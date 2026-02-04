One of my favorite novels, which was also a very good movie, is The World According to Garp. This change-of-pace column might also be described as “The World According to Bill.”

My last article produced a big spike in Reader Comments, which is a positive “trend change” for my newsletter.

The second-most popular comment was from paid subscriber David Baldwin, who wrote: “I view your articles as something to consider and think about, NOT GOSPEL. So I am NOT GOING to CANCEL my subscription!”

I considered replying to David and saying, “Maybe in the future you should consider my posts as Gospel.” This would have been an example of “Bill Rice humor” (aka a joke) as I don’t think anyone should consider my dispatches as “Gospel.”

However, thinking about things that are considered Gospel, made me think I should write a column on the truisms I do consider Gospel.

Without further ado, “The Gospel According to Bill …”

The world’s real rulers will always support censorship, shadow-banning and reach-suppression operations because, if these activities did not exist, the world’s real rulers …. would be in Deep Doo Doo.

Censorship prevents “exposure,” which prevents disgrace, humiliation and possible prosecution and imprisonment … according to the Gospel of Bill.

Let it be written that in the future, the people of the world should not expect less censorship nor should world citizens expect to find more places where they can engage in free speech.

The owners and bosses of the corporate press will never hire and support journalists who are champing at the bit to challenge dubious or false authorized narratives.

Corporate or legacy journalism organizations are rapidly expiring, but would die faster if they were not subsidized by the Powers that Be who prefer to not be exposed, humiliated, disgraced, sued or imprisoned … So says, The Gospel of Bill.

Any writer or thinker who routinely reaches millions of people has more influence than the “Substack Contrarian” who routinely reaches 25 to 5,000 readers. (This is according to the Gospel of Bill.)

Diversity may or may not be the source of America’s greatness. However, diversity of opinion constitutes the greatest threat to the Great “Leaders” of our nation … at least as proclaimed in the English, King Charles edition of The Gospel According to Bill.

It does’t take much to see that alleged “disinformation” from citizen journalists in alternative media doesn’t amount to a hill of beans in this crazy world. However, genuine disinformation promulgated by trusted public officials amounts to a hill similar in size to Mt. Everest.

Of all the motivation tools in all the towns, in all the world, fear is the most important and effective.

According to the Gospel of Bill, a given fear need not be credible nor realistic.

Blessed are the truth-seekers …

Most people can be fooled most of the time … which has been written and is The Gospel According to Bill.

The Lord our Father blesses the truth-seekers … but members of The Deep State and Anthony Fauci do not.

People whose past predictions have been proven to be correct or accurate will be ignored. People who are almost always wrong will be praised and promoted … so sayeth … The Gospel of Bill.

Business and social safety can be achieved by remaining in the herd or following the pack. However, if everyone remains in the pack and never challenges authority, in the future, our children’s quality of life will be bleaker than any parent would want.

Listen to the contrarians for they seek the truth and are often right … so says a disciple of Mencken, author of The Gospel According to William.

It’s easy to be a protestor when millions of other people are protesting the same thing.

It’s harder to be a protestor when you can lose your job, livelihood, friends and family and you and three others are the only people protesting in the streets of Langley.

Change of Pace is music to one’s soul, sayeth two Bills ..

The Grateful Dead and Madonna are “over-rated,” so says the Gospel of Bill.

“Hang on, ‘till that Old Second Wind comes along,” sayeth the Gospel of Billy Joel.

***

Most political reforms will backfire and ultimately produce the Opposite Effect of what reformers said would happen. (This has been proven through the ages of time and is now part of the Gospel According to Guillermo.)

The reason many children cry when they get a shot is because needles going into their little arms hurt like the dickens. Shots can also cause arms to be sore for several days. Also, most shots are not necessary and are said to be necessary only because of official disinformation and false fears. This is the Gospel According to Bill, which should be spread throughout the land.

Whistleblowers rarely blow any whistles because they are afraid of the consequences if they do. (Citation: TGAtB).

Taboo questions, asked too often by a person who might have influence, can be dangerous to one’s health and may result in death. This was proven by Socrates and is now recorded in the scrolls of The Gospels of Bill.

Brevity or A Midwestern Doctor?

Generally speaking, shorter articles generate more reads than longer articles. (According to the prophet William, who has also been quoted as saying, “Do as I say; not as I do.”)

Stories can only “go viral” if they are shared by many, many readers.

The Stanford Virality Project was created to prevent important stories from ever going viral.

Location, Location, Location …

Nations surrounded on three sides by huge oceans and bodies of water and by friendly or non-threatening nations on two sides are very secure and highly unlikely to be invaded and conquered. (Note: While most think tanks have strongly criticized Bill for positing this geographical truth, he sticks by his Gospel).

Americans should not lose sleep worrying about their “national security.” Sayeth the Gospel of Bill: “America, thou art secure!”

The only nations that might be able to invade America won’t do it because America has the world’s largest arsenal of nuclear weapons and these nations fear nuclear holocaust.

“National Security reasons” are not a legitimate excuse to keep millions of documents “classified” and un-readable by the public … Per the Gospel of Little Bill.

If ever released, all potentially scandalous information will be redacted … to protect the guilty not the innocent.

A nation that has more than two intelligence agencies is being monitored and influenced by Big Brother, according to The Gospel of Big Bill.

Main themes of The Gospel of Bill …

He who controls The Narrative controls the world.

He who controls the language controls the authorized narrative.

The “gatekeepers of the news” will not report news that questions the authorized narrative. (So this has been written and so this is true … for those who believe in the Gospel of Bill.)

Powerful people will always be pro-Status Quo (and/or advocates of Great Re-Sets).

One’s happiness or self worth should not be determined by the number of “likes” a social media post or Substack article generates. (A better happiness metric is “new paid subscribers.”)

A Big Mac is not as big as it once was.

Long and criss-crossing chemtrails were not as prevalent four decades ago, according to the writings and opinions of the author of The Gospel of Bill.

According to the Gospel of Bill, people are free to disagree with Bill. (If they do it civilly and don’t go overboard praising Adolph Hitler.)

Practical Advice from The Gospel of Bill …

Keep your friends close and your enemies (and people who strike you as crazy) as far away from you as possible.

Anyone who suffers from life-altering stress should consider getting a cute, lap-dog puppy that enjoys being petted and getting tummy rubs.

As noted in a house ad in the Gospel of Bill, “If you have to go out of town, please consider calling Carrie Rice to pet sit your stress-reducing canine companions.”

Especially in the fall and hotter months, the mountains are always a great get-away and the beaches of the Florida panhandle are some of the prettiest in the world.

Anyone interested in learning more about Bill’s teachings, or who may be traveling south to the beaches of 30-A and passes through Troy, Alabama, is encouraged to stop and say hello to the author in his rustic cotton-field farm house.

As has become well known in recent years, Bill is happy to break bread and sip ale with his loyal followers. During retreats and meditation sessions, Bill is eager to share the complete 192 pages of “The Gospel According to Bill” (Copyright pending).

