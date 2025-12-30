Did an operative know everything that was getting ready to happen? Shouldn’t someone be looking into whether such a person exists?

Over the Christmas holidays I took a holiday from writing, but I still kept researching random factoids that might tie certain elements of the Covid narrative together in a bow of deductive reasoning.

With this dispatch, I’ll focus on a topic I’ve yet to write about - the claims of a “whistleblower” writing at the website 4chan.

(I appreciate Substack newsletter Dr. Wojak M.D., re-running a dispatch that summarized many key events that might have led to an “op” that came to be known as Covid-19.)

In an article that summarizes many threads that suggest possible coordination to produce a manufactured pandemic is a story that highlights the claims of a possible or purported “whistleblower,” an individual who apparently knew that an historic pandemic was going to happen when this anonymous person made a post at the 4chan website on Sept. 5, 2019.

According to this poster, approximately four months before China alerted the WHO of a novel virus that caused pneumonia-like symptoms, an anonymous poster at the website 4chan warned:

“9-10 million Americans will be killed during 2020 > 2021 in some kind of major event. Don’t ask me how I know this …”

This same poster also included a sentence which many people would interpret as a definite, five-alarm warning message:

… “Do not accept any vaccines that will be released for a deadly virus in the winter of 2020.”

When asked by another user, “Where will the virus first appear?” The poster replied:

“It will originate from a pharmaceutical company working with military op’s in a west coast state. It will be accurately planted in major cities and it will cause flu like symptoms and may be deadly to elders and babies but the media will report it as deadly for everyone but it’s a hoax, the vaccine will be the real killer packed with copious amounts of toxic metals.”

Another poster asked: “Are you an astrologist?”

The whistleblower then provided an answer that caught the attention of many people in the alternative or “conspiracy” press:

“No. I’m operative.”

Another poster replied: “I’m calling bullshit. That’s the plot to at least a dozen Hollywood movies. You know nothing.”

Which prompted this response from the possible whistleblower:

“I do not know any details on the actual genetics of the virus sorry. But I know they have tested it multiple times already but in different “brand” names.

Commentary:

To myself (and perhaps others), the anonymous whistleblower exhibited few signs of a person simply seeking to attract attention on social media by making a bold claim.

Significantly, this person clearly purported to have advance knowledge of world-changing events that would and did happen on the timeline he specified in his post.

Assuming this person was, in fact, a government “operative” and if he (or she) did indeed have advanced knowledge of events to come, several conclusions would follow logically:

First, in the weeks and months (years?) before this September 5, 2019 post, the event/op had already been green-lighted by unknown powerful individuals.

By deduction, this person and other “operatives” already knew that said virus would (or “may”) be deadly to “babies” and the “elders.” However, per the whistleblower, the vast majority of the world population would not face a morality risk.

According to this anonymous poster, the “deadly pandemic” narrative would be a “hoax” perpetrated with the help of the “media”- a point that suggests conspirators knew the watchdog press would be easy to dupe and/or would never perform any investigations that might expose the conspirators.

Planners must have been monitoring those affected …

For myself, a significant logical inference would be that operatives had already been monitoring the symptoms and medical conditions of individuals who’d contracted the virus.

As a Substack contrarian who’s performed copious research into the “Early Spread” hypothesis, this anecdote strongly suggests unknown numbers of certain populations had already experienced observable Covid symptoms

I note that September 5, 2019 was at least six weeks before any respiratory virus outbreak at the World Military Games in Wuhan (which began on Oct. 19) and approximately 100 days before a purported outbreak at a Wet Market in Wuhan in late December 2019.

If some people had already become sick (and perhaps died) by September 5, 2019, this makes a skeptic wonder if the summer 2019 outbreaks at Virginia nursing homes, “Vaping outbreaks” in several states and outbreaks in other locations (like Pennsylvania as documented by my research partner Laura Mueller) might have been early “test runs” of Covid 19.

***

Another detail of this whistleblower’s dispatch jibes with what many contrarians have long believed - namely that the roll-out of a new “life-saving vaccine” seems to have been the real desired result. The fact the self-identified “operative” already knew that vaccines would be administered in the “winter of 2020” is perhaps the most eye-opening revelation from this series of communications.

The claim that a vaccine would be the major killer qualifies as an explosive revelation because almost everything the poster said would happen did, in fact, happen (and is still happening at least based on “excess death” numbers that are still far more elevated than pre-pandemic statistics.)

An obvious question that no officials have apparently asked …

The whistleblower’s claims prompt an obvious question few have asked. Specifically, who was this person and why hasn’t the government or the “watchdog” press used all resources available to identify this person?

Is there no person in the the U.S. government, the CIA or the FBI who possess the resources or natural curiosity to find out who this person is/was? Did anyone make any effort to identify this person? If no person with official investigative powers thinks this is a worthwhile project, why didn’t they?

The claims of the “whistleblower” also imply a sequence of events that would be forthcoming - events that would further cement the “deadly pandemic” narrative and ultimately produce an unprecedented vaccine campaign 15 months in the future.

Common-sense conjecture on the part of credible investigators might posit that certain other “operatives” - people who already knew that a world-wide pandemic was X months away - would probably (or might) organize table-top planning exercises to outline the ensuing steps that would be employed to deal with such an event.

That is, the creators of Event 201 (held on October 19, 2019) or Crimson Contagion (a simulation exercise that concluded in August 2019) might be viewed as primary suspects in any pandemic that might have been contrived or scripted.

Both events were extremely important as organizers assigned specific pandemic roles to virtually every significant government, media and public health organization in the world.

Per these table-top planning exercises, If a killer pandemic happens, this is how authorities must respond … which is exactly how these agencies and organizations did respond.

Expressed differently, a coordinated and orchestrated global “response” almost certainly couldn’t have happened unless these highly-detailed planning sessions had already occurred.

While the 4chan whistleblower went silent after his provocative warning, deductive reasoning suggests (that if this person was credible), one unknown very powerful person or persons had already given the order to set this plan into motion.

Significantly, if “Covid” was planned, the timelines and specific assigned tasks germane to the plan … had already been created. As of September 5, 2019 all that was left to do was activate the different phases of the plan, a plan that would presumably entail simulation rehearsal sessions.

What every citizen in the world should be interested in learning is who gave the “Go” order - an order that, per this whistleblower, had already been given by early September 2019.

If one assumes this whistleblower was a legit operative, common sense suggests this person was far from the only person with knowledge of what events had already transpired and what sequence of events would play out in the months and years to come.

If I was a detective, I’d look hard at the people who organized Event 201 and other Pandemic Planning Exercises - people and organizations like Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum and the CIA - the organization best-known for producing “operatives” who conceive and then execute elaborate clandestine, top-secret plans.

The plan would include elements to prevent disclosure of the plan …

IMO, key components of a plan this sinister would include components that made it virtually impossible for any important truth-seeker to expose the plan.

That is, all possible skeptics or would-be Sherlock Holmes would have to be neutralized or thwarted.

The ramp-up of the Censorship Industrial Complex - a project which required copious advance planning and funding - would be a vital part of such a plan.

Viewed through the lens of my Early Spread hypothesis, said plan would fall apart if it was learned the alleged “deadly virus” was not any more deadly than the common flu, a conclusion which could be proven or “confirmed” if the public learned many people had been getting sick from this virus as early as the summer or early fall of 2019.

However, for some unknown reason - a reason that must have been a key part of “The Plan” - it must have been deemed essential that no American could be proven to have been infected with this virus until late January 2020 - and, per the plan, this small number of people would all be said to have contracted the virus while on trips to China.

Expressed differently, when public health officials stated the first cases of Covid happened in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, the planners must have known that nobody (who mattered) would question this claim.

However, the 4chan whistleblower stated as of September 5, 2019: “But I know they have tested it (the virus) multiple times already.”

At least according to one purported operative, who was already telling people not to get a new vaccine he knew would be introduced in late 2020, Early Spread was a fact because officials already knew a novel virus had been “tested … multiple times already.”

Key Questions: How did this person know this and how many other people knew this by the first week of September 2019?

If the 4chan whistleblower is legit, the only possible conclusion reasonable citizens could make is that sinister forces had achieved terrifying levels of power and by the summer of 2019 had already pulled the trigger on a plan that’s still not been confirmed … and perhaps never will be.

