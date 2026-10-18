Why wouldn’t the government investigate the embalmers’ clots? I could name about 500 reasons - all flowing from the Socratic Method. (Meme compliments of Wejolyn’s Substack )

As a freelance journalist, and now as a high school English teacher, I try to employ the Socratic Method, a rhetorical technique which seeks to obtain truth by asking questions.

To illustrate how the Socratic Method can influence - or NOT influence - important societal debates, one can reflect on a human anatomy phenomena that’s been dubbed the “embalmers’ clots.” For purposes of this thought exercise, I note that the Socratic Method also ultimately created the Scientific Method, which is the intellectual template genuine scientists use to test the veracity of a hypothesis by asking questions and making certain observations.

Those employing both the Socratic and Scientific Methods formulate smart questions, most (but not all) of which begin with the words Who, What, When, Where, Why and How.

As Socrates himself learned, this method of obtaining important knowledge does not always produce positive consequences for those who pursue this objective. Still, even in today’s New Abnormal Times, many people continue to believe truth-seekers should ask basic, common-sense questions in an effort to discern important truths.

Using the Socratic Method, many questions can be asked about the embalmers’ clots. What follows is a sample of such questions. For illustration purposes, I will provide my own answers to these questions.

Who first discovered the embalmers’ clots?

Answer: Embalmers, thus the name.

What are these “clots?”

Answer: Thick, rubbery substances located in veins and arteries of people who recently died.

How did the embalmers discover these substances?

Answer: In the embalming process, embalmers drain much of the blood from corpses and then replace this fluid with a liquid that is supposed to preserve bodies so decedents look more natural during funerals. Per numerous embalmers, this process was thwarted by “clots” in the veins. In attempting to investigate this source of these obstructions, the embalmers discovered these substances.

When was this phenomena first observed by many embalmers?

Answer: Several months after billions of world inhabitants began to receive shots dubbed a “Covid vaccine.”

Why didn’t embalmers encounter these “clots” prior to mid-2021?

Answer: Because they simply didn’t exist in this time period, or in any numbers that would make the embalmers take note of this phenomena.

What profession would be most likely to discover these clots?

Answer: Embalmers are probably the only profession in the world that would discover these obstructions.

How prevalent were embalmers’ clots? What percentage of embalmed bodies contained these substances?

Answer: According to Tom Haviland’s embalmer surveys, approximately 17 to 50 percent of embalmed bodies contain(ed) these substances.

Extrapolating from the total population of people who have died since mid-2021, approximately how many people had these substances (and/or “dirty blood”) in their veins and arteries?

Answer: Tens of millions of decedents.

Should clots or large substances in veins and arteries be considered a significant medical condition or a source of possible concern to anyone concerned with “public health?”

Answers: in the opinion of myself and many other citizens, “Yes,” but in the opinion of all public health agencies and experts from all prestigious medical fields, “No.”

Five-plus years after these substances were first reported by certain embalmers, how many tax-payer-funded studies have been commissioned to investigate the source of the new clots?

Answer: Zero.

Among the best-known investigative journalism organizations in the world, how many have investigated this phenomena and published major articles?

Answer: Zero.

How many national political leaders have commented on this phenomena or demanded government-funded inquiries seeking to identify the cause of these clots?

Answer: Zero.

Are hundreds of embalmers who have reported finding these clots (via embalmer surveys) likely to all be lying?

Answer: No.

If they are lying, why are they all lying?

Answer: Unknown … or, again, no truth-seeking body has attempted to answer this question or provided any credible evidence that they are lying.

Have any embalmers who claim to be routinely finding these clots been discredited or sought to profit from reporting what they purport to be finding?

Answer: No.

Who makes more money - Officials or journalists who will not investigate this phenomena or the whistleblowers who have reported this phenomena?

Answer: People in professions who are paid salaries to investigate and report the truth are almost always the group covering up awkward truths.

Has the corporate press or official public health agencies ever failed to investigate the claims of whistleblowers?

Answer: Yes, of course … all the time.

Why do officials and members of the Fourth Estate sometimes fail to investigate certain subjects?

Answer: Because they don’t want to “confirm” the existence of something that, if acknowledged, might be scandalous to “trusted” officials or “the Powers that Be.”

What important “truth-seeking” organization in the world has investigated the embalmers’ clots?

Answer: No important truth-seeking organization has investigated the embalmers’ clots. (If one or more such organizations has investigated this phenomena, where is the link to the article, study or hearing where the results of this investigation were presented to the public?)

If the so-called “embalmers’ clots” are caused by “Covid” and people began to be infected with this virus in the summer or fall of 2019 (my “early spread” hypothesis) and if millions of people died between the fall of 2019 and early 2021, why did no (or very few) embalmers report finding these clots during this time period?

My answer: IMO, the disease of Covid didn’t cause these clots; something else did.

What significant change occurred in the world beginning in December 2020?

Answer: Millions - and then billions - of people began getting a new type of mRNA shot, which the experts deceptively called a Covid “vaccine.”

Is there anything else that might have caused large percentages of decedents to have these clots in their veins or arteries?

Answer: IMO, this possibility is highly unlikely, but for the sake of argument … perhaps.

Besides a new “vaccine,” what else might be the cause of this never-before-seen phenomena?

Possible answers: 5G radiation, chemtrails, chemicals inserted into the food or water supply, the disease Covid-19 (but only after May 2021), etc.

Has any scientific or medical organization investigated the possibilities that would not include Covid vaccines?

Answer: No.

Why not?

Answer: Clearly, the science community doesn’t think the existence of these clots, regardless of the cause, is a question that warrants any investigation.

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What percentage of decedents who had these clots or “dirty blood” had previously received Covid vaccines and/or Covid boosters?

Answer: Nobody knows because no effort has been made to answer this question. (Per the belief of embalmers, almost everyone who had these clots had been vaccinated).

Did Congress pass laws to mandate autopsies for people who might have died from adverse events caused by “vaccines” or were extra funds allocated to perform large numbers of autopsies?

Answer: No.

Has any known or prominent coroner or coroners’ organization issued a statement of concern about the embalmers’ clots?

Answer: No.

Have these clots been found in living people?

Answer: Yes.

How many hospital associations or cardiologist organizations - members who remove clots from living patients - responded to Tom Haviland’s survey of hospital employees?

Answer: Zero.

What percentage of embalmers or funeral home associations did NOT distribute Tom Havilland’s surveys to their members?

Answer: The overwhelming majority.

Should the public take note of inquiries or surveys that should have happened, but never did?

Answer: Yes.

Why did a private citizen have to spend his own time and money to ask questions government agencies should have asked?

Answer: Because the government (or colleges or journalists) won’t do this.

Are the embalmers’ clots extremely well-known to tens of millions of citizens who are regular consumers of the “alternative media?”

Answer: Yes.

Because of this, shouldn’t members of the mainstream media also be aware of this phenomena?

Answer: Yes.

If the corporate “watchdog” press is aware of these clots, and still refuses to investigate them, what would explain the disinterest in this subject?

Answers: The corporate press is completely captured and/or does not want to admit they are also completely captured and are NOT “seeking the truth” and, far more likely, are participants in a conspiracy to conceal the truth.

Is it possible that millions of people have died or experienced life-altering medical conditions related to these vein-blocking clots? Wouldn’t this include parents, children, unborn children, spouses, close friends, etc?

Answer: Yes to all groups.

Given this possibility/likelihood, why would members of the public NOT want to know about the existence of these clots?

Answer: They don’t want to know the truth, or “can’t handle the truth,” because it would be mortifying for them to admit they were tragically wrong about the safety of these shots, which could have harmed or killed people they love deeply.

If it was definitively proven that the shots did cause these clots and very possibly are in the veins and arteries of tens of millions of people right now, would the public demand that the shots be pulled from the market?

Answer: While this is my assumption, it is unknown if this would be the case as wide-spread “proof” of the embalmers clots has not occurred yet.

How would the masses actually reach the a conclusion the embalmers’ clots are both real and endemic (a scenario I call a “thermo-nuclear truth bomb”)?

Answer: One or more important truth-seeking organizations would have to break ranks from the herd-following pack and report this with so much evidence presented that no person with critical-thinking skills could deny this.

***

If the embalmers’ clots were proven to be real, would large percentages of citizens change the way they think about trusted officials and organizations? Would many people perhaps think, “if our trusted officials engaged in such a vast conspiracy to cover up a truth this important, the same people and organizations would probably also lie about other topics that are considered “settled science?”

Answer: This answer is unknown as a truth bomb this shocking has never detonated before. However, IMO such a common-sense response would be very possible, even likely.

If confirmed or proven, would the embalmers’ clots constitute a crime against humanity?

Answer: Yes.

How long did officials know such crimes were being committed and did nothing to stop these crimes or shots?

Answer: Approximately five-plus years … and counting.

Bottom-line:

In every important, alleged “truth-seeking” organization, every person who matters fears and despises any citizen who employs the Socratic Method because such common-sense questions could be used to expose numerous crimes against humanity. If and when the embalmers’ clots are proven to be real, the public will see for themselves the fall-out of a thermo-nuclear truth bomb.

On the other hand, if such clear and compelling evidence is presented to a vast swath of the world’s population and the public shrugs their shoulders - if such a jolt of truth lands as a dud - then we will know that society has already passed a terminal tipping point.

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