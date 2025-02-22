I’ve always been a big fan of Tim Tebow, one of a small number of athletes who has criticized the “reforms” in college athletes and argues he was NOT exploited as a college athlete. In fact, few people would know who Tim Tebow is if he hadn’t spent four years being “exploited” at Florida.

Note: I understand most of my readers might not share my life-long passion for college sports and might not be familiar with the recent athletic “reforms” that make it much more likely for some athletes to receive large payments while they’re playing college sports.

This treatise is not about just sports. It’s instead about a movement that leverages false narratives to produce results that will harm more people than they help.

At some level, it’s always disturbed me that false or dubious narratives - myths - become commonly accepted. That is, false narratives - once universally accepted - have the potential to produce results that, on a net basis for society, are negative.

This is my effort to debunk one myth which, in my opinion, has the potential to destroy amateur athletics at the college level.

While I grew up loving college sports, my fan interest today is rapidly evaporating … which makes me sad … and angry.

… Those not interested in a detailed mediation on this subject might skip down to my final section: “Observations about the Alleged Exploited Athlete,” which is a quick read.

***

In my first Substack article, I identified a personal thesis that conventional wisdom is almost always wrong - a myth that wouldn’t matter except for one reason: Almost all policies, reforms and “solutions” flow from narratives that are often dubious.

When it comes to the Name Image and Likeness (NIL) trends that might end up ruining college athletics, the conventional wisdom that eventually emerged was and is wrong.

Conventional wisdom (aka The Narrative) assured the public that college athletes had long been “exploited.”

Per the Accepted Narrative, everyone around these athletes was getting rich.

However, according to the Narrative, the athletes who were forced to endure grueling practices and off-season workouts “weren’t getting their fair share of the pie.” In effect, the system was exploiting the “indentured servants” who made this wealth possible

The consensus that evolved and produced our current NIL environment was:

“We need to pay the poor exploited athletes. We need to stop this injustice.”

The result, per the narrative, is the abolition of “the exploited athletes.” The sports world, at long last, is now a “fairer” place.

Liberal ideology imposes its solutions on sports …

In my view, this “reform” emanated largely from liberal ire that the “have nots” were being exploited by the haves. (Thus the alternate headline for this essay: “The myth of liberal empathy.”)

The flaw in this reasoning is that college athletes were never exploited. No grave injustice ever occurred. Nothing needed to be corrected.

College students (and even more high school students) have been participating in athletics for more than a century with absolutely no harm being perpetrated on these student-athletes, every one of whom chose to voluntarily participate in their sports.

College administrators intentionally decided to not pay athletes because they identified myriad benefits that flowed from a system of amateur athletics.

Conversely, if the colleges did start to pay the best athletes in their two money-making sports, the schools would invariably have to pay every athlete.

The Slippery Slope and Unintended Consequences that have now arrived have the potential to destroy a system that benefitted athletes, fans and schools and was, in fact, immensely popular.

What changed and what didn’t change …

Still, something changed in recent decades to compel reformers to change a system that didn’t need to be changed.

What didn’t change was the sports themselves. For all intents and purposes, the games fans were watching in Rose Bowls of the1920s largely resemble the same games being played today.

Fans pack stadiums today for the same reasons they did in 1925. Furthermore, the reasons young athletes are thrilled to participate in football games have, largely, not changed.

All that changed between 1923 and 2023 - the approximate birthday of NIL - is that the sums of money flowing into two sports (football and basketball) expanded by massive proportions.

However, this growth in revenue should be viewed as the cumulative consequence of 10 decades’ of sustained and growing popularity of these sports.

As certain sports became more popular and new media technologies emerged, fan interest, already vast and proven, grew even greater.

Newspapers were the first media platform to pick up on the passion of college football fans, followed by radio stations and then - the biggest new player, TV networks (especially ESPN) - which discovered they could monetize the immense passion of legions of fans with a strong allegiance to their favorite teams.

Pundits and social critics to athletes: “You are being exploited.”

In 1925 … 1935 … 1945 … 1965 .. 1975 … until 2005 and until just recently, college football players were excited and even appreciative of the fact God gave them the talent to play a game at higher levels than other people.

It never occurred to them they were being exploited.

Athletes had to be told they were being exploited, a diagnosis made by sports columnists and liberal social critics who kept pointing out how much money their head coaches were now making or how much ESPN was paying greedy athletic conferences for TV rights.

The example of my late father …

My late father was a football star at our local high school in the late 1950s who became a standout player at Alabama in the early 1960s.

In all the conversations I had with my Dad about his days as a famous football player, Dad never once shared with me that he felt like he’d been exploited or got a raw deal while playing college football.

