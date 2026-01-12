Sarah Bridges, with her son Porter, was not leaving until RFK, Jr. read her citizen research.

If I was going to write a movie script about the life of RFK, Jr., my opening scene might be the scene that changed Mr. Kennedy’s life, leading to this former environmental advocate and hero of the Left becoming a reviled disinformation super-spreader and a threat to the world and “democracy.”

The scene would show the Minnesota mother (Sarah Bridges), whose son (Porter) suffers from autism, who showed up at Kennedy’s Cape Cod house unannounced in 2005, rang the doorbell, actually met Mr. Kennedy (who apparently doesn’t employ a butler), and dropped off a box full of “18 inches of documents” that Ms. Bridges said prove a connection between vaccines and autism.

As Kennedy has shared in numerous interviews, Ms. Bridges said she wasn’t leaving until he read the documents.

No doubt impressed by her conviction and resolve, Kennedy did read the documents - a prosaic event that would change world history - and, one day might change the future, perhaps making all mothers “hesitant” about giving their children vaccines.

This scene explains how the son of Bobby Kennedy and the nephew of President John F. Kennedy - Democratic political royalty - almost instantly became an “anti-vaxxer” and, instantly, persona non grata in Democratic politics (and an instant “kook” to many Republicans as well.)

For future historians seeking to date the origins of the (serious) anti-vax movement, this event must be it.

The Back Story is often compelling …

No research is required to fill in the back story that must have led to this history-changing moment.

Clearly, the son of Sarah Bridges had been diagnosed with autism, a child who was perfectly normal and healthy before Porter received a vaccine for pertussis (whooping cough) as an infant in 1993.

This lady, as well as many other mothers and fathers with similar stories, then became a prolific and tireless citizen researcher. She was simply searching for answers and trying to determine what happened that altered the course of her child’s life.

Ms. Bridge probably knew nothing could be done to reverse her child’s autism. However, her motivation was humanitarian and altruistic; she didn’t want any other child (or other parents) to suffer the same outcome as she and her child.

After years of painstaking and tedious research, Ms. Bridges became convinced “vaccines” likely did cause her child’s autism.

I imagine Ms. Bridges and other parents with autistic children took this same information to numerous physicians, public health officials and members of the “watchdog” press, asking them to do their own investigations or at least consider the possibility a causal relationship exists.

No research is required to know that at every step, every person or group she spoke with told her she was wrong, with some probably adding, “Now, please leave us alone.”

She was probably also told, “Don’t share this with other mothers; you will scare them and make them doubt vaccines, which have prevented millions of children from dying of whooping cough, measles, polio, Hepatitis B, etc.”

It takes one influential public figure who will listen and has the courage to act …

These mothers, however, didn’t drop the subject and must have believed their own research was important.

When so many officials and medical experts wouldn’t listen to them, these mothers - desperate to be heard - started searching for any well-known public official who might listen to them.

For the citizen researcher parents, they knew their efforts to raise awareness of a legitimate medical crisis would fail unless they could get at least one prominent figure to also champion their cause.

She and other parents knew that Bobby Kennedy, Jr. had become famous for filing lawsuits against companies that allowed poisonous toxins like mercury to get into the water supplies and eventually fish that people ate.

“Maybe Bobby Kennedy will listen to us,” they must have said to themselves.

So the group started attending public events where Kennedy spoke. If the event included a Q&A session, they presented their evidence and asked the famous advocate of people harmed by chemical or environmental toxins if this was an issue that might also concern him.

While Kennedy noted the parents’ dedication and passion, he admits he never followed-up on any of their concerns by doing his own research - until that day in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.

Kennedy’s eureka moment came when he realized the same toxins that he thought were harming fishermen were being directly injected into the veins of tiny children and infants who hadn’t fully-developed immune systems yet.

Kennedy isn’t or wasn’t dumb …

By 2005, Kennedy, who received his undergraduate degree from Harvard and his law degree from the University of Virginia, was an accomplished litigator who had successfully sued many big companies and represented many classes of victims (including people harmed by Monsanto products).

Complex scientific papers didn’t intimidate him and he knew the red flags to look for in scientific papers often funded by large companies.

Kennedy was also different than other public figures in that he placed significant weight on testimonials told by parents, who, after all, knew their children better than anyone. If parents were adamant that distinct changes occurred in their children after they had received a shot, he believed he should listen to these parents.

(Common sense would suggest that doctors and nurses who administered a shot would be unlikely to admit the shots they recommended and administered were the cause of any significant harm).

After reflecting on the research and doing his own investigations, Kennedy then went public with his concerns that vaccines might be causing autism.

The Fallen Child of Camelot …

The public response was as quick and brutal as it was informative.

Over night, Bobby Kennedy became a pariah to the entire Establishment.

It was okay for Kennedy to sue other big companies that may be harming citizens or the planet, but it was not acceptable for him to question the safety of any vaccine … or any obscenely-rich pharmaceutical company.

(Before 2005, Kennedy was viewed as highly intelligent. After he began to question vaccines, his Harvard degree and legal victories were dismissed as spurious. Apparently, Kennedy also suddenly lost his analytical reasoning abilities.)

Whether he knew it or not at the time, Kennedy quickly learned that the third rail of political discourse was challenging companies that manufactured vaccines (as well as the hundreds of thousands of clinics that administered them every day).

Although this has already started to change, even today the First Commandment of Politics remains: “Thou Shall Not Question Big Pharma.”

Kennedy went ahead and challenged, arguably, the most formidable industry in the country, a display of principle that should have won him a “Profile in Courage” award, but in reality cost him his status as a Democratic icon and even caused most members of the Kennedy family to publicly repudiate the best-known living Kennedy.

It’s interesting to think about what might have happened to Bobby Kennedy, Jr. - and indeed the entire world - if Kennedy had not answered the door that day, or had not read those documents or had told Ms. Bridges, “I’m sorry; but I can’t help you.”

Covid/Destiny Takes a hand …

Fifteen years later Covid happened and it was Bobby Kennedy who emerged as the best-known critic of Anthony Fauci and of every public health expert who said every American must get the new Covid “vaccines.”

(Admire Kennedy or not, surely a few of Kennedy’s critics will acknowledge that it takes guts to challenge every expert … or maybe they won’t.)

When the Covid “vaccines” were shown to be far from “95 percent effective” and when millions of people reported possible adverse events and all-cause deaths exploded around the world after mass inoculation, tens of millions of people questioned the efficacy and safety of this new, FDA-approved vaccines.

We all calculate the percentages and probabilities and then we play the odds.

And …

Today, in one of the most significant changes in recent history, millions of citizens are now questioning the necessity of all vaccines.

While members of Congress and employees of Big Media will never admit it, they know that levels of “vaccine hesitancy” have never been higher in America.

First, almost everyone decided to forgo their next round of Covid “boosters.” Next, expanding numbers of people decided to pass on their annual flu “vaccines.” Indeed, growing numbers of citizens - and parents - are questioning practically every vaccine, as is the surgeon general of the State of Florida.

If Gallup polled veterinarians, they’d probably find more pet owners are now questioning the rabies vaccines for their pets.

All of these viewpoints are changing despite the fact the government, pharmaceutical companies and prestigious medical associations are doubling down on their non-stop vaccine marketing/propaganda.

For now, the Vaccine Hesitancy Movement is clandestinely quiet, sliding through the blades of skepticism out there in the grassroots. With the possible exception of the surgeon general of Florida, no public figure or celebrity has displayed the courage Bobby Kennedy displayed two decades ago.

Whether they admit it or not, more mothers are aware that autism diagnoses have sky-rocketed and that this happened after the number of shots on the vaccine schedule was increased dramatically.

More people have figured out or are willing to acknowledge that non-vaccinated Amish citizens are healthier than vaccinated children.

Thanks to the alternative media, more people have now read stories that show that the mortality of diseases like measles, small pox, chicken pox and polio had already plummeted by the time vaccines for these conditions were widely administered.

More people now know that the previous terrible killer scarlet fever disappeared … with no vaccine.

Engineers and commerce MVPs were the real heroes of better health …

Rapidly improving economic conditions and the disappearance of legions of people people living in squalor actually slayed all the infectious diseases that once caused large numbers of deaths. Sanitation, refrigeration, better transportation, safer working conditions, central air and heat, indoor plumbing, better nutrition and food inspections saved millions of lives - not vaccines.

People in Africa and Haiti have shorter life expectancies because so many people still live in shacks and shanties where these First-World conditions are still not the norm.

Even with censorship programs designed to protect Big Pharma’s ability to mint money, the word is still getting out that vaccines are over-rated or, not even necessary and, likely or possibly, cause more adverse health conditions than they might prevent.

Bobby Kennedy, Jr. would NOT have started Children’s Health Defense, or written the influential best-seller The Real Anthony Fauci or run for president or become Donald Trump’s secretary of Health and Human Services … unless Sarah Bridges dropped a box of files on his front doorstep.

It’s not known how long it will take until - like the Amish - virtually every child receives no vaccines. But that day is coming.

The arrival of that day wasn’t heralded by government health regulators or brave journalism of The New York Times, but by a few citizens who decided to do their own research and found one potentially-influential person on the planet who would listen to them.

