I just made this post at another site (the one that ran the Les Wexner piece). The supporters of Israel do not like this story thread or line of investigation, which probably or might explain why this story will reach few Substack readers). Anyway, one poster said there's no good evidence Epstein worked for Mossad or billionaires who were trying to promote the interests of Israel. My quick response:

Epstein didn't even graduate from college. In a few years, he owned the largest townhome in Manahattan, two jets (including a 757), a helicopter, two islands, the biggest "ranch" in New Mexico and had gained entree to almost every mover-and-shaker on the planet.

His main benefactor was obviously Les Wexner who did start the MEGA Group, which does want to to advance the interests of Israel. I know the U.S. government says he was only trafficking young girls and women to himself, but nobody believes this. He installed hidden cameras in every room of every home he owns. He was either murdered or committed suicide ... for some reason. If he was innocent, he probably would have been looking forward to the trial where he could prove his innocence.

One of his best buddies was the former prime minister of Israel who also once headed up the Israel Spy Agency. Epstein was also Jewish.

And, for some reason, nobody important wants these files released (and we've only seen a fraction of them. Most of the ones that have been released are black blobs of redactions). I don't think Sherlock Holmes is required here.

The supporters of Israel doth protest too much IMO.

This depravity has been going on for decades and no one until Senator Massie has the guts to go public, that it is ignored by the supposed leadership in DC for decades speaks to the corruption and our gutless wonders. Have a similar issue in healthcare where the abuse of the system is monumental and again it is ignored.

