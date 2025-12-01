Birthdays Missed: We’ll never know how many children died from Covid vaccine side effects, but the figure is massively higher than 10. Also, IMO, this figure is massively higher than the number of healthy children who might have died from Covid.

In the last several days, one of the most significant Covid vaccine stories broke when public health officials admitted that “at least 10” children died because they received the Covid “vaccines.”

Nonetheless, (except for the Surgeon General in Florida), the entire health and government establishment in America still recommends Covid “vaccines” for all children over the age of six months. Also, as expected, the “watchdog” press either buried this potentially explosive story or rushed to publish stories dismissing any of these findings or claims.

Of course, the full truth of the story is far more horrific than the headlines spun by the gatekeepers of the news.

For example, anyone who thinks that only ten American children have died from their Covid shots must be living in Oz (where everyone will continue to trust the pronouncements of the Great and Powerful Wizard of Oz).

As the taboo and potentially explosive story makes perfectly clear, the ten identified children’s vaccine deaths were actually reported - and then, years later, “investigated” - based on the government’s own VAERS surveillance system.

Even among the most zealous vaccine boosters and according to numerous credible sources, the tedious VAERS system identifies only about 1-in-100 (to maybe 1-in-1,000) vaccine injuries or deaths.

This means if VAERS and the officials who bothered to investigate these cases identified ten vaccine-caused deaths, the real number must be at least 1,000, but probably many more - and this is just in one country, America.

During Covid it was repeatedly emphasized that if even one death could be averted by lockdowns or “vaccines,” officials HAD to enact these life-saving measures.

Flipping this narrative on its head, one could now say that even if 10 (or 1,000 or 10,000) children died because they received these shots, the benefits still outweighed the risks or harm.

Nonetheless, from reading media reports, almost nobody who matters in the establishment will even acknowledge that 10 vaccinated children died suddenly and mysteriously after getting their “life-saving,” “safe and effective” shots.

Among the cohort of America’s most precious citizens (children), we now know that the acceptable collateral damage figure ranges from 10 to many thousand vaccine deaths. (We also already knew that the cancellation of school and extracurricular activities for up to two years was acceptable to public health experts.)

Since “booster” shots are still being avidly promoted by pediatricians across the country - and since at least a few of these shots killed children, we also know that any future vaccine deaths qualify as collateral damage that should also be accepted.

These observations can be made today despite the fact it’s exceedingly difficult to identify one healthy child in the world who definitely and without question died from Covid.

Another very significant story from recent days is one from German researchers who claim that at least 6 out of 7 alleged “Covid cases” weren’t actually Covid infections, but were based on a PCR tests that recorded huge numbers of “false positives.”

Extrapolating from this study, one can conclude that 80 to 90 percent of alleged “Covid deaths” weren’t caused by Covid, which begs the question “what (or who) did cause all these alleged ‘Covid’ deaths?”

Regarding the announcement that at least 10 children died from their Covid non-vaccines, another eye-opening revelation is that public health officials have known this for years. Indeed, it seems likely that the Covid “safety trials” proved that more children would die suddenly from other causes than would be saved from a “Covid” death.

The deaths were either covered up or not diligently investigated to conceal from the public the fact that at least some children would die because they got these shots.

When every public health agency in the world apparently conspires to cover up children’s deaths, leadership at every public health agency should be purged and, in deed, prosecuted for homicide or gross malfeasance.

Instead, leaders at public health agencies and trusted medical associations (like the American Academy of Pediatrics) were showered with accolades for “protecting our children.”

30 deaths weren’t tolerated 50 years ago …

The report also highlights the sea change in public health thinking that occurred between the administration of Gerald Ford and the administrations of Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

After the (bogus) “Swine Flu Epidemic” of the mid-1970s, approximately 50 million Americans received a rushed Swine Flu “vaccine.”

However, this vaccine was quickly pulled from the market after a couple of thousand American citizens reported vaccine injuries or “adverse events.” Even today, it’s unknown how many Americans died from these shots, but the figure ranges from zero to 30 citizens.

Thus: Fifty years ago, one to 30 deaths was considered sufficient to immediately ban an unnecessary vaccine.

Today, thousands (or probably many more) children’s deaths are considered acceptable to virologists and public health experts.

Unstated in the non-blockbuster report was a figure telling the public how many Americans over the age of 18 had likely or possibly died from the same shots.

FWIW, VAERS itself says this figure is more than 38,000 deaths. If one multiplies this figure by 10 that’s 380,000 potential vaccine deaths. If one multiplies this figure by 100, that’s 3.8 million possible vaccine deaths - again, primarily from just one nation.

Since the “effective” part of the “safe and effective” slogan has been thoroughly debunked by millions of vaccinated citizens who later got Covid, any person capable of deductive reasoning couldn’t help but wonder if the “safe” part of the mantra might be bogus as well.

But, per The New York Times, mainstream media and every public health official (before RFK, Jr. became secretary of HHS), the Covid “vaccines” are remarkably safe, as virtually nobody - from age six months to 100 - has died because they got these shots.

It’s worth noting that if just one person anywhere in America definitely died from a Covid vaccine, the mainstream media hasn’t run a front-page or prime time story on this unfortunate one person (nor any of the 10 identified children).

But the vaccines “saved millions of lives” …

Sadly, President Trump is among the group of leaders who is on the record (many times), claiming that the Covid shots “saved millions of lives.”

(In our New Abnormal, the “truth” is apparently revealed by how many times a given statement is uttered, written and repeated by trusted members of the Establishment and the Media).

In America, between 2021-2023, if the Covid shots saved at least two million lives (millions plural), that’s more deaths than people who would have died from cancer in the same time span and 50 times more people than died from traffic accidents in three or four years.

In more than five years, I personally knew just three people (ages 70 to 81) who reportedly “died from Covid” (and I’m suspicious about the real cause of these deaths). Apparently, if the Covid vaccines had not been rushed to market, I would have known 50 or 100 people who ended up dying from Covid.

Per the authorized narrative, sans the vaccines, Covid, by many fold, would have killed more Americans than all the wars in U.S. history. Also, the public is supposed to believe all of these deaths would have occurred after the peak spread of Covid in mid and late 2020 and after most of the country was locked down and wearing masks.

As most of my readers know, I think Covid probably began to infect large numbers of people by October 2019 and was spreading widely for five or six months before the lockdowns to slow or stop spread.

At least officially, nobody in America died from Covid in the first five months of Covid spread. However, per the official narrative, if Pfizer and Moderna didn’t come to the rescue, 2 to 5 million Americans would have perished in the next 40 months from the same, now super-lethal, virus or disease.

One silver lining of the World’s New Abnormal is that every citizen didn’t fall off a turnip truck in the past five years. Millions of citizens now know that virtually every pronouncement and piece of “settled science” promoted by the Establishment is either brazenly false or located on the far extreme of the Dubious Spectrum.

Certainly, the claim that maybe only 10 children died from Covid vaccines insults the intelligence of anyone with a modicum of common sense.

Why the truth can’t be confirmed …

Among the cohort of those who subscribe to “Covid Contrarian” authors, every reader also knows why even the claim of ten deaths can never be “confirmed.”

For example, if this statistic was “confirmed” and acknowledged, every sane person would know the real figure is actually much greater than 10 deaths. Since most citizens aren’t children (and everyone knows healthy children have nothing to fear from Covid), the total vaccine death figure would be massively higher.

That is, it would be impossible for trusted leaders to say the Covid “vaccines” are definitely “safe” if everyone acknowledged that at least thousands of people had died because they got these shots.

(An “Informed consent” conversation between doctors, pharmacists and parents that never happened: “Side effects can and do include death from myriad later causes and/or sudden death.”)

If it was ever acknowledged that thousands of people died from the shots, how many people, who haven’t died yet, have experienced life-altering medical conditions from the same shots?

If and when officials acknowledged these facts and statistics, they’d be admitting they were lying all along when they said the shots were “safe” and every person on the planet needs to get one, two … or 10 shots.

No liability, no worries for Big Pharma (or the government) …

Another question: If officials admitted that X,000 people had died from Covid shots (or suffered serious adverse events), should the victims of these shots be compensated for their deaths and injuries?

Victims are entitled to million-dollar judgements for cancers caused decades later by asbestos exposure or tainted water at a military base, but anyone who died or suffered great injuries or death because they got a toxic Covid vaccine has been told, “sorry, these deaths don’t matter.”

More questions …

How much value would a compassionate and justice-rendering jury put on the lost life of a beautiful and innocent toddler? How much pain and suffering will their parents, grandparents and siblings endure the rest of their lives?

If one verdict is/was returned against the guilty, would this be the last such verdict?

In short, our Completely-Captured System of “Justice” cannot even acknowledge that one child lost their life because doctors and the government said children needed to get these shots.

The mainstream press can signal its superior virtue by expressing its outrage that one non-vaccinated child allegedly died from measles, but if the same chid died from a Covid vaccine injury, this - clearly - is fine and acceptable.

Not only this, but the public is told that every child should keep getting Covid shots, mRNA flu shots, RSV shots, measles and polio shots, etc.

If “safe” Covid shots are unnecessary and have been PROVEN to kill children, is the public (and the world’s population of parents) supposed to think all the other “safe” vaccines also never produce fatal or serious injuries?

Answer: YES, of course.

Today I add to my growing list of New Maxims: Our trusted public health leaders will never admit that any products they endorse actually kill and harm large numbers of innocent children.

If they admitted this, they would be admitting they are mass murderers and really don’t care about even the health of “the children.”

For now, the public continues to give a pass to child killers and, for now, the Medical and Science Establishment has gotten away with their lie that “we would never harm any child. Trust us. We’re protecting your children.”

Of course, per another Maxim with thermo-nuclear implications for the protected elites, the truth is often the opposite of the experts’ claims.

