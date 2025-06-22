Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Bill Rice, Jr.
2h

America has 435 Congressional Districts. I'd be interested to learn how many of these districts are home to at least one domestic military base or at least one plant that makes products/weapons for the Military Industrial Complex. My educated guess is that this percentage must be close to 100 percent of Congressional districts.

Clearly, the MIC has bought support from politicians and citizens in just about every Congressional district in the country.

P.S. my hometown has one major missile plant (Lockheed Martin) and is 40 miles from two major military bases (Ft. Rucker and Maxwell AFB). What this means to me is if there ever was a global war that "went nuclear," Troy, Alabama would almost certainly be toast or suffer massive casualties as all these installations would be early and prime targets of our combatants. Those casualties would include my wife and my two young children ..... This, largely, explains why I am anti-war and am no fan of the ever-expanding MIC, even if these installations do "create jobs."

Funding the MIC also produces even worse inflation, which harms my family and will continue to be a cruel tax on my children the rest of their lives.

E. Grogan
2h

1) SOURCES: With exception of Stars & Stripes and 2 other sources which I'm not familiar with, the vast majority of these sources are ALL very, very far left-wing sources. Needless to say, left-wing media can't be trusted unless it's to tell a story that is completely distorted. A number of the sources cited bring up sites that say "Sorry, that can't be found" so there is no article there to read.

2) John Whitehead: he says he is a conservative yet nearly all his sources are from extremely liberal and/or mainstream media sources. Why is that?

2) TRUMP: I have followed Trump closely for 45 yrs. The media has HUGELY distorted what he himself has said. He does not want war at all. He has said this and since he's been in office he's not started any wars and has been trying to end them. This applies to Iran as well. I've seen several videos where he says "I do NOT want war with Iran. All I want is to destroy their nuclear bomb facilities. Period." That's exactly what he did yesterday. Military planes came in, took down the nuclear bomb factories (tunnels were closed off so no civilians outside of tunnels would be hurt) and then left. He also told people of Tehran to leave so they wouldn't be hurt. They all left and the city was empty. The leader of Iran is an insane psychopath who hates America and has said he will use nuclear bombs to destroy America. They were only MONTHS IF NOT WEEKS AWAY FROM HAVING NUCLEAR BOMBS and this info comes directly from Trump, which I also heard him say in a video I watched. The next 2 weeks will determine what course of action Trump will follow. Whatever he does there will be NO war and he has said so. He also says it would take only a few minutes to disable Iran's ability to destroy U.S. as per the Ayatollah of Iran's plan, then military leaves Iran and it's over. Over the last few weeks I've seen numerous threats from fundamentalist Moslems who are Ayatollah's henchmen that they will destroy America. You can't have insane people like this running around with nuclear bombs and Trump understands this.

Trump is not and never has been part of military industrial complex. I say this as someone who's dad was a WW2 veteran who stayed in the navy after the war and became a mustang admiral. I know what true patriotic military soldiers are like, I've known many of them, including Marine Corps officers, lots of Navy officers, Air Force etc. Trump works with good men who are patriots of America. In fact, the white hats in military asked Trump to run for president. That's who Trump works with. The traitors in the military, and there are many, are being cleaned out. Trump is dismantling M.I.C. so we have a top notch, honest, patriotic military once again. My dad was also one of President Reagan's top advisors and that's another story for another day but I learned a lot from him about how Washington D.C. REALLY works and about the deep state and how they work. I've been a researcher of deep state/M.I.C. for almost 30 yrs, every single day for hours every day. I've gathered lots of info, have numerous articles from the past 30 yrs, back when the truth on the internet was much more available. Trump is the real deal. Watch him and not the media, because the only way you will find out the truth is to watch Trump - vast majority of media is lying about him and has NO idea who he is and what he wants to do. Trump wants to end nuclear weapons for one and he also wants to end war around the world - wars which mostly U.S. has been starting for far too long. Trump wants to end M.I.C. and is doing just that.

Just my 2 cents.

