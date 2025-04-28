As much as I’ve written about Covid antibodies, I don’t know what they look like. I assume they are very, very small. This painting shows a cross section through SARS-CoV-2 surrounded by blood plasma, with neutralizing antibodies in bright yellow. Acknowledgement: David S. Goodsell, RCSB Protein Data Bank and Springer Nature

Since there’s no way to go back in time and administer PCR tests to people who may have had Covid before March 1, 2020, positive antibody test results are the only assay that might prove or “confirm” “prior infection.”

For this reason, in my “early spread” research, I’ve placed great weight on people who had Covid symptoms between November 2019 and February 2020 and later also received a positive antibody test result. (Antibody tests are supposed to show “prior infection” but not necessarily when someone was infected).

In America, Covid antibody tests did not become common until the final days of April 2020 with most people who received antibody tests first getting them at some point in May 2020.

I’ve always believed antibody tests might not be picking up every person who was previously infected as, based on numerous studies and articles, the levels of detectable antibodies can fade in a matter of two or three months.

This leaves open the possibility that many people who had Covid symptoms in the fall or winter of 2019 (or in January 2020) might have tested “negative” for antibodies in late April or May 2020 since their antibodies could have faded to levels that did not produce a “positive” result on the tests.

In short, it seems to me that if many people were becoming infected in, say, November and December 2019, antibody tests administered in May 2020 - five or six months later - might not be picking up all of the prior infections.

I also believe wide-spread administration of antibody tests may have been intentionally delayed to provide less evidence of “early spread.”

In a nutshell, I believe officials did not want the public to know that large numbers of Americans may have already been infected prior to the lockdowns of mid-March 2020.

Independent labs probably produced more positive results …

I also believe certain antibody tests administered by private or independent labs may have been more likely to produce positive results than the tests administered by the “authorized” or FDA/CDC-endorsed labs like Abbot and Quest.

For example, according to this May 16, 2020 story by The Palm Beach Post, a medical clinic in Delray Beach, Florida began giving local residents antibody tests at some unspecified point in March 2020 (several weeks before was common in America).

By early May 2020, this medical clinic had given 500 tests of which approximately 200 (40 percent!) were positive, according to the manager of the clinic/lab. (At least 11 local residents who tested positive for antibodies reported experiencing Covid symptoms in November or December 2019).

The manager also said her clinic had been reporting positive results to the Florida state health agency. From the same article: “The state wouldn’t say whether it is collecting antibody data from hospitals or private laboratories.”

Antibody tests from many independent labs were often labeled “junk” tests or unreliable. My conjecture is that these tests might have been more reliable or accurate than the authorized tests produced by labs that made billions of dollars doing Covid testing.

Since “fading antibodies” is an important part of my early spread investigation, today I will publish excerpts of articles and studies I’ve saved that support the theory that detectable levels of antibodies may “subside” or “wane” in some people in a matter of two to three months.

IMO, any intentional effort to conceal the true number of people who had previously been infected by this virus should and would qualify as a serious scandal.

NOTE: At the end of this article, I added a question for readers dealing with discrepancies between PCR positives and antibody positives among crew members on the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier. My hope is that smart readers can tell me why 60 percent of sailors tested positive for antibodies, while 85 percent tested negative when they received a PCR test.

‘Antibodies quickly declined …’

(Note: Emphasis added by myself.)

As reported by The Hill on July 13, 2020, “people who have recovered from COVID-19 may lose their immunity to the virus within months, according to research released this month.

"The study is the first of its kind examining the antibody levels in confirmed coronavirus patients and evaluating how they change over time.

“Researchers analyzed immune responses of patients and health care workers at Guy’s and St. Thomas’ National Health Service Foundation Trust in London and found that levels of antibodies that destroy the virus quickly declined after peaking several weeks after patients exhibited symptoms.

“The study found that 60 percent of the patients had a “potent” antibody response at peak of their battle with the coronavirus. After about two months, however, just 16.7 percent of the patients had a potent antibody response.

“In some cases, the antibody response to the virus later became undetectable.”

“People are producing a reasonable antibody response to the virus, but it’s waning over a short period of time and depending on how high your peak is, that determines how long the antibodies are staying around,” Katie Doores, lead author on the study at King’s College London, told The Guardian.

Also, according to the study, “the magnitude of the nAb (neutralizing antibody) response is dependent upon the disease severity …

“A higher viral load may lead to more severe disease and generate a stronger antibody response through increased levels of viral antigen.

“Our observation (is) that neutralizing antibody titres decline to low levels after low-severity disease …”

“… using sequential samples from SARS-CoV- 2-infected individuals collected up to 94d POS (post onset of symptoms), we demonstrate a typical antibody response after an acute viral infection where a peak response was detected 3–4 weeks post-infection, which then wanes.

“For serum samples collected after 65 days POS, the percentage of donors with potent nAbs (ID50>2000) had reduced to 16.7%…”

Declining nAb titres were observed during the follow up period. Whilst some individuals with high peak ID50 (>10,000) maintained titres >1,000 at >60 days POS, some with lower peak ID50 had titres approaching baseline within the follow up period.”

The NY Times covered this too …

From a New York Times story on June 18, 2020 (the link no longer goes to this story, but I copied and pasted excerpts of the text):

“Antibodies to the new virus may last only two to three months in the body, especially in people who never showed symptoms while they were infected, according to a study published on Thursday.

“And within weeks, antibody levels fall to undetectable levels in 40 percent of asymptomatic people and 13 percent of symptomatic people.”

*** (I wonder if anyone else is interested in this topic?) ***

On October 27, 2020, rt.com ran another story about fading antibody levels:

“New research has found that coronavirus antibodies drop substantially over a short period following the initial wave of infection …

“… A major study led by Imperial College London, involving 365,000 participants in England and conducted between 20 June and 28 September, showed the number of people testing positive for antibodies fell by over 25 percent across the study period – from almost roughly six percent to 4.4 percent.

“Those with asymptomatic Covid-19 infections appeared to lose antibodies faster than those who showed symptoms. In other words, antibody response, which varies by age and severity of infection, wanes quickly over time regardless of outward symptoms, according to the research.

“Our study shows that over time there is a reduction in the proportion of people testing positive for antibodies,” said Professor Paul Elliott, head of the program at Imperial …”

A Russian scientist tested his own antibody levels …

From an Oct. 28, 2020 article published by The Daily Mail … One Russian scientist caught Covid twice and decided to test himself repeatedly for antibodies.

He and his team members studied 'the way antibodies behaved, how strong they were, and how long they stayed in the body and found they decrease rapidly, he said.”

He said: 'By the end of the third month from the moment I felt sick, the antibodies were no longer detected.”

According to a sub-headline, the scientist “says hopes for herd immunity are futile due to antibodies falling rapidly.”

Study: From 2 to 8.5 percent never develop antibodies

From a story in The UK Telegraph published June 15, 2020:

Patients with the most severe infections with the largest inflammatory response were more likely to develop antibodies.

The new study shows that Covid-19 antibodies remain stable in the blood of the majority of infected people for almost two months after diagnosis – and possibly longer – but it also found antibodies were not detectable in everyone exposed to the virus.

In the study, between two per cent and 8.5 per cent of patients did not develop Covid-19 antibodies at all.

Sampling by the Office for National Statistics suggests that at least 70 per cent of coronavirus sufferers are asymptomatic, and the new findings suggest such cases are less likely to develop an immune response..

***

I also copied and pasted an excerpt from an al.com story where, for some reason, the link is no longer available. Still, this is the text I saved:

Dr. Nathan Erdmann, assistant professor in infectious diseases at UAB said:

…. “With infection, what we know is, some people make really good antibody response, most people make some antibody response, and some make minimal antibody response. It’s variable,” he said. “What we also know is, over time that will wane. The quality and the amount of that will wane.”

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

The most stunning antibody findings of them all

At least for myself, the most stunning antibody study results were two studies done of crew members of two air craft carriers that reportedly had Covid outbreaks in March and April of 2020.

Antibody results from the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt and the French aircraft carrier Charles deGaulle both found that 60 percent of crew members had been previously infected.

The reason these findings jump out at me is no other antibody studies anywhere else in the world produced anywhere close to this eye-opening percentages of positive results. (The USS Kidd destroyer had 41 percent positives and the Delray Beach lab referenced above found 40 percent positives).

