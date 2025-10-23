Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
2h

Bill, This is all so true and all so depressing. But I kind of like your idea of writing decent articles on taboo subjects. Bari Weiss did some of this and she did OK. Might be worth reconsidering -- the question is how would one market it so it came out differently than the current stack.

Of course, I'm already a Founder so I have voted with my wallet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Bill Rice, Jr. and others
Polly Frost's avatar
Polly Frost
1h

One of my closest friends was the New Yorker film critic, Pauline Kael, who was loved and hated — and because of that, read by many in her day. She got criticized regularly by women as not feminist, meaning she didn't toe their party line. She'd shrug and say “What did feminists ever do for me?” And the answer was zero, as it has been for any genuinely independent thinking woman I've ever known or admired. It was men who championed Pauline in the media world. And now that women run it, I doubt they'd publish Pauline today. It was a better publishing world when men ran it and the women who made it in that world were tough dames, like Pauline. Those women did some of the best work in publishing. Like Judith Jones, who took Anne Frank and Julia Child out of the slush pile and fought for the publication of their work. Feminism hasn't just taken men's balls away.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Bill Rice, Jr.
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bill Rice, Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture