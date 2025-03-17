I guess this is an image of the thing that gets everybody so worked up.

After five years of writing almost daily dispatches about “Covid,” I want to belatedly address a debating topic that’s conspicuous in practically every Reader Comment thread.

The participants in said debate include one group who emphatically state viruses don’t exist (or can’t be proven to exist) and those who believe viruses do exist.

For the record, in a free society where citizens are “seeking the truth,” I believe such debate is fine and proper and shouldn’t be stifled.

My main frustration is this debate has made enemies of people who agree with the most-important conclusion … which is the Covid Pandemic was a massive fraud and produced levels of misery that are almost unfathomable.

This result, in fact, produced consequences that rise to the level of “crimes against humanity.”

Alas, I’m also in the group, increasingly under siege, that says viruses do exist.

However, speaking for myself, I can share that my writing has NOT been motivated by an effort to prove viruses exist.

The reason I’ve devoted the last five years of my life to writing about one topic is to try to prove that a massive scandal occurred, one that resulted in tens of millions of deaths, produced hundreds of millions of “life-altering” medical conditions, rampant inflation (itself a killer and destroyer of mental health) and the evisceration of previously sacrosanct civil liberties.

Both groups feel identical outrage regarding the consequences of the Covid Response.

It’s the Response to Covid - not a virus (or non-virus) - that’s left both groups discombobulated and irate.

A provocative statement to grab everyone’s attention …

I’d almost go so far as to say I don’t give a flying crap if viruses are real or bogus. Even if viruses are real, I’m not losing any sleep worrying about them.

For example, pre-Covid, I wasn’t afraid of dying of the flu “virus.” After Covid, I wasn’t worried about dying from this purportedly “novel” coronavirus.

I worry about paying the light bill and get worked up over whether Alabama is going to beat Auburn, not whether a virus is spreading or not.

If a virus is spreading and I get it, I know from 59 years’ experience, I’m going to weather the virus and be fine.

I also believe that viruses - or let’s use another medical term, “sickness” - actually kill people.

But, usually, these are very old and infirm people or, if they are younger, people who had many other serious pre-existing medical conditions.

Long ago, I figured out that people do die, a result that’s actually a normal part of life. If I was going to live my life to the fullest, I was going to have grapple with the fact that people do die.

I think some people, sadly, do die from “flu” or pneumonia. However, this apparent fact doesn’t paralyze me and cause me to cower under the breakfast room table, afraid to venture into a world that might be replete with spreading viruses.

This is what raises my blood pressure …

What does bother me, tremendously, is when faux experts cause millions of unnecessary deaths and inflict needless misery on billions of people.

My theory of Covid is that a non-deadly virus, probably created by mad scientists funded by our government, was “spreading” and making many people sick - but very few of these people were dying.

With “Covid,” It was the experts’ response to an (allegedly) novel coronavirus that directly and indirectly killed tens of millions of people and turned the world upside down.

That’s what bothers me.

The scandal that the no-virus adherents promulgate is even more mind-blowing.

While I say the virus the mad scientists created in a lab was, essentially, a Nothing Burger on the lethality scale, my debating opponents say what transpired was far worse than this.

The entire pandemic was an elaborate and highly-coordinated concoction of total fiction. Somehow, the world’s experts and Real Rulers, made up and pulled off a completely contrived pandemic.

Again, given the scale of the subsequent carnage, both the non-deadly virus scenario and the no-virus hypothesis are too evil to wrap one’s head around.

Note the reader comments after this recent story …

… My debating partners tell me I’m not nearly as intelligent as I think I am and am guilty of the same hypocrisy of Nicholas Wade and others when I accept the Biggest Lie of Them All.

I’m a fool because I’ve bought the false narrative that viruses exist and I’m a greater fool because I think viruses can make large numbers of people experience symptoms like fever, body aches, and terrible coughs.

In Reader Comment debating forums, I’m repeatedly told:

“We can’t trust or listen to you, Rice, because you’ve bought the same germ theory snake oil that Rockefeller pushed on the world (to sell more pills and later ‘vaccines.’ “)

But my focus - what’s motivated me for five years - is not my desire to participate in a lively debate on germ theory.

All I’m trying to do is contribute to an effort that might prove one massive “crimes against humanity” scandal occurred.

If this was proven, this might lead to a chain reaction of many more proven scandals, which would lead to the Mother of All Purges of Evil Bureaucrats and Deep State plotters.

If many of the Evil Plotters were purged from positions of great power, we’d all have a better chance of living long, happy lives.

People who should be on the same page about the Big and Most Important Scandals have somehow been divided and conquered because we’re constantly arguing about whether viruses have actually been isolated under a microscope.

I wish I had $30 for every time someone offered me $3,000 to “prove” viruses exist. Fellow dissident Substack author Tim West just repeated this offer in the comment thread to my recent article.

I’m not going to be able to collect on this generous offer, because, frankly, I can’t prove viruses exist via Koch’s Postulates.

I think I know what my intellectual strengths are and what my intellectual deficits are. Biology and chemistry were not my area of great interest (until Covid, where I did try to catch-up on a few basics).

Theoretically, I could spend the next 10 years of my life studying viruses under a microscope, but this would not be the optimal use of my remaining time on this earth.

Somebody else can do this, though. In fact, I would love it if someone would definitively prove that the theory that viruses cause people to become sick was bunk all along.

This would be earth-shattering, narrative-exploding science and would advance knowledge and give the world some key truths. (It would certainly prove “Covid” was the ultimate “Scamdemic.”)

