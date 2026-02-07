In early January 2020, John Perry was working in a small town near Boone, NC (pictured) when he got very sick with a strange, flu-like illness. An “experimental” antibody test his doctor gave him in March confirmed he had Covid. Shortly after, he received phone calls from health officials in SC and NC asking him a lot of interesting questions.

If I may, I’d like to highlight a “remarkable*” early-spread testimonial that was passed along to me in early October, 2022 by a reader who read one of my early-spread articles that was published by Citizen Free Press.

Note: In this story, I asked anyone who thinks they might have had an early case of Covid to contact me via email. I ended up receiving 104 testimonials and published every one of them in this follow-up story. (*My subscriber “East of Albuquerque” labelled this testimonial “remarkable” and I agree with his assessment.)

Several of these testimonials included eye-opening and “news-worthy” revelations, including the one that follows. (See today’s Reader Comments for another major take-away from this “citizen journalist” project).

SC man tested positive for antibodies in March 2020, State Health Departments from SC and NC investigated this likely early case …

Here’s Mr. Perry’s post in its entirety. I will then parse the logical (and explosive) extrapolations that flow from these details …

My name is John Perry. I live in South Carolina and am now retired but ... in early January of 2020 I was working a project (I was Director of Southeast Ops for NACE Construction out of Michigan) working a project in Millers Creek, NC. (A Mavis Tire Store)

On Day 4, a Thursday, I began feeling badly, felt like something was coming-on, instinctively knew that whatever it was it was coming hard and fast. That night in the hotel the fever began to set-in. By Friday morning I was struggling, so I jumped in the car and headed-home ... a four-hour drive. It was a struggle, I honestly thought I wasn’t going-to make it at one point. Had never in my life been hit so hard and so fast with what I thought was probably a common flu bug ... but I had already gotten my yearly flu shot the October before.

Upon my arrival, my wife met me at the door, told me I looked like death warmed-over and shuffled-me-off to bed. She took my temperature .... it was 102.7°.

It was two weeks before I could get out of bed, other than going to the bathroom and that wasn’t always a successful effort. I lost 25 pounds. Felt like I had been rode hard and put-up wet. It took me a month before I was back to normal .... mid February.

So here’s the couple two or three kickers:

I was tested for antibodies in March of 2020 at the behest of my Internist just to see if their “experimental test” as he called-it, would work on me given that he was sure I had endured the Covid in January given my symptoms. I tested positive in March even though at the time they were not sure the antibodies remained in your system more than thirty days.

That’s when I got the call.

So around that time I get a call from DHEC (State Dept. of Health) here in SC asking about my experience ... asking if I had been vaccinated (I have not and will not) and asking about something they noticed in my records about January of 2020. (Come to find out later my internist had entered that first case into some kind of Covid Data Base.) The NP who called me asked a lot of questions about where I was when I caught that first case of Covid (of mine) and I told her, Millers Creek, NC.

The next day I got a call from someone at the DHEC equivalent in NC, another nurse doing phone interviews, and I told her the Miller Creek details ... she was very personable, very interested, very detailed (which I found sort of odd) and very thorough.

In the end I asked her what this was all about and was surprised when she answered me, and I paraphrase here but ... She said they were tracing-back the NC outbreak possibly to Boone, NC and she even went as far as to tell me a couple of the female U.S. ski team members had been training in China but had returned in time for Christmas (of 2019) and had gone to various places ... two of them to Boone, just a few miles away from Millers Creek.

So I asked her if there were verifiable cases in Boone of 2019 and she said, “Maybe; who knows? we’ll see” and she thanked-me for my time and said a nice goodbye.

Bingo.

Covid was here in 2019 ... there is no doubt about it. My buddy in SE Asia was talking about it in 2019 but I failed to pay attention really, it was 1,000s of miles away. When it hit me in a little hamlet outside of Boone, NC in January of 2020 I didn’t put 2+2 together until much later. He and I have laughed about it since. - John Perry, Gilbert SC

My Comments - Key points that logically flow from details of this one personal testimonial:

In “early January 2020” in a town near Boone, NC., Mr. Perry became very sick with an illness that came on very fast, unlike any flu he’d ever previously experienced. He was sick in bed for two weeks and didn’t feel normal for approximately a month.

