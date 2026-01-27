Also, The Most Important Thing in Life is to always listen to the experts who will always keep us safe.

Author’s note/Prologue: I decided to call an essay audible and abandon a more ambitious thought piece on the “Importance of content” as this self-assigned story was making my brain hurt.

A few quotes/excerpts from Benjamin Antoine, a “Substack Growth Coach,” who I’m going to mention in the story I’ll circle back to later:

“Thinking takes time, it can be slow and frustrating ..

“… writing isn’t just a way to share what you already know. It’s the mechanism through which you discover what you actually believe …”

“Writing forces clarity … It demands the brain stop running on autopilot and instead form connections between emotional residue and intellectual structure.”

My take: Writing ain’t for sissies, but it can be important because it makes writers have to think really hard and deep - and intense thought is probably better for the world than shallow thought … meaning Substack could be important if said intellectual structure makes more thinkers think harder about important subjects… or if important thoughts reach enough people and are persuasive enough.

***

Because essays like this are easier to knock out and don’t require much heavy thinking, I would like to bequest to the world some content dealing with “The Most Important Thing” to the world’s real rulers.

I actually make myself laugh because in previous essays I’ve identified about 30 things that are the “most important thing” and I don’t know how 30 different goals could all be the most important thing. Per logic, only one thing can be the most important thing, right?

For fun, readers might take a stab at this question in today’s Reader Comments section: In your opinion, what is the most important thing/goal for the people who are trying so hard to control us all?

Off the top of my head, here are 50 adages I could identify as the most important thing to preserving a non-sensical, disturbing Status Quo:

The most important thing to the world’s real rulers is …

… remaining the world’s real rulers.

…. not being exposed as crooks and villains and being prosecuted or disgraced or losing all the perks that come from being a World (or Town) VIP.

… Suppressing the reach of people who might expose and disgrace them.

… Creating a system where everyone who could expose them is captured and has multiple incentives to forego this project.

… Creating a system where whistleblowers are afraid of blowing the whistle.

… And/or creating a system where the people who try to expose the world’s crooked or obtuse real rulers will be ignored … or will only reach a few people - people who don’t matter.

***

For many people, the most important thing is getting rich, with the enticing possibility of becoming even richer.

The most important thing in the world is never having to worry about making enough money to pay the light bill.

For many people, the most important thing in the world is to have many other people who look up to you and think you are special.

Blocking or concealing potentially awkward or embarrassing truths is very important to many people and could be considered “the most important thing” to many “leaders.”

To many leaders, the most important thing is not letting people know they are really “followers.”

The Most Important Thing to Every-day Citizens …

For every-day Joes and Janes, the most important thing is to never be cast out of the safety of the herd.

The most important thing to most citizens is identifying the actions that could get them kicked out of the herd and then not doing those things.

Following the pack is the most important thing for many people who prefer to not be fired from their job or have people make fun of them on social media or even be banned from Facebook, an outcome that would prevent people from seeing adorable photos of their children or not be aware of friends who might have recently died.

On a frigid day, the most important thing is … staying warm.

On a very hot and humid day, the most important thing is to not cut the grass and stay on the couch in the air-conditioned den.

When the AC goes out, the Most Important Thing is knowing a dependable and competent AC repair man. (In this scenario, The Most Important Thing is not whether this man can prove he graduated from college.)

For our “healthcare,” the most important thing was the invention of better sanitation, clean drinking water, refrigeration, air-conditioning (in the summer) and central heat (in the winter).

The Most Important Thing was NOT … vaccines. However, it is important to never say this out loud to anyone lest you get culled from the herd.

Covid’s Most Important Things …

For the producers of the world’s most deadly pandemic since the Spanish Flu, the most important thing was the invention (and quick approval and mandatory usage) of the PCR test.

Also, the most important thing was that people could have a “medical case” without experiencing any medical symptoms.

The most important thing was that everyone possess a great fear they were going to die … unless they followed the CDC guidance.

The most important thing was that everyone comply and do what the experts said we had to do and not do all the things that we weren’t supposed to do (things that might kill us or our grandmother).

The most important thing was everyone work together as a team and take two weeks (or 15 days) to flatten the curve.

Before Pfizer and Moderna produced a life-saving vaccine, the most important thing was that everyone wear their masks … which would flatten the curve.

After Big Pharma and the National Guard started distributing the vaccines, the most important thing anyone could ever do was to get one shot, wait two weeks, and get another shot … which would completely flatten the curve.

The most important thing you could do after you got your two shots was to keep washing, buying and wearing your masks.

… And stay six feet apart from everyone else.

… And don’t go to the beach … or the park … or church.

… And don’t run out of hand sanitizer.

… And, if she could still use her device, visit your grandmother virtually.

If your grandmother was not on social media or was not tech savvy, the most important thing a loved one could do was to wave to her through her nursing home window.

(The Most Important Thing to Grow Substack Readership is to have readers who, from time to time, share your content.)

The Most Important Thing was working from home if you could.

The Most Important Thing was having a subscription to Netflix so you and your significant other could binge watch shows you’d previously never seen like “Breaking Bad,” “Downtown Abbey” and “Madmen.”

The Most Important Thing was helping your kids get on-line for their virtual classes and then helping them with their Critical Race Theory homework.

The most important thing was the $2,000 monthly digital deposits the government sent out to everyone who could no longer go to work.

…. And not spending any of this money at the local barbershop or hardware store. The most important thing was to spend your government-provided disposable income at Wal-Mart, CVS or Pete’s Package Store (Free ad for you there, Pete).

The Most Important Thing was supporting our heroic first responders, nurses who were risking their lives at the over-run local hospital and giving thanks for the genius of public health servants like Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx.

Miscellaneous Most Important Things …

The Most Important Thing we can all do is to recycle cardboard and plastic and don’t drive more than 15 miles from home to fight Global Warming.

We should all realize that the most important thing is diversity, which is the source of America’s strength and greatness.

The Most Important Thing is that Disney and all Hollywood studios make sure that 40 percent of all TV and film productions include employees who are people of color, female, homosexual, bi-sexual or are transitioning to another gender.

The Most Important Thing is that every company and organization of more than 10 people has an enlightened and dedicated DEI supervisor.

If you are a baseball player, The Most Important Thing is you must wear your gold chain.

If you became inebriated and got one tattoo on your Senior Trip to Key West, The Most Important Thing is to go ahead and get 30 more.

The Most Important Thing is that any person over 18 can vote by mail-in ballots … which will help flatten the curve, preserve our freedoms and fight would-be fascists.

The Most Important Thing is that when Americans participate in a protest they agree to burn down no more than 20 local businesses (and do not burn down McDonald’s).

Column interruption … my wife just called …

… The Most Important Thing is answering the phone when your wife calls.

The Most Important Thing is that I don’t pick-up Jack from school today (he has archery practice) but do pick-up Maggie …. but not at 3 p.m - at 3:30 (for a reason that must be important).

The Most Important Thing for pet-owners in Troy, Alabama is that they know about my wife’s new Pet-Sitting Business.

The Most Important Thing is that every family on a fixed income have one spouse who has a neat little side business that produces extra income.

The Most Important Thing for pet owners is that they don’t get their domesticated, indoor poodles a rabies shot or make their pets stay in tiny cages at the vet as my wife will be more than happy to look after them when they go out of town.

The Most Important Thing for Substack readers is that they read important content by authors who might make them think about things they’d never thought about before.

The Most Important Thing for content creators like myself is to offer subscribers “change-of-pace” content from time to time, content that might produce one new subscriber or, more likely, will produce 20 instant unsubscribers.

Of course, the Most Important Thing is that everyone knows that “it’s not too late to get your flu shot.”

(A little more seriously, The Most Important Thing is to thank everyone who gives up 8 to 15 minutes of their day to read my writing.)

