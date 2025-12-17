The masses will (or might) respond to the right leader. In the film “Casablanca,” there’s a reason Nazi Major Strasser wanted to silence Resistance leader Victor Laszlo. As it turns out, some potential threats to authoritarian tyrants are more important than others.

By now, I’ve identified probably 20 “keys to the operation” for the world’s real rulers, who seek to protect the Status Quo and expand their control, power and wealth - operations intended to bring unfinished projects to fruition.

One key to the operation is keeping the masses as ignorant - or as distracted - as possible. This is because the “masses” - if they suddenly became enlightened and engaged - would pose the only real threat to the Powers that Be.

Said differently, if hundreds of millions of adults remain oblivious to toxic initiatives, “We the People” are never going to rise up and demand real change, drain the swamp … or go to the garage, grab our pitchforks and march with neighbors to the U.S. Capitol or Wall Street.

The question of how a small group of people and organizations actually sedate hundreds of millions (or billions) of people intrigues me.

The answer, I believe, has several components.

First, the masses must somehow be “dumbed down.” Too many intelligent people with advanced critical-thinking skills would produce too many potential threats to the Establishment.

While it took many decades and required a march through several core institutions, Project Dumb Down America clearly was a spectacular success for the ruling classes.

For example, results of standardized tests or archived school syllabi reveal that 8th grade students in, say, 1900, 1910, 1920, 1958 (the year my parents graduated from high school) … and even 1983 (the year I graduated from high school) were far better educated than today’s 12th grade students.

Also, citizens - especially younger adults - are not as civically engaged as citizens of prior decades. Far fewer people read books or newspaper articles or closely follow important current events.

As A Brave New World predicted - and as rulers of ancient Rome figured out - citizens who might be a threat to corrupt rulers could be easily distracted as long as they had bread and could be entertained by various circuses.

Enticing groups to argue with one another over various polarizing issues also keeps potential threats from focussing on their rulers, who proved adept at creating false narratives they could then exploit. (It takes a modicum of intelligence to figure out that a narrative is, in fact, false).

Significantly, among citizens who are interested in world issues, many have been conditioned to believe that the key to improving the world hinges on which of two political parties happens to have control over government institutions at a given moment.

Those driven to pursue careers in “public service” (people who are often on the sociopath or narcissist spectrum) prosper from campaigns where they proclaim they have the solution. When a dumbed-down and distracted public agrees with these people, the “ruling class” obtains … greater control.

The world’s real Ruling Elites, of course, figured out how to control the bureaucrats and politicians, who are eager to do the bidding of the world’s truly powerful as long as they receive career perks that satiate their egos or enrich their bank accounts.

***

Not every citizen is civically obtuse. However, most adults are simply too busy worrying about raising a family and paying the mortgage, light bill or grocery bills and, thus, lack the residual energy to perform their own research and connect a few dots that might inspire them to brainstorm with neighbors on strategies to drain the swamp.

When not checking out TikTok or Facebook (or re-filling their depression prescriptions), most Americans are devising new work-arounds to counter real inflation.

As many people are already battling hyper stress, as another psychological work-around, most citizens delegate supplemental worries to trusted “experts” and “authorities.” (A side-benefit of intelligence is it alerts people to individuals they, perhaps, should not trust.)

Because we live in a dumbed-down/distracted society, more people are inclined to get worked up over faux crises and irrational threats like “deadly pandemics,” Global Warming and Iranian terrorists plotting an attack on their town.

The first bottom-line …

For the reasons cited above and reasons not listed, maybe 95 percent of Americans pose zero threat to the real rulers of the world - an operation or result, some of us believe, is by design.

Tally these anecdotes and one can see that the Powers that Be are losing little sleep worrying about any grassroots’ citizen uprisings emanating from the “mass population.”

While the masses don’t know this (and might not care if they did), as far as the world’s Machiavelli disciples are concerned, the group known as “the people” has effectively been neutralized.

Still, maybe 1 percent of 1 percent of the national or world population does pose a potentially existential threat to the world’s real rulers.

This tiny slither of the population wouldn’t matter at all except for the fact this group - via leadership or persuasive skills - has the potential to wake up the docile and subservient masses.

A Few Numbers (Bill’s Estimates) …

In America, the Powers that Be aren’t worried about 330 million citizens. They are worried about maybe 30,000 …. Or 3,000 people, maybe even just 300.

This estimate isn’t speculation or conjecture. It can and already has been documented.

In the early months of Covid, back when the Censorship Industrial Complex rapidly became a colossus, the architects of this edifice weren’t really targeting 200 million users of Facebook. Instead, they specifically targeted 12 “super spreaders of disinformation.”

Covid Contrarians like RFK, Jr. Alex Berenson and Steve Kirsch were specifically targeted with government-endorsed censorship and de-platforming - not, at random, for the sick enjoyment of sadists - but because these people were intelligent and persuasive figures whose number of followers were beginning to grow exponentially.

For central planners and their legions of down-stream deferential “followers,” It was a lay-up to ensure the typical Man or Woman in the Street complied with their Covid guidance. But not if the counter arguments of talented and principled skeptics, contrarians or dissident thinkers started to resonate with the masses.

A “message” had to be sent to punish non-conformists, who could be made into examples.

Nor were these unfortunate examples restricted to writers who had hundreds of thousands of followers on Twitter.

For example, Dr. Meryl Nass, and many other physicians, had their medical licenses pulled.

Tom Haviland, who would later create the embalmers’ clots surveys with my friend Laura Kasner, was fired from his job as a government contractor because he wouldn’t get a “vaccine.”

Someone stopped UncoverDC.com publisher Tracy Beanz from reaching 1 million of her Twitter followers - which affected my journalism career.

While I’m small potatoes in the Big Picture, I was targeted when my Facebook account was suspended multiple times. My writing career - and potential influence - was also harmed when the Twitter Account of UncoverDC.com founder Tracy Beanz was shut down.

Tracy used her tweets to promote important stories at her “independent” investigative journalism website. One of the authors who published many stories at this site was aspiring freelance journalist Bill Rice, Jr. At one point, Tracy had almost one million Twitter followers, none of whom learned anything about my “Early Spread” stories.

Thanks for reading Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Earlier Messages Sent …

Years before I started my Substack newsletter, almost helplessly, I watched with ominous and morbid curiosity as the government and its backers sent unmistakable after unmistakable messages to the world’s most dangerous whistleblowers. For example …

Julian Assange - Message sent.

Chelsea Manning - Message sent.

Ed Snowden - Message sent.

Once upon a time, Matt Drudge was the world’s best known Internet muck-racker, a man who, for decades, advertised his libertarian bonafides.

Today, the Drudge Report is as liberal as The New York Times and nobody’s seen Drudge alive in years. Was this a “message sent” or not? Nobody knows; no remaining muckraker is brave enough to tell us the real story.

Tucker Carlson built the world’s most-popular prime time news program at Fox News and, as a reward for covering certain taboo news stories … was fired.

Once upon a time - in the years before Covid - I made multiple posts in the Reader Comments section of al.com - the most popular website in Alabama. Perhaps as many people read this website’s “Reader Comments’ Section” as read the news story. (Invariably, the best comments called BS on the story proper.)

And then, like numerous news websites, the company did away with Reader Comments. To me, the message this sent was that citizen reader comments were now viewed as dangerous.

Substack was ignored at first, but not now …

Beginning in spring 2020, scores - and then hundreds - of dissident authors flocked to Substack as a work-around against Censorship and as free speech haven to challenge the litany of bogus Covid narratives.

If a person on the planet was exposed to Covid counterfactuals, the original source material probably came from a citizen journalist or researcher hitting “send” at his or her Substack newsletter.

This is still the case. However, today the most popular newsletters on Substack are penned by authors who endorsed every draconian lockdown measure and believe Covid vaccines have never killed one citizen and, in fact, “saved millions of lives.”

Two questions: Are some Covid Contrarians being targeted and “sent a message?” Are the messages we’re trying to send out into the world reaching fewer fellow citizens … or, perhaps, would have reached more people absent suppression algorithms?

Hypothetically, if the Powers that Be wanted to limit the reach of potentially influential content creators, would they focus on Substack … or Facebook?

Hypothetically, the same writers could make their arguments or present their evidence at any major newspaper in America. However, realistically - based on observable facts - we know that no MSM newspaper has hired one of these writers … nor will they.

Are newspaper publishers and editors engaged in a conspiracy to keep the mass population ignorant or intentionally concealing information that might cause the public to become better educated? (This Substack author says yes, without question.)

To some dissidents, it seems like every important organization is involved in a conspiracy to keep the masses dumbed-down and oblivious to scandals against humanity.

The same was true in Casablanca

I’m a film buff. In “Casablanca,” there’s a reason Nazi Major Stasser was so determined to arrest Victor Laszlo.

As it turns out, Resistance fighters with charisma, True Grit and leadership skills are exceedingly rare. Stopping - or silencing - such leaders is one of the keys to the operation for tyrants seeking even more control.

If exposed to the messages of the right leaders, the dumbed-down masses might receive an instant education and cancel their tickets to the circuses that kept them from seeing the true faces of leaders, leaders they should have never trusted and should, in fact, fight as if their freedom depended on it.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

To battle expanding attrition, New Subscriptions are Greatly Appreciated:

I’ve been publishing my Substack newsletter for approximately 40 months. In the first 20 months, I added 290 paid subscriptions. In the last 20 months, I have lost 42 paid subscribers (and am now at 258). In the last three months, I’m averaging losing six paid subscribers/month, which means I’m on pace to drop below 200 paid subscribers sometime in June 2026 if not sooner. (I peaked at 311)

I read where the “valuation” of Substack has never been higher, but this increase in value is NOT coming from my cohort of narrative-challenging writers. Still, as Victor Laszlo once told Rick, “if we stop fighting our enemies, the world will die.” “Vive La France!”

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.