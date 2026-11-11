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NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
11h

Bill - I'm 50+/GenX and I can tell you that when I was a kid in the 70's/80's spending as much time outdoors as I could (this was before the days of video games and other inside only activities) and I do not remember seeing these kinds of trails. That's not to say there was never as ingle one but not these kriss cross patterns we're seeing today.

It is NOT conspiracy theory to say they are seeing the atmosphere as one CEO of a company that does exactly that has made public videos showing how they seed the atmosphere however in his case I believe it was to promote rain. Who's to say that they aren't using this same tech to seed other materials, materials of the kind they don't want the public to know about like something they believe could combat climate change. I do not believe climate change is real but many in government at least claim to believe it so its not far fetched to say they'd try and seed the atmosphere with something that reflect heat back and then mistakenly push us into another5 ice age b/c they acted without thinking.

WHAT WE KNOW:

We know for a fact that a small group of wealthy/influential/powerful people are trying to re-shape all national governments such that they can eventually merge them all to create a one world government, something they've openly spoken and bragged about for many years. The only time they deny it is when directly asked about. It's a very open secret now. They are seeking a singular global governance so that they can re-take control and rule over the rest of us peasants like as if they are modern day royalty. These people are from old family/old money where bloodlines are the most important thing. Most royalty in the past that either voluntarily gave up their rule or were forced to have ever since sought to re-take rule again and they passed that mentality down the line. As the few they know they can't simply take it by force as their ancestors could.

These chemtrails could be a means of intentionally damaging the climate so they can then claim "Here's proof of climate change being real and you MUST give us absolute power to fix it". I would not put anything past these peoples doing if they believed it could advance their agenda. I believe they'd even be willing to go scorched earth if necessary as they all have solid reinforced underground bunkers to live out any catastrophe that they cause. It also would be a great way to cull much of the population. With The Tesla Robot close to commercial release they soon will no longer need so many humans to do the work and they will try and cull us at that point, down to a size that they can then use force to re-take power.

God, the lord and creator, will of course prevent them eventually but we don't know how much he will let them do before he sends Christ back to Earth.

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
11h

We're in for a rough ride, aren't we?

https://mises.org/mises-wire/paradox-digital-security-when-surveillance-creates-insecurity-it-claims-solve

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