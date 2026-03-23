I just learned this film, which I’d never heard of, won “Best Picture.”

One of my niches as a Substack author is my effort to identify significant changes in society. Thus, I would like to note that the 2026 Academy Awards drew a 3.92 Nielsen rating in the key demo of adults 18 - 49. Only an estimated 17.9 million Americans (out of 350 million citizens) watched this show.

In 1983, when I graduated from high school and the American population was just 233 million, the Oscars produced a TV rating of 53.2 with 59 percent of all of TV households watching this once iconic awards show.

Speaking for myself (as a life-long “film buff”), I can’t remember the last time I watched the Oscars. I’m certainly not going out on a limb when I opine with confidence that very few of my readers took the time to watch even 30 minutes of this telecast.

So what does this eye-opening change mean?

It means that “Hollywood” is Dead Industry Walking.

It means that an industry that symbolized America’s greatness for decades is gone with the wind.

It means Chief Brody could get that bigger boat he wanted, but Hollywood has long since jumped the shark.

As I often write, why is the best question … so one needs to ask why do so few Americans now care about watching the Oscars?

The answers probably tell us everything we need to know about the state of the Real World, including the imaginary or narrative-protecting world created by Hollywood’s woke script writers and executives.

The easy answers are that the movies Hollywood produces are putrid and produce no notable demand in would-be film-goers. Thanks to real inflation, these movies cost astronomical amounts to produce and tickets (and popcorn prices) to go see them are beyond what most people are willing to pay.

That is, a very easy inflation workaround to sorry film fare is to simply cut out this entertainment option.

If far fewer Americans are willing to pay a baby sitter $60 to go see a movie (and maybe visit Outback Steakhouse before or after the show), almost no one’s going to care who wins Best Picture or Best Actor.

In researching this article, I learned that a film called “One Battle After Another” won the Oscar for Best Picture. Until five minutes ago, I’d never heard of this film.

For context, in the film season of 1982-83, “Gandhi” won Best Picture. I had heard of this movie and had also heard of the actor who portrayed Gandhi, who everybody said was great - although I didn’t pay to go go see this movie either.

From Google AI, I learned that the top movies in 1982-1983 included “E.T.”, “Return of the Jedi,” “Tootsie,” “An Officer and a Gentleman,” “Blade Runner,” “Risky Business,” “War Games” and “Scar Face.”

I saw every single one of these movies and several of these films I’ve watched multiple times. Most of these movies were outstanding and made me “proud to be an American, where at least” … my country made the best movies in the world.

Skip forward 43 years and I’m A) too broke to go to the movies or B) no movie made in Hollywood interests me.

***

Which is not to say I never go to the movies. About once or twice a year, I’ll go with my wife and kids to see some children’s movie. Hollywood executives, who aren’t completely stupid, have figured out parents will pay good money to entertain our children, which explains why half of the new releases are animated films targeting the key 6-to-11-year-old market.

The balance of the “new” releases are, largely, super hero re-boots, sequels or prequels, which explains why film-goers have now been entertained by 12 Super Man, Spider Man and Bat Man movies.

Even before Covid, I knew that Hollywood - just like the mainstream press - was yet another rapidly-dying American industry. Covid simply expedited the demise.

In 2020, no Studio was bold enough to produce a new movie - the filming of which might kill all the cast members, grips and extras. (I’ve opined America is now “led by the obtuse” and simply note no leader in Hollywood - or any actor - protested a development that was guaranteed to further decimate their industry).

A local example …

In Troy, Alabama, the response to Covid also killed our college town’s one five-screen cinema-plex, meaning film buffs now have to travel 50 miles to Montgomery or Dothan to see our movie of choice. (Today’s local gas price: $3.59/gallon = a $20 movie travel premium plus more hours for the babysitter.)

For the record, the citizens of Troy supported at least one movie theater for 100 years, but we’ve now gone six years without this local entertainment option.

“Amen?”

(Our town’s last movie theater is now a five-screen … church).

***

Apparently, it cost a great deal of money to produce even a sorry movie.

Hollywood, which is heavily unionized, responded by making movies not in California but in Georgia or Toronto … but even movies made “off” were/are very expensive.

If you’re going to make a movie for $200 million, you better make a kids’ movie or go back into Marvel’s archives to have any chance of recouping your investment.

Also, the local theater owners - who are no longer “local” - have to charge $15 to $20 for a ticket, and $5 for a small Coke and a small box of Milk Duds.

The theater owners also have to pay minimum wage to local college students to check the purses of all film-goers to make sure nobody is sneaking in contraband candy.

Also, films that used to play at the movie theater for months, now might appear on the big screen for just a couple of days or, often, these films are never even released out into the hinterlands and go straight to the world’s new movie theater - the “streaming” market.

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Work-arounds Galore …

One reason this year’s Oscars pulled a rating smaller than a Saturday afternoon college football game is that, by now, probably half of American households have “cut the cord” on their cable or satellite TV service.

As they have been for 20 years, this year’s Oscars, were televised by ABC, which is owned by Disney, which also still produces films, but they are films that have mandated 40 percent quotas to employ people of color and people that have the acronyms “LGBT-plus.”

Some cynics, and I’m one of them, go so far as to say that DEI initiatives helped kill Hollywood, putting a new twist on the slogan “diversity is our strength.”

Has anyone else thought about the movies that will never be made?

In fact, an excellent feature film or documentary might explore how “woke culture” helped destroy the primary arbiter or advertisement of “American culture.” Alas, no such film could or would be be made in Hollywood or would ever be released on Hulu or Netflix.

As a (germane) aside, I note that it’s now been six years since the greatest world-changing event of my lifetime (Covid) happened, and Hollywood still hasn’t produced a movie about what caused this event or how it effected society or the culture of the world.

(I do note that the Brownstone Institute and a few radical mavericks are trying to raise money on Go Fund Me to produce a very-low-budget Covid movie (with the screenplay written by Walter Kirn), but nobody knows if this effort will be successful or not. Even if the movie is filmed, it would probably be shown at only three movie theaters in the country - two in South Dakota, but not at Sundance in Idaho).

While this movie would have mass interest, it’s guaranteed it would never be nominated for Best Picture or receive any Oscar recognition - yet another tell about today’s Hollywood.

The Death of Hollywood is no trivial cultural change

For more than a century, Americans from all walks of life and all political ideologies bonded over movies. From “Casablanca” to “Forrest Gump”, catch-phrases from movies became better known than Shakespearean sonnets.

There’s no telling how many 60-year marriages started with the prosaic “dinner-and-a-show” rite of passage. If your job or home-life was producing stress, a brief respite from reality was just one good flick away.

Spurious propaganda or not, the reason so many immigrants wanted to come to the land of the free was the images projected on the silver screen.

Not only did the technology used to produce the films often leave Americans amazed, the story-telling was often thought-provoking - and sometimes - even inspiring.

If one institution in America was immune to the ups-and-downs of changing economic conditions and revealed the exceptional components of American society, it had to be our nation’s film Industry … and the one town that represented this industry - Hollywood.

But if even Hollywood could flop or commit suicide - if 340 million Americans and billions of people throughout the world could collectively ignore this industry - no American institution is probably sacrosanct.

At one time, every executive in Hollywood (and everyone in Peoria) probably thought every American hungered to be entertained and would always relish an escape from their mundane and stress-producing daily lives.

***

As for the Academy Awards, conventional wisdom proclaimed that legions of Americans will always want to watch the Beautiful People and huge stars who gather once a year to celebrate this magical industry.

But that script - or narrative - turned out be bogus too.

Any accurate movie capturing the demise of America’s film industry will be a tragedy where the main character ends up committing suicide, which is not likely to be a “feel-good” movie that sells many $20 tickets.

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