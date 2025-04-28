Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
1d

Bill - I sent you an email earlier today. I was thrilled to see Dr. Malone posted one of your earlier articles.

https://www.malone.news/p/the-assault-on-substack-takes-predictable

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Bill Rice, Jr.
Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
1dEdited

My whole town had it late December 2019 and early January 2020.

We even had a friend die of upper respiratory/liver issues. He was 40 years old.

Medical center was packed, health dept packed. The whole town was sick.

We never got the Covid bad. I figured it was because we already had it.

I asked the nurse at the health dept if she knew what was going around. I asked because my husband had taken the flu shot the month before. She said it was probably type A flu as that was not in the vaccine.

I remember thinking… why the hell are y’all not testing and finding out? Y’all are the health department. I mean, we are supposed to be so advanced, but don’t care when a whole population gets sick?

Oh hell no! We know what they did. They know we know what they did. And they do not care. They plan on doing it again and again and again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Bill Rice, Jr.
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bill Rice, Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture