I don’t think I am alone when I look around the world and note all the strange changes that have occurred in recent years and decades and reached the conclusion that “something is going on here.”
Readers are free to label me crazy, but I’ve reached the conclusion that something odd is happening, something that is hard to put your finger on; something that seems to connect many disparate dots, developments which all strike me as either sinister or hard to explain logically … absent some kind of sinister and coordinated conspiracy.
In my view, at some point, the thinking of the world’s leaders - and the population of the majority of the world - flipped or changed dramatically. Everything that came afterwords was noticeably different than the “conventional wisdom” that had previously prevailed.
(Or, I could be wrong and every “nonsensical” change in society is just happenstance and I’ve ended up ascribing sinister motives to events that simply happened organically.)
“Covid” - or the response to Covid - is when I first became convinced that something was now bad off in the world.
My first “contrarian” take-away about Covid was that the timeline of this alleged deadly pandemic had to be off by many months.
However, upon reflection, something else about Covid was very strange to me from the beginning - namely, the consensus that a naturally-occurring, super-deadly and contagious virus (traced to Chinese bats) just occurred out of the blue in December 2019. This, to me, seems … very odd (read: highly implausible).
The next signal that something weird was going on was that all 200 or so governments in the world (with the possible exception of Sweden) had the exact same coordinated response to fight a plague that was compared to the Spanish Flu or even the Bubonic Plague.
My scariest take-away was that all the world’s skeptics and naysayers either remained silent or, more accurately, were aggressively censored and bullied - in an effort that (to myself) was clearly coordinated.
This collective, clone response is not natural nor what I would have expected in a world where free speech and (free debates) are celebrated.
***
About the same time, “Covid” happened, I suddenly started noticing other bizarre changes that had previously not registered on my intellectual radar.
For example, it was about 2020 when I realized that the transgender movement was a serious … thing.
I previously hadn’t noted that millions of children - and their parents - wanted to reassign the gender of said children and adults.
I had never heard of furies and would have laughed if my school teacher wife told me some children identified as this species (which she later confirmed to me was, in fact, true).
In the world of politics and scandals, I thought it was preposterous that a group of Internet trolls in Russia could have swung an entire U.S. presidential election, but this - for at least half the country - became accepted conventional wisdom.
DEI quotas become the norm …
The first well-known politician I heard rail against “DEI” was Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who actually criticized his state’s largest employer - Walt Disney - for implementing/mandating quotas which flushed the concept of “meritocracy,” replacing it with a new, ever-expanding acronym - LGBTQ+
The DEI movement wouldn’t have mattered a great deal if it was just one Hollywood studio pushing this “enlightened and much-needed reform,” but it turns out that BlackRock - the world’s biggest and most influential investment firm - was, for some reason, leading this movement.
It didn’t take long for me to start identifying - and then “connecting” - other “dots” that, at some subliminal level, had been nagging at me.
“Man-made global warming” was probably my first red flag that the Powers that Be had formed a unified alliance to promote a bogus narrative.
Later, I came to the conclusion that extremely influential advertising/PR firm(s) must have been behind the movement to normalize and promote interracial couples (by depicting such couples in countless TV commercials, TV shows and movies).
As they say, “not that there’s anything wrong with this,” but I did reach the conclusion this was almost certainly a secret initiative that had to be rolled out in a coordinated manner.
In my evolving view, every new or accepted “narrative” is probably coordinated which led to my conclusion that every important organization must be “completely captured.”
Regarding Covid, I thought it was strange (actually almost statistically impossible) for every corporate news organization to go along with every authorized narrative, with zero journalists or editors questioning a single key component of these storylines.
But nobody (who matters) questioned or challenged any important authorized narrative.
Nobody (who matters) questioned that “President” Joe Biden was suffering from ever-worsening dementia.
While the court system punished (made an example out of) Julian Assange and Russel Brand for their alleged sexual assaults, nobody questioned (or charged) any of the “johns” in the Epstein Sex-trafficking ring.
I also couldn’t help but notice that prosecutors didn’t bring charges against “serial rapist” Brand until after he started questioning many of the world’s authorized narratives including, most conspicuously, the Covid narratives.
All of this was, and still remains, odd to me.
Chemtrails belatedly reach my radar screen …
It was only in the last two or so years that I also started thinking more deeply about the “chemtrail” phenomena.
In my view - to the best of my recollection - these strange criss-crossing white trails and expanding clouds did not exist in the first, say, 40 or 50 years of my life.
The official rejoinder to my skepticism is that I am simply mistaken - these expanding white streaks are just contrails and they dotted the skies in 1983 just like they do in 2026.
In my effort to “connect strange dots,” I’ve also reached the conclusion that “public health” has never been worse in my lifetime - this despite the fact that trillions of dollars have been spent by Big Government, Big Pharma and Big Medicine to improve public health.
Why is always the best question so I can’t help but ask why are so many people dealing with mysterious life-altering illnesses and why are so many younger people “dying suddenly?”
It can’t be only the Covid “vaccines;” other factors must at least partially explain these alarming health metrics … IMO. (I have also come to believe that many people look far worse than they did years ago).
If something is in these clouds, that something - per my logic - must fall to the earth. In my opinion, it’s at least possible these microbes could explain some of the weird health issues so many people are battling/experiencing.
If governments around the world coordinated to produce “Covid” (with no hard questions asked) would it really be that much of a stretch to think the same governments might be coordinating “seeding of the skies?”
Like everyone reading this, I’ve also noticed that 5-G towers have proliferated across the landscape faster than mushrooms after a heavy rainfall.
Within a 10-mile radius of Troy, Alabama, at least 500 of these towers must now exist, where - 25 years ago - there might have been 30 to 50.
Here, a ditty from the Wizard of Oz comes to mind.
Lions and tigers and bears, oh my … Vaccines, chemtrails and 5-G towers - oh my.
Also, it wasn’t until I read the book Wicked that I more fully appreciated that the Wonderful Wizard of Oz was actually a master “confidence man.” In Wicked, the reviled “Wicked Witch” was the only person in Oz who figured this out - which, IMO, should provide a provocative literary lesson, one perhaps germane to our New Abnormal Times.
Today, I also can’t help but notice that AI data centers are becoming as omnipresent as Dollar General stores (which are a work-around for, or response to, real inflation).
Per the on-going debate, some in the public oppose these data centers because they consume too much water or energy and, thus, will make our utility bills go up even more.
However, a few contrarian dot-connectors (like myself) think these facilities are a pre-requisite for Big Brother getting much bigger.
An anecdote from my new teacher job …
As my regular readers might know, I recently became a high school English teacher. The other day, a student asked me what I thought about Flock cameras.
Being honest with my student - who was employing the Socratic Method I espouse - I replied, “I don’t like them.”
As I shared with my students, these omnipresent surveillance cameras evoke Big Brother, which seems to confirm the predictions of author George Orwell’s timeless classic 1984.
Alas, when I told my students this and asked how many of them were familiar with this book and this author, no students raised their hands.
This absence of knowledge made me question whether today’s generation of students are, perhaps, not as educated as previous generations of students.
Well before Covid, I had reached the disturbing conclusion that my grandparents’ and parents’ generations were far better educated than my generation … but my own high school education (Class of ’83) was far superior to today’s crop of students.
Wearing my conspiracy tin-foil hat, it seems to me that the “dumbing down of America” is probably a coordinated and desired result among the Epstein Class of Establishment rulers who gave the world Covid “vaccines,” “chemtrails” and, now, AI data centers in every other cow pasture.
Even in 1983 most of my classmates knew the basic theme of the novel 1984, which we understood was written to be a warning against would-be totalitarian “leaders” - not as an instruction manual.
I was going to write about another subject today …
Today’s essay is an audible as I originally planned to write a piece about Congressman Thomas Massie’s effort to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.
The fact Massie was the only Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives to vote for impeachment actually supports my thesis that things have changed - dramatically - in America.
While Massie drafted eight reasons Hegseth should be impeached for violating U.S. laws and the U.S. Constitution, I was going to focus on only one section of the impeachment resolution.
In the view of Massie, it should be considered illegal and an impeachable offense for the Secretary of War to be able to order the murder of any person who America is not at war with.
However, American military strikes killed more than 200 Venezuelan citizens who were purported to be cocaine smugglers.
According to Massie, not only did American military personnel kill many occupants of boats (including, possibly, legitimate fishermen), on some occasions the military stuck these targets two times, even after the first strike didn’t kill all occupants.
Furthermore, the American coast guard or military did not send out teams to rescue any survivors, who must have died from their missile blasts, drowned or were eventually eaten by sharks.
Massie’s impeachment charges simply said, by law or by the Constitution, America shouldn’t be able to commit such crimes. Even if someone is transporting cocaine, such people should be arrested, detained and receive a trial by a court of law instead of being instantly executed.
My sense that “things have changed” (and in a major way) is based on my belief that 20, 30 or 40 years ago, few Americans would have tolerated such a moral or legal outrage.
But not anymore.
As Hegseth himself said - and all Republicans (except for Massie) in Congress agreed - there is nothing wrong or illegal with America’s military killing a couple hundred alleged drug dealers on the high seas.
Again, this qualifies as a noteworthy change that convince me the thinking of American citizens has changed in a dramatic way.
Changes in this newsletter have activated my Spider Sense
Lastly, I’ve noted changes at my own Substack newsletter that make me wonder if coordinated efforts are afoot to silence dissenters like myself, Massie and Julian Assange among many other dissident thinkers.
As I’ve noted in numerous articles, for the first two years of my newsletter, just about every dispatch I filed produced dozens (sometimes hundreds) of new subscribers. In the past 18 or so months, almost every story I file produces 10 or so subscribers who, almost instantly, unsubscribe.
If nothing else, this is definitely a change.
True, plausible reasons might explain this “curious” change, but - read above - such changes don’t seem to have occurred in a vacuum.
In short, my Spider Sense tells me that something is going on here and whatever seismic changes may be happening, they ain’t good.
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Bill - I'm 50+/GenX and I can tell you that when I was a kid in the 70's/80's spending as much time outdoors as I could (this was before the days of video games and other inside only activities) and I do not remember seeing these kinds of trails. That's not to say there was never as ingle one but not these kriss cross patterns we're seeing today.
It is NOT conspiracy theory to say they are seeing the atmosphere as one CEO of a company that does exactly that has made public videos showing how they seed the atmosphere however in his case I believe it was to promote rain. Who's to say that they aren't using this same tech to seed other materials, materials of the kind they don't want the public to know about like something they believe could combat climate change. I do not believe climate change is real but many in government at least claim to believe it so its not far fetched to say they'd try and seed the atmosphere with something that reflect heat back and then mistakenly push us into another5 ice age b/c they acted without thinking.
WHAT WE KNOW:
We know for a fact that a small group of wealthy/influential/powerful people are trying to re-shape all national governments such that they can eventually merge them all to create a one world government, something they've openly spoken and bragged about for many years. The only time they deny it is when directly asked about. It's a very open secret now. They are seeking a singular global governance so that they can re-take control and rule over the rest of us peasants like as if they are modern day royalty. These people are from old family/old money where bloodlines are the most important thing. Most royalty in the past that either voluntarily gave up their rule or were forced to have ever since sought to re-take rule again and they passed that mentality down the line. As the few they know they can't simply take it by force as their ancestors could.
These chemtrails could be a means of intentionally damaging the climate so they can then claim "Here's proof of climate change being real and you MUST give us absolute power to fix it". I would not put anything past these peoples doing if they believed it could advance their agenda. I believe they'd even be willing to go scorched earth if necessary as they all have solid reinforced underground bunkers to live out any catastrophe that they cause. It also would be a great way to cull much of the population. With The Tesla Robot close to commercial release they soon will no longer need so many humans to do the work and they will try and cull us at that point, down to a size that they can then use force to re-take power.
God, the lord and creator, will of course prevent them eventually but we don't know how much he will let them do before he sends Christ back to Earth.
We're in for a rough ride, aren't we?
https://mises.org/mises-wire/paradox-digital-security-when-surveillance-creates-insecurity-it-claims-solve