I’ve certainly taken note of hundreds of examples of “settled science” and “settled medicine” that were later, conclusively, debunked or at least are no longer considered iron-clad truths.

This is why I don’t join in the refrain of those who say we should silence or dismiss the “no-virus” cohort of skeptics. Instead, I simply say, “Well, it’s possible you are right.”

Go for it. Prove it, I say.

Which, if I understand the arguments of the no-virus proponents, their reply is either “we’ve already proven it” or, the converse, the “viruses-exist” majority has never proven this and/or the commonly-held view that “bugs” routinely make large numbers of people sick.

The “debate” went from acerbic to vicious …

Most (but not all) of my friends in the viruses-don’t-exist cohort don’t strike me as particularly friendly. Civil debate isn’t their thing.

I guess we now live in an “us against them” world. I was already in the kook, undemocratic class of “them” by questioning every aspect of the Covid response.

Now I find myself in another reviled sub-class because my more militant ostensible allies tell me I’m not pure enough or qualified enough or deserving enough to participate in this fight.

It’s almost like the dogma is we can’t prosecute Fauci or stop the shots unless we all first acknowledge that viruses don’t exist. If you don’t think this, get off the debating stage, fellow.

What I wish would happen …

My personal wish is that my debating partners would stipulate that democide has occurred (a point both sides agree on) and then say something like:

“Much more work needs to be done to prove to the masses that contagious viruses, in fact, don’t exist.”

In my opinion, the first order of business should be an effort to prove that crimes against humanity occurred and are still occurring.

It would be nice if the pit bull attacks against people who are now often portrayed as “controlled opposition” ceased and desisted.

*** (I guess it’s okay to share this, although many people might not like it.) ***

A few questions that come to mind …

In my opinion, it would also advance the lobbying efforts of the no-virus group if they presented alternative theories identifying the sources that do make so many people become sick all at once.

Trying to view things through an alternate lens, I try to play Devils’ Advocate but I can’t help asking certain questions. For example …

… If it wasn’t a virus, what did cause me (or even you) to become sick, say, last December - at the same time our spouse, children or co-workers also got sick with the same symptoms?

5-G radiation doesn’t fulfill Bill’s Postulates because the world didn’t have 5-G Radiation until recently - and people were still getting sick. (Which is not to say 5-G radiation couldn’t be very toxic stuff).

Environmental toxins might explain many illnesses and diseases, but people were getting sick in clusters at the same time before Round-Up was developed or before run-off from coal power plants ended up in streams or rivers.

I’ve read posts from no-virus adherents that contagious illnesses are a relatively recent phenomena (maybe starting about 200 years ago).

Personally, I don’t believe this.

In my opinion, two thousand years ago, Jesus Christ, his disciples, Mary, Jospeh and the Roman soldiers who crucified Jesus also developed fevers, body aches, coughs and sniffles.

For argument’s sake, I allow it’s possible that it wasn’t viruses that made my ancestors sick … but something did. (The counter theory would be that people get sick from … nothing).

According to my message board debating opponents, the big hole in my belief (contagious viruses probably exist) is that I can’t prove this by Koch’s Postulates.

(Aside: Did Koch, a scientist, ever get sick himself? Did his wife ever get sick at the same time? Did he ever wonder what made them sick? If it wasn’t a virus, what was it and what was the common feature that made the couple get sick at the same time?)

It would seem like in centuries of scientific research some brilliant contrarian scientist would have told the world - this is what’s made so many people sick all along.

Or, was it completely random - a weird coincidence great minds will never be able to explain - that numerous people in households or on ships or in schools all get sick with the same symptoms in a matter of days?

Why is a non-deadly virus theory so hard for people to accept?

What perhaps makes my “early spread” research controversial is I started with the premise that whatever makes people sick probably isn’t going to kill these people.

Per my layman’s understanding of the topic, the vast majority of viruses aren’t deadly at all.

Even if UNC’s Ralph Baric manipulated a Furin Cleavage site in a lab, the new virus he could have created probably wasn’t going to be a mass killer.

Once upon a time, the experts told us the Infection Fatality Rate of Covid was 3.4 percent, meaning 1-in-30 people who contracted the virus would die (a figure that would have taken out maybe 20 research scientists at UNC alone).

Per my extrapolations, The Covid IFR, might be 0.1 (1 death in every 1,000 infections) - the same figure as the official flu IFR, which is very likely inflated as well.

Those screaming viruses don’t exist, of course, tell us the real Covid IFR is 0.000 percent. (0 deaths in 1,000 cases).

For my part, I think a more accurate figure might be, say, 1-in-2000.

Question: What’s the big difference here? We’re tearing each other apart over a microscopic decimal point.

Either respiratory viruses don’t exist at all or, if they do, almost all of us have nothing to worry about.

Almost from the beginning, my take-away was that almost nobody was going to die from a novel coronavirus.

However, there was close to a 100-percent chance huge numbers of people would die from the Covid Response.

In Conclusion …

In my opinion, the no-virus crowd should focus at least 90 percent of their energies on holding the guilty parties accountable for crimes against humanity.

If one’s primary goal is to stop the jabs or hold a few Mengele’s responsible for Holocaust-level death totals, it’s not necessary for the “no virus” theory to prevail.

By all means, keep working on the project to disprove the germ theory, but please quit needlessly dividing the group of people who are simply trying to expose how evil the Covid response was.

Our Resistance Forces have never been large. Dividing ourselves into smaller antagonistic factions is probably a losing strategy, one that no doubt tickles our common enemy.

*** (Thank you for subscribing to Bill Rice, Jr’s Newsletter. I welcome civil feedback from those with differing opinions.) ****

