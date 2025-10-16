Oil baron John D. Rockefeller has been credited with birthing the “pill for every ill” industry, an initiative that eventually captured every medical research institution in the country. I’ve also read that Rockefeller’s father was a snake-oil salesman.

Author’s note: In the first part of this article, I present eye-opening numbers quantifying the scale of this scam. In the bottom half, I segue into editorial commentary and say what I really think.

In the universe of alternative media, the immense size and influence of the Science/Medicine Industrial Complex (including “Big Pharma”) is well-known and commonly accepted.

However, this massive network of organizations might be better understood as Big Research.

A recent investigation dealing with UAB football (too embarrassing to cancel) led me to perform further research into the key source of funding for this university, the largest employer in the state of Alabama.

The revenue UAB derives from scientific “research grants” awarded by the federal government is of a scale that boggles the mind of this citizen researcher.

This examination of UAB funding sources should illustrate the massive amounts of money flowing from Washington D.C. - as well as various other medical foundations and private sources - into the coffers of certain higher education institutions that have leveraged allocations labeled “scientific research” into money-printing factories.

In the past seven years, UAB - a public college of 23,000 students and 24,000 (!) employees - generated at least $5 billion in revenue from government grants, most coming from the federal government and most from grants bestowed by the National institutes of Health (NIH).

In Fiscal Year 2022, UAB was the recipient of a “record” $774.5 million in federal grants and funding (source: al.com Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist John Archibald).

From 2018 through 2022, UAB received $3.178 billion in science research grants. Assuming annual funding levels were similar in 2023, 2024 and 2025, UAB has pocketed more than $5 billion in “research” money.

According to an analysis published by the The Urban Institute in 2022, 37 percent of UAB’s operating revenues came from federal funding. Only two colleges in America - MIT (48 percent) and Johns Hopkins (42 percent) - received a larger percentage of their total income from the federal government.

For context, every year UAB makes approximately twice the amount of revenue from federal grants as the university does from student tuition and fees.

According to the school’s financial report from 2020, the school netted $244.93 million in tuition and fees in Fiscal 2020 and $484 million from “grants and contracts.” (Even tuition is federally subsidized, as nation-wide, 31.6 percent of students receive Pell Grants. I also learned that graduate students who help perform medical research are paid with federal dollars.)

It pays to be a “research” university

In 2022, UAB received $774 million in federal funding, more than double the $332.4 million it received as a legislative approproriation from the State of Alabama.

The vast majority of UAB’s federal funding comes from the NIH, the parent agency of the NIAID, the sub-agency headed by Anthony Fauci through 2023.

According to various sources, UAB received $413 million from the NIH in 2023 and $407 million in 2022. Indeed, the Alabama college is in the “top 1 percent” of colleges that receive grants from this agency.

Also, the NIH is not the only “public health agency” that showers money on UAB. The same year the college received more than $20 million from the CDC and $11.5 million from the National Science Foundation.

The college also benefits from “private grants and contracts,” which presumably come from “partners” in Big Pharma like Pfizer, NGOs and various foundations, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

In 2019, the University received $81.2 million from “private” grants, according to the 2020 CPA financial report.

The school also derives income from patents and royalties on drugs and vaccines its faculty helped create.

According to a UAB press release, “other growth areas include industry and clinical trials. Total industry awards, which include grants, funded trials and services, more than doubled (106 percent) since 2018 to exceed $150 million in 2022.”

For further context, the amount of revenue UAB derives every year from federal funding and federal grants is at least $550 million more than the entire operating budget of Jacksonville State University, a four-year Alabama college with approximately 9,000 students.

According to a Google AI query, 88 percent of the “medical research money” distributed to Alabama’s 34 four-year colleges went to just one university - UAB.

The key to the operation/scam …

The justification for the vast amounts of “research money” flowing into UAB coffers is that these investments “save lives” and improve the health of Alabamians and Americans.

Indeed, earlier this year, an RFK, Jr. initiative at the HHS threatened to make “huge cuts to biomedical research grants” distributed to “research colleges” like UAB.

According al.com columnist John Archibald, “several (UAB) professors and doctors privately were close to panic … wondering if they should pack their bags.”

According to the all-important authorized narrative, possible cuts in medical research would result in horrific spikes in future deaths and unfathomable medical misery.

To emphasize the requisite scare-mongering point, Archibald quoted Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.

“…You’re either pro-Alabamian and American health or you’re not,” said Mayor Woodfin. “There’s no in-between here. And when you cut funding, you hurt not just employers, but you hurt the people who voted for you as it relates to the ability for life-saving medicine, period.”

In one column, Archibald urged Alabama Republican senator Katie Britt to fight to protect “life-saving research” being conducted at UAB.

Not surprisingly, Britt did just this, writing a letter to President Trump to “speed up the release of NIH funds to UAB.”

According to Sen. Britt’s spokesperson Grace Evans:

“Senator Britt has been a strong advocate for ensuring the NIH remains the gold-standard of research and innovation across the nation and the world. She has continued to express the need for taxpayer dollars … which includes funding life-saving, groundbreaking research at high-achieving institutions like those in Alabama.”

