Bill Rice, Jr.
10h

I've written two essays where I argue/suggest that President Trump should just admit he was duped by his "expert" advisors regarding the necessity and safety of the "vaccines."

Similarly, Substack's executives could reverse strategy and instead of distancing themselves from their "Covid Contrarian" All-Star writers, let the world know these writers were absolutely right all along and that Substack is proud to have been their writing home, etc.

However, Substack would never do this and must know this "strategy" might be a death knell to to the company. This, to me, is simply a tacit acknowledgment, showing these executives know which way the most powerful wind blows ... or who really has the greatest power in the world.

"This is who we can't antagonize," they seem to be acknowledging with their current "strategy."

However, this said, the market for "truth-seekers" who are right is just as big or bigger than the market for all these Leftist and experts who have been spectacularly wrong.

Plus, you have a Republican president and Congress right now. That is, if Substack tacked to the right - or tried to "court" correct thinkers, they might get just as many or more subscribers and subscription revenue - maybe even more.

They could still allow all the leftist/statist writers to post their propaganda, but they would now be "courting" the other half of the country and world.

"Offending advertisers" - all of whom are captured - is not an issue at Substack as the company doesn't depend on advertising revenue.

Alas, this strategy would take a little courage, maybe a lot of courage. But I think the "market" would respond favorably.

Kathleen McCook
12h

It's like going to a magazine stand used to be. I am sure people frustrated with the election made Substack subs because they found they could comment. This will likely lessen as people assess their budgets. A good outcome is that those who criticized Substack now see it as the valuable platform it is.

Matt Taibbi's Racket News is a favorite Substack of mine and he hasn't changed. He simply looks for truth. That's the way to go forward.

