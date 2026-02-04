Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
annademo's avatar
annademo
12h

As for stress reduction, I subscribe to the school of Golden Retriever Stress Reduction. They also enjoy being petted and getting tummy rubs, but with a much larger surface area, thereby increasing the overall amount of stress reduction. And they never stop acting like puppies....

Reply
Share
4 replies by Bill Rice, Jr. and others
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
12h

Anyone who suffers from life-altering stress should consider getting a cute, lap-dog puppy that enjoys being petted and getting tummy rubs.

This is absolutely true and should be in every gospel according to anyone! (as you might suspect, my dog once was a lovely puppy and is now an almost 11 year old sweetheart)

Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bill Rice, Jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture