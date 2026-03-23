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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
8h

In my view, the problem is they no longer want to entertain, but to dictate political views! I don’t wanna be lectured too, or told what to believe or what not to believe. Same reason I no longer watch late night shows with phony comedians who have an agenda and are paid to push a biased viewpoint. I have canceled all my newspaper subscriptions also because they are biased and not objective in their reporting. Epoch Times seems to be balanced and on the web.

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Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin's avatar
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
8h

Average citizens in America are becoming aware of the evil and dark nature of Hollywood-- Who hasn't heard of the horrors of Epstein (and Weinstein? and Oprah?) And P.Diddy, Justin Beiber, and predictive programming--understood by those who have been looking into the maw of 'the real world' for longer. We are disgusted and want no affilitation with what is at least propaganda and manipulation and at most the vanguard of efforts to completely destroy the American family and steal our children. ~ Ginger Breggin

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