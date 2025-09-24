Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
6h

Regarding my point that no network rushed to hire the world's most popular news commentator when he was fired by Fox, I've thought of an analogy:

It might be like Alabama firing Nick Saban as its football coach in 2020 ... and no college rushed to hire him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kim Di Giacomo's avatar
Kim Di Giacomo
7h

Bill, here again you expressed what so many people sense but few are willing to say: the broadcast monopoly is not just a business model, it’s a political instrument. These networks don’t merely report the news; by hiring, promoting, and silencing who they please, they decide what counts as “safe” opinion and what gets pushed off the map. That’s not a marketplace of ideas it’s a curated orthodoxy.

Let’s be clear about the Kimmel episode. The outrage over Brendan Carr is a distraction. Whether or not Carr actually spoke to ABC executives, the real problem is far bigger and far older: the networks have had the power to elevate friendly voices and blacklist dissenters for decades. That power was granted by the public the airwaves belong to the people and yet those licenses have been treated like private trophies. If half the country’s viewpoints are effectively suppressed, we are not living in a healthy democracy; we are living under a managed consensus.

So yeah: pull the licenses. Break up the gatekeeping. Force genuine competition for ideas, not just competition for ratings. If we let concentrated media continue to shape the narrative unchallenged, we’re handing the next generation a country hollowed out from within. That’s not hyperbole, it’s a sober warning.

We can’t pretend to love liberty while letting a few corporations monopolize the conversation, it’s time to reclaim the public airwaves and the public mind!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Bill Rice, Jr. and others
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bill Rice, Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture