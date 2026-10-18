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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
Oct 18

Bill! Hi stranger!

I haven’t posted any new stacks lately. If you want some fresh pics to add to this post, let me know.

Here’s some along with a video for anyone here not familiar.

https://laurakasner.substack.com/p/another-graphic-video

Warning. The video is very graphic.

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Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
Oct 18

Many thanks for your today's post.

Socrates would be proud of you !!!

{...passed a terminal tipping point...}

Which is the green light for the democidal cabal to

continue and enhance further depop activities on a global scale.

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