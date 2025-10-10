I can relate.

Many “contrarian” writers on Substack have now posted many stories about how our world or lives changed dramatically, and to a surreal degree, after “Covid.”

From personal experiences, I can add one stark change in my outlook on the world.

Pre-Covid, I still thought that certain “adults in the room” would take an interest in an important subject, would speak up and then maybe “save the day.” That is, someone smarter than myself with real influence would make a difference. Everyone would listen to this person.

In the fall 2025, I no longer believe this.

***

While I’m not 100-percent sure what to make of this observation, four quick take-aways might explain this change:

The number of adults in the room - respected authorities with real influence, people that the masses listen to - has declined precipitously.

It’s possible society still features the same number of wise and principled authorities, but the number of people they can reach and influence has declined significantly … due to rampant censorship.

A third possibility is even more disturbing to consider: We, the “children,” don’t want to listen to the adults any more … or no longer feel like we need to follow the wise counsel of our elders.

Yet another possibility, a spin-off from censorship, is that the Powers that Be now fear and target the adults in the room.

A corollary of this maxim has also had a profound effect on the way I view myself and the world around me, a revelation that’s equally disconcerting and liberating:

I might be the “adult in the room.” I might actually know more than all the experts and authorities I’d previously respected and thought would come to the rescue of myself (if needed) or society.

In fact, I’m now 100 percent certain this is the case. What this means to myself is that I better grow up and quit acting like a child and quit thinking that someone else better and smarter than me is going to right any wrongs.

This revelation informed one of my New Abnormal Maxims, the one that now postulates “the Experts are (almost) always wrong.” Or: Don’t trust the experts. Or: The truth is the opposite of the official narrative.

I’ve also noted one positive trend or silver lining from our New Abnormal, namely new “adults in the room” - previously obscure private citizens - have tried to fill the void and have at least proven that everyone hasn’t gone completely bonkers.

As events showed us, the experts with their fancy degrees and job titles weren’t the real experts after all. It was Jane and John Doe who, out of necessity, rose to the occasion, didn’t remain “followers” and, in fact, tried to become real leaders.

This work-around proves the wisdom of a time-tested adage: If nobody else will do it, I’ll do it myself.

This revelation did a job on my psyche …

Until today, I hadn’t reflected deeply on how this observation performed a whammy on my psyche.

Looking back on my life, I can identify many instances where the adults in the room did step up and correct, or refuse to tolerate, an injustice.

A simple example would be the times in school when someone might have tried to bully me or steal my lunch money. I told a teacher and that person was dealt with - pronto.

Like (I hope) most of my readers, I was blessed to be raised by great parents. When someone really upset me or did me wrong, I’d tell Mom or Dad and they’d even personally take care of the issue or make sure the right person did.

As a life-time observer of current events, I can think of numerous examples where some person or organization was getting away with a fraud or harming other people and an authority figure or adult in the room would become aware of this and spring into action.

*** (Most every-day citizens probably aren’t aware that the real adults in the room are the “Covid Contrarians” on Substack. This might change if more people discovered our essays.) ***

A few more examples …

Lawyers and prosecutors would take good cases, defend the person who suffered an injury, and would win the case.

In politics, especially at the local level, if enough citizens raised enough hell about a disturbing issue, a mayor or City Councilman would step up and make the changes citizens demanded.

Even journalists and editors would identify certain civic wrongs and publish a series of hard-hitting stories and op-eds that fixed a problem and exposed anyone who had abused their positions of power … or nixed a dumb idea or “agenda.”

Before I became a freelance journalist on Substack, I was the editor and publisher of a weekly newspaper in my hometown. I really didn’t have enough time to perform in-depth, time-consuming investigative journalism. However, I can think of a couple of examples where my journalism made a difference.

***

I once received a news tip from a whistle-blower who told me the board of trustees at Troy State University was getting ready to change the name of our college. (A few influential boosters wanted our college to have a directional name, like the University of Central Alabama, thinking this would give our college a more impressive brand).

I thought this was a very bad idea and an unneeded change and I wrote several articles and editorials saying “Let’s don’t do this.”

Once we broke this scoop, real, grassroots’ leaders mobilized and we defeated this idea.

While this might seem like a trivial anecdote, it did re-affirm my belief that the “adults in the room” (the president of the college and its board members) would change their plans if someone simply made a few good arguments. In other words, the leaders responded to push-back from the community. That is, they listened to myself and others.

Re: The courtesy of allowing citizens to share a contrarian opinion …

Sticking to subject of the power and potential influence of the press, I’m one of those citizens who was never hesitant to pen a letter-to-the editor when an issue got me fired up.

I don’t know if any of my many letters (which were published in all our state’s leading newspapers and even national magazines and newspapers) made a difference or not. However, I at least appreciated the fact that editors would publish them, even when I was slamming the coverage of the same newspaper.

At least my “voice” was being heard.

Today, of course, most newspapers are hanging on by a thread and you almost never see any letters-to-the-editors or important and dissenting guest op-eds.

As another anecdote, in the early months of Covid, I wrote a letter-to-the editor to al.com (the former Birmingham News), stating that, for most people, Covid wasn’t any more deadly than a case of the typical flu. I actually spoke to an editor, who told me al.com could not “allow” anyone to compare Covid to the flu, a quote that still boggles my mind.

It’s now the fall of 2025 and in almost six years since official Covid, I can’t think of one letter-to-the-editor or guest op-ed in any of our state’s major newspapers or Internet sites that has run one dissenting letter about the Covid response.

Of course, some newspapers and Internet sites do allow Reader Comments. However, many other news organizations did away with their Reader Comment sections and/or pay a gatekeeper to “moderate” the content and allow only paid subscribers to comment.

***

As noted above, I now view myself as an “adult in the room.”

The Catch is that I can’t publish my views anywhere where large numbers of my fellow citizens would actually see my arguments or rebuttals.

One might even think some kind of widespread, coordinated conspiracy exists to block the reach of dissidents or the world’s real adults in the room.

A closing anecdote about speaking truth to power …

I’ll close with another Covid anecdote that shows I at least tried to influence the silly policies of a group of community leaders.

More than a year into Covid, I got myself on the agenda of a meeting of the Troy Board of Education and was allotted five minutes to make my case that local students should no longer have to wear masks to fight Covid.

After making my little speech, mumbling through my mask, I don’t think I received even a “Thank you, Mr. Rice” response.

Needless to say, the mask policy remained in effect.

Thinking about that event today, I realize I was one adult, trying to speak to and persuade six more adults (the school board members and the superintendent).

I spoke “truth to power” … and power won.

The problem or issue was that I was the only member of the community who showed up to lobby for the repeal of the mask policy.

In fact, I had been led to believe that several other community members, maybe many other community members, would show up and get their five minutes at the podium.

But I was a lonely adult.

Other adults in our community who thought like me were too busy or too afraid to put themselves on the agenda. (Or, perhaps, most supported the policy?)

By 2021, most citizens had been conditioned to think their voices either didn’t matter or wouldn’t make a difference … or they had been conditioned to think good citizens should always comply with the experts and authorities.

The adults in the room either didn’t care about what we thought or citizens weren’t adult enough to challenge alleged authorities.

In recent years and decades, major changes have occurred in our nation - most bad and alarming .. probably because we let children run the country … or the real adults in the room were simply kept out of the building.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.