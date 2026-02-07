Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Bill Rice, Jr.
It should have also been highlighted in my story that no press stories from SC or NC were ever published about likely/possible early cases in these two states. Nor did the public ever learn that public health officials in NC and SC were investigating likely/possible early cases. That is, we don't know what public health officials ultimately concluded or why they dismiss any early cases as insignificant.

As noted, I will try to find out more info on Monday when I seek interviews from officials at these two agencies. As noted in my last long story, the CDC has not responded to my interview request (made 3 weeks ago) where I notified officials I had many early-spread questions, none of which have ever been answered (or probably asked of officials).

Bill Rice, Jr.
Positive antibody cases of Early Covid I’ve Identified, by State:

Note: I define “early cases” as cases before the first confirmed case in America, which the CDC says happened January 20, 2020 (a man who had recently returned from China).

***

Red-Cross Antibody Study (106 cases)- 7,389 samples - 106 positives

First-tranche (blood donors gave blood Dec. 13-16, 2019):

1. California (2.4 percent positives in “northern CA”.)

2. Washington

3. Oregon

***

Second tranche. (Blood donors gave blood from December 30, 2019 through early January 17, 2020):

4. Connecticut

5. Iowa

6. Massachusetts

7. Michigan

8. Rhode Island

9. Wisconsin

Identified from Press reports I found:

10. New Jersey

11. Alabama

12. Florida

Also: more likely cases in California and Washington, states already listed above.

Identified from my readers:

13. New York

14. Nebraska

15. Texas

16. Oklahoma

17. North Carolina

Unknown State - Reader says was Positive for AB’s but reader didn’t give his state. (I won’t count this state since it might be a “duplicate.”

Note: Also Florida - but this state is already listed above.

***

Story about six people who died from Covid in January 2020 (the death certificates were “amended” to say Covid.

Amended death certificate early cases - These deceased alleged Covid patients were from the states (not listed above) of:

18. Georgia

19. Kansas (This case, based on reported symptoms of a deceased nursing home resident, dated to December 2019).

20. Wisconsin

Also (mentioned in this article were Covid cases/deaths from the states of CA, WISC and Oklahoma, which would be duplicates from the states listed above.

***

Another study of impoverished residents who routinely give blood for scientific research, identified likely Covid cases (from states not mentioned above). One state was

21. Illinois (Donated sample was collected Jan. 7, 2020, but the person probably had antibodies in December.)

Note: This study was conducted by authors affiliated with Johns Hopkins University, which does not rank high on my list of credible Covid research institutions. This study of 24,079 archived blood samples found only nine possible early cases, the earliest the case in Illinois. IMO, this study might have been published to debunk or minimize the more-explosive findings of the Red Cross Blood Study, which found at least 106 positive cases from 7,300 samples in nine states.

***

Other nations:

Per my research, I’ve also identified - from various antibody studies of “archived” blood and reader testimonials likely/probable early cases in France, Italy and the UK as well as one or more studies of waste-water or sewage facilities that found early samples in other nations (including Brazil).

Oddly, I have yet to find any published articles about antibody studies of “archived” blood from China, where Covid reportedly/allegedly started.

My main point is that it’s not hard to identify possible early cases from numerous states in America (and several other nations). This connotes virus “spread” that was not “limited” or "isolated"… at least IMO as a non-expert.

