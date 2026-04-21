Hmm. This dog isn’t barking.

Nobody’s asked me, but if some interviewer did ask me to provide the main reason I’m convinced that “Early Spread” is a fact and did occur, my answer would not go into all the evidence or details I’ve discovered and documented. Instead, my answer would talk about all the things that public health officials (who were genuinely searching for the truth on virus origins) could have done - but never did.

The fact that “trusted” public health officials have displayed almost zero curiosity about investigating - and then “confirming” - early cases, tells me everything I need to know.

The reason that best explains why these officials won’t investigate or confirm early cases must be that they know (or strongly suspect) such cases exist … and simply don’t want to confirm this.

This, in fact, confirms one of my most important New Abnormal Maxims: Officials will not investigate that which they do not want to confirm.

(Here, one can also think about “vaccine injuries,” the embalmers’ clots phenomena and “investigations” into the “Johns” in the Epstein saga).

IMO, credible investigations into likely or possible early Covid cases would confirm that officials in public health, government, members of the corporate press and Deep State officials must know, or strongly suspect, that legions of American and global citizens were already infected with this virus before alleged “Case Zeros” in China.

This “dog-that-didn’t-bark” evidence, in turn, tells me who the public should view as the primary suspects in Covid Crimes Against Humanity.

Where are the interviews?

In previous articles, I’ve pointed out all the many people who experienced definite Covid symptoms in November and December 2019 (like Mayor Michael Melham of New Jersey and Tim and Brandie McCain of my state of Alabama).

The key take-away from these case studies isn’t the fact these citizens tested positive for antibodies (multiple times in some cases); it’s the fact that no public health official would even contact them or interview them.

In a dispatch I hope to send out to the world tomorrow, I’m going to again highlight the bogus timeline of early cases and also layout what I think was the real motive for the entire Covid psy-op.

I’m going to try to highlight how the timeline of Covid cases was intentionally manipulated and will present further evidence that suggests a new, earlier, timeline was dismissed or ignored.

Why were results of The Red Cross Blood Study delayed for many months?

The best example of this coordinated and conspiratorial response might be the example of The Red Cross Blood Study.

With this study, the CDC did make an effort to see if Americans might have been exposed to this virus before the Wuhan outbreak.

The CDC did test approximately 7,000 units of archived Red Cross blood that had been donated between Dec. 13, 2019 and early January 2020 in nine U.S. States.

The results of the study revealed that donors in all nine states did have antibody-evidence or prior infections.

In the West Coast states of California, Oregon and Washington, 2.04 percent of blood donors had antibody evidence of early Covid. (These donors must have been infected in November 2019, if not earlier, as it typically takes one or two weeks for detectable levels of antibodies to form).

I think I’m the only journalist in the world who keeps pointing out what I view as the great “tell” about this study. Specifically, the results of the study were not released to the public until November 30, 2020 - almost 12 months after these samples of blood had been collected.

By November 30, 2020, Americans were already more than eight months into the Covid lockdowns. The Covid vaccines were already being shipped across the country. The first Americans would start getting these shots just a few weeks after the Red Cross Blood study paper was published in the CDC’s own medical journal (which isn’t peer reviewed).

I’ve always wondered why it took so long to test 7,000 units of blood and why it took almost a year to publish the results of such an important study. (In my research, I’ve found plenty of examples where antibody tranches were tested - and the results known - in just a couple of days).

For example, would President Trump have ordered lockdowns - “two weeks to stop the spread” - if he knew that virus spread in America, per this study, began at least five months earlier?

Would the public response to a dangerous spreading virus have been different if 300 million Americans knew this virus had already been spreading in at least nine states for five-plus months?

This would be an unknown unknowable, but I strongly suspect the “narrative” regarding a “deadly,” contagious virus might have been starkly different if these results had been published earlier (and if citizens then applied a little common sense to the key take-away of said results.)

Per logic, someone with great influence in the government or health bureaucracy must have ordered these tests to not be rushed (the opposite of what one would think would have been the case in a national health emergency). At least to myself, this study was clearly spiked, “slow-walked” or intentionally delayed.

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Given the results of this study, I’ve also always wondered why more samples of archived blood from all 50 U.S. states weren’t also tested for antibodies.

For example, per my research, U.S. states where outbreaks of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) were most conspicuous in November and December 2019 were six contiguous Deep South States - spanning from Texas east to Georgia.

Given that the symptoms of Covid are virtually identical to the flu or ILI, why didn’t the CDC test tranches of archived blood from any of these six states?

I’ve also pointed out that one of those states where ILI cases were through the roof - Georgia - is the home of the CDC! (ILI rates in doctors’ visits were approximately 13 percent in Georgia in the last week of December 2019 - about 5X the expected “baseline” figure).

If no “archived blood” was available in a refrigerator in Georgia, the CDC could have given its own 15,000 employees new antibody tests in late February or early March 2020.

If 4 or 8 percent of CDC employees, or whatever the figure turned out to be, tested positive via this employee antibody test, the CDC could have followed-up with those who tested positive and asked these employees if they happened to experience ILI/Covid symptoms any time between October 2019 and the first week of February.

(Another curious element of the one Red Cross blood study was that the CDC did not interview any of the positive donors about ILI symptoms they might have experienced in the weeks and months before they donated blood.)

***

I remember I once requested an interview with CDC officials about Early Spread. While my interview request was denied by a Media-Relations team member, this man at least responded to my request.

After I read his response denying my interview request, I sent him another email and asked him, “BTW, if you remember, was there any rash of illnesses at the CDC in December 2019?”

The CDC employee didn’t answer this query either.

Regarding my Early Spread questions, the dogs at the CDC ain’t barking, which is duly noted.

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