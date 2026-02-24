Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Bill Rice, Jr.
Bonus Content: Also, as I always write, never trust the data of the experts either.

Per the CDC and Google AI ...

"... COVID-19 quickly became the seventh leading cause of death for 1- to 17-year-olds from 2020 to 2022 and killed an estimated 1086 children .." 

33 months/1,086 deaths of children

32.9 deaths per month = 394 deaths per year of children 1 to 17.

I don't believe that for one second. Years ago I wrote a big story about real researchers in the UK who investigated every "Covid death" in the UK (from hospital records). That group of researchers concluded that six (6) healthy children in the entire UK died "from" Covid in the first year of the pandemic. About 30 other kids died with or from Covid, but they all had serious, "life-altering" medical conditions.

I've personally never heard of one healthy child in America who died from Covid. Still, that statistic - "7th leading cause of children's death" - was splashed across headlines around the country. That's why so many parents rushed out to get their children vaccinated.

Lies. Lies. And more Lies. (And No lies challenged by the "watchdog" press like The Atlantic).

Bill Rice, Jr.
Bonus Content - I left this off for space reasons, but a hit show on HBO had a big Measles storyline last year.

***

In "The Pitt  season 1, episode 14 ("8:00 P.M."), Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle) treats an unvaccinated boy, Flynn, suffering from life-threatening measles complications, specifically pneumonia and potential encephalitis. The episode highlights the dangers of vaccine hesitancy, as the mother refuses a necessary spinal tap based on misinformation.

“We got lucky a couple of times,” admits Wyle. “We meet with all sorts of experts from every

different sector that you can imagine. And we end those interviews by saying, ‘What isn’t on TV that should be?’ … We didn’t know that measles was going to be in the news, but we knew that if we looked at vaccination rates dropping the way they are, that certain things were potentially going to come back. And we chose correctly. Events on the ground are changing so quickly that we’re scrambling a little bit to stay au courant, and we’ve got all of our feelers out to try and see with these cuts in Medicaid and closures of rural hospitals, what would that look like in 16 months in a city like Pittsburgh? The answers are terrifying, and to try to figure out how to dramatize that, or weave that into the narrative in a way that’s reflective of reality but also somewhat prescriptive to a way out … it’s really challenging.”

***

Personally, I'd love to see a TV drama about all the patients these heroic doctors and nurses have killed with their FUBAR/CDC protocols.

