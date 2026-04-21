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Bill Rice, Jr.
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BONUS CONTENT: If the “Red Cross Antibody Study” is the most famous or significant Covid antibody study, the USS Theodore Roosevelt Antibody Study should be a close second.

In this study, the CDC and Navy tested a sample of the crew’s 4,800 sailors in late April 2020. Stunningly, 60 percent of the sailors who participated in the study tested positive for antibodies.

This was surprising because officials had been giving crew members PCR swab tests for weeks before this and only about 15 to 20 percent of crew members tested positive via this test.

The question, to me, is how did so many crew members have antibody-confirmed evidence of prior infection by mid to late April 2020?

I actually think more than 60 percent of crew members had been exposed to this virus by April 2020. The reason the eye-opening percentage wasn’t even higher is probably that the tests were given too late. Per multiple studies, detectable levels of antibodies can fade in two or three months.

I’ve always thought if some crew members were exposed in November, December or January, they might have simply received this test too late to “test positive.” (Late April would be approximately five months after some crew members might have been previously infected.)

Also, just like the Red Cross Antibody Study, the CDC and Navy didn’t interview the 260 or so crew members who did test positive.

However, the results of this study were completed and published about a month after the crew members volunteered to get this test - a stark contrast to the Red Cross antibody study - which took almost a year to finalize and be published.

I should note that crew members did fill out forms about any symptoms they might have experienced. Twelve crew members reported Covid symptoms before the ship made its first port of call in Vietnam in March 2020. Two crew members said they had symptoms before the ship even left port in San Diego on January 17, 2020.

Unstated in the paper describing these results was how these crew members might have been infected if they didn’t come in contact with anyone who wasn’t on the ship.

The fact two sailors who reported they had symptoms 99 days before their antibody test suggests they had Covid before the first “confirmed” case of Covid in America. IMO, that tidbit should have been Page-1, world-wide news and raised some questions about the start of “community spread” in America.

Lastly, I’ve always wondered why the Navy didn’t pick 50 other ships at random and also test those sailors for antibodies in March or April 2020.

Again, I always take note of the things that common-sense says SHOULD have happened but didn’t happen.

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Bill Rice, Jr.
4h

I wish i had a nickel for every time I've meant to type the world "public" and it comes out "pubic."

Speaking of dogs, that's another typo my copy-editor partner, Annie, missed.

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