Mr. Perry went to his doctor, who gave him an “experimental” Covid antibody test, which produced a positive result.

(Note: in my last column (which lists more than 200 “unanswered early-spread questions”), I mentioned that at least some American clinics and labs were giving Covid antibody tests in March 2020; the medical office where Mr. Perry’s doctor practiced was obviously one of these clinics.)

Significantly, Mr. Perry’s doctor entered his name into some kind of “Covid data base.” Also, apparently, this doctor was convinced Mr. Perry’s odd symptoms were likely “early Covid.”

Note also: A case in “early January” would be approximately 12 days before the first “confirmed case” in America. (On January 20, 2020, the CDC announced a man who had recently returned from Wuhan, China had a confirmed case of Covid.)

Re-stated: if Mr. Perry’s case was “confirmed” as Covid, Mr. Perry could have been considered the first confirmed case in America. So this was not just a run-of-the-mill case of Covid. It was a case that, if confirmed, should have made headlines around the world.

The Covid data base was clearly created or monitored by officials with at least two state health agencies - the South Carolina Department of Public Health and the North Carolina Department of Health. Simple deduction says these agencies were investigating or very interested in details about likely or possible early Covid cases in America.

Mr. Perry was asked detailed and very thorough questions by two RN’s who worked for these agencies. From the more-thorough and detailed public health employee at the NC Department of Health, Mr. Perry also learned of the agency’s keen interest in possible early Covid cases involving at least two female members of the female U.S. Ski team, who had recently returned from China.

As with the CDC’s PCR testing protocols (which only tested people who had recently returned from China), we again see that public health agencies seemed to be focussed entirely on American citizens who had recently returned from China.

This detail prompts me to speculate public health agencies were trying to date early Covid cases or possible “outbreaks” in America to people who might have been infected in China in December, “before Christmas” (as, per Mr. Perry’s info, the ski team members returned to America for Christmas.)

Notably, Mr. Perry reports neither public health investigator expressed doubts that he actually had Covid. They seem to imply that his rough and somewhat different symptoms were, probably, early Covid. Significantly, nobody who spoke to Mr. Perry asked him if he would mind taking another antibody test to confirm his March test result.

Thus, my take-away would be that officials at these two agencies accepted that Mr. Perry did, in fact, contract Covid in early January 2020 (which means the chain of infections that resulted in his illness began earlier, no doubt in December).

However, Mr. Perry’s case - which was supported by definite Covid symptoms, a positive antibody test in March and his doctor’s belief he had Covid - was never “confirmed” as Covid.

(Even today, the first “confirmed” Covid case in South Carolina is recorded as March 6, 2020 and the first “confirmed” case in North Carolina is recorded as March 3, 2020.)

I think the CDC was telling whoppers at this press conference …

Regarding a possible conspiracy to conceal evidence of early spread, I’ve repeatedly highlighted excerpts from a CDC press conference on May 30, 2020 where CDC director Robert Redfield and other CDC officials dismissed the possibility of community spread in America before mid-January 2020. According to NBC News coverage of this press conference, CDC officials stated:

“Information from these diverse data sources suggests that limited community transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in the United States occurred between the latter half of January and the beginning of February, following an importation of SARS-CoV-2 from China,” the authors (of a CDC paper on the topic) wrote.

“There was no indication the virus had been introduced into the U.S. earlier, in November or December. “We looked for evidence of early widespread transmission and could not confirm it,” Dr. Jay Butler, deputy director for infectious diseases at the CDC, said during the media briefing Friday.

“He added his team will continue to search for clues of the first cases on U.S. soil.”

My comment: As this story reveals, there was extensive evidence, or “indications,” of early cases in America as Mr. Perry’s testimonial (and my early-spread research) reveals. Also, the phone calls Mr. Perry received from public health officials investigating early spread in America occurred before this press conference.

I have also found no evidence anyone from the CDC “continued to search for clues of the first cases on U.S. soil.” (Or, if such an alleged on-going “search” did occur, the public never learned the results of an investigation that was never publicized.)

More commentary, logical extrapolations and missing or unknown data …

Even in February 2026, it is unknown how many Americans who received antibody tests in March 2020 tested positive for Covid.

