We all appreciate Big Pharma for making those great showcases possible.

During the holiday season, I’ve taken a temporary break from saving the world to spend more time with my family. Still, it’s impossible to turn my mind completely off and several observations, compliments of the controlled media, pierced my holiday good cheer.

I just watched the Dec. 26 version of “The Price is Right” with my wife.

Probably half of the commercials in this 60-minute episode were paid for by Big Pharma, which means Big Pharma is paying for most of the prizes and showcases.

Observation 1: No Big Pharma; No ‘Price is Right.’

One of the commercials was for a drug that starts with the letter F. I can’t remember the name of the drug, which I’ll call “Fabreza.” As it turns out, Fabreza could cause 20 seconds worth of adverse events, which the narrator speed reads at the commercial’s end.

At the end of the commercial, the narrator also says, “Ask your doctor if Fabreza is right for you.”

This guidance prompted me to comment to my wife: “What if I go see my doctor (Dr. Ben) and ask Ben, “Hey, Ben, is Fabreza right for me?”

I wonder what Ben would say?

My guess is Dr. Ben is going to say, “Yes, Bill, this is a great product. It’s been unanimously approved by the FDA. Thank you for mentioning this. I’ll write you up a prescription.”

Observation 2: Big Pharma probably wouldn’t include the tag line “Ask your doctor if X is right for you” … unless Big Pharma had already greased the skids and knew what 99 percent of the world’s doctors will say when patients ask these questions.

Big Pharma/Pfizer also includes the same tag line on its respiratory virus product lines: “Ask your doctor if the Pfizer Covid and flu vaccines are right for you.”

Observation 3: I could be wrong, but something tells me almost all doctors are going to tell me, “Yep. These are definitely right for you.”

The next time this happens to me, I’m going to have some fun and pose a few patient follow-up questions like …

“Is me getting this shot also right for Pfizer … and for you, my doctor, and for this medical practice?”

“Do ya’ll happen to get paid for administering these shots?”

“Out of curiosity, how many times do you tell patients, ‘Don’t take this medicine. It’s poison. You don’t need it.’ “

Observation 4: One strongly suspects the doctors are in on it. Once Big Pharma got the doctors on board, they had us.

The Great Travis Kelce …

Speaking of commercials, I continue to see Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce on almost as many commercials as Peyton Manning.

If this person told you to get two “vaccines” at once, how many people would rush to do so? BTW, what was his price?

Kelce is of course the athlete Pfizer paid many millions of dollars to encourage everyone to get their Covid and flu shots at the same time.

Over the holidays, I also watched a documentary on New York Jets’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The documentary includes a brief montage showing Rodgers’ contrarian bonafides, including the hot water he got into for saying he was “immunized” against Covid because he’d had a previous case … and thus didn’t need the extra shots Mr. Kelce says everyone needs.

The montage also showed a headline telling viewers how State Farm promptly dropped Rodgers as an advertising spokesperson.

Observation 5: Aaron Rodgers got sacked for being right … while Travis Kelce got even richer by encouraging ultra-healthy athletes, plus expectant mothers and their children to get their Covid and flu shots.

Pfizer: “What’s your price, Travis?”

Travis: “$10 million.”

Pfizer: “Okay.”

I guess Travis’s price was right. (And - follow the money - celebrities get paid for being wrong).

I highly recommend Framed …

Alas, some “astonishing true crimes” can’t be investigated so the guilty get to sleep like babies.

I got a good book for Christmas, a piece of non-fiction by famous novelist John Grisham and Jim McCloskey called Framed - Astonishing True Stories of Wrongful Convictions.

In the book, the two authors tell 10 stories of Americans who were convicted of murders they didn’t commit. Indeed, a non-profit created by Mr. McCloskey claims to have cleared 70 innocent parties of murders they didn’t commit.

In the preface, co-author McCloskey tells readers the innocent are convicted of heinous crimes they didn’t commit far more than most people realize. The authors also tell us how these travesties of justice actually happen.

Usually, officials tell a cascade of lies … and/or they persuade others to lie (suborn perjury) and/or completely ignore or cover-up evidence that would clear the falsely-accused suspects.

Typically, some obtuse or gung-ho detective or prosecutor forms an erroneous theory of the case.

Early on, lead detectives/prosecutors then identify a person who was not guilty and employ tunnel vision and more prosecutorial “misconduct” to convict an innocent person.

Even before I started reading this book, I’d seen enough “true crime” dramas to know this happens more than most people would think’s possible.

In reading Framed, I can’t help but wonder what John Grisham and Jim McCloskey think about all the Covid crimes, which include mass homicides sanctioned by the State and endorsed by the mainstream press.

The authors have spent much of their careers documenting that certain officials will employ myriad criminal and fraudulent acts to frame innocent people. (Often, to support a popular narrative or simply to “do something” to “solve a crime.”)

Question: Is it possible other trusted government officials would do the same thing to “save the public” from a villain or a “threat” they completely made up?

Long ago, intelligent citizens like John Grisham and Jim McCloskey must have concluded that “truth-seeking” organizations are replete with the incompetent, fraudulent and even evil actors who don’t mind at all when the innocent languish in prison for the rest of their lives.

The possibility the same type organizations and crooked, incompetent officials could have gotten key pieces of Covid evidence completely wrong … has apparently never occurred to them.

That is, John Grisham hasn’t written a similar Covid book … and, presumably, never will.

Of course, other people have written such books … but Doubleday or Harper Collins aren’t going to publish those books.

In Framed, Grisham and McCloskey point out that when the innocent are falsely imprisoned the true guilty parties never face justice for their heinous crimes.

One might think this would deeply disturb surviving family members.

However, in most of these cases, the victims’ family members also come to believe the authorities got the right criminal and the victims’ family members often lead efforts to keep the innocent in prison.

(This brings to mind the most surreal aspect of our Covid New Abnormal … the scenario where a vaccine or lockdowns likely killed a loved one and the victim’s family thanks the people most responsible for these deaths, often issuing statements encouraging fellow citizens to get the same medicine/weapon that killed their loved ones.)

Rarely, if ever, does any official pay any professional price for “framing” an innocent person. (Here, the price is wrong because nobody pays a price).

As of December 26, 2024, I’ve yet to identify one public health official or politician who was fired or prosecuted for being an accomplice to murder.

The pandemic also spawned hundreds of State-sanctioned responses, all of which caused hardships and none of which resulted in any negative consequences for the policy creators and enforcers.

In fact, the opposite happened. For example, Anthony Fauci must be on the board of 25 companies and recently received a $5 million advance for writing his memoirs on how he helped save millions of lives.

On the other side of the Christmas ledger, the skeptics who were right are trying to get their medical licenses back or are praying for a few paid subscriptions on Substack.

Circling back to ‘The Price is Right …’

Drew Carey spent the last 15 seconds of today’s show, telling millions of viewers to take care of their mental health issues, which can be sadder during the holidays.

Fortunately, Big Pharma makes a pharmacy full of anti-depressants that that will help everyone ward off the Holiday Blues.

Back when Bob Barker made “The Price is Right” popular, Big Pharma couldn’t advertise their miracle cures on this or any show. The show’s prizes were made possible by commercials for Chevrolet, Proctor and Gamble and Sarah Lee.

… Bob Barker used to remind us to get our pets spayed and neutered.

Today, Drew Carey and the show’s largest advertisers tell us to ask our doctor if 38 drugs and vaccines are “right for you.”

And the price is always right (or doesn’t matter) … because your insurance or the government’s got it covered.

John Grisham hasn’t figured it out yet, but it’s the perfect true crime.