In 1961, when the Crimson Tide went undefeated and won a national championship, college football was also a big deal and, even then, was a fairly large money-maker (for example, every game was sold-out and televised games were already popular).

While today, many players come from extremely poor backgrounds, my late father told me many of his teammates also came from very poor backgrounds. For example, very few of the team’s players would have even attended college except for their football scholarships.

Another example: on a roster of more than 100 players, only a handful of athletes had cars, meaning almost every player had to endure the shame of walking to class.

Dad played both ways, but was best known as an outstanding defensive end.

It occurs to me that the techniques Dad used to fire off into blockers and pursue running backs or crash down on quarterback were identical to the techniques used by the current starting defensive ends at Alabama.

As far as I can tell, the major difference between playing football for Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant in 1958-1961 and Nick Saban in 2007-2023 was one coach made $50,000/year and another made $10 million/year.

That is, one could say my father wasn’t being exploited because the head coach of his team earned a salary that was $1 lower than the president of the University, while Nick Saban earned a salary greater than 99.9999 percent of the citizens in the country.

This vast difference in coach’s salaries is presented as proof that today’s players are being exploited and should no longer tolerate or accept this.

The argument, made ad nauseam, is that the head coaches are making 7 or 8-figure contracts and they can leave whenever they want. Furthermore, the only reason coaches earn these salaries is because of the skills of their players, who until, recently, weren’t getting paid anything (as shown below - another myth.)

As the argument goes, if the sport of football is producing so much money to pay the head coaches and assistants astronomical figures, the players should be allowed to share in some of this wealth.

Also, just like the coaches, the players should have the freedom transfer to a school that will pay them a higher wage (and they should be able to leave whenever they want).

That is, what’s fair for the coach is fair for the players.

On one level, this sounds reasonable, an off-shoot of Free Enterprise 101.

One flaw in the logic …

The error in this logic is that college sports was not created to be free enterprise. Until recently, it was an amateur sports system - just like high school sports and Little League, where no athlete is paid or ever expects to be paid.

College officials should never have apologized for the fact the sports system they created became so popular with millions of fans.

In fact, the ever-growing popularity of certain sports is perhaps largely explained by the fact the schools weren’t staging professional sports. (Many fans prefer the college version much more).

Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State (and little Troy University in my hometown) were not organized to mimic Minor League Baseball’s farm system.

When the liberal sports pundits and reformers cried this was unfair and the players had to be paid, the college presidents should have told them to stuff it.

If the players didn’t want to come to their schools and keep playing this sport in exchange for a full scholarship (with countless perks and benefits - see below), they didn’t have to.

If some percentage of athletes have dreams of one day playing in the NFL - but didn’t want to be “exploited” in college - these athletes could go tryout on their own or send the professional scouts some of their high school tape.

The model wasn’t broken and athletes weren’t protesting …

At one time, most athletes played college sports just because they loved playing sports and being on a team. It was a big deal - a nice perk - that they could get a free college education while doing this.

This is still the reason 98 percent of athletes (male and female, from Division III to the SEC) play sports in college.

However, a tiny percentage of athletes in three or four sports (football, basketball, baseball and hockey), do realize they might be able to make huge, life-changing salaries from playing these sports.

For these athletes, college sports was a stepping stone that got them closer to realizing this dream.

In fact, some college programs (like Alabama, Texas and Ohio State) seemed to produce as much income as the Dallas Cowboys.

Still, until recently, even athletes at these elite programs never expected to be paid for playing a couple of years of college ball.

It’s certainly true many of these athletes didn’t really care about earning a college degree. They just knew “part of the deal” was they had to, first, excel at the college level … to get to the next money-making level.

As such, at least some of these athletes were probably appreciative that college athletic programs were giving them this opportunity to increase their marketability via intense training and by routinely facing high-quality competition.

The thrill of playing in front of millions of passionate fans and becoming well-known celebrities was another nice perk of being temporarily exploited.

For almost the entire history of college sports, the vast majority of athletes continued to play the sports they love for a hokey notion - “the love of the game.”

The athletes knew they had to delay their gratification …

Until recent years, the top players who wanted to monetize their skill sets didn’t mind delaying their lottery payoff a couple more years - when they could then make the transition from amateur athlete to professional athlete.

Indeed, almost every student who attends college does this not to get rich while in college, but because they think this training or educational experience will make it more likely they can earn a better income or get a more prestigious job - years or decades after they are no longer a college student.

“Delayed gratification” - putting in the hard work on the front end to achieve happy results on the back end - is actually the entire premise of higher education.

But today’s college football and basketball players are a different breed of college student. They now say: “Pay me now - at the age of 18 or 19.”

