The late Rush Limbaugh averaged more than 15 million listeners every week and Fox News was an instant hit … all because the country was over-run with leftists? I don’t think so.

In a recent in-depth article, I quantified that the writers’ platform Substack is now dominated by liberal or Status-Quo-protecting writers and, apparently, readers.

In another article, I asked where are the “conservative” writers and readers on Substack … or where are the people who are inclined to question many of the world’s “authorized narratives?”

From an analysis of Substack subscription metrics, one might think the overwhelming percentage of people who are interested in political commentary have a leftist or Statist world view and will always support positions embraced by Democratic politicians.

This observation makes no logical sense as I know at least half of America’s citizens think like myself on most key issues.

In this essay, I’ll present anecdotes and evidence that prove large swaths of Americans think, largely, as I do about political issues.

A question that interests me is why are conservative citizens so grossly under-represented on Substack “leaderboards” and, for that matter, almost everywhere in the mainstream media?

Also, for a variety of reasons, I’m very interested in ascertaining the real market of “conservative” citizens, or those who reject the point of view (POV) put forth by Substack’s growing legions of leftist writers.

In my view, conservative authors and readers still don’t have a “content” home proportional to their representation in society. Until this changes, the imperative task of debunking toxic and false narratives is going to remain far more challenging than it should be.

Making the case that half the country is conservative (but only a small number of media outlets cater to this segment of the population) …

Presidential elections are the easiest way to gauge the ideology of citizens or voters.

In the most-recent presidential election, Donald Trump won 31 out of 50 states (62 percent of U.S. states) and also received more total votes in the nation than his opponent Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump also won the 2016 presidential election and millions of citizens think he actually won the 2020 election.

Regardless of whether Trump is as “conservative” as, say, Barry Goldwater, he is a Republican and represents the “conservative” POV which carried two of the last three presidential elections (and could have, arguably, carried three of the past three elections.)

When I look at this map of red counties in recent presidential elections, I see a massive “market” for conservative writers.

Trump also won 85.48 percent of American counties in his recent election and won despite eight years of never-ending “lawfare” and MSM attacks designed to keep him from being elected.

Going back 44 years, Republican presidential candidates have won seven national elections while Democratic presidential candidates have won five elections. Based on the results of presidential elections - today and for most of my life - the USA clearly has just as many or more voters who identify as Republicans or conservatives than liberals or Democrats.

Note: The Republicans might have won two more presidential elections if independent Ross Perot hadn’t attracted more Republican voters than Democrats.

Media analysis …

Fox News was created by Rupert Murdoch in October 1996 and in a matter of a few years was the Number 1 cable news network, supplanting CNN.

Instead of voters showing their political views via ballots, citizens voted with Neilsen ratings and their monthly cable bills.

Fox News obviously catered to citizens who identified with the Republican Party or conservative POV, providing daily stories and commentary liberal networks had previously not offered.

Significantly and not coincidentally, this network’s corporate strategy was rewarded with eye-opening viewership numbers.

Note: More about the evolution of Fox News below.

Rush Limbaugh told us everything we needed to know about the popularity of conservative viewpoints …

Before the Internet and podcasts became another way to gauge the political views of Americans, “News Talk Radio” became a sensation.

One person, Rush Limbaugh, almost by himself created “conservative talk radio” (Rush launched his show in 1984, which became nationally-syndicated in 1988).

Until his death in early 2021, Limbaugh attracted tens of millions of daily listeners who listened on hundreds of A.M. and F.M. radio stations.

At least a dozen conservatives soon started talk radio news programs that became very popular nationally with hundreds of conservative residents hosting similar shows in local markets.

Notably, one cannot identify one successful “liberal” national talk radio program in the past 40 years.

Again, the citizens of the country, displaying their true ideological POV, “voted” with their ears and their radio dials during various drive times.

The Internet comes along …

By the early 1990s, millions of Americans were getting their news and commentary from their desk top computers (and, later, their cell phones).

The first Internet news sensation was a website created by Matt Drudge. The Drudge Report simply listed headlines of interest to its “libertarian-leaning” founder.

In a few years, the Drudge Report became one of the most heavily-trafficked - and most influential - Internet sites in the world.

Significantly, Drudge, the world’s most powerful “gatekeeper of the news,” routinely ran stories that challenged elements of conventional wisdom and routinely published stories of great interest to users who identified as conservative.

Also, if one remembers, about 1/5 of Drudge’s home page listed popular opinion columnists, at least half of whom were “conservative” columnists (people like Ann Coulter, Thomas Sowell and Walter Williams).

For decades if you wanted to read a writer who represented your thinking, you found these writers on sites like The Drudge Report. (Townhall.com was another very popular website, one that exclusively ran columns of conservatives).

With a few exceptions, the most popular and successful news columnists were conservative. This was the case with readers who found these columns on the Internet, but also the case of readers who read syndicated columns in print newspapers.

Many of these writers probably made just as much money on the speakers’ circuit and it was conservative speakers/writers who were in highest demand across the country.

The same is true with non-fiction books, or books that included essays of well-known writers. Scores, or hundreds, of conservatives routinely published books that made “Best-Seller” lists.

Even on network TV shows with a political focus, conservatives were “rock stars” of the genre. My favorite Sunday morning news show growing up was “This Week with David Brinkley.” The stand-out panelist on this show was America’s best-known conservative (besides Limbaugh), George Will.

Back then even CNN profited from airing well-know conservatives. One of CNN’s break-out hits was “Cross Fire,” where the standout debaters weren’t the liberals, but Patrick Buchanan, Robert Novak and even a young Tucker Carlson.

My point is that, wherever they could practice their punditry, writers and talking heads who presented the conservative POV attracted huge (and profitable) audiences.

While the liberal POV dominated at every mainstream media news organization, even these newspapers ran several popular syndicated columns written by conservatives.

Liberal TV networks always had a couple of conservative on-air personalities, employees who guaranteed the views of one half of the country would be represented in many popular programs.

Maybe it was because conservatives completely owned and dominated talk radio, and conservative columnists were so popular on the Internet, as book authors and on the speaking circuit, and because networks saw the economic benefit of providing at least some key ideological balance, but, for decades of my life, it was not hard to find conservative writing or commentary.

However, in 2025, it is hard to find the same proportion of commentary on TV, at newspapers and on the Internet. Today, the great innovation in content creation of the last six years (Substack), is clearly tacking hard to the left or going out of its way to court liberal writers and readers.

And Look What Else Changed ….

Somewhere in the last six or so years, The Drudge Report did a complete ideological 180, prompting many observers to conclude the mysterious Mr. Drudge “sold out” or … someone got to him somehow. Today, the ever-shrinking Drudge Report is one of the most liberal Internet sites.

CNN and MSNBC might as well be stenographers for the Democratic Party or the Status Quo POV.

Today, the largest percentage of citizens who watch the network nightly news are a dwindling number of senior citizens, but ABC, CBS and NBC don’t have any “conservative” commentators I can name and the “reporting” of all three networks has turned hard left.

Fox News is still broadcasting, but it’s not the Fox our late grandparents enjoyed 20 years ago.

Many people, myself included, noted that Fox seemed to have “jumped the shark” or largely abandoned its more-pronounced conservative bonafides with its coverage of the 2020 presidential election (especially the network’s decision to call the state of Arizona for Biden a few minutes after the polls closed).

And then Fox fired Tucker Carlson, the man who for years, had the No. 1-rated prime time news talk show in the world - a show whose rabid audience was growing.

(Firing Tucker might be the head-scratching equivalent of NBC cancelling “The Cosby Show” when it was the No. 1-rated primetime TV show for years in the 1980s).

One might, perhaps, understand the decision of influential media companies to purge their conservative talent if the country had embraced full-bore China-style communism, but such a tectonic shift in ideology of “the man on the street” has clearly not occurred.

Conservative work-arounds …

Proof of this is that, once Tucker was fired, he started his own podcast on X, where instead of having four million nightly viewers, he now averages at least 16 million followers (a couple of his Internet episodes have attracted more than 100 million viewers).

Joe Rogan routinely has 50 million viewers, a huge audience that isn’t supporting this former stand-up comic because he’s pushing the Democratic talking points.

Zero Hedge still attracts tens of millions of page views every month.

Drudge (btw, where is this guy?) sold out, but the work-around for this, was Citizen Free Press, which runs even more articles of interest to conservatives.

Jeffrey Tucker started the Brownstone Institute at about the same time as Covid and, in probably less than a year, this site and organization had supplanted The National Review as the “go-to” site for authentic and bold conservative commentary.

(The National Review, like Fox News and Drudge, is unrecognizable to readers who enjoyed this magazine when William Buckley was still alive and running it).

As I’ve noted several times, almost all of Substack’s early stars were “Covid Contrarians” - some disgusted classic liberals alarmed by totalitarian trends, but many libertarian-leaning writers who challenge conventional wisdom regarding almost every agenda Democrats enthusiastically support.

However, today, Substack has clearly re-positioned or re-branded this platform as the writing home for Narrative Protectors.

News Talk Radio is hanging on, but, it turns out, there was no obvious replacement for El-Rushbo.

Which leads us to this surreal media landscape …

If 100 million Americans enthusiastically support gender re-assignment, the LGBTQIA+ agenda, more DEI, banning all products that might cause Climate Change, mandatory mRNA boosters and “vaccines” for Covid, the flu, shingles and RSV … and think we need more agencies promoting even more censorship … it should also be noted that at least 100 million Americans still vehemently oppose these and other liberal initiatives.

The question I’m asking today: What big media companies are catering to the giant swath of citizens who think the world is going to hell in a hand basket?

Through media consolidation and orders from the Deep State, it seems to me that a coordinated program was launched to purge and suppress all the “conservative” or “contrarian” voices that, not that long ago, were not that hard to find.

If Substack is moving in the direction of The Drudge Report, Fox News and 200 dying daily newspapers, one might conclude the company is simply following the pack or the herd … or executives can tell which way the strongest wind is blowing.

Still, people who think like myself and my readers are still trying to fight the same good fight we were fighting four decades ago. We still exist in, roughly, the same numbers.

If no major media company is going to provide a place for us to gather and express our contrarian thoughts or societal critiques, some entrepreneur might create such a “safe spot.”

Whatever brave maverick does this will be tapping into a huge (and quite perturbed) market.

*** (In the past eight months, my paid subscriber numbers have declined by 11 percent at the same time numerous liberal titans have grown their subscription numbers by 50,000 to 600,000+ total subscribers. Apparently conservative readers are not discovering Substack, which is strange to me.) ***

