Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
10h

That was then (yesterday): I had 276 paid subscribers.

This is now (today): I have 273 paid subscribers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
11h

Then:

Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.

Now:

Sticks and stones may be dodged when thrown, but words cut all the way through me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bill Rice, Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture