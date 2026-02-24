Elizabeth Bruenig is The Atlantic staff writer who wrote a “riveting second-person” account of a non-vaccinated baby dying from measles. While some have called the story complete fiction, Ms. Bruenig later said she would place her widely-read article “somewhere on the creative nonfiction spectrum.”

Speculation Warning: In recent weeks, I’ve lost subscribers and received a fair amount of criticism for performing too much speculation in several of my Substack dispatches.

Undaunted, yesterday morning I embarked upon another exercise in citizen research, this particular version of speculation dealing with the hypothesis that The Atlantic might be a Deep State organ that is prospering by spreading authorized disinformation to the mass public.

My working theory is that the prestigious magazine, founded in 1857, might be to magazines what Johns Hopkins University is to colleges - that is, a “go-to” source for disseminating bogus or dubious Covid and “vaccine” propaganda (aka sanctioned disinformation).

Or, expressed differently, authorities might be increasingly using content from this particular magazine to combat the possibility a Great Awakening might occur among citizens still capable of sane or clear thinking.

What got me interested in taking a closer look at The Atlantic was the magazine’s recent widely-disseminated “second-person” account about an 11-month child who supposedly died from measles. (Dr. Meryl Nass responded that no child in America had died of measles this century).

As it turns out, the article was a complete work of fiction - albeit the piece was labeled “creative non-fiction.”

To my skeptic’s bent of mind, the article was simply another piece of preposterous and disingenuous Fear Porn designed to counter the rise of vaccine hesitancy that is clearly starting to alarm the Vaccine-Promotion Establishment/Cult.

When the measles scare story was first published, it didn’t include an editor’s note telling readers this article was not a true story. Editors then added a note at the end of the article and, after more questions, moved the editor’s note to the top of the story.

The Atlantic is growing as fast as the liberal Substackers …

In performing cursory research, I learned (oddly to myself) that The Atlantic - unlike many legacy member journalism publications - has experienced a huge spike in paid subscriptions in recent years.

By perusing Facebook, I also learned that the magazine has become one of the most conspicuous magazines that purchases editorial space - or provides “sponsored” content - on the world’s most influential social media platform.

This means The Atlantic’s made-up measles story has gone viral on a social media platform with more than one billion users.

As I learned, The Atlantic - which was bleeding money and had laid off 68 staffers before Covid - now has more than 1.4 million paid subscribers (a spike of at least a half million subscribers in the past year or two) and recently added 50 staffers.

This headline from The Wall Street Journal tells readers that The Atlantic went from “broke to profitable in three years.”

More interesting to myself, The Atlantic is now reaching potentially far more than 1.4 million citizens because its “journalism” is also being shared widely on Facebook.

According to The Atlantic’s marketing slogan, its writers and editors are providing “essential journalism for historic times.”

According to my own speculation, however, The Atlantic is actually trying to flood the world with false or highly-dubious disinformation, almost all of which protects the interest of experts and authorities who continue to get away with “historic” crimes against humanity.

In my view, it is essential that more Americans at least consider the very real possibility that The Atlantic might today primarily exist to conceal important truths and/or run cover for the world’s most sinister actors.

I should add that I have no problem with the magazine’s publishers purchasing “sponsored” content on Facebook. After all, this is the way this entrepreneurial operation makes money.

In fact, I wish I possessed a marketing budget large enough to get samples of my Covid articles into the “sponsored” rotation, a place where the algorithms might work in my favor and actually increase my “reach.”

As things happened though, while The Atlantic was experiencing rapid growth via its “essential” coverage of Covid topics, my Facebook account was suspended at least three times.

Apparently my journalism - unlike The Atlantic’s - didn’t jibe with the pronouncements of the official arbiters of truth, mainly the CDC.

Since my account was re-instated, I’ve done experiments and posted several of my Substack Covid stories on Facebook, but almost all of these stories get zero “likes” and no shares, making me wonder if any of my 2,000 followers are actually seeing them.

But I think tens of millions of Facebook users must have seen The Atlantic’s measles story by now.

Cui bono?

The story, in my mind, wasn’t exactly subtle. I got the intended point. Anti-vaxxers who might not get their measles shots (like, say, the Amish) are all crazy kooks, whose children could very likely die - like this fictional baby died (although most readers probably thought a real baby really died).

In law and journalism, we are supposed to ask cui bono (who benefits)?

I’d be willing to go out on a limb and say Big Pharma vaccine companies must have benefitted from this article, the main message of which was: Whatever you do as a parent, make sure your children get their measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (chickenpox) four-in-one shots (MMRV).

Don’t be the mother whose 11-month-old non-vaccinated child dies!

Facebook certainly benefits from another big sponsorship. The Atlantic benefits from inspired marketing that created a viral buzz and probably did create even more new paid subscribers.

Also, everyone in the world who supports the world’s myriad Vaccine Promotion Agencies must be deeply appreciative to The Atlantic for doing its part to debunk the kooky anti-vaxers and keep the pediatricians in business.

More speculation on my part ….

If, perchance, The Atlantic is receiving clandestine financial support via NGOs or its affluent bot subscribers, this, imo, would ensure even more “essential” journalism in the future from the same cadre of clone, narrative-protecting staff stenographers.

I also think The Atlantic story might have been an effort to counter the “viral menace” of recent months and years, namely “The Brady Bunch” episode from 1969 when all the Brady kids get measles and it’s a Nothing Burger that doesn’t freak out Carol, Mike, Alice or the kids.

I haven’t forgotten the “sponsored” Russian trolls …

I might be one of the relatively few Facebook followers who remembers that in, 2016, Facebook accepted “sponsored” posts from a platoon of Vodka-swigging, chain-smoking Russian trolls who - per all Democratic authorities - were bound and determined to make sure Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.

Reports of this posting investment vary, but for perhaps as little as $30,000, these English-as-a-second-language psychological manipulators swung the entire presidential election to Trump.

Which makes me think if sponsored Facebook posters can determine the outcome of a U.S. presidential race, Big Pharma and/or its great admirers at The Atlantic probably could nip “vaccine hesitancy” in the bud for a million or so dollars (thereby protecting a trillion-dollar legal vaccine cartel)

Speaking for myself, however, I’ve never met one person who remembers seeing one of these anti-Hillary Russian posts (which were buried in content created by tens of millions of non-sponsored American Facebook users who were posting the same, but more clever, “Hillary-is-a witch” messages.)

FWIW, this means the “Russian-Trolls hacked an election” story was made-up as well.

They are fishing where the fish are …

Anyway, when you are fishing with Grandpa at the local pond, you cast your line where the bream or the bass are.

When you are trying to reach the proverbial Mother or Father on the Street, you probably want to fish on Facebook, which has yet to ban any government-endorsed propaganda messages involving “vaccines.”

(The Atlantic - which in its current edition tells its readers America, or at least the Republican Party, now “has a Nazi problem,” - has never been censored by said fascist … unlike yours truly.)

When it comes to social media bodies of water, Facebook would be the Atlantic … so these angler partners are casting their nets exactly where many of the world’s small-brained fish are cluelessly swimming.

Addendum data: Did measles vaccines really wipe out measles deaths?

Above, I mention a “Brady Bunch” episode from 1969 shows that nobody in this family got stressed out by Peter’s case of measles, which spread to all the Brady kids.

I actually wondered how all the Brady kids contracted measles as, per my research, measles vaccines were introduced in 1963 and in some communities 90 percent of children were vaccinated by 1969. (Maybe the Brady’s were early anti-vaxxers?)

Today, the official narrative (brought to you by Pfizer, the CDC and your state’s public health agency) is that vaccines like this saved “millions of lives.”

However, a quick Google search led me to a Statista graph that showed that deaths from measles had already become almost non-existent in America by 1959 - four years before the roll-out of the measles vaccine

Rate of measles deaths in USA (Deaths per 100,000 cases)

1919 - 12.69 percent

1934: 5.65 percent

1938 - 2.4 percent

1939 - 0.91 percent

1950 - 0.3 percent

1959 - 0.22 percent

1963 (vaccine introduced): 0.19 percent

The death rate (per 100,000 cases) continued to plummet after the measles shots were introduced in 1963, but the above trend line seems to suggest this would have happened if nobody got a measles shot (measles deaths were falling by half every couple of years).

The reason the Brady’s probably weren’t stressed out over their outbreak was that the death rate from measles in 1969 was 0.02 percent.

Clean water, better sanitation, safer working conditions, refrigeration, better nutrition, central heat and air (no coal-burning stoves or heaters), no horse dung in the streets, etc. seems to have rid the world of measles deaths - not “vaccines.”

Anyway, I doubt such information has ever been reported by The Atlantic, as this would not be considered “essential” information for the public.

If a re-boot of “The Brady Bunch” happened in 2020, it’s easy to imagine the panic viewers would have observed if Peter had tested positive via a PCR Covid test. Then again, taping of the show would have been cancelled that year.

