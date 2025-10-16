Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Also, when I learned that UAB is in the "top 1 percent" of colleges ranked by grant money received from the NIH, I gained even more insight into why Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo of UAB was named as Anthony Fauci's successor at the NIAID.

UAB and Dr. Marrazzo had been advancing Fauci's NIH agenda for years (and benefitting greatly from this alliance). So it's not surprising that Fauci would tap her as his successor.

Of course, RFK fired her (or tried to reassign her to an Indian reservation, a career move she was unwilling to make.) As I recently learned, Marrazzo has filed a "whistleblower" suit against Kennedy. She says Kennedy is trying to kill "life-saving research!"

.... Or so claims the lady who helped lead the effort to get remdesivir approved as the number one treatment for severe Covid.

5 replies by Bill Rice, Jr. and others
Cutting-room-floor text:

More info about one of UAB medical experts (an excerpt from the story by Yellowhammer News):

Dr. Goepfert added that the Covid vaccine “is much, much better than the flu vaccine,” which he admitted is sometimes “30 percent or less effective” at preventing the flu.

FWIW, Influenza is also an “infectious disease” that vaccine experts and researchers have been trying to eliminate for decades, with zero success.

(As an aside, I was recently examining Alabama health vital statistics and learned that in 2018 or 2019, a grand total of 76 Alabamians died from "influenza," a mortality figure that makes one wonder why everyone in our state is told they have to get this ‘life-saving” shot.)

5 replies
63 more comments...