And, again, they cite the fact that coaches like Nick Saban are making more money than many Hollywood stars. (Even the awful coaches now earn millions of dollars.)

But the coaches aren’t amateur athletes. They are professional employees. If a college wants to sponsor a quality athletic program, the presidents and trustees realize they’ll need excellent coaches - and so they spend big chunks of their positive cash flow … on coaches plus fancy athletic facilities, etc..

(Note: Those plush athletic amenities are a form of indirect “payment” to athletes.)

Coach Saban’s excellent rejoinder to those who criticize his exorbitant salary …

Nick Saban, who didn’t rise to the top of the coaching totem pole because he’s stupid, has an excellent rejoinder to critics of his exorbitant salary.

Saban simply notes it took him decades bouncing around colleges working as a low-paid assistant coach before he hit the lottery as “America’s greatest coach,” one who now probably has a net worth of $100 million.

Saban also notes that for the first two years of his coaching career he was making no income. He was a graduate assistant at Kent State - his “pay” was tuition for his master’s degree.

I’m sure Saban didn’t go into coaching to one day become one of the richest men in America, but that’s the result his now-famous “process” produced for he and his family.

But Saban is absolutely right that coaching didn’t allow him “get rich quick.” This result took decades of working 16-hour days (and nights).

In interviews, Coach Saban has publicly thanked his college coach (Don James) for letting him be a part the college football team and then giving him a no-pay job as a “grad assistant,” which led to him being either a Great American Success Story or a villain who became a “have” by exploiting the thousands of indentured servants who played on his 48 teams.

A look at other college students who happily worked for no pay

The “exploited athlete” charge - now accepted as settled social science by most Americans - has always been non-sensical if people applied the same flawed thinking to any other career.

The college drama student doesn’t feel exploited when he or she gets an (unpaid) part in that semester’s theatrical production. Instead, they appreciate the opportunity they’ve been given to work on their craft, which might lead, one day, to someone paying them to act.

Speaking of participants in the the profession of acting, where’s the outrage that Tom Hanks and Jim Carey get paid $20 million for a film when tens of thousands of actors have to work for years waiting tables and are thrilled when they get a part where they’re paid $250 to speak one line as an extra?

How many now rich-and-famous actors had to wait years or decades before they were finally “discovered” and started to cash-in on all their years of toil? How many acting roles did they voluntarily accept for no-pay or very low pay while they were trying to “build their careers?”

Many of the professional, now-paid journalists who are outraged so many college athletes are brazenly exploited must not realize they started their careers as unpaid staffers on the college newspaper.

I can already hear the rejoinder to this observation: “But our college paper didn’t make $50 million dollars like the football team does.”

My rejoinder to this rejoinder: Publishing that college newspaper three times a week lost money. It was subsidized by your college.

If the journalism department had to pay every staffer at least minimum wage, they’d never have published a school newspaper … Thousands of future paid journalists wouldn’t have received this invaluable experience nor this resume’-builder.

Colleges do this to help these students in the future ….

… Just like Tom Brady’s future was helped because he got to play quarterback for four years at Michigan. In fact, Tom Brady would have never become the highest-paid quarterback in history if he hadn’t first been “exploited” for four years by his coaches at Michigan.

The Myth all athletes were being paid ‘under the table …’

Another myth is “college athletes have always been paid” under the table. Per the new narrative, all that’s happening with NIL reforms is officials are now allowing these payments to be made out in the open.

I acknowledge some high-profile athletes have always gotten payments from a few “rogue and crooked boosters” - boosters who used to be reviled for jeopardizing the status of a program millions of fans didn’t want to see be disgraced and thrown into NCAA jail.

Today, I guess, these same boosters (and sports agents who did the same thing, but more often) have been re-branded as altruistic businessmen who wanted to help underprivileged and exploited athletes.

The truth, however, is that 99 percent of college athletes were never paid by boosters, their coaches or disreputable sports agents.

A professional journalist could ask Tom Brady - or Tim Tebow - how much they got paid under the table while they were in college. Certainly, the star player on the women’s volleyball team or the swim team wasn’t getting $1,000 hand shakes from avid fans of these programs.

***

As noted, my late father played college football and was actually one of the team’s best players (he was later drafted in the fifth round by the Houston Oilers).

I once asked my father if he was ever paid or if he knew of any of his teammates, even better players than himself, who were paid for playing college football at Alabama.

Dad said he never got a dime nor, to his knowledge, did any of his teammates. He said almost everyone on the team was from a poor background and he would have known if they were being “subsidized” by a crooked alumnus.

Fans who are certain almost every high-profile college athlete was “getting something on the side” are repeating a commonly-accepted narrative …one that isn’t or wasn’t true.

