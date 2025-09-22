Travis “Mr. Pharma” Kelce is the face of the new NFL, but I liked the old NFL much better. However, “Two-for-One” Kelce is engaged to the one singer from this decade who I can actually name.

Is it just my imagination or are we living in a world that now seems foreign to anyone over, say, age 50? I don’t think it’s my imagination …

***

That was then: “I might not agree with your opinion, but I’ll fight to my death for your right to say it.”

This is now: “You are a dangerous extremist; never talk to me again.”

***

That was then: “You’ve got to fight … for your right … to party.”

This is now: “Dude, if you want to party with us, you better wear your masks and be up-to-date on all your vaccines.”

***

That was then: More than 600,000 Americans died in America’s Greatest Insurrection (The Civil War).

This is now: One 5-2, 115-pound unarmed lady (killed by an armed Capitol police officer) died in America’s 2nd most-deadly insurrection on 1- 6-2021.

***

That was then: “Sixty Minutes” often aired segments on dangerous Big Pharma products, getting the products pulled from the market.

This is now: “Sixty Minutes” says all vaccines are safe and effective.

***

That was then: No commercials in “Sixty Minutes” were bought by giant pharmaceutical companies.

This is now: Fifty percent of commercials in “Sixty Minutes” are brought by giant pharmaceutical companies.

***

That was then: The government pulled the Swine Flu vaccine in 1976 after a few people might have died.

This is now: The government still recommends Covid vaccines for just about everyone, including expectant mothers and sick elderly people … after millions of possible vaccine deaths and injuries.

***

That was then: Nobody I graduated from high school with was on the autism spectrum.

This is Now: 1-in-32 male students are on the spectrum.

***

That was then: Disney World’s most lucrative vendors sold Mickey Mouse souvenirs.

This is now: Disney World’s most lucrative vendors rent motorized scooters to obese patrons.

***

That was then: George Carlin went on “The Tonight Show” and riffed about a Big Club that audience members didn’t belong to.

This is Now: Jimmy Kimmel (and Disney) and Stephen Colbert (and Paramount) ban any comedians who make jokes telling people to not Trust the Man.

***

That was then: Great NFL players made exciting plays that won games for their teams.

This is now: NFL players still make exciting plays … followed by: “Holding, No. 76 … “Roughing the passer, No. 95” … “Pass interference, No. 28”… followed by: “15-yard penalty, re-play the down.”

***

That was then: NFL end zone messages were silent on social justice.

This is now: Inscriptions on NFL end zones now tell fans to “End Racism,” “Stop Hate,” “Choose Love” and “Inspire Change.”

***

That was then: “Parents shouldn’t gamble with their kids’ diaper money” was a prevalent thought.

This is now: “The Lotto jackpot is up to $400 million; Support education and buy your tickets today!”

***

That was then: “Your doctor smokes Camels.”

This is now: Don’t smoke, but the government appreciates the $12 in taxes on whatever brand you do smoke.

***

That was then: Women have babies.

This is now: Pregnant persons have babies.

***

That was then: Furries were cartoon characters or stuffed animals.

This is now: Furries are a living species who human beings identify with and should not be discriminated against or made fun of.

***

That was then: Only white people can be racists.

This is now: Only white people can be racists.

That was then: Hollywood made about 500 original movies every year.

This is now: Hollywood makes about 100 new movies a year - only about 50 if you don’t count re-boots or sequels.

***

That was then: Doctors never prescribed medicines to hyperactive children or anti-depressants to children.

This is now: Illinois has mandated psychological screenings for all children grades 3 through 12.

***

That was then: Neighborhood boys played tackle football in someone’s yard almost every fall afternoon.

This is now: Neighborhood boys buckle on their Meta Quest Alternate Reality goggles every afternoon.

Inflation does take a bite …

That was then: a 16-ounce jar of peanut butter was 50 cents.

This is now: A 10-ounce jar of peanut butter is $4.25.

***

That was then: A penny would buy you a piece of bubble gum or a hard candy mint.

This is now: The tax on a $2.10 Hershey Bar is 21 cents.

***

That was then: Only poor people worked for the government.

This is now: Work hard in school, get your Master’s and try to get a good government job!

***

That was then: The Amish, the most healthy people in the country, didn’t get vaccines.

This is now: The Amish, the most healthy people in the country, don’t get vaccines.

***

That was then: Talented musicians of the 1970s included The Rolling Stones, Steely Dan, Tom Petty, ELO, The Eagles, Billy Joel, Earth Wind and Fire, The Ohio Players, The Commodores, the Talking Heads, Jim Croce, James Taylor, Lynryrd Skynyrd, Simon and Garfunkel, Elvis Costello, Fleetwood Mac, Linda Ronstadt, Olivia Newton John, Carley Simon, The Pretenders, The Kinks, Stevie Wonder, Jimmy Buffet, Bocephus and David Allen Coe.

This is now: Talented musicians of the 2020s include … Ah, I can’t think of anybody … My wife likes Taylor Swift.

The Commodores poster that came in one of their albums from the 1970s. I used the poster when I ran for 9th grade class president (I won!)

That was then: Ninety-five percent of 8th grade students could tell teachers when the Civil War was fought or what nation America fought to gain its independence.

This is now: Maybe thirty precent of 12th grade students know these answers. I think Baltimore had one school where one student tested proficient in math.

***

That was then: The U.S. Department of Education did not exist.

This is now: The U.S. Department of Education not only exists, it’s existed for 46 years.

***

That was then: Popular TV shows were “Gilligan’s Island,” “The Brady Bunch,” “I Dream of Jeanie,” “The Beverly Hillbillies,” “The Andy Griffith Show” and “Columbo.”

This is now: Popular TV shows include “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “The Kardashians,” “Honey Boo Boo,” “The Biggest Loser” and “Dance Moms” - none of which have … actors.

***

That was then: No U.S. State had a Public Health Agency.

This is Now: Every U.S. State has a Public Health Agency with thousands of employees, plus all major cities and counties as well as small cities and counties.

***

That was then: A pediatrician could go his/her entire career without diagnosing a child with diabetes.

This is now: A pediatrician can’t go four hours without seeing a patient with juvenile diabetes or pre-diabetes.

That was then: There was no flu vaccine and people got the flu every winter.

This is now: There is a flu vaccine and more people get the flu.

Raymond Ledford has been cutting hair for 60 years in Troy, Alabama. Raymond told me a friend at the Alabama Children’s Home taught him how to cut hair over two Saturday’s when Raymond was 15. Raymond went on to become the most successful barber in Troy history.

That was then: Someone could teach themselves how to cut hair and instantly get a job cutting hair all with no expenses.

This is now: Someone can still get a job cutting hair … after going to a state-approved cosmetology school for a year and paying $100 to $300 for their license and $16,000 for their training.

***

That was then: Mothers could buy light bulbs that worked for $2 a pack.

This is now: Mothers can buy light bulbs that don’t brighten a room for $20 a pack.

***

That was then: You could buy gas without 10-percent ethanol and the gas wouldn’t damage the engine of your lawn mower.

This is now: One gas station in town might sell no-ethanol gas - for $2 more a gallon than ethanol gas.

***

That was then: Family members needed to flush the toilet once.

This is now: Flush twice to be sure.

***

That was then: Everyone drank water from the tap or a water fountain.

This is now: Everyone buys a 24-pack of bottled water from Wal-Mart.

***

That was then: You could get a babysitter for $15.

This is now: Adult couples rarely go out on a date and a babysitter is now $50 to $75 (or so I’ve heard).

***

That was then: You could only hear profanity or see partial nudity or implied sex in an R-rated movie.

This is now: You can hear profanity and see implied sex on every other TV show.

Comparing “scandals” …

That was then: The big political scandal was Watergate, a scandal where nobody died that involved a botched burglary and White House cover-up. This scandal was aggressively investigated by every major news organization.

This is now: The big political scandal is an alleged respiratory virus pandemic, where millions of people allegedly died or were injured and and millions of people lost their jobs and couldn’t visit their grandmother in a hospital or nursing home .. and nobody in corporate journalism is interested in investigating this non-scandal.

***

That was then: Amateur college athletes, who didn’t know they were being exploited, played sports for the love of the game, a free education, and because they might have chance to make some money when they turned pro at the age of 21 or 22.

This is now: Apparently College athletes don’t really enjoy playing these sports but will play for the school that will pay them the most money.

***

That was then: College was for smart people who were interested in learning for learning’s sake. Tuition could be paid with a check.

This is now: College is for anybody with a pulse and students can re-pay their loans over the next 30 years.

***

That was then: Families could take vacations without worrying about causing global warming or making the oceans rise.

This is now: If you care about the environment, you need to buy a $100,000 electric car and, please whatever you do, recycle.

***

That was then: Your grandfather bought gold and silver to protect against inflation.

This is now: To fight inflation simply buy whatever stocks Warren Buffet buys; they are all going to go up in value forever. Only kooks and “bugs” acquire precious metals.

***

That was then: Journalists who thought like myself with my level of experience applied for a job with a local newspaper and earned a nice salary.

This is now: Journalists like myself start a Substack newsletter and will work for “likes.”

