publisher didn’t hire me. In my life, that’s how I became a “journalist.”

Oh, Yoko (Carrie) …

In my life, I met my future wife when we were both sales reps for Cumulus Broadcasting in Montgomery.

When Carrie was hired, she’d just graduated from Troy State and was 22. I had joined the sales staff about a year earlier after seven or eight years struggling to make weekly payroll while publishing my weekly newspaper, The Troy Citizen.

When Carrie came in through the bathroom window, I thought she was one of the prettiest, most effervescent girls I’d ever seen - a mix between actresses Goldie Hawn and Dakota Fanning. By this point, I was a semi-veteran sales rep, and I made it a point to mentor this comely recent co-ed as best I could.

Carrie and I bonded over our love of music, including Dire Strait’s “Romeo and Juliet,” Tom Petty’s “You Wreck Me” and Billy Joel’s “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant.”

I found it fetching that Carrie knew many of the songs I grew up listening to or, if she didn’t know these songs yet, she quickly rated them a 98 on the Dick Clark “Bandstand” scale.

For her part, Carrie thought I was a friendly co-worker who might have been 29 not 39. (In portions of my life, I could pass for being 10 years younger than I really was, a genetic plus for an aging bachelor.)

Carrie, who didn’t particularly take to commission sales, left Cumulus, went back to college and became a school teacher. For six or so years, she existed only in my dreams.

In 2010, the lady in charge of recruiting vendors at the Alabama Book Festival called me up and asked me if I, again, wanted to sell “cityscape” prints of Montgomery at the annual Book Festival.

(Selling “fine art prints” was a side business of mine. In my life, I stole the “cityscape painting” idea from my mother, who was a talented artist and had once painted a similar watercolor of Troy’s “landmark” buildings.)

When asked if I wanted to be a vendor again at this event, I almost said “no thank you.” To this day, I wonder what would have happened to my life if I hadn’t answered that phone call.

About 20 minutes before I started to pack up my inventory of un-sold prints, I heard a voice say, “Bill Rice.”

The voice came from Carrie Fryer, the world’s greatest lover of books, who at the last minute decided to go to the Book Fair.

In my life, those two words changed everything that followed.

I looked up and immediately replied with two words … “Carrie Fryer.”

In 15 minutes of chit chat, we caught onto what was happening, but the only seconds that mattered were those where I secured Carrie’s phone number.

In life, it’s sometimes best to not overthink things and two hours later I called Carrie and invited her to go to Sunday Brunch at Sinclair’s the next morning.

Carrie said yes.

Six months later we were engaged. A few months later we were married … and next came Carrie with a baby carriage.

Carrie and I on one of our early dates - going to church - after we re-discovered one another thanks to my Montgomery print project.

Our daughter Maggie is now 14 and “Pickle Jack McCoy” made his Life Debut 4 1/2 years later.

Carrie was born on September 15, 1982 when I had just turned 17 and had only eight months left in my high school career.

The day Carrie entered the world in Selma, Alabama, I had an English class in a classroom where Carrie would later be an English teacher. In fact, 40 years later Carrie would receive a certificate for being CHHS’s “Teacher of the Year.”

What a long, strange trip it’s been …

In my life, when I have a column idea, I’m inclined to just go with it. I sit down at my keyboard, start hitting the keys and try to compose the thoughts that are singing in my head. It’s amazing to me that thousands of people from all 50 states and dozens of countries read some of these compositions (even ditties longer than “Hey Jude” or “Free Bird.”)

Maybe I’m amazed at the way you help me sing my song

You right me when I’m wrong

Maybe I’m amazed at the way I really need you.

Maybe, one day, Maggie and Jack will read this column and will be amazed that all of the above events in my life … produced their lives.

