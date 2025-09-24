FCC director Brendan Carr should not apologize for broaching the subject of whether broadcasters have forfeited the right to “serve” the American public.

Sticking to the subject of Jimmy Kimmel and “free speech,” it occurs to me that the American pubic has been a victim of a nefarious conspiracy to censor important speech … for decades.

Regarding TV networks that disseminate their content over the public airwaves, the conspiracy has two planks:

Media companies that have been granted licenses to use these public airwaves conspired to amplify authorized speech that advances the agendas of the political Left.

Media companies accomplish this objective by hiring on-air talent, producers and booking agents who promote a certain Statist or Establishment-protecting narrative(s).

Secondly, and of greater significance, the same companies conspire to blacklist, vilify and/or censor any potentially influential person who would/might challenge the positions favored by the Establishment or Powers that Be.

Views that are commonly-held by members of public never reach the public because said views are deemed “dangerous,” taboo and off-limits, per (obvious) company dictates.

The above two points largely explain how and why any important societal trend or government policy become possible.

Essentially, as it regards the four major “over-the-air” broadcast TV networks (CBS, ABC, NBC and PBS) and their thousands of local affiliate broadcasters, all four major TV networks have conspired to block the viewpoints of approximately one half of a nation of 340 million citizens.

That is, by design, “the public” is being exposed to only one side of any political or societal debate or issue of significance.

***

As has been written and spoken ad nauseam by the Left in recent days, supporters of Jimmy Kimmel are outraged that Trump FCC director Brendan Carr allegedly “coerced” or “pressured” executives at ABC to cancel Kimmel’s show (after Kimmel falsely said the man charged with assassinating Charlie Kirk was a Trump supporter).

For what it’s worth, no evidence has emerged that Carr communicated with executives at ABC prior to these executives making the decision to cancel Kimmel’s show (a decision since rescinded).

Even many defenders of free speech on the Right have argued Kimmel should not have been suspended and have expressed concerns that Carr may have violated provisions of the First Amendment by, perhaps, pressuring private companies to censor one man’s speech.

Upon reflection, no aspect of Carr’s later public comments on this topic should bother anyone who is concerned about ominous societal trends in America.

Speaking for myself, I’ve now experienced a eureka! moment and believe the licenses of these broadcasters clearly should be rescinded … and should have been pulled years ago.

If approximately half of Americans seem intent on destroying the parts of America that made it great, aiding and abetting such efforts strikes me as national suicide.

In my opinion, those who have captured America’s most-important mass communication platforms will destroy the most-redeeming features of America if they continue to have a monopoly on public discourse.

Why do people like myself have to practice “free speech” on Substack?

Three years ago I started this Substack newsletter as a “work-around” response to endemic censorship that ramped up 1,000-fold with an alleged, once-in-century “deadly” virus.

I quickly posited a “maxim” I’ve re-published hundreds of times. This maxim states that “All-important truth-seeking organizations are captured.”

Prominent in my list of important captured “truth-seeking organizations” would, of course, be all important media and press organizations, including ABC, CBS and NBC and almost all of their local affiliate stations.

Since I’ve published this maxim, I’ve never once had a reader who challenged the veracity of my maxim.

True, my “market” is, largely, conservatives or citizens who don’t necessarily trust the authorized narratives promulgated by the experts and authorities, but I will note this “market” is not small or insignificant. In fact, tens of millions of my fellow citizens would, largely, agree with me.

Basically, I started my newsletter because I knew my “contrarian” viewpoints would never be expressed on the public airwaves (or in the “captured” mainstream news organizations).

In America, for years, anyone who does not accept the accepted “conventional wisdom” had no choice but to try to publish their speech in the “alternative media.”

This, upon reflection, is grossly unfair to maybe 170 million citizens who are extremely interested in having access to news, commentary and entertainment that represents their/our values and opinions.

For decades, half the country simply understood that broadcasters who reach the entire country would NOT make any good-faith effort to present programs that align with our values and political views.

Always noticeable, the Leftist bias of broadcasters became glaringly conspicuous beginning in March 2020 with the birth of a pandemic, but, more importantly, with the emergence of a massive, pro-active Censorship Industrial Complex - the entire purpose of which was to further suppress the speech of “dissident” voices.

While today the Left is outraged by the decision to cancel “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (for five days), tens of millions of intelligent Americans who care about their country were effectively cancelled or bullied by the Censorship Industrial Complex, without one prominent media personality at CBS, NBC, ABC or PBS uttering a sentence of protest about “free speech” being violated.

A few examples (of many) …

When Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show was cancelled, this was deemed an appropriate corporate response to Carlson’s dangerous journalism.

While millions of Carlson’s fans were also outraged by this corporate decision (we don’t know who really influenced this decision), notably, nobody was allowed to express this frustration on the over-the-air major broadcast networks.

According to Leftist conventional wisdom, this was good and proper censorship as Carlson, with little or no evidence and no trial, was declared guilty of the crime of disseminating dangerous “disinformation.”

Of note, Carlson’s news/commentary program had the largest (and most loyal) audience in the world.

It’s also interesting to note that all major advertisers seemed to boycott Carlson’s show. As a former account executive who sold media advertising, this always struck me as bizarre.

Carlson, by large margins, had the No. 1-rated news commentary show on cable TV. Every night at least 4 million viewers watched his show and, over a month, probably 20 million unique viewers watched at least one episode.

Since so many viewers loved the show, many citizens watched every night and, important to would-be advertisers, they didn’t channel surf to other programs.

It is true that many of these viewers were avid supporters of Donald Trump … but also Rand Paul, Ron Paul, Thomas Massie, Gov. DeSantis, Bobby Kennedy, Jr. etc. However, even supporters of “right-wing” politicians buy every one of the products and services companies want to sell.

Tucker’s audience was truck drivers, Rotary Club members, housewives, Little League coaches, military members - people who had good jobs in the private sector and even the government.

It would seem Coca-Cola, Ford, Procter & Gamble, State Farm and Wells Fargo would want to reach these possible or likely customers … but, for some reason, they didn’t.

It’s unknown whether major advertising firms sent out a memo telling all blue-chip advertisers, “Do not run advertising in Tucker Carlson’s show.” Put in writing or not, everyone who mattered in corporate America seemed to have gotten the same memo.

The absence of advertisers who should have wanted to reach such a desirable market strongly suggests a coordinated conspiracy to … cancel Tucker Carlson’s show and suppress the reach of “dissident” journalism and commentary.

(It’s perhaps worth noting that when Carlson was fired, ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC and CNN didn’t immediately hire him, a move which would have dramatically increased their own ratings and showed these networks were committed to “diversity of opinion.” Of course, this hypothetical is preposterous, but one that proves the point of this essay).

As far as I’m aware, the FCC under “President” Joe Biden never investigated a possible advertising boycott and the FCC Commissioner never gave an interview saying he was deeply concerned about Fox’s decision to fire its most-popular media talent.

***

Carlson’s program did have one major advertiser, My Pillow, a company that, clearly, was the victim of a coordinated campaign to destroy this business.

Again, nobody on the Left defended Mike Lindell, who, in the universal view of the Left’s “”anti-fascists,” deserved the treatment he got.

Bobby Kennedy, Jr. experienced the Left’s Cancel Culture in myriad ways, from hit pieces where his own family members attacked him, to being black-listed as a guest on national television to being banned and censored on YouTube and Twitter to efforts to suppress sales of his book The Real Anthony Fauci, which became the No. 1 non-fiction best-seller in the world even though no major newspaper or magazine ever published a review of the book and the fact almost no chain or independent booksellers would stock hard-copies of the book.

The examples of “Cancel Culture” in America’s New Normal are simply too numerous to list. The salient point, however, is that, among those who have been cancelled, almost all were on the Right and/or were people who challenged the authorized narratives.

Re: The Public Airwaves and the licenses granted to use these airwaves …

The public airwaves are, supposedly, owned by the public, but it’s the government - via its democratically-elected leaders - that gets to control who can use these airwaves. (Such government-granted licenses have been described as a “license to print money.”)

One condition of such lucrative licenses is that the media companies serve “the public interest,” which, of course, is a subjective term.

One, I guess, might argue that the “public interest” was served by broadcasters who censored the views of Covid skeptics, citizens who thought the public was being harmed (greatly) by the government response to an over-hyped pandemic and/or who did not believe they should be forced to get a “vaccine” they didn’t believe was “safe and effective.”

One could argue that nobody (on the major networks) should be allowed to question the 2020 presidential results, the RussiaGate narrative, ask taboo questions about the January 6 “insurrection,” or the “mostly-peaceful” Black Lives Matter riots or whether the transgender movement is harming hundreds of thousands of children and young adults.

However, and for the record, vast swaths of the American public believe numerous trends in America flow from storylines that are brazen lies.

These people also belong to the public and all of us know our views are not being expressed by media organizations that are completely captured. Nor is the Establishment-protecting Status Quo ever going to change if these entities continue to control every false, dubious and society-damaging narrative.

FCC-granted licenses that are being used to attack, smear, ignore or dismiss the views of half the country are NOT serving the public interest and should be rescinded and given to people and companies that believe all speech is important and should be heard.

*** (I’m going to keep writing as long as I can. I appreciate everyone who reads and supports this newsletter.) ***

