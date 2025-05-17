Substack author Meghan McCain (black dress, center) mingles with friends and her mother at a recent gala in Washington D.C. celebrating the rapid growth of Substack. Most of those in attendance probably do not think like you or me.

Reader comment from SteelJ:

“I find these numbers fishy too. Viewership of legacy and left-leaning media has been tanking for a good while. Liberal talk radio has never gotten any listeners. But the very same propagandists get on Substack and the audience goes through the roof? Does not compute. I agree, the subscriptions might be real (or not), but the subscribers are not.”

As often happens with me, one story leads to deeper meditations and helps identify other obvious questions, questions whose answers do “not compute” or are “fishy” to some of us.

Yesterday, I posted a long story that documents and quantifies that “liberal” or statist newsletters on Substack seem to have “taken over” this writers’ platform in recent months.

The eye-opening subscriber growth of newsletters that specialize in bashing President Trump or defending spurious authorized narratives is undeniable.

In today’s follow-up essay, I argue this growth might be understandable in one sense, but it’s non-sensical and suspicious in other respects.

Yesterday’s article documented that liberal authors and readers are now flocking to Substack in vast numbers (if one believes Substack’s subscriber metrics are accurate).

One question that has occurred to me: where are the “conservative” readers and authors? Or, expressed differently, where are the vast number of American citizens who reject the Status-Quo narratives promoted by the Establishment classes?

Per my thinking, the numbers of people who are NOT happy with the Status Quo is probably much larger than the number of citizens who simply despise President Trump.

It seems to me the large swath of citizens who support President Trump or are seriously alarmed by recent policy and societal trends should be equally represented on Substack … but this has not occurred.

If growing (and vast) numbers of people have deep concerns about the direction of the country, any “speech” platform that gives voice to these wide-spread concerns should be rapidly growing … and be conspicuously populated by authors and readers who share these concerns.

It’s strange to me that this is NOT happening on Substack. Indeed, the opposite is happening: Writers and readers who support the agendas of the captured establishment are growing rapidly.

*** (Since the end of August, I’ve lost 36 paid subscribers, but I don’t support the agenda of the captured establishment. ) ***

Putting myself in the shoes of Substack’s executives …

In one sense, it’s easy to deduce the strategy Substack’s executives seem to have initiated in recent months or years, a strategy one might allow is not a sinister conspiracy but, perhaps just a savvy business move.

What Substack has done is re-branded or re-positioned itself as a content platform that will be very popular with the vast majority of important content creators as well as with roughly half of a national population that is now deeply polarized.

In 2020 through 2021, I don’t think any fair-minded person would dispute the notion that Substack was best known as the writing home of a cohort of writers I’ve labeled “Covid Contrarians.”

This trend - dissident writers and contrarian readers flocking to Substack - happened organically. That is, this development wasn’t planned or couldn’t have been anticipated.

This rapid growth happened only because Covid, and the Censorship Response to Covid, happened.

For a variety of reasons, I’m convinced the founders of Substack disagree with the “dissident” points the platform’s ascendant “Covid Contrarians” were highlighting in every post they emailed to subscribers.

That is, company founders Hamish McKenzie and Chris Best no doubt supported lockdowns, mandatory masking and the “vaccine” that was supposed to protect everyone from a “deadly” and spreading novel coronavirus.

(This explains why the company’s PR department promoted Your Local Epidemiologist with feature stories, but has never produced a glowing company profile about any of the Covid Contrarians).

That is, while Substack’s founders might not have embraced the views of its emerging class of citizen journalist all-star writers, they weren’t complaining too loud either.

Truth be told, Covid probably kept Substack from going under.

Even today, the company has never made a profit. However, five years ago, the company was bleeding even more money and was desperate for extra rounds of operating capital that could be provided by venture capitalists and investors.

Then Covid - and, more significantly, the draconian response to Covid - happened and, suddenly, hundreds of thousands, and then millions, of people were paying for subscriptions - not to Heather Cox Richardson or Robert Reich - but to Dr. Robert Malone, Steve Kirsch, Dr. Mercola, Alex Berenson, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Meryl Nass, Igor Chudov, Mark Crispin Miller, el gato malo, Euggypius, A Midwestern Doctor, Jeff Childers, Sasha Latypova, Jessica Rose, etc.

Even Bill Rice, Jr. an obscure freelance writer from little Troy, Alabama, became fairly well known to hundreds of thousands of readers in all 50 states and dozens of countries.

*** (When Covid happened, Substack might have been considered a pawn in any game of 3-D geopolitical chess. Today, this media property might be considered a rook or a queen.) ***

It should be noted, and is indeed worthy of profuse praise, that Substack’s corporate leadership allowed these writers to publish whatever they wanted.

It was actually this commitment to free speech that probably saved Substack as this principle attracted the brave and smart writers who provided enough positive cash flow for Substack to keep operating and, indeed, grow its subscriber base by, suddenly, eye-opening degrees.

With the good comes the bad …

However, being perceived as the home to “extremist” writers or people who were allegedly spreading “disinformation” that could kill millions of people was probably NOT perceived as strategy that would produce long-term corporate growth.

Per my speculation, Substack’s founders found themselves square in the middle of the “the horns of a dilemma,” a discombobulating psychological cousin of a “Catch-22.”

If the company continued to be known primarily as the writers’ platform best known for supporting “dangerous” speech, the company was (probably) never going to be a major player in the media world and, more importantly, would never attract the big investors it needed to keep operating and paying its bills.

Nor would the company be likely to attract or recruit the “content producers” who dominated the corporate writing world - every one of whom detests the speech of the “Covid Contrarians.”

That is, the writers or public figures who had established themselves as “important voices” (with significant followings) were almost all afflicted with severe cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) and were not “Covid Contrarians” but “Covid Sycophants” …

… or figures who, for example, never said anything about Joe Biden’s ever-worsening dementia. Like Substack co-founder Hamish McKenzie, they all believe Climate Change is an existential threat. Russia, they all believed, had “hacked” or stolen the 2016 presidential election. Nobody in this group expressed any concerns about a government and media conspiracy to protect Jeffrey Epstein’s VIP clients.

If, somehow, Substack could tap into THIS massive and key (brain-dead, clone-thinking and narrative-protecting) market, the company would be almost guaranteed to live long and prosper.

(And, not insignificantly in my view, be positioned as a company a deep-pocketed member of the Establishment fraternity might want to purchase in the future).

If Substack could convert writers who had previously been antagonistic to the platform into avid supporters - supporters who could make large amounts of money on the platform - any financial worries Substack might have had would evaporate.

This warning message might have served its intended purpose …

As I reminded myself in my recent research, in early 2022, a concerted and obviously-coordinated effort was launched to brand Substack as the dangerous home to “extremist” writers, including “Nazis.”

While Substack issued a refreshing statement defending free speech and publicly eschewed the Censorship Industrial Complex’s effort to ramp up “content moderation” on Substack, one suspects this “message” or “shot across the bow” might have triggered a hard pivot in Substack’s future growth strategy.

In my view, this must have been the approximate period when Substack’s founders realized they couldn’t fight a captured “City Hall” … and expect to survive or grow their business like they wanted it to grow.

In my opinion, the new strategy (the key pivot), was the decision to still allow the Covid Contrarians to keep posting their “dissident” critiques of the state of the world, but to actively recruit the “usual (liberal and Democratic) suspects” from the “mainstream” world, a cohort of “content creators” who would soon outnumber the Contrarians by a sizable degree.

As yesterday’s story shows, this (possible) strategy seems to have worked spectacularly.

For now at least, nobody (who matters) is clamoring for Substack to crackdown on dissident voices … because just about every writer or public figure who matters now has their own (lucrative) Substack newsletter.

I also learned in my recent research that Substack created an incentive program to lure potential writers to the platform by guaranteeing these content providers a guaranteed minimum income for at least their first year.

It’s unknown whether “bots” or possible clandestine USAID subsidies were utilized to inflate subscription numbers of these Statist/Status Quo-supporting writers.

What is known is that the Powers that Be are no longer attacking Substack and that in the past one to two years (and especially in the past eight months), Substack’s subscription numbers have increased far more than they did in the first year or two of Covid.

Where the growth didn’t come from …

Notably, the overwhelming percentage of this growth has come from writers (and subscribers/readers) who will never vote for a Republican.

As another one of my readers opined in yesterday’s Reader Comments, the “big money” has flowed to writers and readers who are afflicted with TDS.

Or … as they used to say in journalism, “always follow the money.”

It’s clear to me that Substack’s founders determined if they wanted their writing platform to be a billion-dollar success story … and not experience constant stress over surviving as a viable business … and not be constantly hassled by the captured, globalist Deep State, the company had to do … exactly what Substack ended up doing.

That is, the company’s leaders must have decided there was no long-term future for this company if it was perceived as the writing home of a cadre of writers who challenged every authorized narrative that the Powers that Be enthusiastically support and will always try to protect.

But why do only writers or readers who support the Democratic positions matter?

But while understandable in one sense, this conclusion or assumption is also spurious or curious to me as the “market” for commentary or journalism that challenges the authorized narratives or the Powers that Be is every bit as large, or larger, than the “market” for TDS stories.

In Part 2, I’ll develop the important and under-appreciated point that the “market” for people who think like I do is actually immense.

I opened this essay with an excerpt from SteelJ, who correctly points out that liberal talk radio was always a flop. It was a flop because there was no market for it.

Conversely, once upon a time, there was a huge and lucrative market for conservative talk radio.

The tens of millions of people who used to listen to Rush Limbaugh didn’t all suddenly die or disappear (after, Rush, sadly, did die).

The same citizens who listened to Rush every day also flocked to Fox News when that network was founded; the same people made Tucker Carlson the most important and influential journalist in the world; many of these people also help explain the popularity of talk radio’s replacement - podcasts like that produced by Joe Rogan.

The same hundred million people elected Donald Trump in 2016, tried to elect him in 2020 and voted in such large numbers in 2024 that this election was “too big to steal.”

My question is where are these 50 to 100 million passionate voters/media consumers - all of whom worry about the future direction of the country - on Substack?

If Heather Cox Richardson’s liberal tripe can entice 2.6 million citizens to subscribe to her Substack newsletter, why can’t one “conservative” attract, say, one million subscribers on the same platform?

As SteelJ posted, the fact that every Substack newsletter that grew exponentially in the last six to 18 months is Democratic or liberal (statist) and no similar Republican site can be identified is indeed “fishy” or doesn’t “comport” with common sense.

The above observations suggest to me the Powers that Be viewed Substack as a potential threat and then co-opted or neutralized this threat via a concreted effort to move the legions of liberals writing in the dying MSM over to Substack.

To me, this strategy (if it is a strategy) implies that Substack’s roster of contrarian writers had achieved growing influence, influence that frightened enough powerful people and organizations to persuade Substack’s founders to adopt a new growth strategy.

While this strategy may make sense to the founders of Substack, it’s probably not going to help writers like myself debunk any of the myriad bogus and toxic narratives that our leaders rely on to control the world.

