Or so we are all told.

According to the Authorized World Narrative, “diversity” is one of the greatest traits and goals of an enlightened society. We should all aspire to promote and celebrate “diversity” yada, yada, yada.

Of course, like almost all authorized narratives, the mantra is total and complete, hypocritical claptrap and Machiavellian propaganda.

When society’s leaders sermonize on the value of diversity, they are celebrating and pushing diversity of race, sexual orientation, pronouns, etc.

The only diversity that matters - diversity of opinion or bent of mind - is the last result our betters are interested in advancing. In fact, the Opposite of the Narrative is usually the truth, which means that the world’s real rulers utterly despise and fear genuine diversity of opinion.

Every reform the world’s real rulers seek to promulgate is designed to promote or protect their own point of view. As a point of fact, the world’s “influencers” actively attack, censor and vilify anyone who challenges their agendas.

I can use myself as a case study or example …

As I ponder this subject (which is really legalized discrimination), I can’t help but reach the conclusion that the main societal problem in the world today is that true diversity is not celebrated.

I myself - a journalist who routinely challenges conventional wisdom - have been a victim of this form of clone diversity.

The reason no corporate news organization would hire me is not because I don’t know how to write a compelling news, feature or op-ed story. For 35 years, I’ve proven I can do this. The reason is that the stories I would suggest to my editors are completely taboo and off-limits to mass consumption.

A couple of months ago, I wrote an article listing scores of topics that are taboo in corporate newsrooms. (These are stories that will never be written and thus issues or facts the “mainstream” public will never be exposed to.)

I once created an even longer “story list” for a business idea I had to start a journalism website that focusses only on taboo topics the mainstream press will never cover. I’m not exaggerating when I report that I quit adding subjects after I surpassed 250 “taboo” story ideas.

This anecdote, IMO, bears repeating. In maybe two hours, I came up with 250 stories that will NEVER be reported by the MSM.

Furthermore, 100 percent of editors and publishers endorse the point of view that numerous subjects should never be covered fairly. (IMO, 100 percent of people thinking the exact same things = 0 percent diversity).

Here’s how diversity allegedly benefits us all …

Per the authorized Diversity Narrative, employees, students or members of organizations benefit tremendously from hanging around, say, black, gay or transgender neighbors.

“Hey, look at this: John’s skin color is different than mine. Carol has a girlfriend. Pat is transitioning. I can learn valuable life lessons from contemplating the world through their eyes.”

Speaking for myself, I’ve always ignored such traits and certainly don’t think anyone should win any kind of prize or accolades simply for being born African-American or having a same-sex spouse.

I’m more interested in the thoughts, characteristics and insights I might glean from interacting with an (interesting, non-clone) co-worker or neighbor.

Journalists are supposed to report on important trends and developments. In my view, the all-star journalist would be the employee who regularly comes up with great story ideas that nobody else has written about, stories that can change the way readers view the world.

Bill:

“Let’s do a story on this embalmers’ clot phenomena.”

“Does anyone else think the real inflation rate is much greater than the official government CPI numbers?”

“The amount of money research universities receive in federal grants is astronomical. What about a story on this topic and whether this scientific research is actually producing “ground-breaking, life-saving” results?”

“We celebrate DEI here at our newspaper, but do these initiatives produce any negative results or consequences?”

Editor: “Bill, you’re fired.”

(Actually, due to non-diversity, I would have never been hired in the first place.)

***

It should go without saying that the “public” suffers by not being exposed to alternative or taboo stories or “real” journalism.

However, the fact nobody like myself is working in a corporate newsroom affects the colleagues who did get these jobs (by being willing and eager to support all the unwritten rules of today’s journalism.)

“Diverse” co-workers like myself aren’t around to challenge colleagues or participate in informal debates on important topics.

It’s also possible many journalists might be clueless about issues someone like myself thought were “story-worthy.”

Despite my different bent of mind, some colleagues might end up liking me and would have enough residual home-training and manners to listen to my “alternative” points of view.

Such a scenario would, in fact, be redeeming diversity in action.

“I’d never thought about this subject this way, Bill. That’s interesting. I might not agree with you, but you make some legitimate points. We should do a story on A, B or C.”

One strongly suspects this hypothetical conversation also explains the Zero Diversity Policy in journalism and every important organization.

The real fear of the corporate leaders is that real diversity of opinion - if not staunched - might spread among co-workers.

Such “radical” journalism might even prove popular with half the public and boost ratings and subscriber numbers, a result that no doubt would qualify as a disaster for people trying so hard to advance “woke” agendas.

Zero-Diversity Policy is now in effect in every global organization

Even more so than news organizations, colleges dang sure “celebrate diversity.” However, several rogue opinion polls have proven that 98 percent of faculty and administrators are going to vote for the Democrat candidate.

While some K-12 school teachers might, privately, think like I do, almost all senior administrators are going to be all-in on DEI and Critical Race Theory. (In K-12 education, many public schools that were once all-white because of segregation are today all black, a result that clearly defeated the diversity objective. )

“Covid” turned out to be one of the great “truth” litmus tests of American history and nearly 100 percent of leaders were spectacularly wrong about every authorized Covid narrative.

To me, it’s deeply disturbing that academic leaders who are supposed to celebrate and apply the Socratic Method were all wrong about virtually every Covid “truth” … but the more-stunning statistic is that the “Clone Rate” approached 100 percent.

Just when the world needed real diversity most - and needed to hear from more “adults in the room” who could display critical thinking skills - everyone who mattered not only came down on one side of these issues, they also attacked the diverse thinkers and analysts who were trying to play the role of Paul Revere.

Corporate America is no different. Government officials and politicians (at a rate surpassing 99 percent) also all think exactly the same, at least on most of the Status-Quo-protecting issues.

Disney is the Poster Company for Diversity …

Once upon a time, the Disney Corporation produced excellent movies and TV shows and built magical theme parks. Today, executives for this company enforce their policy that 40 percent of actors, directors, grips and cinematographers must be minorities or somewhere on the LGBTQ+1 Spectrum.

Splash Mountain, one of the most popular rides at Disney World, was closed for two years and re-built because it featured politically incorrect characters from Uncle Remus.

(In 45 years, millions of Disney patrons must have savored happy experiences splashing down that mountain; maybe 40 people complained about this insensitive ride, but that was enough diversity to justify $40 million in necessary corrective measures.)

Probably because of BlackRock, which apparently underwrites every toxic initiative in the world, almost all major corporations and organizations now have DEI departments.

(D stands for “Diversity,” E stands for “Equity” and I stands for “Inclusion,” which does not include disinformation spreaders and dangerous extremists like Bill Rice, Jr.)

“Diversity is our strength!” is one slogan that now resonates far and wide. What this slogan really means is that “Compliance and Conformity is our strength!” - sayeth everyone who matters.

Take a look at the hundreds of organizations who make up the Censorship Industrial Complex - including all the well-funded “fact checkers” - and what any clear-thinking observer sees is a diabolical conspiracy to repress and suppress diversity of thought and opinion.

Substack belongs in this Essay on Diversity …

It should be noted that Substack became a major player in the media world for one and one reason only. Substack, almost by itself, was the one independent writers’ platform that supported contrarian authors who did challenge conventional wisdom during Covid.

If anyone in the world was searching for alternative journalism about the Great Story of Our Times, they discovered - and then flocked to - Substack.

Substack, which might have gone under due to lack of revenue, was saved by “diverse” authors and readers.

However, skip forward to today, and Substack’s ascendant writers and millions of new subscribers come almost exclusively from a cohort who rejects genuine diversity of opinion.

I discovered Substack because Facebook didn’t allow me to share my “diverse” opinions and facts during Covid. At the time, I called myself a “freelance journalist,” but no diversity-celebrating major news organization was ever going to publish any of my submissions. (Being right doesn’t matter when it comes to DEI decisions).

For a while, my “reach” and audience on Substack grew rapidly and impressively, but I’m now losing more than three subscribers with every article I publish.

At least for myself, diversity that once “sold” and was popular on Substack no longer does.

Still, Substack is experiencing a surge in popularity and could, now, probably be sold for billions of dollars because of its new “diverse” subscribers and authors - all of whom think exactly like the salaried journalists of The New York Times or CBS News.

When it comes to diversity, it looks like some things never change. Any “diverse” thinkers will be targeted for silence or harassment.

Adults who would simply like a place in the room are still considered dangerous. A society that promotes “diversity” provides this requisite “protection” and will “preserve our democracy.”

Those who don’t believe this need not apply.

