Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
3h

Cutting-room floor text:

Regarding “Covid,” I continue to point out that almost all of the important research that might answer vitally important unanswered questions is occurring on Substack. These articles or thought pieces are being produced by citizen journalists or researchers, not by any person affiliated with any important “truth-seeking” organization affiliated with the Establishment, which, IMO, exists to protect the Status Quo or the “authorized narrative.”

Of note, all the vignettes summarized below were published by “Covid Contrarians” on Substack.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Meryl Nass's avatar
Meryl Nass
3h

BMGF bought $55 million in stock of BioNTech (never had had a product at that point) in Sept 2019, its largest single purchase in 2019.

French govt began the process of taking HCQ off the list of OTC drugs in Oct 2019.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Bill Rice, Jr.
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Bill Rice, Jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture