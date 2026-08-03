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Bill Rice, Jr.
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In its coverage of Stephen A. Smith’s Apology, the Vigilant Fox noted that Kyrie Irving’s act of principle probably cost him more money than any athlete has ever sacrificed in history.

This might be true, although I thought of another legendary athlete who was also punished severely for an act of principle or protest.

After boxer Muhammad Ali refused to register for the Vietnam draft, Ali was banned from boxing for several years. This happened in the prime of Ali’s career, meaning Ali forfeited huge pay days from numerous prize fights. Adjusted for inflation, this amount might have been the same or even more than Kyrie Irving lost.

Of course, today, Ali is widely admired for taking this principled stand. I would note that “protesting the Vietnam War” in the 1960s was not nearly as controversial as doubting Anthony Fauci in 2020-2021. That is, many people supported Ali at the time of his protest - unlike the few athletes who questioned the Covid narrative.

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Sharon Maxfield
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The tide is turning but what about the vax injured. Nothing for us! I’m a vax inured physician who was forced to take the vaccine to continue to care for our veterans. I’m patient # 46 in the McCairn Edogawa treatment protocol in Japan. It is the first thing that is really helping the vaccine injured. I’m willing to talk and share if you can help us get the word out

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