PRO SAFETY TIP: When you come to a fork in the road, look as far down it as you can and take the path everyone else took.

As a new high school English teacher, I’ve of course taught students a unit on the famous Robert Frost poem “The Road Not Taken.” Many people believe the key life lesson from this poem is that someone can benefit from taking a route few others are willing to traverse.

However, as I tried to make clear to my students, this is not necessarily Frost’s main point. Yes, individuals, or society, might benefit when someone takes a contrarian path. However, it’s also entirely possible that taking the road less travelled will produce unpleasant hardships for such atypical hikers.

In the poem’s final stanza, Frost writes that when he came to divergent paths in the woods, he did take the one less travelled and this did “make all the difference” in his life. Note that Frost doesn’t say that this different route produced happy results - he simply says this decision made all the difference in his life.

Per my belief, in a lesson that should be germane to everyone’s lives, taking the road less travelled is far more likely to produce negative consequences for the world’s independent thinkers. That is, for most people, it is far safer to take the road just about everyone else has taken.

I’ve recently been thinking of examples of well-known citizens who did take the road less travelled and have taken note of what happened to these people after they did this.

One take-away from these examples is that it requires rare courage to take the road less travelled, but, ironically, those who display such courage will later often be cast as “cowards,” traitors, crazy conspiracy theorists and people who are a grave threat to society.

A partial list of dare-devils who ventured down rarely-travelled paths would include Cong. Thomas Massie, podcaster Russell Brand, citizen muckraker Julian Assange, journalist Tucker Carlson, former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, famous/infamous whistleblower Chelsea Manning, multiple figures who disagreed with the “authorized” Covid response and, going far back in history, world-changing figures like Socrates and Jesus Christ.

Conversely, individuals who benefitted from taking the road most travelled would include revered public figures like Dr. Anthony Fauci, the late Dolly Parton and every corporate journalist and editor - or public official - who went along with any important authorized narrative.

My first Frost Protagonist/Case Study …

Rep. Massie had long since proven his contrarian bonafides when he and one other colleague in the House of Representatives drafted bills and procedural game plans that were designed to get the “Epstein files” released.

Just recently, Massie - apparently saying, “damn the torpedoes!” - drafted legislation he hoped would get Secretary of War Pete Hegseth impeached for promoting war crimes or unconstitutional/illegal wars.

Massie definitely took the road less travelled as he was the only Republican member of Congress who did these maverick things.

These radical actions did make all the difference in Massie’s political career as he was quickly targeted for removal by President Trump and the “Israel lobby” and - after his obscure opponent received $30 million in campaign donations - Massie was soundly defeated and, in six weeks, will longer be able to stir things up in the U.S. Congress.

Thanks for reading Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Profiles in non-courage …

As it turns out, taking the road not taken often requires genuine courage, the correct definition of which is doing something that includes a high probability said action will cause unpleasant personal consequences, but - knowing this - someone goes ahead and takes this road anyway.

When Dolly Parton passed away (unexpectedly from a mysterious sudden illness), the president ordered all American flags to fly at half mast and ABC (Disney) aired a 2-hour long tribute to celebrate her exemplary and courageous life.

In my mind, Parton was just another celebrity - and key “influencer” - who actually took the road most travelled.

Once Covid happened, Parton made a video (seen by millions of people) where she labeled people who would not get the Covid shots as “cowards.”

Since I refused to get my shots, Parton was calling me a coward, a charge that still does not sit well with myself.

In my view, it was easy for Parton to make this claim as she knew nobody who mattered would criticize her for this slander/insult. In fact, millions of people who refused to get these shots did so knowing full well they could lose their jobs and incomes because they simply wanted to make their own health decisions.

All of these alleged cowards were actually displaying courage (and wisdom). If Parton was a brave celebrity and wanted to explore the trails less travelled in the Smoky Mountains, she would have stood up for the people who refused to receive these Big Pharma/Big Bureaucracy-endorsed clot shots.

Followers of current events might have also recently taken note of what just happened to U.K. podcaster Russel Brand. Brand, once a liberal comedian known for his raunchy lifestyle, was convicted of rape and sexual assault and sentenced to ten years in prison.

I personally believe Brand was targeted for crimes allegedly committed decades earlier because, about the time of Covid, he took a hard detour down the road less travelled and began questioning all the authorized narratives, most noticeably the coordinated response to “Covid.”

Yes, people are free to take the road less travelled, but if they do this, they shouldn’t be surprised if the most powerful organizations in the world embark on a project to ruin their lives and silence them for the rest of their lives … probably in order to send a message to any fans of Robert Frost’s poetry.

Three cheers for Julian Assange …

Julian Assange can probably empathize with Mr. Brand.

As some might remember, Assange was also indicted for dated sexual assault charges; this after he fled to the refuge of an embassy after WikiLeaks went a bridge too far in publishing a series of embarrassing “top secret” (but true and scandalous) revelations.

For WikiLeaks and Assange, the road they decided to travel was not taken by every other corporate “watchdog” investigative journalism organization in the world.

For anyone paying attention, the requisite lesson might have been, “Better not take that road.”

Which is not to say Assange didn’t have a powerful lobby rallying to his defense. For example, Roger Waters of Pink Floyd, Pamela Anderson of “Bay Watch” and Bill Rice, Jr. on Substack all stepped up and tried to defend Assange.

Edward Snowden was one of an army of intelligence analysts who learned how the government spies on its citizens. Perhaps surprisingly (or not surprisingly at all), Snowden was the only government employee who was bothered by what he learned.

For Snowden, the road less travelled led him to a modest dacha in Russia, but at least he’s not living out his final years in a prison cell, where fellow “traitor” Chelsea Manning has spent much of his/her adult life.

During Covid, a fair number of nurses and a few doctors blew the whistle and shared the opinion that many patients were dying from remdesivir and ventilators … not from a novel deadly virus.

To date, “Sixty Minutes” has taken a pass on this story (just like its taken a pass on the embalmers’ clots story) and all of the whistleblowers are now “former nurses.”

In the world of journalism, a few prominent journalists broke ranks from the “pack journalists” and occasionally highlighted taboo topics. For example, Tucker Carlson got sideways with conventional wisdom in some of his segments and monologues. Tucker, of course, was fired by Fox News and, although he hosted the No. 1 news talk show in the world, revealingly did not receive any job offers from CBS, NBC, ABC, MSNBC or CNN.

At The New York Times, the paper still trumpets its marketing slogan “All the News that’s fit to print,” which means the paper’s editors and publishers get to decide what is or isn’t “news.”

If truth-in-advertising applied, every news organization and “truth-seeking” organization would simply admit that “we are proud to take the road most travelled.”

***

While I am now a full-time literature teacher, before being hired, I told my employer I also thought I was qualified to teach history. From my study of world history, I also know that Socrates and Jesus Christ were actually put to death for taking the road less travelled, which both men embodied by asking the wrong questions.

At this writing, some observers of trend changes have noted that control of both houses of Congress has flipped (by dramatic margins) from the Republicans to the Democrats.

In the view of many people, the country is now, perhaps, course-correcting and taking a new road. However, at least among world’s remaining cynics, many suspect the Uni-Party is still in control.

(For example, Massie’s Articles of Impeachment would have passed the House if the 11 Democrats who didn’t vote on this resolution had chosen to vote with their Democratic colleagues. Instead, they simply didn’t cast a vote).

One imagines that no “leader” who sincerely wants to steer the country or world down a brave new path will ever be allowed to become chief navigator.

In poetry, literature, Hollywood films, Netflix mini-series (and even here on Substack), it’s probably still okay to celebrate the brave contrarians who take the road less travelled.

In the Real World, though, evidence suggests that the well-trodden trail will remain the one where the masses have crumpled down all the leaves and grass. Somehow, people figure out the “safe” trail and intuitively know why it’s much safer.

The protagonist (usually portrayed as an evil or nefarious figure) who travels the road less travelled is either going to find himself infested with poisonous ticks or drown in a gully of quick sand.

While I’m no Robert Frost, someone should write a new poem - or a Substack column - pointing out this truism … which, I guess, I just did.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.