This “myth” wouldn’t wouldn’t matter except that this truism is used to support the argument that players should be paid because - of course, everyone knows this - they’ve always been paid.

Yes, a few were … but 99 percent were not. The people you know in your hometown who once played college ball were, in fact, amateur athletes.

Regarding the country’s cohort of poor, exploited athletes, i t’s possible to make a few contrarian observations:

First, nobody made these athlete play the sports they presumably love.

One presumes they’ve been playing the same sports since they were five … and didn’t get paid a dime for doing so.

Common sense tells us they were playing these games because they relished participating in these activities. It’s quite possible scoring goals or touchdowns and being around friends in a team setting provided these athletes psychological and social rewards/benefits.

It’s an extremely-rare occurrence for an athlete in any sport to turn down a college scholarship, a milestone that’s perceived as a major accomplishment for families and the entire town or student body which feels pride these athletes reached this level.

For those who accept a full-ride scholarship …

They all receive a free college education (Value: $75,000 to $500,000 depending on the college.)

Today, just like 60 years ago, the football and basketball players get to live in the nicest dorms or apartments on campus and eat the best food on campus - all for no charge. (Value: Tens of thousands of dollars).

They receive free tutoring, must attend mandatory study halls, get to work-out out in the best facilities and receive closets-full of T shirts, tennis shoes, sweat pants, etc. (Value: unclear, although one can note a “regular” student doesn’t receive these perks.)

If they are from impoverished backgrounds, athletes (just like non-athletes) qualify for Pell Grants which pay them thousands of dollars each year.

Years ago, the NCAA approved “cost-of-living” stipends to go with athletes’ “full scholarships,” a reasonable reform which allowed athletes to purchase, say, tooth paste and toiletries and make a few trips to their favorite fast-food restaurants.

Note: So many athletes were paid before NIL.

As a sports fan and long-time sports journalists, per my observations, no athletes are starving or malnourished; even the poorest players seem to own an impressive collection of gold chains and fully-functioning cell phones.

On road trips, athletes get to stay at nice hotels, often fly on chartered planes, and receive police escorts on the chartered Greyhound busses that take them to games.

Athletes get to clown around with teammates in the locker rooms and player lounges and play all the pool and ping pong they want.

After practice, athletes cool off in ice pools and take home healthy snacks the team’s nutritionists leave at athlete snack bars (another amenity regular students don’t enjoy in their dorms).

Athletes routinely sign autographs for start-struck fellow students or children and the prettiest girls on campus often take more interest in them than students who aren’t members of a high-profile team.

When they go back to their hometowns or former high schools, they are often treated like rock stars.

While in college, many athletes get much better at their sports and experienced at least a few great or exciting games they’ll remember the rest of their lives.

With the daily academic support they receive, if students remain with the program for even 3 1/2 years, it’s difficult for them to not earn a degree, a credential which will help them get jobs once their playing careers are over.

If they put together a decent career, certain alumni or boosters are probably going to be more likely to to help them in their post-athlete careers.

If they believe in the importance of branding, many athletes significantly increase their brand because they played sports for a high-profile team.

Student athletes get to spend years around positive role models - teammates, coaches and support personnel - people who make a positive impact on their later lives.

And if they are really good athletes, their college experience made it possible for them to get a pro contract and, perhaps become instant millionaires - a result that would not have been possible playing pick-up games at the local YMCA or housing project.

Why did the “exploited-athlete” narrative become almost universally accepted?

At some point, the country’s prevailing politics and ideology changed.

More influencers could show-off their superior compassion by pointing out the injustice of athletes who weren’t receiving their fair share of the massively-growing college sports pie.

Also, nobody (who matters) ever questioned the premise that athletes were being exploited. (As far as I am aware, no famous sports columnist ever penned a “contrarian” column like this).

Furthermore, once the narrative had changed, these reformers could impose their solution on society, which made them feel even more special and important … even if their “solution” made it much more likely colleges were going to have to cut-back on sports programs and scholarships (to pay the quarterbacks and point guards the going rate).

However …

I believe if the Gallop organization polled 1,000 random athletes who’d played college sports, at least 90 percent would say they’d do it all again - even those who later became convinced they were “exploited” or ripped off while playing college sports.

In fact, I believe many Americans would be happy, even thrilled, to endure the exploitation described above.

Most parents who have children who excel in a sport throw a party the day their child signs his college scholarship papers.

These families wouldn’t do this if they thought their children were going to have an awful experience and end up being “exploited” athletes.

In summary, the exploited athlete narrative is a myth. The reforms will turn off millions of fans and help kill or transform a system that never needed reform.