According to Sen. Britt’s letter, “withholding or delaying these funds could undermine critical research; risk jobs supported by scientific research and delay Americans’ access to life-saving treatments.”

Segueing to my editorial comments …

As a jaded, skeptical contrarian, I’m happy to challenge the entire “life-saving research” narrative.

For starters, it should be noted for the record that every phD and medical researcher at UAB (like all “research” universities) was spectacularly wrong about Covid and the Covid response, including the necessity for “life-saving” vaccines.

I recently published an article about a UAB faculty member who spent 400 words in a guest column telling citizens the novel coronavirus was largely spread from physical surfaces.

My long-time readers also know that Anthony Fauci’s successor at the NIAID was Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, who graduated to this job after serving for years as the director of UAB’s highly-acclaimed Infectious Disease Department.

While a revered and honored Birmingham resident, Dr. Marrazzo, like 99.9 percent of higher education experts, was wrong about everything Covid.

Furthermore, she helped lead the safety trials for remdesivir (nicknamed “Run, Death is Near!”), a formerly FDA-rejected drug which was “researched” and “developed” by UAB and the NIH.

According to many contrarians and ignored hospital whistleblowers, this “ground-breaking, life-saving” Covid “treatment” has killed thousands of American citizens. (One of UAB’s grants - for $37.5 million - was awarded to administer safety trials for this life-taking drug.)

In researching this story, I found an article about another esteemed UAB faculty expert, Dr. Paul Goepfert, a “UAB vaccine expert.”

In November 2020, Yellowhammer News ran a big story on this vaccine expert after Pfizer (a regular benefactor of UAB), reported its vaccine was “90 percent effective.”

“That’s tremendous news,’ said Dr. Goepfert. “… The most optimistic of us were thinking about 70% effective, so 90% effectiveness is fantastic.”

Goepfert advised … “if the Pfizer vaccine is indeed 90% effective, around 60% of the population would need to take the vaccine to achieve herd immunity.”

Applying “follow-up journalism” to Yellow Hammer News’ glowing report, at least 60 percent of the population did get two doses of these “vaccines” and “herd immunity” did not happen. In fact, the vaccinated become much more likely to be infected once, twice or four times than the unvaccinated.

A few examples of our medical research dollars at work …

When I think about the hundreds of billions of dollars distributed to research colleges like UAB, the conclusion I reach is that most of this money is being spent to develop new pills and new vaccines to treat medical conditions that aren’t getting better.

Per my analysis, researchers identify a medical issue that’s allegedly causing a terrible medical condition, followed by Big Pharma rushing in to create and sell a new pill, which patients will have to take the rest of their lives.

For example, researchers discovered that “high cholesterol” was the major risk factor for heart attacks and sold billions of Statins. (Also, the numeric definer of “high cholesterol” was steadily lowered).

The same thing happened with blood pressure medications and anti-depressants, which half of the country now takes (including large percentages of teenagers, especially female teenagers).

The nightmare depression risk is suicide, but the number of suicides have increased, perhaps because anti-depressants increase the risk of suicide.

Colonoscopies - like breast cancer screenings - were supposed to be a life saver but all that happened is researchers encouraged citizens to start getting annual colonoscopies and mammograms at earlier points in their lives (when it comes to colonoscopies, “45 is the new 55.”)

Like many research universities, UAB features an academic department devoted just to fighting infectious diseases. However, infectious diseases don’t show up on any Top 10 or Top 15 list of “leading causes of death.”

Researchers tell us vaccines eliminated deaths from infectious diseases like chicken pox, measles and polio, but those death and illness numbers essentially vanished because of better sanitation.

UAB is also famed for its cancer research. While the “war on cancer” has been waged my entire life, cancer deaths and diagnosis are higher than they’ve ever been.

IMO, it’s entirely possible the vast Medical Research Complex has caused a net increase in deaths due to over-prescriptions and over vaccination.

If the “research” is bad or dubious, the public would have been better off with no “ground-breaking, life-saving solutions” …all brought to the public by the army of scientists performing studies and experiments in NIH-funded laboratories.

For those who think these comments are medical disinformation or blaspheme, my rejoinder is … try selling these “solutions” to the Amish, who don’t receive any of these shots or take any of these pills … and who are living to a ripe, healthy old age.

A Key Final Point …

As a final editorial point on the alleged importance of cutting-edge medical research, the world needs more contrarians who ask questions about all of the medical research that doesn’t take place at these universities.

As this article documents, just one university in Alabama has received more than $5 billion in research grants and contracts in a few years.

However, not one research dollar has been allocated to research the embalmers’ clots. No “ground-breaking, life-saving” research has told the public what’s causing these white, fibrous clots in tens of millions of people and what might stop them.

Nor is UAB investigating or researching the source of the spike in cancer diagnoses or “turbo cancers.”

If a prize was awarded for the most egregious, diabolical and lucrative scam of modern times, it might be named in honor of Anthony Fauci, John D. Rockefeller or Bill Gates … and the Medical Research Complex would win this trophy every year.