***

In one sense, these results might not be terribly surprising as both ships reportedly had major outbreaks in the Spring of 2020 and a naval ship would be the worst possible environment for “virus spread.”

However, as I will report in a future story, the number of Roosevelt sailors with definite or signature Covid symptoms in March and early April was surprisingly low.

For example, in one study, only 5 percent of Roosevelt sailors who’d previously tested positive for Covid reported they’d had a fever of at least 100 degrees. Depending on when crew members received a PCR test, only 5 to 20 percent of sailors tested positive via the PCR test (which is supposed to capture current or active infection).

This begs the question of how or why did at least 60 percent of crew members test positive for antibodies in April 20-24?

At one time, the captain of the ship worked from the premise that every Roosevelt crew member (all 4,865) would be infected, a point of view which wouldn’t seem farfetched if an extremely contagious virus was spreading on a ship for several weeks (or months).

Predictions of rampant death were greatly exaggerated …

As I will document in a future story, medical personnel on the ship thought at the time that 50 sailors might die from Covid.

(Extrapolations from the antibody study reveal that 2,919 crew members were infected with this virus and only one of these previously-infected crew members, age 41, allegedly or reportedly died from “complications from Covid.” As I will report, details or specifics of this “Covid death” are very sketchy.)

However, this thought/theory begs the question of why 95 percent or 100 percent of the crew didn’t later test positive for antibodies. In other words, how did any crew member avoid being infected in this terrible, prolonged outbreak?

As I will document in an upcoming story, Roosevelt sailors were first tested with PCR tests on March 13, 2020 (after leaving a port of call in Da Nang, Vietnam). After the arrival of a special detachment from from Ft. Detrick, PCR testing became available and rapidly accelerated over the next four weeks.

With increased testing came increased “positive cases” (but no conspicuous increase in “sick” crew members).

By the time the “completely voluntary” antibody study was done on April 20-24, at least 94 percent of crew members had received a PCR test. Strangely, for a rapidly-spreading virus, only 15 percent of crew members had tested positive via this test as of April 21, 2020, meaning 85 percent of crew members tested “negative” via the PCR tests.

Even more strangely, the number of PCR positives rapidly accelerated in the weeks after crew members had left the ship and been put in quarantine quarters in Guam.

My theory on what might explain the discrepancy …

One answer that might explain the 60 percent figure for antibody positives (and not 100 or 95 percent positives) would be that many crew members had been infected four, five, six or seven months before they received their antibody tests and, for some people who had received an antibody test, their antibodies had already faded to undetectable levels by the time they received an antibody test April 20-24.

If the vast majority of the crew had already been exposed to this virus by mid-March 2020, this might explain why 85 percent of the crew members who got a PCR test between March 13 and April 21 tested negative. (That is, most crew members - those who tested positive for antibodies and, probably, some crew members who tested negative for antibodies - could have have had natural immunity).

Regardless, the fact that at least 60 percent of crew members had been previously infected by April 20-24 is striking.

Similarly, if a 5 or 6-week outbreak occurred on the ship (which is supposedly what happened), it’s strange that 85 percent of crew members would test negative via the PCR tests almost all crew members had received by April 16.

No one has ever offered a plausible reason that explains the major discrepancy between the antibody-positive figure (60 percent) and the PCR tests figure (5 to 15 percent positive and, eventually, 20 percent).

However, if antibody levels do fade in two or three months among many previously infected people, this may explain why 40 percent of crew members tested negative for antibodies on April 20-24.

The fact approximately 600 crew members tested positive via a PCR tests weeks after they’d left the ship and been put in quarantined quarters also suggests large numbers of the PCR positives might have been “false positives” as there would have, seemingly, been no way for these isolated sailors to contract the virus from anyone.

All of which makes me think the antibody tests are more credible and important than the PCR tests, which I continue to view as highly suspect and the key to the whole (contrived) “deadly” pandemic.

Anyway, I think I’m the only journalist in America who’s puzzled by the atypical and eye-opening antibody results on the USS Roosevelt. If any of my readers have any theories that might explain these findings, please share your views in today’s Reader Comments section.

And, as noted, in some people, antibodies apparently do fade over time - which is a significant detail to my early spread hypothesis.