The apparent existence of a “data base” of possible early Covid patients suggests many Americans probably received a positive result from Covid antibody tests, results that would suggests cases existed well before the first “confirmed” cases in probably all 50 states.

(That is, it’s highly unlikely Mr. Perry was the only American who received this “experimental” antibody test who tested positive. IMO It is also unlikely Mr. Perry was the only person in South Carolina or North Carolina who received a phone call from employees of these two agencies.)

As noted in several of my articles, no state public health agency or the CDC has ever publicized findings that disclose how many Americans might have received positive antibody tests by March 2020.

Florida Dept. of Health also won’t release early antibody results …

Note: In May 2020, journalists for The Palm Beach Post asked for this information from the Florida Department of Health after this newspaper ran a story on 11 residents of DelRay Beach, Florida who tested positive for antibodies at one clinic - and all 11 said they had symptoms in November 2019 or December 2019. (Approximately 200 people who visited this clinic tested positive between March and early May 2020. The antibody-positive percentage at this clinic was 40 percent.)

According to The Palm Beach Post, The Florida Department of Health would not reveal this information to the journalists and apparently never has.

FWIW, the Palm Beach Post Page-1 story was published two weeks before the CDC press conference where officials said they could find no evidence of cases in America in November and December 2019. (The story provides “evidence” of at least 11 residents, all from the same neighborhood, who had Covid in November and December 2019).

Are officials concealing evidence of early spread? Am I the only person who thinks this?

In my writings on this topic, one of the boldest allegations I’ve made is that a “conspiracy” existed (and still exists) to “conceal evidence of early spread” from the American public. The likelihood that numerous public health agencies were aware such evidence existed and have never disclosed this information clearly supports this disturbing allegation.

Based on the information provided to me by Mr. Perry, the departments of health in North Carolina and South Carolina embarked on a project to uncover such evidence, found such evidence, but never reported it to the public.

My further supposition is that if these state health agencies were seeking info on possible early cases, the same agencies must have passed along this info to the CDC, an agency that might have commissioned this project.

Also unknown is whether public health officials ever questioned members of the U.S. Ski team and whether or not some of these athletes also tested positive for antibodies. (Tracking down members of the U.S. female ski team would not be difficult).

It should also be noted that if Mr. Perry contracted Covid in “early January,” he didn’t give this virus to himself. He was infected by an unknown person, who was infected days earlier than Mr. Perry, and another unknown person infected the first unknown virus spreader, etc.

That is, Mr. Perry’s antibody-confirmed “case” makes it seem almost certain this virus was being transmitted to others weeks earlier, which would push spread dates back to at least mid-December 2019 - the same period of time as the “outbreak” alleged to have started at a Wuhan “wet market” (in mid-December 2019).

Of course, as my research has extensively documented, numerous Americans - from at least 18 to 21 states - experienced Covid symptoms (citizens who also later received positive antibody results) before Mr. Perry became sick in early January.

If public health officials are still not aware of this long list of very likely “early cases,” IMO they are guilty of intentional/willful ignorance and professional malfeasance.

But, per my conjecture, public health officials must have known about all of these likely/possible early cases in America, as well as countless more early cases that journalists like myself have never uncovered.

Per my speculation, for some reason, America’s public health officials have decided the American public should not be told about these (many) early cases, cases that were occurring in every region of America.

Note: I highlight the 18 to 21 states where I think “confirmed” cases have been identified to make the point that any “virus spread” could not be fairly labelled as “isolated,” “limited” or “cryptic” if people in so many widely-dispersed states were already infected by November and December 2019. (In today’s Reader Comments, I will list these 21 states).

Per my hypothesis, public health officials (who should NOT be trusted), are wedded to the official narrative that Covid started in December 2019 in Wuhan, China - even though copious evidence exists that hundreds, thousands or millions of Americans had already been infected with this virus by Christmas 2019.

That is, “early spread” in America must be a fact - a fact that must have been known by officials … and a fact that has been concealed from the American public for six years.

This, in fact, is the main take-away I’ve formed from details in Mr. Perry’s very significant testimonial.

Note: On Monday, I will email the media affairs offices of the SC and NC Departments of Public Health and request an interview to see if officials in these health agencies will confirm Mr. Perry’s account. If I get an interview, I’ll of course write a follow-up story and report what I was told about possible unreported investigations of early cases in America.

